Linus Torvalds Dumps Intel For 32-core AMD Ryzen On His Personal PC (theregister.co.uk) 205

Posted by EditorDavid from the goodbye-Mr.-chips dept.
Linus Torvalds released Linux 5.7 rc7 today, saying it "looks very normal... none of the fixes look like there's anything particularly scary going on."

But then he added something else: [T]he biggest excitement this week for me was just that I upgraded my main machine, and for the first time in about 15 years, my desktop isn't Intel-based. No, I didn't switch to ARM yet, but I'm now rocking an AMD Threadripper 3970x. My 'allmodconfig' test builds are now three times faster than they used to be, which doesn't matter so much right now during the calming down period, but I will most definitely notice the upgrade during the next merge window.
The Register writes: Torvalds didn't divulge any further details about his new rig, but the 3970x is quite the beast, boasting 32 cores and 64 threads at 3.7GHz with the ability to burst up to 4.5GHz, all built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process... Torvalds has probably acquired a whole new PC, as the Threadripper range requires a sTRX4 socket and those debuted on motherboards from late 2019.

Whatever he's running, it has more cores than Intel currently offers in a CPU designed for PCs. Even Chipzilla's high-end CoreX range tops out at 18 cores. AMD will be over the moon that such a high profile IT pro has adopted their kit and pointed to its performance.
Or, as long-time Slashdot reader williamyf puts it, "Good endorsement for AMD, a PR blow for Intel."

  • I can relate (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 24, 2020 @11:48PM (#60100672)

    I recently switched my desktop to a new Ryzen 3700X 8-core build which, at its current pricepoint, is almost a steal. Fantastic performance and a TDP of 65w, which likely makes it the most power-efficient x86 CPU ever released. I'm not moving back to Intel any time soon.

    If you want HEDT then Threadripper is a no brainer. AMD is trouncing Intel in price, specs and peformance - all at the same time.

  • $2,000 CPU though.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by tannhaus ( 152710 ) on Sunday May 24, 2020 @11:59PM (#60100688) Homepage Journal

    I guess if you spend $2,000 on a CPU alone, you've got to brag about it to someone, but that's out of reach of most of us mere mortals. I just replaced my 5 year old i5-6500 with a Ryzen 5 3600, but that's not because of the CPU alone... it's because of the difference in motherboard prices. If you can get the same features on two different motherboards, but there's a $75-$100 price difference between them, it really doesn't matter if the CPUs are the same price, the cost of upgrade isn't. Of course, in real world performance, more cores and threads matter....but for us lowly types, so does price

    • but that's out of reach of most of us mere mortals.

      Not really, if it's something you really want.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        If it's part of your livelihood, you simply add it as a business expense and depreciate it on your taxes.
        No reason not to invest in good tools for your job, especially if they save you time that you are selling.

    • Re:$2,000 CPU though.... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Monday May 25, 2020 @02:06AM (#60100910) Homepage Journal

      I guess if you spend $2,000 on a CPU alone, you've got to brag about it to someone, but that's out of reach of most of us mere mortals.

      Even for a work machine? My workstation costs about $7k (it's a dual-CPU Xeon, the current box has 14 cores per CPU, so 56 cores w/hyperthreading), and gets replaced every three years. It's a lot of money, but even a relatively small productivity boost is well worth the cost to the company.

      In Torvalds' case, I'm sure this is the machine he uses for work, and his work likely still involves building the kernel frequently. Compiling is an easily-parallelized task, so lots of cores and lots of RAM make a huge difference.

    • You can get yourself 16 cores of sweet 2 thread goodness with Ryzen 3950x, $702 right now on Amazon. I'm going to have to call that a legendary deal and all the performance you will realistically be needing.

    • but that's out of reach of most of us mere mortals.

      Does that make anyone who plays with their computer as a hobby "immortal"? $2000 is nothing for a component in a hobby, and it's out of reach for basically no middle-low to middle class household.

      You just have different priorities. No doubt my PC costs 5x as much as yours did, that doesn't make me rich, I'm willing to bet your car cost 5x as much as mine did.

      • My wife bitched and moaned about my 1500$ laptop until I pointed out that she takes the kids on a ski-holiday in goddamn Switzerland 2x per year and run up bills of 250-300$$ per DAY. My last laptop lasted 8 years.

        • Yep, it's all relative. My girlfriend moaned about the $10000 watch I wear daily, but thought nothing of the $700 shoes she wears maybe twice a year XD

          Some people only see price, they don't see utility.

      • I guess it depends on your budget, but I really don't like spending so much money, even for something that I enjoy so much as my hobbies. Linus has a pretty reasonable net worth, so it's not like he really has to make financial decisions on this level, but for a lot of people, spending $2000 on an item that may only cost $1000 if you wait a couple years, or may only save you 30 minutes a day isn't really something they would be willing to spend on a hobby. Most of the probably with my hobbies is finding en

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by leonbev ( 111395 )

      Yeah, most people don't have a workload that requires that kind of CPU horsepower. If I was compiling the Linux kernel multiple times per day like Linus is, I'd probably want a $2,000 32 core processor as well.

      If you're just looking for something to play games on, there are both AMD and Intel options that are much most cost effective. If all you're doing is browsing Slashdot, your existing 5 year old laptop is probably still up to the task.

  • I've been reading reactions at comment pages, and they remind me of how AMD fanboys reacted here at Slashdot many years ago when the first story about Core2 was published. They too didn't appreciate the news and the change of times they would entail. For me personally, a well-sized group of annoyed fanboys is an even stronger endorsement.

    But its nice to see Torvalds being excited with his hardware.

  • What did he use 15 years ago? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Gabest ( 852807 ) on Monday May 25, 2020 @01:23AM (#60100846)

    Transmeta Crusoe!

  • Not news. (Score:5, Funny)

    by redback ( 15527 ) on Monday May 25, 2020 @02:18AM (#60100936)

    This news just in: Man buys computer.

  • Three times faster (Score:4, Interesting)

    by steveha ( 103154 ) on Monday May 25, 2020 @02:52AM (#60101000) Homepage

    I haven't seen any posts that mention what practical impact this computer has for him.

    Here's the key quote from his email:

    My 'allmodconfig' test builds are now three times faster than they used to be, which doesn't matter so much right now during the calming down period, but I will most definitely notice the upgrade during the next merge window.

    The new computer is three times faster than his previous one at a build task he has to perform frequently when producing releases. (I believe an 'allmodconfig' build would be a kernel with all modules built, i.e. a 100% full kernel build.)

    If we put any kind of sensible dollar value on his time per hour, I'll bet this thing will pay for itself in a short time.

    I, personally, don't need a computer like this; he can put it to good use.

    P.S. I don't think he was bragging; this is the adult computer geek equivalent of "show and tell". "I'm happy I got this thing" and nothing more. Those of you who think he was bragging: whom was he intending to impress with this announcement? I guess chicks dig the Threadripper but he could easily have afforded a fully-loaded Mac Pro [bloomberg.com] (with wheels! [theverge.com]) if he wanted to flex.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I haven't seen any posts that mention what practical impact this computer has for him.

      Well, the bit you quoted is also quoted in the summary, but I suppose it's traditional not to read it.

      Anyway, I wonder to what extent the increase in performance is due to the CPU and how much is faster storage. Presumably he has at least one NVMe SSD, maybe a few in RAID0. RAM presumably got upgraded as well, both in quantity and speed.

      Those NVMe SSDs are kind of insane. Bulk read/write performance is on a par with RAM from the 2000s Core 2 era. Of course latency is higher but still.

  • Going forward ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Monday May 25, 2020 @02:57AM (#60101006)

    I'm just putting this out there: 640 cores should be enough for anyone.

  • Math (and electrical) performance (Score:4, Interesting)

    by hankwang ( 413283 ) on Monday May 25, 2020 @03:17AM (#60101032) Homepage

    How do these high-end AMD CPUs perform on math-intensive work and performance-per-watt? I'd think that a compiler addresses very different properties of a CPU (integers and branching) compared to a numerical calculations (raw throughput of floating-point numbers in matrix operations and Fourier transforms).

    At work, our HPC runs with Intel CPUs. Should we consider AMD? One issue with AMD/Intel is that a lot of code (including Anaconda Python and Matlab) uses Intel's MKL math kernel library, which runs in crippled mode when it detects an AMD processor unless you use undocumented tricks [pugetsystems.com] even though Intel claimed that MKL runs fine on AMD [intel.com]. The former link suggests that, even with the trick, a Ryzen Threadripper underperforms an Intel based on a per-core metric, but that was a benchmark for only one particular matrix operation.

    And performance-per-watt is of course an important metric for laptop CPUs.

    • I may be wrong, but with AMD winning on core and thread count, I believe Intel still has the highest performance per core. If you have single-threaded processes, you can likely get better performance on Intel, but if your process can in any way be parallelised, then you can get heaps more cores and therefore heaps more performance on AMD. I think AMD comes out ahead in performance per Watt for desktop CPUs as well.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Threadripper uses a smaller process than Intel parts do (Intel is stuck on 14nm) and it shows in performance per watt. AMD also has a better architecture for handling multiple cores that massively reduces the amount of interconnects between them and the latency of transferring data between them, so they can be better utilized by applications that are aware of how they are grouped.

      There are other benefits like more PCIe lanes and PCIe gen 4 instead of gen 3 on Intel too. For workstations that means lots of N

      • It's not all rosy though. AMD deserves a lot of praise but to present a fair comparison the way the cores interact with the memory controller puts them at a disadvantage to Intel when it comes to RAM I/O heavy applications.

        For HPC you will need to do a *lot* of research to determine which is best for your application because the design case varies greatly with what it is you're computing.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          That's true, although it's further complicated by Threadripper CPUs and motherboards being a lot cheaper than similar Xeon ones. At the moment Intel doesn't really have anything competitive in the same price bracket except for very specialist workflows, and even that advantage may disappear for some of them as apps get tuned for Threadripper.

    • https://venturebeat.com/2020/03/05/amds-top-supercomputer-wins-are-a-big-moment-in-heated-competition/
      (and many similar links)

      From the was there is a big pivot to EPYC in supercomputers right now (often with GPUs beside them, however they are not doing too badly on their own..).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dhart ( 1261 ) *
      AMD's re-architected Zen 3 cores are expected to boost floating point operations by 50% over Zen 2. They've produced engineering samples already, and all indicators point to a 4Q2020 release, likely with Ryzen Threadripper 4000 & EPYC Milan leading the pack; a quick web search will find the relevant articles.

  • Being able to cache everything would make it faster as well, disk is slow. It sounds like a nice machine to have.

  • I got a Ryzen laptop for my kid recently. It's the only laptop I've ever had that has been almost impossible to install linux on, it was a complete joke. It's sort of happy running kubuntu now but it just tanked on all of my preferred distros. Never again.

  • Implications for Linux performane? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Monday May 25, 2020 @06:15AM (#60101312)

    If Linus' Box new has 32 cores, could he be getting sloppy with overall performance down the line?
    Is that thought so outlandish?
    I remember him raving about how Git was so super-fast on his 5-year old Laptop.

    One of the things I like about Linux is that not only is it not shit, like current macOS, or total shit like Windows, it also runs really neat on older hardware. I wouldn't want that 'feature' to vanish over time just because Linus got himself a desktop with teraflops of processing power.

    Just sayin'.

    • I didn't realise having a high core count suddenly makes benchmarks obsolete. Also given that his 32 core God machine is only 3 times faster than what he had previously, it would point to his previous machine not being a slouch.

      Mind you given that the Linux kernel is incredibly efficient and even when bloated garbage would have very little impact on your userland experience, and given that you declare Windows to be "total shit" despite benchmarks saying that raw kernel related tasks are as just worse, equal

  • Dumb question (Score:3)

    by AbRASiON ( 589899 ) * on Monday May 25, 2020 @08:35AM (#60101512) Journal

    Why doesnâ(TM)t he have some kind of 128/256 core, 1TB memory cluster machine thingo in his basement, doing all the work and he can just continue to do most work on his regular PC while it is busy?

  • Any update on his preferred toothpaste?

