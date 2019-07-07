After 25 Months, Debian 10 'buster' Released (debian.org) 138
"After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name 'buster'), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team."
An anonymous reader quotes Debian.org: In this release, GNOME defaults to using the Wayland display server instead of Xorg. Wayland has a simpler and more modern design, which has advantages for security. However, the Xorg display server is still installed by default and the default display manager allows users to choose Xorg as the display server for their next session.
Thanks to the Reproducible Builds project, over 91% of the source packages included in Debian 10 will build bit-for-bit identical binary packages. This is an important verification feature which protects users against malicious attempts to tamper with compilers and build networks. Future Debian releases will include tools and metadata so that end-users can validate the provenance of packages within the archive.
For those in security-sensitive environments AppArmor, a mandatory access control framework for restricting programs' capabilities, is installed and enabled by default. Furthermore, all methods provided by APT (except cdrom, gpgv, and rsh) can optionally make use of "seccomp-BPF" sandboxing. The https method for APT is included in the apt package and does not need to be installed separately... Secure Boot support is included in this release for amd64, i386 and arm64 architectures and should work out of the box on most Secure Boot-enabled machines.
The announcement touts Debian's "traditional wide architecture support," arguing that it shows Debian "once again stays true to its goal of being the universal operating system." It ships with several desktop applications and environments, including the following:
- Cinnamon 3.8
- GNOME 3.30
- KDE Plasma 5.14
- LXDE 0.99.2
- LXQt 0.14
- MATE 1.20
- Xfce 4.12
"If you simply want to try Debian 10 'buster' without installing it, you can use one of the available live images which load and run the complete operating system in a read-only state via your computer's memory... Should you enjoy the operating system you have the option of installing from the live image onto your computer's hard disk."
Thanks Debian Developpers! (Score:4, Insightful)
Woot! \o/ It's Christmas in July.
I was actually waiting on the official release to upgrade a few of my machines!
Thanks for all the fish!
Thanks for all the fish!
"Debian: Thanks for all the good times but I'm GTFO."
Probably not the best endorsement if you know the reference...
As the dolphins (hey, KDE's file manager is called Dolphin) leave the Earth, we wish to join them in thanking the Debian developpers and developers for 25 moinths of hard work. The wait I hope (as the torrent starts up in the background) has been worth it. We will have to watch how Ubuntu zark it up downstream and if Mint can again unzark it after that. But those are future release. Debian 10 is now!
I've been a debian user for 20 years now. First install was on a ppc mac.
I'm not switching any time soon, so...
Thanks!
How do you find spare parts and peripherals for that PPC Mac? I hope it's USB and not ADB.
It is what you choose. If you cannot choose, you still have Ubuntu, which still means "I cannot install Debian" in whatever African language.
I can install NetBSD, configure it, and build FVWM or Motif from source using the pkgsrc collection. Then I build xfig, seamonkey and a few other packages which pulls in a whole chain of dependencies to get most stuff running. I am still, as always, lost in the arkana of UI bullshit that is the post base-install process for debian. It's always beem like the debian designers felt like they need to haze anybody installing their system.
???
I've no idea WHAT you are talking about.
At a wild guess, you're saying you use the command line installer, but that's a guess, because the last time I used that there wasn't any problem for me. Or perhaps you're installing to a machine at the other end of a network?
FWIW, the last time I used the command line installer was perhaps 5 years ago, and I had no problems then, but I usually used the GUI installer, and I also have had no problems with that. Admittedly, it was the Debian 9 installer, and I did
lxd packaging (Score:1)
still no packaging for lxd.
the container ecosystem is filled with idiots
Work is being done, it will be faster if you help: https://wiki.debian.org/LXD [debian.org]
work is being done, but not by canonical, nor by the container koolaid drinkers who ditched packaging for containers because they simply can't do packaging.
Debian 10, Windows 10 (Score:2)
What a coincidence! Will it run and/or display graphics under the Windows Subsystem for Linux?
Re:Debian 10, Windows 10 (Score:4, Funny)
It is time we see if we can get WSL to run inside of WINE on ReactOS; just make sure to pay for your SCO license ahead of time!
What about QVWM? (Score:2, Interesting)
Despite being the best, most lightweight, and easily customizable window manager that's actively maintained, QVWM still appears to be missing from the repositories.
It is however, present in Arch Linux [archlinux.org].
Any window manager you want (Score:2)
As you may have noticed, Debian doesn't assume a particular window manager. So compile qvwm if you want.
Re:Any window manager you want (Score:4, Interesting)
Just that they now default to Weyland and fvwm2 dose not support Weyland. Sure, for the moment I can still use X.org, but it looks like medium-term I will need a new distro. To be fair, I have been looking since the demented systemd decision anyways.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you need to worry about x.org support going away. Too many applications still do not work well on Wayland. Debian will need to support X11 for a long time because many DEs that it ships (e.g. Cinnamon, XFCE) do not currently support Wayland. I would hold off worrying until you see major distros drop x.org support. I don't believe I've seen that happen yet, even with Fedora which of the major distributions seems to make radical changes first. That would be the canary in the coal mine, so t
Re: (Score:2)
Seemingly no one is working on it. File a request for packaging or an intent to package: https://wiki.debian.org/RFP [debian.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Looks like fvwm95.
It is ugly and dated.
Re: (Score:2)
QVWM was part of Debian between 1999 and 2009 (https://tracker.debian.org/pkg/qvwm), but was removed (see https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bi... [debian.org]), stating as the motivation:
* Package is out of date
* Buggy
* Inactive upstream
* Depends on imlib which will be removed with GTK+-1.2
Having its last release over three years ago, and with its Web page pointing at an unconfigured nginx... I think it has not improved much in the last ten years
:-|
apt-get --allow-releaseinfo-change update (Score:4, Informative)
If you're coming from Buster/testing.
Re:apt-get --allow-releaseinfo-change update (Score:4, Informative)
Or just apt update and you'll be asked interactively. (apt-get is only advised for scripting nowadays).
Stop it already with the f'ing desktops! (Score:3, Insightful)
This article shows in detail why Linux will never amount to anything on the desktop. It comes with 12 compositors for two... graphical environments? What are we supposed to call Wayland? and 48 desktop environments.
Newsflash! People buy computers to run _applications_: office tools, web tools, creativity tools, games. Not desktops. Desktops are just glorified program launchers, something that you briefly see between logging in and doing whatever you were going to do.
Is Apple boasting how many desktop environments they have? Is Microsoft? No; their desktop environments don't even have names, as there is only one and it is intrinsic to the OS. It's only Linux developers that somehow seem to think that a desktop environment is anything more than a simple enabler of _real_ applications, and that you somehow need to be able to choose between dozens of the damn things.
So much wasted effort. Think of all the great things these people could have been writing, instead of bloody desktops. The problem was already solved back in the eighties; everything else beyond that point has been inconsequential bling, nice to have but surely not worth the collective intellectual might of the open source movement. If you are a desktop developer today, I implore you: stop writing f'ing desktops, and go work on something that people actually need. Desktops are finished. We don't need anymore of them.
Seriously this (Score:2, Insightful)
I think we reached peak desktop around the Windows 2000 days (perhaps even NT4 before then). Simple, functional, it launches fucking programs, and a simple file manager. I think ReactOS kept this paradigm. Everything went downhill when we started to blend the Web and Desktop. And don't get me started on the Mac Finder which is and always has been an abortion. To this day it can't mount (or unmount) Samba shares without issues. Maybe cause Apple ripped out all Samba code and replaced it with their own. But I
Piss off, or I'll make you memorize my
.fvwm2rc
I'm outta points, but you get a virtual +1 insightful
No, it works at exactly the right layer. It is a rather generic and powerful buffer pushing protocol with all the existing tools for clients to collaborate (e.g. cut&paste). In my opinion, it is really great piece of engineering which has been badmouthed for the wrong reasons (and with a lot false claims, such as the one that it is tied to outdated rendering APIs.). It has also 30 years of compatibility which is simply thrown away with Wayland (and only partially addressed with XWayland).
Re: Stop it already with the f'ing desktops! (Score:3)
Re: Stop it already with the f'ing desktops! (Score:5, Insightful)
I use it almost everyday (from home to work) or in the lab across different machines and it works great. It is an invaluable tool and I would rather see it endorsed than pushed to the side for all the false reasons.
Truly boneheaded move to try to bury it just because Redhat can't monetize it.
Just because you don't understand what a desktop environment is doesn't mean it's not an important part of an OS. Hint: The pixels are not the important part.
Re: (Score:3)
All of your hackneyed examples are at a meta level - more akin to picking an OS of choice. A window manager / desktop is a much more granular choice. It's more inline,"Imagine if the English language had no rule on reading order (left to right, top to bottom) - Every time you picked up a book you wouldn't know how to open it". Innovating on the reading order is irrelevant and stupid, as its only purpose is to allow you easy access to the prose - the content. If you don't like English reading order than lear
Re:Stop it already with the f'ing desktops! (Score:5, Insightful)
Exactly, monoculture and planning leads to the best results! Having competing ideas is terrible in terms of efficiency, just start out with the best one and build that. There is no need to involve the client in that equation, you already know what is best for them, so why would you need them to confirm that? You don't need KDE, so why would anyone else?
Seriously, if you want a mac just get a mac. Your idea that what other people are doing isn't useful and that they should do something useful to you is patronizing. If you are so obsessed about efficiency, why are you spending time on Slashdot instead of doing something useful (like building an office tool, web tool, creativity tool or game as you suggest these other people do)?
Exactly, monoculture and planning leads to the best results! Having competing ideas is terrible in terms of efficiency, just start out with the best one and build that. There is no need to involve the client in that equation, you already know what is best for them, so why would you need them to confirm that? You don't need KDE, so why would anyone else?
Seriously, if you want a mac just get a mac. Your idea that what other people are doing isn't useful and that they should do something useful to you is patronizing. If you are so obsessed about efficiency, why are you spending time on Slashdot instead of doing something useful (like building an office tool, web tool, creativity tool or game as you suggest these other people do)?
This is why Linux will always be a mixed bag of shit and jelly beans, because people want all the flavors and something to hold it together. Like The Homer of operating systems. There's a big difference between a Swiss Army knife and a kitchen junk drawer.
If that's your thing for fun or profit, FINE, but brags about having the most "competing ideas" are going to be called out.
Not sure that's really holding Linux back. Most of the popular "for ordinary people" distros like Ubuntu an PopOS default to one desktop (GNOME unfortunately) and don't make a big deal of it.
The real problem is the effort required. If you buy a computer it comes with Windows and it works. You know all the software, all the games, all the peripherals, all the hardware is going to work. Yeah, Linux is pretty compatible now, you can run a lot of games on it... But why would you, when your computer came with Wi
Re:Stop it already with the f'ing desktops! (Score:5, Interesting)
At some point a couple of years ago I switched to X11/Xfce and never looked back. All the pain with these stupid UX experiments which completely broke my desktop every other year was finally over. A simple desktop which goes out of your way. This was quite a relieve.
The problem was already solved back in the eighties; everything else beyond that point has been inconsequential bling
I was with you until this line. Holy shit do I not at all miss the early days of the desktop. The things you call "bling" many people would call necessary improvements to help clue the user in on what is going on. You say we solved the problem in the 80s? Well in the mid 90s the desktop changed to such a jarring degree with such universal improvements that basically the entire world adopted it for 2 decades to come.
The problem isn't that people are writing desktops. One day they may blow your mind. The prob
He was off by a decade or so, but the general point still stands.
The desktops of OS/2 4.0, Windows 9x, KDE 1.1 were quite decent and absolutely usable if a bit ugly. Then the "not invented here" and ux guys arrived.
KDE1.1 was quite usable, but I think that the KDE3 series was the best. With Gnome I have a bit of a problem Gnome1 was better in many ways, and allowed easier scripting, etc. Gnome2 was easier to use in the default configuration.
I do not understand why anyone would prefer Gnome3, and neither KDE4 nor KDE5 was superior as a GUI, though underlayer interactions improved. But at the same time they broke to old underlayer interactions, so trying to use old programs with the new desktop can be frustrating.
xf
Re:Stop it already with the f'ing desktops! (Score:5, Insightful)
This argument has been made before, but it's just as wrong now as it was then. No one (really) complains that there are too many types of cars, breakfast cereals, clothing, microwaves, smartphones, movies, or couches. People like different things and have different needs. Some people like horror movies, others like superhero ones, and others like romantic comedies (and lots of people like all three). The presence of a horror movie at the theater shouldn't hurt the enjoyment of a romantic comedy, and neither does the presence of KDE in a distro hurt your enjoyment of Gnome (though some might argue that Gnome itself might hurt your enjoyment of Gnome, but that's a different argument
:) ).
The only reason that Windows and Mac only have one GUI shell is because the operating system market is quite distorted (i.e., very few people decide to purchase as OS because of its features). And even then, there are various replacement GUI shells, at least for Windows (I'm not sure about Mac).
GUI shells (desktops) do much more than run programs. Like text based shells, that is their primary purpose, but they also handle event notifications, program enumeration (like a task bar), program switching, window identification and decoration (i.e., borders and title bar), window placement (location and stacking such as always on top), window transparency, virtual desktops, and desktop zooming. And probably many other things I'm forgetting.
If you think some of those things are not necessary (like virtual desktops or window decoration), you are probably using a less capable GUI shell. I find it very convenient to click a button in the task bar that toggles the window's always on top property, or makes it stay visible on all desktops. So much so that I have KDE place a real window decoration around various GTK applications that think they can draw their own window decoration correctly (the fact that they are missing those options means they are not). I find it nice that KDE gives me the ability to work with these applications. If I used a less capable GUI shell, then I would have to accept less functionality.
In summary, more choices means more competition and generally more/better features. It is not "wasted effort" any more than have different genres of movies is wasted effort.
I posted before so I can't +1 you.
I don't understand why people get so revved up about the choice in desktop environment. If you don't care, then pick one and move on.
I do mostly terminal work, so I opted for a tiling WM about 15 years ago. I picked ion3, and I now use its fork notion. It works great for me.
On my machines, I still have an install of LXDE that is used as a default for other users that have classic enough graphic paradigms. Why do I care that there are other desktop environments? They don't m
If you think some of those things are not necessary
No, I never said that. I said we need only one desktop, which we can call "the desktop". And then we can stop talking about it, and go do something meaningful with our lives rather than debating f'ing desktops, as if talking about program launchers is somehow lifting us up from the mud in which we wallow.
I'd agree with you on the movie thing, except that I disagree that desktops are like movies. Applications are like movies. Desktops are more like ticket booths, where you buy a ticket for a movie. Some are
I think it is great that there are many ways of doing things
...
For me as a desktop Linux user, Linux is about choice: that I get to choose my window manager and my file manager and various desktop widgets such as pagers and launchers.
The problem that has been allowed to grow is that each "desktop environment" is now so very vertical. There is in practice lock-in (which we were supposed to get away from by using open source!), and that apps made using different frameworks don't interoperate well.
And then, t
Aren't they called Finder and Explorer respectively?
Is Apple boasting how many desktop environments they have? Is Microsoft? No;
MS has 90% market share, APPL has 9%, so it is something else to blame for market share - not number of desktops they have.
According to your "logic" apple should have close to MS desktop market share.
MS started to implement features from KDE which are at least 15 years old, how is that happening?!
On top of that: how many developers do you think work on a desktop manager - a few dozen, it is not thousands of people with wasted time and effort.
Free speech means speech you won't always like (Score:2)
Science is never "finished" and people learn, in part, by experimenting. We don't need to accept your goalposts. Free software allows users to express themselves freely, and when people get software freedom they'll implement things you won't like (just as when people get freedom of speech they'll sometimes say something you don't agree with).
That is one of the weaknesses of
Re: (Score:3)
Timestamps are stored in a known location, so they can be disregarded when comparing the rest of the binary.
Sack the Gnome UX designers (Score:4, Insightful)
Clearly the Gnome UX designers aren't doing their job.
Boot up the Live image from debian-live-10.0.0-amd64-gnome.iso and you're greeted with an 800x600 desktop. If you go to settings to change the display resolution you can't actually click the Apply button because it's offscreen to the right somewhere. You need to click-down on the Cancel button (drag out before releasing the mouse button) so that the Cancel button gets focus, then you can tab across to the Apply button and press enter to submit it. Argh.
Don't even tell me about the release file nonsense.
Torrent the DVD disc 1 iso. Use it to feed a new VM in virtualbox. Install, fine.
apt update
Your Debian CD (the ISO I just downloaded) has no release file. "No release file". Can't be trusted, so no updates.
Really? The ISO I just downloaded can't be trusted? No wonder GNU/linux can't make headway on consumer desktops.
Don't even tell me about the release file nonsense..... The ISO I just downloaded can't be trusted? No wonder GNU/linux can't make headway on consumer desktops.
Difficulties with downloading and installing the release file are nothing to do with headway on consumer desktops. Consumer desktops are pre-installed before you even buy the PC. Ever tried installing Windows from an ISO? It's a fucking nightmare.
wrong, most Linux desktops in this world are installed by the user on machines that have or had Windows on them.
This continued lack of common sense and polish by Debian are the reason most people don't use it for desktops, they have their head up their ass.
wrong, most Linux desktops in this world are installed by the user on machines that have or had Windows on them.
That's exactly my point. Linux is not a consumer desktop and won't be unless one day it is widely available pre-installed on PCs. It is a techie's desktop. The reason why Windows and Mac are supreme on the consumer desktop is not because they are easy to install but because they come pre-installed. The OP was trying to say that Linux fails on the consumer desktop because it is hard to install, but that is irrelevant to the consumer because he will not be the one who installs it.
"Ever tried installing Windows from an ISO? It's a fucking nightmare."
I have, it worked. Win10, Hyper-v, and Win Server. It wasn't a nightmare at all. There were other issues, but not to do with installation, initial updates, and a usable machine.
With Debian in my experience, you are better off not using the Live DVD. I don't think the Live DVD receives the same level of attention as the standard installer DVD.
Debian Buster less systemd = Devuan Beowulf (Score:2)
No reason to see any systemd complaints here about Debian when Devuan is your answer. For sysadmins, if you know your way around Debian, you already know your way around Devuan. Time to put the Debian systemd griping to bed once and for all when the solution is so obvious.
Systemd sure the hell doesn't speed up shutdowns.. which are often VERY damn important if you're running a systemd-infested distro on a laptop. Fuck systemd on laptops, it *may* be tolerable for things like servers but not laptops....
Debian 9 "stretch" with Xfce on a decade-old ThinkPad laptop shuts down in four seconds, and that's with the included conventional HDD, not an SSD. The same laptop updated to Debian 10 "buster" seems no slower. Sometimes it's slower if it has to pull a bunch of processes out of swap in order to send them termination signals. But if I didn't dip into swap during a session, or I do sudo sh -c "swapoff && swapon" and then wait for the I/O to settle, shutdown takes four seconds.
Re:Is this systemd free? (Score:4, Informative)
No. But Devuan should have a near identical fork very soon. https://devuan.org/ [devuan.org]
I keep meaning to try it, but I don't currently have a spare computer.
How is Wayland actually superior to X11? (Score:1)
For anyone asking that question seriously, there are good answers, and this is a decent place to start:
The Real Story Behind Wayland and X - Daniel Stone (linux.conf.au 2013) [youtube.com]
I know why they wanted to go to Wayland, but there is functionality in X11 many of us depend on