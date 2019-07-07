After 25 Months, Debian 10 'buster' Released

Cinnamon 3.8

GNOME 3.30

KDE Plasma 5.14

LXDE 0.99.2

LXQt 0.14

MATE 1.20

Xfce 4.12

"After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name 'buster'), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team."An anonymous reader quotes Debian.org:The announcement touts Debian's "traditional wide architecture support," arguing that it shows Debian "once again stays true to its goal of being the universal operating system." It ships with several desktop applications and environments, including the following:

"If you simply want to try Debian 10 'buster' without installing it, you can use one of the available live images which load and run the complete operating system in a read-only state via your computer's memory... Should you enjoy the operating system you have the option of installing from the live image onto your computer's hard disk."