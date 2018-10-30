Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Released (lwn.net) 47

Etcetera writes: Fresh on the heels of the IBM purchase announcement, Red Hat released RHEL 7.6 today. Business press release is here and full release notes are here. It's been a busy week for Red Hat, as Fedora 29 also released earlier this morning. No doubt CentOS and various other rebuilds will begin their build cycles shortly. The release offers improved security, such as support for the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 specification for security authentication. It also provides enhanced support for the open-source nftables firewall technology.

"TPM 2.0 support has been added incrementally over recent releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, as the technology has matured," Steve Almy, principal product manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux at Red Hat, told eWEEK. "The TPM 2.0 integration in 7.6 provides an additional level of security by tying the hands-off decryption to server hardware in addition to the network bound disk encryption (NBDE) capability, which operates across the hybrid cloud footprint from on-premise servers to public cloud deployments."

