Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Released (lwn.net) 47
Etcetera writes: Fresh on the heels of the IBM purchase announcement, Red Hat released RHEL 7.6 today. Business press release is here and full release notes are here. It's been a busy week for Red Hat, as Fedora 29 also released earlier this morning. No doubt CentOS and various other rebuilds will begin their build cycles shortly. The release offers improved security, such as support for the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 specification for security authentication. It also provides enhanced support for the open-source nftables firewall technology.
"TPM 2.0 support has been added incrementally over recent releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, as the technology has matured," Steve Almy, principal product manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux at Red Hat, told eWEEK. "The TPM 2.0 integration in 7.6 provides an additional level of security by tying the hands-off decryption to server hardware in addition to the network bound disk encryption (NBDE) capability, which operates across the hybrid cloud footprint from on-premise servers to public cloud deployments."
Re: Enjoy It While It Lasts (Score:4, Informative)
IBM started adopting linux around the time they stopped advertising OS/2, and right before they started trying to phase out AIX.
They also have been directly competing with RedHat to sell linux support for about that long. Not always the same type of support or the same customer base.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not Devaun to replace Red Hat?
Devaun has no systemd, and great package management. It's based on pre-systemd Debian.
New features include (Score:5, Funny)
All of
/etc has been moved to a flat binary database now called REGISTRY.DAT
A new configuration tool known as regeditor authored by Poettering himself (accidental deletion of
/home only happens in rare occurrences)
In kernel naughty words filter
systemd now includes a virtual userland previously known as busybox
Re: (Score:1)
vi moved to extras repo
bash deprecated, new default is bati (bash++)
top and ps moved to legacypsutils
iostat replaced with simulated HDD activity light (add ESC[42365;1097m to your batiprompt.yml to enable)
Re: (Score:1)
vi only exists to punish vim users for typos.
Damn name squatters. LOL
Re: New features include (Score:2)
I moved to extras is a feature, ot a bug. Where is joe anyways? Hopefully in default.
Re: New features include (Score:2)
Vi i meant
You meant, but bad $EDITOR got in the way? (Score:2)
Having trouble typing two-letter words correctly in your non-vi editor?
Re: New features include (Score:2)
This is IBM, if you knew anything about it you would know that Bash will be replaced with Korn Shell.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh come on, that's completely implausible...
It needs to match the naming scheme and be something like regeditctl.
Questions: 1) SystemD? 2) Effect on IBM? (Score:2)
Linux: Why do people hate systemd? [infoworld.com] (Jan 18, 2017 )
List of articles critical of systemd [without-systemd.org]
Introducing SystemD without proper extended community discussion seemed to be a way for Red Hat to make money. Problems with SystemD? Pay Red Hat to help.
IBM:
What will be the effect of SystemD on IBM's reputation? Will SystemD damage IBM's reputation? Does IBM see SystemD as a way to make money? Will IBM be as socially dis-functional as Red Hat?
Re: (Score:3)
People at IBM wear ties. To work.
They don't even know neckbeards exist. They can't see them, even if their gaze accidentally passes over them.
Also, they look at those whiny articles and wonder, "Why am I reading this thing by some guy who claims to want modularity but doesn't understand what a compilation unit is?" and they close it and go back to engineering something.
After all, the complaints are universally only either ignorant, or pejorative. They will spend many hours listening to the needs of their cl
Re: (Score:2)
People at IBM wear ties. To work.
Well, and tie-dye:
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
They don't even know neckbeards exist. They can't see them, even if their gaze accidentally passes over them.
"Can't see the neck, through the beard."
Fork (Score:1)
CentOS peeps need to get real and start selling support contracts, hire away Red Hat refugees. Leave IBM with nothing but a worthless trademark.
Re: (Score:3)
CentOS was acquired by Red Hat a while ago. IBM owns all three (RHEL, Fedora and CentOS) now.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Fork (Score:2)
And why should they do that?
Re:Fork - It's called Scientific Linux (Score:2)
I suppose you mean Scientific Linux, as CentOS is owned by redhat.
Re: Fork - It's called Scientific Linux (Score:2)
No it's not. The developers are on the RedHat payroll, but RedHat do no own any of the "intellectual property" that makes CentOS.
Re:Fork - It's called Oracle Linux (Score:2)
"operates across the hybrid cloud footprint" (Score:2)
Just quoting for Scott Adams to notice for his cliche list.
Will IBM force them to up the kernel number? (Score:2)
Will IBM force them to up the kernel number?
Re: (Score:2)
Most of IBM's current open source software seems to use Semantic Versioning, so probably not.
Re: (Score:2)
Devaun uses the same package management as Debian.
But Devaun is systemd free.