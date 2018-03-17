Vim Beats Emacs in 'Linux Journal' Reader Survey (linuxjournal.com) 118
The newly-relaunched Linux Journal is conducting its annual "Reader's Choice Awards," and this month announced the winners for Best Text Editor, Best Laptop, and Best Domain Registrar. Vim was chosen as the best editor by 35% of respondents, handily beating GNU Emacs (19%) Sublime Text (10%) and Atom (8%). Readers' Choice winner Vim is an extremely powerful editor with a user interface based on Bill Joy's 40-plus-year-old vi, but with many improved-upon features including extensive customization with key mappings and plugins. Linux Journal reader David Harrison points out another great thing about Vim "is that it's basically everywhere. It's available on every major platform."
For best laptop their readers picked Lenovo (32%), followed by Dell (25%) and System76 (11%). The ThinkPad began life at IBM, but in 2005, it was purchased by Lenovo along with the rest of IBM's PC business. Lenovo evolved the line, and today the company is well known as a geek favorite. Lenovo's ThinkPads are quiet, fast and arguably have one of the best keyboards (fighting words!). Linux Journal readers say Lenovo's Linux support is excellent, leaving many to ponder why the company doesn't ship laptops with Linux installed.
In February readers also voted on the best web browser, choosing Firefox (57%) over Chrome (17%) and Chromium (7%). And they also voted on the best Linux distribution, ultimately selecting Debian (33%), open SUSE (12%), and Fedora (11%).
It's popcorn time!
And in this basement, Linus Torvalds, who treats everyone who writes code for him so badly that they're terrified to check in patches!
It's the battle of the aspies!
Who will come out on top? Nobody! And who gives a shit, really! Nobody!
vim is great because it's on all platforms is like saying anal sex is great because it works on all genders.
And easier to use.
Not easier to use. Just easier to learn.
You can learn to ride a tricycle easier than a bicycle. But you aren't going to win the Tour de France on a trike.
I use Joe's Own Editor or vi/vim on systems where it's not installed.
I feel home with Joe's Own Editor because it is similar to what I used to use in the '80s with Borland "turbo" environments.
I have always found pico too simplistic although as you said, it isn't that hard to use.
JOE is a powerful ASCII-text screen editor. It has a "mode-less" user interface which is similar to many user-friendly PC editors. Users of Micro-Pro's WordStar or Borland's "Turbo" languages will feel at home. JOE is a full featured UNIX screen-editor though, and has many features for editing programs and text.
Yeah, jstar (JOE with standard rather than Joseph Allen's keybindings) is the best editor I know. And for someone who coded graphical games in TP3 before learning to tie his shoes, moving to a lesser editor would be hard.
One downside is that the author sticks to some archaic coding workflow, making sending patches too cumbersome to bother.
That may be so, but nano, at least, puts the most common commands on the bottom of the screen, including the all-important keystroke that gets you into the rest of the help system. Of course, you need to know that ^X means what most people would write as CTRL+X, but anybody who's expecting to need to use an editor in a CLI shouldn't have
Hm, my Mac has a ^ sign on the control key :)
:)
I had to work remotely on some Macs on my last job, and only had a terminal interface via SSH. nano was my editor of choice. It was there, and reasonably simple to use for what I needed. So, yeah, I agree its ease-of-use is a bonus. I'll typically just fire up nano for editing small text or config files if I've already got a terminal open, but for actual programming work, I tend to use an IDE.
I'm not sure I understand the logic of people who argue about "efficiency" though, at least when it comes to pro
"Every version is subtly different, and just because you can use the modern version doesn't mean you know the subset of common features that work everywhere."
You are talking about the many vi clones that exist or existed (nvi, elvis, ex-vi, stevie etc). while the article mentions the One True Editor that came to rule them all, Vim, created by Bram Moolenaar. Today any *nix distribution is guaranteed to have vim available, and there is no such difference of common features anymore.
vim is great because it's on all platforms is like saying anal sex is great because it works on all genders.
I think vim is better because you don't need a functioning control key to do stuff, just an escape key, and a working colon button... for example, the commands to abandon a document and exit without saving, and the one to save and then exit are esc-colon-q, (with a "!" character, if changes have been made since last save, of course,) and esc-colon-x, respectively. With emacs, everything is control-this and control-that, which all kidding aside, means that vim is not just more portable in terms of what it
and esc-colon-x
Or simply ZZ.
But these arguments are not in favor of vim, they're in favor of the vi family. I much prefer nvi over vim, not the least due to file locking, and also because undo/redo also works on undo/redo like in vi, while vim has this changed. In vi/nvi, you can hit u u and toggle between undo or not. Also, vim lacks the open mode of vi.
But I'm sure that votes came in for vim because that's the only flavor of vi the the voters knew about. Much like the WTF of more people voting for Chrome over Chrom
vim is great because it's on all platforms...
Oh come on. Vim is far more versatile than emacs. Have you ever seen anyone using emacs to clean their toilet?
Our system admin managed to trash a Linux server by editing the pam config file with nano. One of the lines was longer than the width of the terminal window, so nano inserted a hard line feed to make it wrap.
We got the server back with a Live CD and that was the last day nano was installed on any of our machines.
I prefer vi, which is available by default on a new NetBSD install. You can roll out the install and then jump in and edit
/etc/rc.d/rc.conf in a few minutes and your system is up and configured.
You learn how to use vi in a few minutes, and then you have the tool you need for a lifetime. Unfortunately there are crap systems where there isn't even a real vi binary and it's aliased to some other crap.
Well, of course it does. (Score:1)
It's a better editor.
Regarding the message "Chances are, you're behind a firewall or proxy, or clicked the Back button to accidentally reuse a form. Please try again. If the problem persists, and all other options have been tried, contact the site administrator." you get when you post a comment sometimes. I wonder if this message has EVER been an accurate description of what's happened, rather than someone who can type, typing a short message then pressing send.
Oh, I'm sure vim is a better editor than emacs, in the exact same sense that a claw hammer is a better tool than a sledgehammer.
Almost agreed on modal editors:
Trying to convert from EDT (Digital: RSTS/E and VAX) to vi on joining AT&T B.L. in 1988 was a real challenge. My EDT fingers ruined editing sessions for days until I unlearned the "just type and go" habit.
Vim's key mapping has improved with the result that many of the control operations (indent controls, selection, movement, including mouse wheel scrolling and ) to work without mode change. It also allows automatic entry of "insert mode" on startup. But vim is not GUI so c
Well sure it does (Score:5, Funny)
That joke was funny maybeee back in 1998. Emacs hasn't gotten any more complex while CPU's have increased in power a few order of magnitudes so Emacs is quite the speed demon these days.
And still more powerful than Vim... I can run Vim inside Emacs after all.
And still more powerful than Vim... I can run Vim inside Emacs after all.
Whoooooosh.
Emacs, a good operation system. But it lacks a decent editor.
Glad you now can run vim on (in) it.
That joke became obsolete when somebody wrote a vi emulation for Emacs.
You can install Emacs on a Classic Mac running classic MacOS, then open a shell window and be at the command line on your Mac. You can even traverse directories and use the built in ls command and what-not.
Re: (Score:2)
Eight Megs and Continuous Swaping.
Oh really? (Score:2)
alt.vim.die.die.die
It can't cook my breakfast or wash my car either. I want my text editor to edit text; I'm not particularly interested in it doing everything. I have other tools for that. And who reads Usenet any more anyways?
There is no easy bugfix for the systemd malware. You're best off just installing a more correct OS, like one of the BSD unixes.
Vim broken in OSX? (Score:2)
How to enable color highlighting of source code in Vim OSX bash session?
Emacs works fine.
Hight Sierra 10.13.13
in OSX "syntax on" produces different shades of green (in a homebrew bash session)
"colorscheme ron" makes comments very light green.
That's about it.
That's about it.
Sounds like a Mac problem, not a vim problem.
Works in vi on Mac Os too.
Odd, have you actually checked there aren't any other default schemes available? On all of the OSX, Linux, BSD & Cygwin Vims I've used, it's always included a standard pack to choose from.
http://vimcolors.com/
https://github.com/flazz/vim-c...
http://vimcolors.com/
https://github.com/flazz/vim-c...
https://github.com/flazz/vim-c...
Thanks! This one fixed my problems!
I use vim daily on macOS (10.13.13) with 'syntax on' without issue (wish Zsh from macports).
Oddly enough, I HAVE seen the "shades of green" you describe, but only via an SSH session on a CentOS 5 box (don't ask), so I figured it was bc that OS is horribly out of date.
:syntax on
MacOS 10.13.3, zsh 5.3 vim 8.0
Well, then. (Score:3)
I guess that's settled.
Yes, if only we'd thought of this sooner.
Re: (Score:3)
That was a way better burn than I expected it to be. Well played.
Ed is the standard text editor. (Score:3)
Nuff said.
ed Man Page
No Joe's Own Editor? (Score:1)
Blasphemy. It emulates they keyboard commands from WordStar which the Borland tools also emulated. It's the choice of many old-school programmers.
Why I never learned to like Emacs (Score:2)
It was easy enough to fire up the help system. I couldn't figure out how to exit the help system to get back to my work without killing emacs and restarting.
A lot of the commands didn't work the way the manual said they would. About 6 months after going back to Vi a co-worker said "oh, you never got our
Seems I am the odd man out with "Joe". (Score:2)
Because I usually use "Joe", because of the WordStar compatibility, as I learned coding with Turbo Pascal and Turbo C. I used Emacs for a while until the devel team there made some really stupid decisions, then I went back to Joe. So far it has compiled anywhere I tried and usually just works.
I'm very surprised Joe isn't high on the list. Joe is on every Linux system I touch, and not because of WordStar, I'm not sure I ever used WordStar. I just find Joe easy to learn and use, small, fast, etc. I use vi when I have to, probably used ed a long time ago, tried emacs- yes it's great but I don't need all that just to edit a simple config file. Joe does great syntax highlighting, btw. I use nano sometimes also, mainly because I used to use Alpine (aka pine).
I always find Joe. I think it's in the epel repositories. Or maybe elrepo, or ius? Either way I normally just grab the joe rpm and install directly.
Both are terrible editors IMHO (Score:1)
Emacs is way too reliant on the ctrl key. In grad school where we were encouraged to use emacs, I developed RSI in my left hand (pinky) from having to hold down ctrl so often when typing. Eventually I developed a habit of jamming it down with
> VI's interface design was crafted to overcome the lack of a mouse and arrow keys
You are doing it wrong.
CONSTANTLY moving your hands off the home row to/from the arrow keys is S-L-O-W. Once you learn how to navigate the cursor it is trivial to whip around the screen using only the keyboard.
Unfortunately the non arrow key moving is so counter intuitive that many people never 'acquire' it.
...
And honestly, how much slower is moving the hand to the arrow keys anyway?
I soent my time thinking while I move my hands
> the non arrow key moving is so counter intuitive that many people never 'acquire' it.
There definitely is some truth to that. That's why I changed my keybinds to use IJKL because HJKL doesn't work for me and I imagine it sucks for a lot of people too.
> And honestly, how much slower is moving the hand to the arrow keys anyway?
You'd be surprised. Quite a bit. It all adds up. Press v, and want to select
...
*
... end of word alphanumeric only? Press w. ... end of a word all chars? Press e ... begin
*
*
The question was about hjkl versus arrow keys.
Not about e, B, w etc.
I've been using VIM for 20 years (Score:5, Funny)
I've been using VIM for 20 years.
I swear one of these days I'll figure out how to quit the damn thing!
Linux on the desktop (Score:3)
/sarcasm Because in order for Linux to succeed on the desktop you need to run some slow, bloated, shitty ribbon bar IDE right?
It is obvious you don't deal with text day-in and day-out. Vim works because it becomes an extension of your mind once you learn how to use it. It is FAST. It can edit files of almost ANY size.
* Linux won in the server space. 100% of the Top 500 supercomputers [top500.org] in the world run Linux.
* Linux won in the mobile space. Linux runs on over 2 Billion [theverge.com] monthly active devices.
That leaves the
When I have to work under Windows (because 'the PC' runs Windows) I 90% of the time have a linux VM for the real work.
It is obvious you don't deal with text day-in and day-out.
My text editing days go back to using SPF on mainframes. Now get off my lawn.
That right there tells you why linux will never succeed on the desktop.
No, that tells you the sort of people who already use Linux on the desktop.
I wrote a lot of code (for an NEC 4-bit embedded controller, in Assembly Language) using Microsoft Word for MS-DOS, but that was because I had one of the only computers in the company, and it was what I had. It worked fairly well.
Sigh (Score:3)
Linux Journal reader David Harrison points out another great thing about Vim "is that it's basically everywhere. It's available on every major platform."
So is Emacs ding-dong.
My $0.02 - I'm a long-time Emacs and Vi user - since the mid 1980s. I use Vi
/Vim for short/quick edits and Emacs for things I want more of an IDE. Vim is a fine, fairly simple, text editor and Emacs is, well, Emacs. Granted the learning curve for Emacs much higher to really take advantage of it, but it's well worth it over the long run. If I could only have one editor, it would be Emacs - no question.
If only because the buffer and windows system from Emacs is still miles ahead of that in Vim.
You may want to take a look at what the cool kids use today with electron node.js based editors like Atom.IO and Microsoft Code? There are emacs and vi shortcut packages and the integration and features are amazing and less cumbersome.
Geany... (Score:2)
Anyone else here use Geany? With the plugin pack, it is my new favorite. Works the same way on Windows or Linux is another plus.
Or you can install Atom with Minimap and Vim mode (Score:2)
Pft kids today
... get off my lawn you heathen. My gray neckbeard says vi and or emacs are the only editors
Lenovo is the best laptop? (Score:1)
So, those laptops that still, after three model years, don't have Linux driver for a fingerprint reader, those laptops that have a PCIe device whitelist, those laptops that actively prevent installation of a 3rd-party battery, those guys that basically destroyed all good that was in IBM ThinkPads, starting from the keyboard layout and display aspect ratio, have received "best laptop" from Linux Journal? How sweet.
Back in the day there was micro emacs (Score:1)
Back in the 80s, I was exposed to emacs on Vaxen (Vaxes?) which were supposed to be pretty powerful mini-computers, and emacs would noticeably slow them down, whereas vi didn't. However, when I bought an Atari 520 ST, there was no good text editor I could find, until I came across microEmacs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MicroEMACS [wikipedia.org] which I downloaded from Usenet (Ah Usenet in the 80s!) This thing was a very stripped down version of emacs that worked like a charm. Eventually, when computers got fast enou
Real programmers use... (Score:2)
This kind of sums up the whole conversation...
https://imgs.xkcd.com/comics/r... [xkcd.com]
Visual Studio Code (Score:2)
I ditched Sublime Text for Microsoft's Visual Studio Code because Sublime doesn't support Japanese IME under Linux. I use Vim as well for quick stuff.
Kids today who use node.js electron based editors like MS Code and atom.io can install the VIM add on.
Really emacs and vim are from a different era in time. They only edit text. Emacs does have some limited integration with GDB but one of the reasons for it's decline and the rise of LLVM/CLANG where better error reporting and ide integration.
Because kids switched to Atom/MS code (Score:2)
If you do app development and are not very old past aged 30 (sarcasm but semi serious in Silcon Valley) you may find Emacs is not so great with integrating and running tools for Android or web development.
If you are a system admin you probably use Vim and have no reason to change.
gcc and gdb too have both gotten a bad wrap after LLVM/Clang came out a few years ago to address issues of error reporting and integration with editors and ides. Other compilers with Atom.io and even Microsoft code with them offer