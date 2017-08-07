AMD Confirms Linux 'Performance Marginality Problem' On Ryzen (phoronix.com) 19
An anonymous reader writes: Ryzen customers experiencing segmentation faults under Linux when firing off many compilation processes have now had their problem officially acknowledged by AMD. The company describes it as a "performance marginality problem" affecting some Ryzen customers and only on Linux. AMD confirmed Threadripper and Epyc processors are unaffected; they will be dealing with the issue on a customer-by-customer basis, and their future consumer products will see better Linux testing/validation. Ryzen customers believed to be affected by the problem can contact AMD Customer Care. Michael Larabel writes via Phoronix: "With the Ryzen segmentation faults on Linux they are found to occur with many, parallel compilation workloads in particular -- certainly not the workloads most Linux users will be firing off on a frequent basis unless intentionally running scripts like ryzen-test/kill-ryzen. As I've previously written, my Ryzen Linux boxes have been working out great except in cases of intentional torture testing with these heavy parallel compilation tasks. [AMD's] analysis has also found that these Ryzen segmentation faults aren't isolated to a particular motherboard vendor or the like, contrary to rumors/noise online due to the complexity of the problem."
so how does that work? (Score:2)
It is not like the CPU is testing for that particular combination of conditions alone and conditionally segfaulting. Really, there is a flaw in the CPU design which so far has only been demonstrated to exhibit itself under those conditions. That is much more worrying than the summary leads us to believe.
I like AMD and Ryzen is a good bargain compared to Intel. It will be my next CPU purchase, though I am holding out until they fix the bug. But I don't like the way they are minimizing the impact.
It is not like the CPU is testing for that particular combination of conditions alone and conditionally segfaulting. Really, there is a flaw in the CPU design which so far has only been demonstrated to exhibit itself under those conditions. That is much more worrying than the summary leads us to believe.
Well, from the fact that RMAs has worked for some people and not for others as well as the non-deterministic crashes it seems like it's down to production variation, some chips get unstable and corrupt data if hammered a particular way. Most likely there'll be some microcode update to stagger the problematic sequence and a new stepping increasing the safety margin to fix it properly. Still not good news for AMD, since those who can't easily verify their results will stay away until the scope of the problem
Don't worry... (Score:3)
..the faults only happen for people with massive parallel loads.
You know... the main reason people buy the CPUs.
