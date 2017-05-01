UEFI Secure Boot Booted From Debian 9 'Stretch' (theregister.co.uk) 12
Debian's release team has decided to postpone its implementation of Secure Boot. From a report: In a release update from last week, release team member Jonathan Wiltshire wrote that "At a recent team meeting, we decided that support for Secure Boot in the forthcoming Debian 9 'stretch' would no longer be a blocker to release. The likely, although not certain outcome is that stretch will not have Secure Boot support." "We appreciate that this will be a disappointment to many users and developers," he continued, "However, we need to balance that with the limited time available for the volunteer teams working on this feature, and the risk of bugs being introduced through rushed development." The decision not to offer Secure Boot support at release leaves Debian behind Red Hat and Suse, making it the only one of Linux's three main branches not to support the heir-to-BIOS and the many security enhancements it offers.
RedHat (Score:3)
This is an example of why 20 years later, I'm still running RedHat/Fedora/Centos family distros.
I want all my FLOSS software to work. And I want business integration to work too. I don't want to have to choose them because they're not actually in conflict.
What about Non-Secure Boot UEFI Boot? (Score:2)
Several of my boards support UEFI boot, or CSM Boot but the Secure Boot Portion can be turned off (or is absent in the case of one of my boards. I have one of the few early boards that has UEFI but not Secure Boot.). You can do a UEFI Boot without SecureBoot Verification like Macs do,
"Heir-to-BIOS?" (Score:2)
Lot of FUD being spread in this article. Debian certainly supports UEFI, the *true* "heir-to-BIOS." Secure Boot was a terrible technology from the start. It's disappointing that they weren't able to finish work on it in time, but this certainly isn't the huge issue this article is making it out to be. The majority of Debian installations are going to be in virtualised environments in the first place. Desktop users are probably going to be on testing or another Debian derivative. It kind of makes me an