Goodbye To Roblox On Linux With Their New Anti-Cheat and Wine Blocking

Roblox's new anti-cheat software puts a stop to in-game exploits, but at what cost? According to Liam Dawe from Gaming On Linux, it's blocking the Wine application, meaning " you won't be able to play it on Linux any more, at all , unless you find some sort of special workaround." He adds: "Previously the roll-out of this update was being tested only with some users. Now though it's here for everyone giving a 64 bit client and introducing their Hyperion anti-cheat software which they are intentionally blocking Wine with." Here's what one of their staff had to say about this: