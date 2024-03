System76 Plans Its Own Open Hardware Laptop, and a New Desktop Environment Written in Rust

Linux Magazine argues that System76's Pop!_OS offers " something rare: a commercial distribution that was integrated into the hardware , with utilities designed specifically for System76 computers and keyboards."They interviewed System76 CEO Carl Richell (along with a marketing director and media relations manager), who remembered how System76 was actually founded in Carl's basement around 2005:My favorite line from the interview? "Seeing a flat sheet of aluminum transformed into a beautiful desktop is strikingly rewarding."