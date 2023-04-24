Red Hat Begins Cutting Hundreds of 'Jobs'

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Posted by BeauHD
According to Phoronix citing multiple local North Carolina news outlets, Red Hat is cutting "hundreds of jobs" in an initial round of layoffs announced today. From the report: According to WRAL, Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks is said to have told employees in an email "we will not reduce roles directly selling to customers or building our products," which is hopefully good news for their many upstream Linux developers they employ that ultimately build Red Hat Enterprise Linux and associated software products. Red Hat will begin notifying affected employees today in some countries while the process will continue through the end of the quarter. IBM, which acquired Red Hat in 2019, has already slashed some five thousand positions so far in 2023.

  • My theory is that all these stories about layoffs are happening before a presumed fed interest rate drop occurring some time in the near future.

    My guess is that all this press about layoffs that otherwise would go completely unnoticed by the press is to support a recession narrative following a drop in interest rates.

    • Re:The narrative is simple (Score:4, Interesting)

      by NoWayNoShapeNoForm ( 7060585 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2023 @02:39AM (#63474464)

      You obviously do not hear the words of Chairman POW and the rest of the Economic Apostles at The FED.

      Rates will go up until the trend numbers show the economy is on target for a 2 percent inflation rate. "The beatings will continue until morale improves" approach.

      Right now the predictions of the market pundits tend to agree (between 65 and 70 percent of them tend to agree) on 1 more 25 basis points (0.25 percent) hike in May 2023 and then The FED stops hiking the rate and HOLDS it's position while it studies the economic trend numbers.

      Why HOLD the interest rate position you may ask? Go look at American economic history for the answer.

      Hint: Back in the 1970s The FED backed off on interest rate hikes too soon and American economic inflation rates took off UP and STRONG. The FED did not wait for it's monetary policy to truly take hold, and FED monetary policy can take up to 9 months to show results in the economic numbers.

      .

      Chairman POW is a student of American economic history. He will not release the HOLD until the economic numbers say the American economy has cooled off from it's bender, meaning spending and money printing rates have slowed down for longer than a finger swipe on a smartphone.

      • Re:The narrative is simple (Score:4, Insightful)

        by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2023 @09:18AM (#63474984) Homepage

        Hint: Back in the 1970s The FED backed off on interest rate hikes too soon and American economic inflation rates took off UP and STRONG. The FED did not wait for it's monetary policy to truly take hold, and FED monetary policy can take up to 9 months to show results in the economic numbers.

        Not 100% correct. In the 70s you had Oil Shock. I remember that clearly and prices at times rose daily due to the price of Oil and Gas. People would full up daily, even if that meant waiting in lines (thus wasting even more gas), because prices would go up on gas almost 10 to 20 cents, sometimes overnight. Note, 20 cents would but you a can coke back then.

        The fed could not stop inflation by raising Interest, it had no impact. The Fed even tried price controls but all that did was cause shortages. The issue ended when Oil Prices stopped raising daily and the Boycott by OPEC ended. The inflation was all due to Oil, which the US economy was/is based on. No amount of interest raising could mitigate inflation when it all had to do with one commodity that people needed and there was no alternative.

        IIRC, after that the Fed pulled energy prices out of their main inflation indicator. Why, it skewed everything, but Oil still cause inflation, you can see that today, but at least now we have some alternatives.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by gmack ( 197796 )

      My theory is that downturns are often used as an excuse to cut people that weren't making the company money. If they did this when times were good, the story would be that they are doing badly financially, now they get to blame the overall economy instead.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward
        This. Over my 35-year career, I've been hired by companies that had just had a round of layoffs. They used the weak economy as a justification to let people go, but then immediately replaced them with new people. They don't know that the new people are worthwhile, but they do know that the ones being let go aren't.

    • It's the reverse, the interest rate increases mean that these companies no longer have access to "free" money.

    • These companies don't all need to trim costs. By getting press coverage for layoffs they are sending a message that raising interest rates kills jobs.

      Same thing they did with the Trump tax cuts. Not a lot of long term raises, but a lot of companies responded by giving employees a lump sum "bonus." It was not about the employees but trying to sell the idea to the press that tax cuts are good for workers.

  • Red Hat Begins Cutting Hundreds of 'Jobs'

    Fixed it for you.

  • Sorry to hear (Score:3)

    by weeboo0104 ( 644849 ) on Tuesday April 25, 2023 @09:26AM (#63475002) Journal

    Well, it sounds like IBM has truly integrated RedHat with their layoff schedules. IBM for the last 2 decades has announced layoffs the month before announcing merit increases so they can cut back on the number of people they would have to pay out.

    Oh well, I'm sure RedHat will recover from this. I mean just look at how helpful IBM was to Lotus after they were acquired.

