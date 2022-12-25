Stack Overflow Survey Finds More Developers Now Use Linux Than MacOS (justingarrison.com) 131
Justin Garrison works at Amazon Web Services on the Kubernetes team (and was senior systems engineer on several animated films).
This week he spotted a new milestone for Linux in the 2022 StackOverflow developer survey: [Among the developers surveyed] Linux as a primary operating system had been steadily climbing for the past 5 years. 2018 through 2021 saw steady growth with 23.2%, 25.6%, 26.6%, 25.3%, and finally in 2022 the usage was 40.23%. Linux usage was more than macOS in 2021, but only by a small margin. 2022 it is now 9% more than macOS.
Their final stats for "professional use" operating system:
But Garrison's blog post notes that that doesn't include the million-plus people all the Linux-based cloud development environments (like GitHub Workspaces) — not to mention the 15% of WSL users on Windows and all the users of Docker (which uses a Linux VM).
- Windows: 48.82%
- Linux-based: 39.89%
- MacOs: 32.97%
But Garrison's blog post notes that that doesn't include the million-plus people all the Linux-based cloud development environments (like GitHub Workspaces) — not to mention the 15% of WSL users on Windows and all the users of Docker (which uses a Linux VM).
"It's safe to say more people use Linux as part of their development workflow than any other operating system."
Just in time before we all get made redundant by ChatGPT
2023: YoLD!
Yes, but in this case it's "Year of Linux Developer."
[cue sad trombone]
While not scientific by any means, but I watch a lot of documentaries. Mostly nature and scientific, and one of the things that I've noticed is the number of Linux desktops I've seen in the background. It used to be that I would see Windows XP, CDE, and sometimes Mac's but not its almost always a Linux desktop of some kind.
Granted, not scientific by any means but just something I noticed.
While not scientific by any means, but I watch a lot of documentaries . . sometimes Mac's but not its almost always a Linux desktop of some kind.
I've noticed fewer bugs in the grills of cars in recent years. Not that it's scientific, but I think there's a correlation between more Linux and fewer bugs!
Linux is moving to be the primary OS since a long time.
Basically everything in the world is running on Linux.
And many companies developing software are moving to Linux PCs for development since decades.
Windows is basically a teachers, home and office OS.
The other developer OS is MacOS of course
... even "big iron" is often running Linux VMs instead of running business software on the native OS.
Super evil geniuses on linux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Linux and mircosoft users are busy filing bug reports that their open windows on dual motors re-arrange themselves into a pile on one monitors in a heap every time the screen sleeps.
Linux users can at least know that someone will care about some of their bug reports. Apple has left known and reported bugs for years in a number of cases, some of them architectural. Remember when their ASLR implementation did nothing? For years?
Linux users can at least know that someone will care about some of their bug reports. Apple has left known and reported bugs for years in a number of cases, some of them architectural. Remember when their ASLR implementation did nothing? For years?
I've had several bug reports sitting in limbo in Mozilla's bug tracker for ~ 20 years now - acknowledged as legitimate bugs and flagged with something along the lines of "anyone feel free to take this and fix it".
A couple of those got closed during Mozilla's last round of "we're purging tickets that are unlikely to get dealt with".
Firefox is my largest frustration in OSS. I complain about it a lot, for all the good it does. It's a PITA to even build it, though.
Yeah, sometimes I definitely feel like an enabler!
Here's an idea: Fix it yourself. You seem to be the only one who cares about it, and you don't even care enough to link to it.
You've complained about this in multiple stories today. I'm starting to think you just like complaining about people not fixing your unnamed bug for free...
Have you ever tried even building Firefox? If Mozilla wanted help with it, they would work on making that not a nightmare.
Good luck developing iOS apps on Windows. A Mac on the other hand letâ(TM)s you run all the other OSes, either in a VM or natively.
Wait... You're say that Apple's abusive behavior is a good thing?
There's no helping some people...
What apps have been launched Android-first? (Score:2)
Say the front end of a network service outgrows the HTML + CSS + JS platform, such as if it adds a feature that requires some sort of platform integration that web browsers do not expose to web applications for security reasons. How common is it for the operator of such a network service to launch its app on Android first and then iOS six months later? I was under the impression that a simultaneous launch or an iOS-first launch was preferable because in-app purchases on IOS had such an overwhelmingly larger
Yes. Those darned dual-motors.
So get 4 screens - problem solved!
But why do you even bother letting the "screen saver" take over? It's not like it saves energy or anything. Just turn the screens off. Or is that too simple?
Happens on instant sleep too
I tried running linux on a single motor, but I had to reinstall the clutch every time I updated the OS.
I do development on Linux, Mac, and Windows for work. One thing I can say with absolute certainty is that the mac gives me by far the most problems with multiple monitors.
The first and foremost problem is that my $2500+ macbook pro only supports one monitor, where the sub $1000 Linux and Windows laptops natively support all three. Why, apple? Just why?
So to use the other two, I have to use displaylink, and all of the fucking baggage that goes with it. Yay.
Then on top of that, when issues arise, as they do, macos has easily the most annoying means of configuring monitors. Linux and Windows both have a "detect monitors" button. Yet it's not there on Mac. So you have to do some googling to figure out how to do that. Then you find you're supposed to hold the option key to make that button visible. So I hold option and... nothing happens... Further googling says you actually have to close your already open system settings, and then hold option while you click the apple logo and then click system settings, then click displays, and THEN it's visible. And then you can let go of the option key.
Brilliant fucking design. So god damn intuitive. I guess I just wasn't thinking different enough. Or maybe I was just holding the keyboard wrong. All my fault obviously, because as every apple fan knows, macs are the easiest computers to use by far.
Oh and pray you never need to use an apple brand monitor on a non apple device.
But the problems don't end there. The overall design of macos still has this horrid 80s UI vibe to it. So if you maximize a window on mac, then you can't float other windows above that one. Instead what happens when you try is the full screen window disappears completely on that monitor, and then you get your floating window on top of the desktop.
So then how do you get the behavior of a modern OS? With more googling of course! So on windows and linux, this is the out of the box behavior. Maximizing a window on these is just one operation.
But on Mac, you have to think different. As with all things Mac, even the basic stuff such as right click, requires two actions because we only have one finger on each hand. To get modern full screen behavior, you have to hold option, then double-click on any corner of the window. Then and only then do you get a fully usable full screen behavior instead of the clunky default one.
Oh and also, nice 6 year old page you linked for Windows. Actually windows 11 has solved that issue and a lot more. Just as Ventura has removed the stupid requirement to hold option before you even open system settings (though you still have to hold option on the displays page, which is dumb, why not just put the button there so nobody has to look it up?)
Interestingly though, while the windows feature to restore your windows to their existing positions works on windows 11, people claim that feature exists on macos, but it doesn't work for me. Which is even more painful because of the finger gymnastics you have to do in order to get the proper full screen back. Maybe that's because of displaylink? I don't know. What I do know is that if you need displaylink on windows, everything still works the same. You can even rotate your monitors in the same UI, whereas on Mac you can't. And again, I don't even need displaylink on windows in my normal setup.
Ant that one button mouse must give you problems too.
Not exactly problems, it's just a slow way of doing things. I get it, you were born with one finger, which is usually planted in your ass. Most of us have 10 fingers, which allows among other things, to type faster because we can use all of them instead of just tapping one key at a time. And if you've got a 5 button mouse, you gain a similar advantage, only using the mouse.
Speak of which, I don't know about you, but I personally get annoyed with mouse acceleration. I really don't get why Apple doesn't let y
On windows and linux, there's a checkbox for it. If you want to do so on macos, well as with many things macos
Mac OS has a slider. You jus move it to zero.
Dumb ass?
You are actually not using a Mac, you are just trolling us.
Who uses a one button mouse on a Mac anymore? Even official Apple mice have 2 buttons, and sometimes you can make that middle ball act as a button I think. If you get a third party mouse (and who wouldn't) then you get the scroll wheel as a third mouse, and often a fourth or fifth that MacOS will recognize and make use of.
When you are
Cmd+I gives you the absolute path, doesnâ(TM)t it? Another way I see it is to drag an item in to a terminal window. And something that drives me nuts on other platforms is that they donâ(TM)t let me drag from Finder on to the standard file open/save dialog (other OSes move the file or folder to whatever that dialog is showing). Where are you looking that you need an absolute path but canâ(TM)t find it?
Re: Confirmations bias (Score:2)
I don't use hotkeys for anything like that. I expect it to be evident or have all operations in the right click context menu.
It's just like Windows. On MacOS you learn to ignore Finder, and on Windows you learn to ignore File Explorer.
In some Finder views there isn't even a way to create a new folder unless you mouse all the way up to the top menu.
Right click -> New Folder. Just like in any other OS
Or: shift-command N, just like in any other OS replace "command" with what ever key your OS is using (meta?)
When you are trying to get things done that involves files, MacOS is definitely not your friend. Because it is exactly like Linux, lol?
Re: Confirmations bias (Score:2)
I don’t believe you Macbook only supports a single monitor. In fact this whole post reads like a SuperKendall sock puppet.
Oh I already knew that. Everything I say is false to you. If I said it was a full moon tonight, you'd swear there was no moon at all.
Needless to say...
https://www.macworld.com/artic... [macworld.com]
Well, you should find better analogies to defend your "bullshit", as tonight is: new moon.
:P
Whatâ(TM)s the baggage with DisplayLink? I use this at work because they gave us Dell docking stations and havenâ(TM)t had any issues. Mind you I came to this after the initial problems with Big Sur or whenever it was. I have multiple monitors attached - are you doing something like multiple 4K displays on an M1?
A lot of problems really, though I think the biggest one is the refresh rate tends to be really low, and it has a tendency to be glitchy depending on what you're doing. Both of these problems come from the fact that USB 3.0 doesn't quite have enough bandwidth for one 1080p@60hz display, let alone two, in addition to the monitor interface itself being basically software driven.
Re: Confirmations bias (Score:2)
If USB bandwidth is a problem, then itâ(TM)s not a specific Mac problem. Iâ(TM)ve got multiple displays attached to my 16â 2019 MBP and donâ(TM)t see these problems, and as a codec developer Iâ(TM)m very sensitive to frame rate issues (somewhat related to refresh rate). Are you sure there isnâ(TM)t something else weird with your setup?
Displaylink has problems on every platform, though mac in particular handles them worse than Windows does for the reasons I explained in my original post.
The first and foremost problem is that my $2500+ macbook pro only supports one monitor
Ya, it really is shit that they called that MacBook Air-in-a-different-chassis a Pro.
Get rid of it and get a real MBP.
Mine supports 3 6K monitors and 1 4K.
I found Windows 10 to be a bit more painful with two monitors compared to MacOS Catalina or earlier. Both have a severe fundamental problem though: It will move your windows to places you don't want, maybe even resizing, if one monitor is very temporarily not available for even a second. For Windows, they all get put on the remaining monitor and they will not move back when the second monitor re-appears. This is a real pain in the ass when I have to unplug my laptop to take to a meeting. MacOS often does
The interesting issue with Mac haters is: they don't realize they have a unique problem.
Hint: Macs autodetect monitors. You do not need a "button to detect monitors".
If something is wrong with your monitors on Mac OS, you have an incredible rare combination of Mac hardware, Mac OS and monitors.
What surprises me is: that you are to dumb to realize that. Or why exactly do you not find to fix it by google? Hu? Obviously because no one esle has that problem.
Oh, I speak from experiance, as my 2014 Mac Book Air i
I suspect the sample is biased (Score:3)
I'm not really convinced as large a proportion of MSWind and MacOS developers use StackOverflow as the proportion of Linux developers.
Well, it's stale data, but back when I was developing for MSWind and MacOS systmes (now 2 decades ago) there were OS specific sites, so I assume there still are.
Moreover, how do you go from 1-2% deltas YOY to a 15% delta YOY and not address the obvious elephant in the room? Barring an obvious reason why that shift would occur—which seems unlikely, given that Macs have been selling like hotcakes since the switch to the M-series—that should be an immediate red flag that there’s something wrong with this year’s sample data.
Then again, the summary characterized a data series that ended with a decline as “steady growth”, so I suspect they may have an agenda in their reporting.
It's because of Azure cloud. The most popular OS in Microsoft's cloud is Linux.
Once you start using Linux in the cloud for all your apps and development, it becomes natural to switch to it on desktop. For modern developers there are fewer barriers too. They need a browser and Visual Studio Code. Everything else is a Docker container anyway.
It's because of Azure cloud. The most popular OS in Microsoft's cloud is Linux.
Once you start using Linux in the cloud for all your apps and development, it becomes natural to switch to it on desktop.
Perhaps, but nothing about that explains the sudden inflection point. I mean, Azure didn’t suddenly shift to Linux last year or gain tremendous market share, so there’s no explanation for a massive shift. On top of that, AWS remains more popular than Azure by a mile and is even more Linux-y than Azure, so Azure’s impact would be muted if there was one.
And I’m not sold on your main point about the prevalence of Linux in the cloud driving a sudden demand for Linux on the desktop. The b
For over the last decade, 99.9% of my Linux use has been on either Windows or MacOS, not a standalone Linux box. Stick the linux in a VM or in WSL. So I think that could screw up the stats too, as I would have labeled myself as a Linux user without having a machine devoted to Linux.
There's also the smaller systems, Raspberry Pi and other single board Linux systems.
Not surprising. Macs have gotten too expensive. (Score:4, Insightful)
ARM ("Apple Silicon") MB Air starts at 1450 Euros, with a measily 8 GB of RAM. macOS is good and the FOSS support is excellent, just as is the hard- & software integration. But the hardware these days is just to damn expensive. I remember when the smallest Mac Mini came at approx. 350 Euros. Now the cheapest is almost 800 Euros. And that's more than a decade later. I like the apple stuff, but I'm too much of an expert not to notice the glaring gap between actual value and the price demanded by Apple.
... I'd rather mess around with a touchpad that breaks once a year because some Manjaro update disabled click and forced tap-click on me.
I get a Tuxedo Laptop or a fanless premuim quality PC from Cirrus7 with 32+GB of RAM 2+TB M2 SDDs and 8+ cores for 2000 Euros, whilst an Apple equivalent costs at least twice as much and then still lacks in storage.
Apples current pricing removes their value proposition for me and since I do cross-platform development most of the time anyway they've lost me as a customer in these times.
macOS is good and the FOSS support is excellent, just as is the hard- & software integration.
It isn't, it isn't and it isn't.
The MacOS UI is a matter of opinion, but there are plenty of tings not good with the OS itself. The performance isn't very good, for example, within a month and no support from Apple, Linux started outperforming OSX in things like storage benchmarks on the M1. And then there's stuff like the OS obnoxiously giving you the wrong keymap when you plug in a PC keyboard even though it'
Although Homebrew seems to get most of the attention, MacPorts [macports.org] has been around much longer and is based of the BSD ports system (which is appropriate since macOS is BSD-ish).
I used to use macports. It was a bit like real BSD ports except it would regularly shit itself and need a reinstall which was an overnighter at least.
Reinstalling latex? Well going for a cup of coffee ain't gonna cut it this time.
Oh a deadline (you know relying on your machine for actual work)? Oh boy is your life gonna suck.
Oddly I never found open bsd ports did that. Or free bsd.
I have had good luck with Homebrew, to the point where I have a script which can fetch it, then install all my apps (pretty much everything but stuff on the App Store) using it. This way, a restore from scratch is quite easy.
For build quality, and this is IMHO, MacBooks are still top of the heap. However, I have been surprised of what a decent consumer grade Dell Inspiron can do and how well it can handle development work.. and Dell Latitudes and Precisions only go from there. Lenovos, HPs, and other bra
In France the M1 MacbookAir starts at 1199 euros, and with 16GB / 1T it goes up to 1889. That's a tough price to beat for the same performance in the x86 PC world. Not mentioning this one will have double battery life and weight half as much as the competition.
It's pretty easy to find something lightly used with better performance specs, although the mac certainly is lighter and has better battery life. For that kind of money you can get a machine with a discrete gpu.
The problem is expandability. I quickly discarded anything Mac specifically because of that. You simply can't stuff 4 screens and 15 drives in a Mac.
Drives, no; but the Studio has no issues driving four screens.
The problem is expandability. I quickly discarded anything Mac specifically because of that. You simply can't stuff 4 screens and 15 drives in a Mac.
Drives, no; but the Studio has no issues driving four screens.
It only has 1 HDMI port - and I've standardized on 4k 50" smart TVs. So the mac studio is totally out.
Need to upgrade the video cards so that they can support 2 HDMI out each, so I can do without the iGPU in the cpu, but that's not really a rush. In the meantime, I can use the integrated web browser in the 4th TV to check out how sites look (plus of course watch tv, stream tv, etc., same as the other three screens).
Then I'll be able to try flight simulator on 4 screens!
Can’t you run multiple 4k displays from a single thunderbolt port?
Re: Not surprising. Macs have gotten too expensive (Score:3)
On macos I can only use 1 display per port.
That is nonsense.
The 14"/16" M1 Pro/M1 Mac MBPs can drive four screens. The M1/M2 13" MBP and MBA can only do one other screen before you have to do tricks like Displaylink, Sidecar or other stuff.
As for drives, macOS can do RAID 0, RAID 1, spanning, but not really much more. You have to use OWC's software if you want RAID 5/6. It would be nice if Apple could remedy this... or just pay Oracle something and license ZFS which would take care of RAID issues in an elegant manner [1].
What I see people do with Macs is use a Th
Not that hard to beat the mac in weight though.
There are other manufacturers which make lighter laptops that also haven't had their repairability massively hobbled do that the vendor can remove the upgradeability and overcharge for storage.
I have a work issued mac by the way, and I think it's an awful machine. Recently got a Windows PC, since my in-laws needed an upgrade. Fucking hell it's awful. Spammy as shit and makes it really hard to not sign up for a bunch of shit you don't want.
I barely use non Linux
My Lenovo laughs at the idea that your mac is long lasting.
How many years do you get out of a mac before you stop getting security updates? Lenovo was released early 2010, and its running a fully patched OS of the same family it started with. It's never needed repairing, though I eventually junked the useless appendix of a dvd drive in favour of half a terabyte of flash storage.
The one that did was contemporary with the butterfly keyboard, a design so failure prone that it triggered a class action lawsuit.
If you want to use laptops for five years or so (or more), get a Mac
You do realize MacOS Ventura does not support six year old macs? Which means you can't develop on a six year old mac.
Your Apple whatever is not magically more reliable than any other computer.
"If you want to use laptops for five years or so (or more), get" any computer.
Or if you just want good battery life period.
LOL! You really do believe your bullshit, don't you?
I love how I can use my MacBook Pro M1 all day long without plugging it in while I watch my co-workers constantly scramble to find a power outlet. The freedom from the power outlet is priceless.
The point of M1 and M2 is: the GPU is integrated, and had full access to the whole RAM.
Comparing an M! or M2 with something "that has a discrete GPU" makes no sense at all.
At least in the US with even just a cursory search on Amazon and eBay I can find Intel i5/i7 laptops with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD drives for as low as $500 and in any number of prices up from there. Something like a Thinkpad Carbon comes in pretty equal to the Air. Apple especially has always had exorbitant upgrade prices, even amongst other OEM brands.
Now will those machines be as sleek and well built as an Air? Probably not but Mac's on spec to spec pricing alone have never been a good value but if one val
I wonder about the Windows users... (Score:5, Interesting)
... who use it only for the corporate requirement of Outlook or Teams but do all their "real" work in a virtual machine running Linux (via Virtualbox or the like). Let's see the percentages taking that into account. That was the case on my last project. The folks who spent the majority of their time in Windows were the rare exception (excepting the managers who lived in Windows all day).
Many of us Windows developers actually prefer Windows. I've developed on Linux and on Windows, and I have no wish to spend time on the Linux side. The biggest difference is the level of polish. On Linux, you're constantly having to tweak config files after reading endless man pages, or work with components or software that "mostly" works. On Windows, particularly with
.NET development, the tools and the platforms tend to be much more "finished." Options tend to be visible in actual UIs, installations don't fail because you forgot about one unanticipated, undocumented dependency, or because you installed a component in the wrong folder.
How long has it been since you've used Linux, and when you did, what distro and DE (Desktop Environment) did you use? The days when you had to start out spending a day or more tweaking config files and restarting things to see how your changes worked are long gone. And there are enough DEs out there that if one doesn't work the way you want it to, there's always another one to try. As far as "mostly works," what kind of odd formatting styles do you need that LibraOffice can't do? And, if you don't like PageMaker or Adobe, Scribus [scribus.net] is both FOSS and available for Linux, Windows and Mac, as well as being a professional quality page layout program. If you don't want to start off by dual booting, burn yourself a LiveUSB, and try it before you "buy" it. You may well be favorably impressed.
But the point is, I don't want to be an expert in Linux, or Windows, or any OS. I don't want to be an expert in many things, if I don't have the time for it. I like programming and developing without hassles. Getting in
Your point about "trying a different distro" is making my point. You do indeed have to try different distros and different packages until you find one that actually works. I don't want to have to do the QC myself, of somebody else's half-finished code, the developer should have done that. I don't want to have to "try" a bunch of options. On Windows, if it's installed, I can be confident that it will work, unless there's some sort of hardware issue.
As for LibreOffice, can you simultaneously open a document w
Like what?
So I've used a Linux desktop on and off for years, and there's this phenomenon that I think needs a name that I bet this guy is describing.
Basically there's this curve with a lot of tech, when something makes the simple to moderate stuff easy, it makes the very hardest stuff hardest. (ie it is simpler to play games on Windows than Linux, but while compiling your own kernel may seem advanced on Linux, it is all but impossible on Windows.)
What I see happen all the time goes like this:
Week 1:
So how's
constantly tweaking config files?
What the fuck are you doing?
And remind me how you authenticate a windows install without a Microsoft account again...
I used windows for the first time in ages today. It's janky as fuck, frankly. I do like how is just bounced me back to the menu when I misread the Wi-Fi password with no indication why. That had me going for a bit.
Also my god the amount of aggressive spamming and coercing for signing up for random Microsoft shit is insane.
Re: I wonder about the Windows users... (Score:2)
Let's see the percentages taking that into account.
Yep I'm sure it'll move the number up or down by 0.1%. The reality is there isn't some magic silent majority working that use case. Even in corporate environments people who are required to use other systems get other systems when requested because (and this shouldn't shock anyone here) support costs are overwhelmingly for software. The situations where using one host OS and a different VM offers benefits rather than hinderances are incredibly rare.
By the way have you noticed that percentages don't add up to 100%? Clearly developers who have both Window and Linux or some combination involving Mac are already being counted for each OS.
39.89% out of a total 121.68% (Score:4, Funny)
What is the primary operating system in which you work? [stackoverflow.co]
In this world where language doesn't really mean anything any more, I suppose it's not hard to imagine that some developers, as well as some editors at StackOverflow, don't seem to understand how the words "the primary" modify the meaning of the words "operating system" in that question.
Free as in it costs no money (Score:4, Insightful)