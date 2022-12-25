Stack Overflow Survey Finds More Developers Now Use Linux Than MacOS

Windows: 48.82%

Linux-based: 39.89%

MacOs: 32.97%

Justin Garrison works at Amazon Web Services on the Kubernetes team (and was senior systems engineer on several animated films ).This week he spotted a new milestone for Linux in the 2022 StackOverflow developer survey Their final stats for "professional use" operating system:

But Garrison's blog post notes that that doesn't include the million-plus people all the Linux-based cloud development environments (like GitHub Workspaces) — not to mention the 15% of WSL users on Windows and all the users of Docker (which uses a Linux VM).



"It's safe to say more people use Linux as part of their development workflow than any other operating system."