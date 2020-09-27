Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Lenovo Begins Selling 30 Linux ThinkPads and ThinkStation PCs (zdnet.com) 65

Posted by EditorDavid from the year-of-the-Linux-laptop dept.
"More top-tier computer OEMs are now offering a broad assortment of Linux desktops," reports ZDNet.

"In the latest move, Lenovo, currently the top PC vendor in the world according to Gartner, will roll Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS out across 30 of Lenovo's ThinkPads and ThinkStations..." While Lenovo started certifying most of its laptop and PC line on the top Linux distributions since June 2020, this is a much bigger step. Now, instead of simply acknowledging its equipment will be guaranteed to run Linux, Lenovo's selling Ubuntu Linux-powered hardware to ordinary Joe and Jane users.

Previously, you could only buy most of these machines if you were a business and had specified you wanted Ubuntu on a customized bid. Now, nearly 30 Ubuntu-loaded devices will now be available for purchase via Lenovo.com. These include 13 ThinkStation and ThinkPad P Series Workstations and an additional 14 ThinkPad T, X, X1, and L series laptops, all with the 20.04 LTS version of Ubuntu...

No one's predicting a "Year of the Linux desktop." Companies such as Dell and Lenovo aren't predicting such a game-changing event, but they're selling largely to enterprise companies, which have seen the virtues of using high-end Linux desktops for powerful, forward-looking technologies such as AI, ML, containers, and cloud-native computing.
"Our announcement of device certification in June was a step in the right direction to enable customers to more easily install Linux on their own," explains Lenovo's vice president of PCSD software and cloud — but now they're going even further.

"Our goal is to remove the complexity and provide the Linux community with the premium experience that our customers know us for. This is why we have taken this next step to offer Linux-ready devices right out of the box."

  • Cheaper? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by redback ( 15527 ) on Sunday September 27, 2020 @09:45PM (#60549358)

    Are they any cheaper? If not, you might as well get the windows license for resale down the line.

    • Lenovo is likely doing this because they can see the writing on the wall: in the future they may not have access to Microsoft products to load onto their laptops, just like Huawei found they no longer have access to Android for their cell phones. Better to start diversifying their systems now rather than getting caught with their pants down later.

    • Re:Cheaper? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Sunday September 27, 2020 @10:28PM (#60549408)

      >"Are they any cheaper?"

      I don't know, but probably not.

      >"If not, you might as well get the windows license for resale down the line."

      It depends. I, for example, have no desire to have any MS-Windows software on any of my computers, ever. And I keep machines for a very long time, so resale isn't much of a factor. So even if it is not cheaper, I would have no use for a license tied to my machine and would rather that money not go to MS and also my machine not counted in the millions of machines that don't run MS software but are counted as such. Some of the money might also go toward a LInux distro company. In this case, even though I have no interest in Ubuntu I would much rather see them get some money or credit than MS, regardless of what distro I install (which would likely be Mageia, Fedora, Mint, or Centos).

    • Re:Cheaper? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Sunday September 27, 2020 @10:34PM (#60549416) Journal
      It's good because you have a lot more confidence that Linux will actually run on the machine (whether you buy it with Windows or Linux).

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by ls671 ( 1122017 )

        Exactly, even if they ship it with Ubuntu, one would have more confidence that it could run Slackware for example. As for Windows, I have that definitely running in a qemu/kvm VM with hardware pass-through if needed for games etc.

    • Are they any cheaper? If not, you might as well get the windows license for resale down the line.

      Why would they be? Microsoft probably demands higher royalties to run Linux than they change for a Windows license.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by kenh ( 9056 )

        Bloatware subsidizes the cost of the Windows license, with no Windows license, no bloatware - if the bloatware pays more than the cost of the Windows license, the Windows version could cost less (be more profitable) than the same system with "free" linux.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by vlad30 ( 44644 )
          Its not bloatware that will be the problem here its what else might be in this version of Linux . First thing would be to format it and put a known clean distribution of choice on

    • Support is nice (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday September 27, 2020 @11:51PM (#60549488)
      if they maintain the drivers in the Linux Kernel (it's Lenova, odds are good they will) then it could be well worth it. If I pay an extra $200 bucks or so but I don't spend hours fiddling with Wi-Fi drivers that's a win for me.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      That is the rub. One reason OEMs have had trouble with Linux on PCs is because MS, a genuine monopoly, fined and sued companies if they had a machine that could run MS products but did not have a license. I donâ(TM)t know if it is still the case that we pay the MS subsidy even if we donâ(TM)t use the products. It is like cable. You still have to live under the socialist regime and pay huge fees for ESPN and Fox ness, even if you never watch.

      • Re:Cheaper? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by kenh ( 9056 ) on Monday September 28, 2020 @01:02AM (#60549578) Homepage Journal

        No.

        The issue is that Manufacturers want to pay as little as possible for Windows licenses, so what they do is they agree that every computer of a given model will ship with Windows, and in return MS offers them the lowest license cost and contributes to the advertising of the computer model as shipping with Windows. (That's why the Windows logo appears on websites and in advertising.)

        Manufacturers occasionally offer systems without OS licenses, but it is more trouble than it is worth - typically - since most end-users want/need Windows, and most corporate buyers that enroll in Software Assurance or similar programs need the computers to have a base Windows OS license, since software assurance offers UPGRADE not bare-metal install licenses for the current Windows version.

        MS offers free Windows licenses for systems that are low-spec (screen size, ram installed, etc.), that was a way to eliminate those pesky Netbooks.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by fermion ( 181285 )
          Obviously never worked at medium sized firms in the 2000s when the NS gestapo showed. Yes, it is a cost issue. But that is monopoly. Get a discount if you accept the monopoly.

    • Probably more expensive! (like the super lightweight Porsches that cost more than ones with air-con and radios.)

    • Are they any cheaper? If not, you might as well get the windows license for resale down the line.

      Yes, they are slightly cheaper.

    • Re:Cheaper? (Score:4, Funny)

      by jandoe ( 6400032 ) on Monday September 28, 2020 @04:24AM (#60549822)

      Why would you pay less for a better OS? That's not how it works.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by amorsen ( 7485 )

      One can hope that they come with slightly less broken firmware.

      I have an X1 Gen8, Windows version running Fedora, and the power management throttles the CPU+GPU every 30 seconds. If you try to watch video on it, it reaches 800MHz after a few minutes, and eventually hits 400MHz. Needless to say this does not help playback smoothness. The "solution" is to install throttled, which detects said throttling and fixes it, every 30 seconds...

      Other almost required tools are thinkfan to get reasonable fan performance

    • Re:Cheaper? (Score:4, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Monday September 28, 2020 @06:12AM (#60549958) Homepage Journal

      You can't easily resell the Windows licence. These days they don't come with a licence sticker, there is simply a code burned into the BIOS somewhere.

    • Even if the Windows and Linux machines are nominally the same model, they may use (e.g.) different wireless cards from time to time, only one of which has first-class** Linux support. If you buy the Windows model and the wifi is flaky or non-functional in Linux you have no recourse; presumably they will ensure the ones with Linux pre-installed get the right wifi card and/or the correct version of any other 'variable' hardware.

      ** I.e. full-functioning driver in the mainline kernel

    • The maintenance cost of a Linux computer is two or three orders of magnitude less than than a Windows box.
    • The correct question is: Will they have any kind of retail placement?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jbengt ( 874751 )

      Are they any cheaper?

      At $8,699 each, does it matter? (The cheapest one listed in TFA was over $2,400, the most expensive one almost $20,000)

  • Only 30? (Score:5, Funny)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 ) on Sunday September 27, 2020 @10:19PM (#60549390)
    What happens when the 30 are gone?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Gimric ( 110667 )

      When all 30 are gone, Znet hires a new editor?

    • Better act fast if you want one.

      I just checked their website, and there were only two ThinkPads and five ThinkStations left.

    • Silicon Valley approach: Let's cross that bridge if we get there - why worry about something which may or may not become a problem.

  • Way cool - if it really works (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sk999 ( 846068 ) on Sunday September 27, 2020 @10:25PM (#60549400)

    I've owned three Thinkpads, run Linux on all. Twice it meant wiping the original OS (DOS, Win, OS/2, whatever) but the last one came with Linux preinstalled. Great! Except it was a modified distro with kernel hacks and workarounds that created their own issues, and the vendor never provided updates to fix them. I ended up wiping and installing yet another distro. The fact that Linux was pre-installed was, in the end, of little, if any, benefit at all.

    So the real question is not whether Linux is pre-installed today, but rather whether the vendor will continue to support (ii.e. provide updates) for the machine for, say, 4 or 5 years from now.

    • Good point. This is one reason why I like my Raspberry Pi 4 so much. They keep upstreaming code to mainline and everything just keeps improving software-wise.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      Excellent point indeed, you may as well wipe it with several random data writing passes anyway and install the OS you wish. mke2fs -c -c is good for that and test the drive for consistency as well. I understand this is not for the average customer who just wants something that works out of the box although.

    • Re:Way cool - if it really works (Score:4, Insightful)

      by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Monday September 28, 2020 @12:28AM (#60549520) Journal

      I think the benefit is indirect: if it encourages manufacturers to get Linux drivers built, all distributions can benefit.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dargaud ( 518470 )

        I think the benefit is indirect: if it encourages manufacturers to get Linux drivers built, all distributions can benefit.

        If, and only if, those drivers make it back into the mainstream kernel (which would be perfect). It seems not to be the case as some users report specific kernels which lack upgrades after a while. So it's actually worse than not supporting Linux and forcing you to install it from scratch.

        • Do you need this? I don't ever recal upgrading the drivers that came with Dell for a Windows laptop. If the driver starts out working, then why change it if the hardware hasn't changed?

    • That sounds like outdated information. I am running vanilla Ubuntu on a Thinkpad, and everything works out of the box without hacks or modifcations, with the normal Ubuntu kernel and all. There are a few Thinkpad-specific packages, mostly related to ACPI and power saving (tlp, tp-smapi-dkms, etc), but as far as I can see they are all open source and in Ubuntu's main repos.

    • I've owned three Thinkpads, run Linux on all. Twice it meant wiping the original OS (DOS, Win, OS/2, whatever) but the last one came with Linux preinstalled. Great! Except it was a modified distro with kernel hacks and workarounds that created their own issues, and the vendor never provided updates to fix them. I ended up wiping and installing yet another distro. The fact that Linux was pre-installed was, in the end, of little, if any, benefit at all.

      So the real question is not whether Linux is pre-installed today, but rather whether the vendor will continue to support (ii.e. provide updates) for the machine for, say, 4 or 5 years from now.

      Forget Linux, I want to hear about the laptop with OS/2 installed on it!

      I think I might still have that OS/2 Warp box somewhere...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      My Thinkpad w520 came with Win7 but it has always been running Linux (Kubuntu and Neon).
      During these nine years I've never seen a driver go stale.
      The only part I've needed to change out a couple of times was the battery and a couple of years ago I swapped the HD for an SSD and put a large HD with a caddy in place of the removable optical drive.

      In hindsight I'm so glad I went for a top-line laptop because it's still running great.
  • I owned a couple of Thinkpads and they are great for Linux - full hardware support, have nice wifi hardware switch and they are easy to repair, however still remember bitterly the "improved web experience" feature.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      Yeap, never add any problems installing Linux on thinkpads but the last time I did this was when IBM still owned the brand. Thanks for the update.

      The first install I did on a thinkpad was in 1999, on a corpo owned laptop. I would run the Windows required for work OS in a VM and switch it full screen when corpo tech support came to my desk to install stuff etc. They never realized that Windows was running as a host under a Linux hypervisor. That was VMware work station for Linux without any virtualization op

  • If only someone else with money would make a nice counter bribe to Adobe, so they would release their software on Linux.

    But given that it looks like the bribe moneis are coming from Apple, itâ(TM)s going to be really expensive to do so.

  • let me wondering. having a niche usage of ~2%, aren't we confortable? do we need everyone using Linux on the desktop? not talking about viruses, just wondering. Linux having a 50% desktop market share, wouldn't that encourage more profit oriented vocations? with the possible risk of ruining the current Linux strengths (like an amazingly solid kernel, many extraordinary pieces of open source software)?
  • We need to know.

  • A lot of the laptops sold to enterprise on which Linux gets installed are supported by the enterprise which bought them. Consumer support has been Windows. Will Lenovo support Ubuntu 20 for "Joe and Jane", their parents, and grandparents?

  • Good for Lenovo. Still, that's a pretty-small production target.

  • but I read on knowing that if I bought one of these, the first thing I'd do would be to wipe Ubuntu and install Debian or CentOS. I have tried many times to get to like Ubuntu but every time they seem to take a leaf out of Redmonds book on how to screw up an OS and do something totally stupid just because they could.
    Re-inventing a wheel that wasn't broken seems to have been tried many times and mostly, they have failed.
    I applaud their effort to make using Linux easier for converts from the swamp that Window

    • Ubuntu server does something I really don't understand. During the install if your hardware clock isn't set to UTC time it will bomb out with a cryptic error message. It asks if you want to view the logs so you say sure. Of course the log is about a megabyte of verbose text that repeats every error except the one that causes the install to fail.

      • That's the sort of thing I had in mind but that's a new one on me though.

      • if your hardware clock isn't set to UTC time it will bomb out with a cryptic error message.

        How is that possible? How does it know what time zone the hardware clock is set to?

        The Hardware clock is a time and date with no other reference. If Ubuntu is bombing out on some UEFI bastardization of the hardware clock, then that's another issue. One that I've never seen on VMs, Dell, SuperMicro, HP...

        But, Ubuntu can't have an issue with the hardware clock. SO, what sort of janked up rig are you running?

  • Knowing how OEMs like to install crapware and other unsavory things, just give us a disc with drivers for any proprietary hardware and we can roll our own distro.

    And drop the price since there is no Windows tax.

  • How well will Lenovo execute on its commitment to Linux devices?

    If you look at their Android Upgrade Matrix [lenovo.com] there are only three tablets still advertised as receiving Android updates - despite a fair chunk of the list of phones and tablets still being available for new sales in various locations.

  • The year of Linux on the Desktop has come.

  • Ten Years Later, Lenovo Reattempts What Dell already Failed and Gave Up On.

    • Except Dell hasn't 'failed and given up'. Their XPS developer range, available with Ubuntu preinstalled for a number of years has had a refresh just today, and they are now saying Ubuntu will be available as a option on the entire XPS range, not just the developer versions.
      https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]

  • I have a 6th gen X1 Carbon running Linux Mint. I have had good luck with just about everything except for the fingerprint scanner. It'd be nice if Lenovo would finally release a functional fingerprint driver/library/whatever for Linux.

  • I always find it odd that PC manufacturers offering Linux pre-installed only seem to do it on the more expensive end of their offerings. Am I the only Linux fan in the world that likes to have an affordable option?

    My last two Linux laptops were cheapos. One of them a Chromebook from the cheapo clearance rack. I just like having a cheap laptop with a decent keyboard to take notes with, do some writing, and maybe a little web development from time to time. I see no reason at all for spending upwards of $1

  • After everything that happened in 2020, I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out to be the year of Linux on the desktop as well!

  • Is there a point to linux developer machines now that there is Windows 10 WSL2? No one likes the Windows patch cycles but they get tier 1 support from most application vendors and they are the main PC gaming O/S. The Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 has removed any need I had for Linux desktops or VMs.

  • Right now, Cinnamon is arguably the best Linux desktop.

