Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
SuSE Open Source Operating Systems Linux

SUSE Releases Major Linux Update (zdnet.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
SUSE has released the next versions of its flagship operating system, SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 15 Service Pack 2 and its latest infrastructure management program, SUSE Manager 4.1. ZDNet reports: SLE 15 SP2 is available on the x86-64, Arm, IBM POWER, IBM Z, and LinuxONE hardware architectures. This new Linux server edition is based on the Linux 5.3 kernel. This new kernel release includes upstream features such as utilization clamping support in the task scheduler, and power-efficient userspace waiting. Other new and noteworthy features include:

- Support for migration from openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES). With this, you can try the free, community openSUSE Linux distro, and then, if you find it's a good choice for your business, upgrade to SLES.
- Extended Package Search. By using the new Zypper, SUSE's command line package manager, command option -- zypper search-packages -- sysadmins can now search across all SUSE repositories, even unenabled ones. This makes it easier for administrators to find required software packages.
- SLE Software Development Kit (SDK) is now integrated into SLE. Development packages are packaged alongside regular packages. - Python 3: SLE 15 offers full support for Python 3 development. SLE still supports Python 2 for the time being.
- 389 Directory Server replaces OpenLDAP as the LDAP directory service.
- Repository Mirroring Tool (RMT) replaces Subscription Management Tool (SMT). RMT allows mirroring SUSE repositories and custom repositories. You can then register systems directly with RMT. In environments with tightened security, RMT can also proxy other RMT servers.
- Better business continuity with improved SLE Live Patching. SUSE claims Live Patching increases system uptime by up to 12 months. SLE Live Patching is also now available for IBM Z and LinuxONE mainframe architectures.

As for SUSE Manager 4.1, this is an improved open-source infrastructure management and automation solution that lowers costs, identifies risk, enhances availability, and reduces complexity in edge, cloud, and data center environments. With SUSE Manager you can keep servers, VMs, containers, and clusters secure, healthy, compliant, and low maintenance whether in private, public, or hybrid cloud. That's especially important these days thanks to coronavirus pandemic IT staff disruptions. SUSE Manager 4.1 can also be used with the Salt DevOps program. Its vertical-market brother, SUSE Manager for Retail 4.1, is optimized and tailored specifically for retail. This release comes with enhancements for small store operations, enhanced offline capabilities and image management over Wi-Fi, and enhanced virtual machine management and monitoring capabilities. Simultaneously it can scale retail environments to tens of thousands of end-point devices and help modernize point-of-service rollouts.

SUSE Releases Major Linux Update More | Reply

SUSE Releases Major Linux Update

Comments Filter:

  • Release notes (Score:5, Informative)

    by paugq ( 443696 ) <pgquiles@el[ ]er.org ['pau' in gap]> on Tuesday July 21, 2020 @08:26PM (#60316957) Homepage

    If you are interesed in the actual features and news instead of marketing lingo, here are the release notes:

    SLES 15 SP2
    https://www.suse.com/releaseno... [suse.com]

    SUSE Manager 4.1
    https://www.suse.com/releaseno... [suse.com]

  • I'm not aware of a real social media presence for OpenSUSE, and their forums are not as lively as other distros. But SUSE was the first distro I installed, back when I didn't know Gnome from KDE.

    I think the corporate focus of SUSE discourages dabblers and hurts their popularity (or maybe all the fun is happening in non-English forums).

    Posted from an OpenSUSE laptop.

    • Of course, if "lively" means something like Ubuntu, some would call 2000 replies to a thread, all with the wrong answer, lively.

      I just call it noise.

  • What, a Linux distro post on /. ?

    Suse was my third distro. There could be some good stuff in this update for replacing Windows, well, except for Office.

    Which is sort of funny, as Windows server is being replaced by Linux, by MS, even in Docker.

  • Thank you for this forum. It is very informative website where I got lots of information. Thank you for sharing this. johnson [namijacksonville.org]

  • In the last years, I lost interest in distributions. Especially RPM-based ones. (Is dependency hell still such a nightmare?)

    After 20 years of Linux experience, you just end up running your own stuff. And a proper package manager is about the only thing left, even though thr actual repository is already heavily customized.

    Not trying to be all snobish.
    I just expect things to have developed a bit further nowadays, so everyone can easily run his own thing without the hassle I had to.go through that woild otherw

    • Totally agreed when it comes to personal systems. When it comes to enterprise stuff (and this is a story about SLES) having a distributor do the package assembly and vetting for you is immensely valuable. Luckily, at least for SUSE, the historical dependency hell of RPMs is largely gone. I remember having an absolute shit show of a time back in the early Red Hat days with such things but Zypper is pretty sorted in SUSE these days.

  • For a moment I thought SUSE had taken over kernel maintenance from Linux and his gang. Turns out the title is simply wrong and should have read "SUSE Releases Major SUS Update".

Slashdot Top Deals

"You need tender loving care once a week - so that I can slap you into shape." - Ellyn Mustard

Close