Red Hat and IBM Jointly File Another Amicus Brief In Google v. Oracle, Arguing APIs Are Not Copyrightable (redhat.com) 41
Monday Red Hat and IBM jointly filed their own amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the "Google vs. Oracle" case, arguing that APIs cannot be copyrighted.
"That simple, yet powerful principle has been a cornerstone of technological and economic growth for over sixty years. When published (as has been common industry practice for over three decades) or lawfully reverse engineered, they have spurred innovation through competition, increased productivity and economic efficiency, and connected the world in a way that has benefited commercial enterprises and consumers alike."
An anonymous reader quotes Red Hat's announcement of the brief: "The Federal Circuit's unduly narrow construction of 17 U.S.C. 102(b) is harmful to progress, competition, and innovation in the field of software development," Red Hat stated in the brief. "IBM and Red Hat urge the Court to reverse the decision below on the basis that 17 U.S.C. 102(b) excludes software interfaces from copyright protection...."
The lower court incorrectly extended copyright protection to software interfaces. If left uncorrected, the lower court rulings could harm software compatibility and interoperability and have a chilling effect on the innovation represented by the open source community... Red Hat's significant involvement with Java development over the last 20 years has included extensive contributions to OpenJDK, an open source implementation of the Java platform, and the development of Red Hat Middleware, a suite of Java-based middleware solutions to build, integrate, automate and deploy enterprise applications. As an open source leader, Red Hat has a stake in the consistent and correct determination of the scope of copyright protection that applies to interfaces of computer programs, including the Java platform interface at stake in this case.
Open source software development relies on the availability of and unencumbered access to software interfaces, including products that are compatible with or interoperate with other computer products, platforms, and services...
Jointly? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Jointly? (Score:5, Informative)
Nope. IBM bought all the RedHat shares. That doesn't automatically make them a single legal entity. They could do that if they wanted, but it would be more normal to keep it as a subsidiary. It is usually only direct competitors where one succeeded and the other failed and got bought where the victor disbands the loser. Like Microchip eating Atmel and turning off their website out of spite.
This was a friendly merger by companies with different strengths and products, but with shared long-term goals and strategies. If they want to roll it into one, it will take years to do so because they wouldn't want to cause any damage. But both brands have value, so it is unlikely.
Just like if I owned two business that were both impacted by something, I might submit a joint amicus brief that represents both of them.
copyrighting APIs (Score:5, Insightful)
i've mentioned this before, however it's worth repeating: the implications for copyrighting of APIs goes far deeper than most people realise.
examples include actual instruction sets. instruction sets - the actual binary bits of executables and the means and method of "interpreting" those - are an "API". the instructions *are* an "interface" (to the hardware - the actual core that executes those instructions) which is "programmable" by "applications" (aka "binaries").
thus, llvm, gcc, microsoft's visual studio *and* sdcc *and* every single other compiler ever written would, in the eyes of US Law, overnight become criminally-infringing of every single "copyright" holder's instruction set for which they offer compiler support. Intel, ARM, MIPS, POWER, OpenRISC, SPARC - all of them - because the "instructions" (the assembly code, aka an "API") would *overnight* become copyrighted material for which NO PRIOR STATEMENT on the license of that copyrighted material had ever previously been stated.
language translators (.NET, WASM) would similarly become criminally-infringing because every *language* is an API.
pypy would become criminally-infringing because they implemented the python software foundation APIs *without permission that they never previously required* and on which the python software foundation never predicted that they would ever need to make a clear and explicit copyright statement on.
any code on any git repository that implements an API (kubernetes, google cloud APIs, pyro, DCE/RPC, MSRPC, SOAP, php libraries, *EVERYTHING*) now has to make a clear statement as to how and when licensees may use that (now newly copyrighted) material.
the list goes on and on. copyright law is very clear: if you don't make a statement (don't issue a license), then potential licencees *must* contact you each and every time to request permission.
suddenly changing the way as to what is copyrightable to include something as massive as "APIs" where *nobody* - in the entire world - has ever issued a license or a statement about the APIs - is a total nightmare.
the disruption that this will cause *to Oracle's own business* gives you some idea of how stupid and greedy they really are.
Re:copyrighting APIs (Score:5, Interesting)
seems like it would also mean that IBM owns the copyrights to the SQL language... that would be a kick in Oracle's pants.
That isn't entirely true, some of your examples implicitly or explicitly allow copying of any/all parts of the API.
The problem here is that Google actually copied Java wholesale which was under a very murky "open" license and then relicensed it and partially rewrote it later on.
Google is trying to spin this into "we just copied the API" but actually also copied the documentation. This wasn't a "Compaq vs IBM" clean room implementation of a black box, this was "copy, paste including the bits we don't actuall
Re: copyrighting APIs (Score:4, Informative)
The problem here is that Google actually copied Java wholesale
But the courts have already decided the problem was APIs.
The Apache license is about as firmly open as you can get, and Google wholesale copied Java from the Apache Harmony project, as explicitly permitted within the license. Not Oracle's Java, a fully open source re-implementation of it.
That doesn't sound weird at all to me.
Yes, you'd either need a license to target a language or for its author to explicitly publish its specifications under an open license.
In practice, most processor manufacturers would just do the latter.
IBM (Score:1)
The legal department at IBM must be in a constant state of orgasmal bliss over this one.
If oracle does not win, it stays business as usual.
If oracle does win, they will owe IBM royalties for SQL backdated to the mid 80s, on top of all the $150,000 copyright violation fines per oracle SQL license ever sold.
SQL is just an API after all, one owned by IBM that oracle is trying their best to prove they have infringed.
Oracle is setting themselves up for hundreds of trillions of dollars in legal fines by winning,
If oracle does win, they will owe IBM royalties for SQL
I would not consider SQL an API, unless you are taking about how it accesses Rational Databases, which I think IBM also came up with.
I expect a very narrow ruling if Oracle wins, but if not good time to become a Corp. Lawyer
Best description of Oracle I've seen (Score:4)
"Oracle is a law firm with a software side business."
(Wish I could find the original quote so that I could properly attribute it).
Found it! (Score:4, Funny)
Here [ycombinator.com] it is:
"Oracle is the #1 law firm in Silicon Valley. Strangely, they seem to have a software side business."
O ne
R ich
A sshole
C alled
L arry
E llison
O ne R ich A sshole C alled L arry E llison
A (very) close second!
Thats not the best (Score:2)
The Best is " One Real Asshole Called Larry Ellison". Though its more of a backronym than a definition.
You are badly misinformed.
They stole that title from IBM.
SCotUS are you listening? (Score:2)
This one is definitely headed the Supreme Court's way... both sides have plenty of money for lawyers, and there's significant interest on both sides as well.
The collection of APIs is copyrightable (Score:2)
A recipe (specifically an ingredients list and a minimal list of operations) is not copyrightable, but a book of them is, true, because someone decided which recipes to put in, added descriptions, pictures, more depth to the operations, etc. However there's nothing stopping you from making your own book with some or all of those recipes as long as you don't copy the creative parts. "pizza dough - 1/2 cup milk, 1.5 cup flour, 1 packet yeast, 4 tablespoons butter. Melt butter, add milk, warm milk/butter mixtu
Re: The collection of APIs is copyrightable (Score:1)
Google did both though. They copied the API as well as its composition within their own product (Android), modified it and called it their own while the license, although open, doesn't allow them to just go about and modify the Java API
Microsoft did the same thing to Sun in the 90s (there was a thing called MS Java) and lost to Sun because they didn't conform to the "open" license. It was then decided the only way Java could be reimplemented is by a cleanroom implementation that isn't associated with the Ja
> It was then decided the only way Java could be reimplemented is by a cleanroom implementation that isn't associated with the Java brand name.
Is Google advertising anything associated with the Java brand name? Pretty sure they called "their" language something completely different, which frees them from trademark law. And Oracle has no copyright claims (other than trying for the API), because the implementation was copied from the firmly open Apache Harmony re-implementation.
Tell that to the tetris company
Video game balance parameters are not necessary for interoperability, except in esports.
SCO (Score:4, Insightful)
(Also, why am I the first person who referenced this? What has
./ come to?)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Oracle's S3 compatibility API (Score:5, Interesting)
This one ought to be brought up during the case. Oracle themselves do exactly what they are claiming is copyright infringement: they created their own server implementation of AWS's S3 APIs for the express purpose of allowing customers with tools that worked with S3 to work with Oracle's Object Storage product without any code changes. That's exactly what Oracle's claiming Google did, create an implementation of an Oracle API that was compatible with that API. Let Oracle explain to the judges why it's OK for them to do it and not Google.
Re: Oracle's S3 compatibility API (Score:2)
"An Oracle spokeswoman said that the S3 API was licensed under an Apache 2.0 license. She pointed us to the Amazon SDK for Java, which does indeed come with an Apache 2.0 license."
*shrug*
That would be a problem for Oracle, though. OpenJDK, which is the open-source standard for the Java APIs, is licensed under the GPL. That would make Google's implementation eminently legal. Except for the small fact (which still hurts Oracle) that the SDK isn't the API and certainly isn't the server-side part of S3 which is what Oracle implemented. At most, having Amazon's SDK licensed under Apache 2.0 would grant Oracle the right to develop their own SDK to interact with Amazon's S3 servers. It wouldn't gr
Use Oracle's own arguments against them? (Score:5, Interesting)
I wonder if IBM could claim (under "API copyright" as Oracle is defining it) that Oracle violated IBM copyright when it copied IBM's Structured Query Language to produce the first version of the Oracle database management system. (I doubt IBM gave Oracle explicit permission to use SQL back then)
This one is really critical (Score:1)
IMHO, it can have potentially far reaching implications if APIs are protected. Applications use system APIs to run on top of Operating Systems.
It will be possible to lock specific applications and prevent them from running...
Oracle has traditionally never supported open systems.