CNBC Reports Open Source Software Has Essentially 'Taken Over the World'

Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub

Devon Zuegel, Open-Source Product Manager, GitHub

Chris Wright, CTO of Red Hat

Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation

Feross Aboukhadijeh, Open-Source Maintainer

Chen Goldberg, Google's Director of Engineering

Slashdot reader DevNull127 writes:

Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation, even tells CNBC that 10,000 lines of code are added to Linux every day. "It is by far the highest-velocity, the most effective software development process in the history of computing... As the idea of sharing technology and collaborating collectively expands, we're moving into open hardware initiatives, data-sharing initiatives. And that's really going to be the future...



"The complexity of building these technologies isn't going down, it's only going up. We can get that technology out there faster when everybody works together."