Fedora Linux 31 Beta is Here

An anonymous reader shares a report: Fedora 31 is due later this year, but first, there needs to be some beta testing. And so, today, Fedora 31 Beta is made available for download. Unfortunately, details surrounding version 31 are a bit sparse. With that said, one big change involves Fedora users with ARM 64-based single board computers, such as a Raspberry Pi. Those folks will get access to an additional desktop spin -- the lightweight Xfce. Workstation users will be treated to GNOME 3.34, but not the final version that was released recently. Don't worry -- when Fedora leaves beta status, and is officially released, you can be sure the stable GNOME 3.34 will be included. Remember, Fedora is one of the best ways to experience a vanilla GNOME desktop environment.
I mean Debian-based distributions seems to have pretty much won out. And Fedora runs on RaspPi? Big whoops... Years after everybody else...
I mean Debian-based distributions seems to have pretty much won out.
Won out where? On your little toy computer at home? Debian certainly hasn't made the largest and most valuable Linux company to date.
RHEL and SuSE are still pretty popular for doing real work.
Given semi-permanent Android dominance in phone space there will be no flagship quality Linux phones for many years, but ARM distros can be run atop Android. As phone performance improves they will become ever more usable.
UserLAnd and (moribund because Samsung sabotage demand for its own product by lack of press) Linux on DeX are early examples. I run Debian on UserLAnd and am looking forward to trying Fedora.
https://spins.fedoraproject.or... [fedoraproject.org]
Gnome is so 20st century, the KDE Plasma beta is available
Yes, this is the best spin. IMO, of course
A nice vanilla KDE install. But frankly, installing any of the DE's is as easy as selecting that DE's package group, for instance, you can add Cinnamon by choosing it in the GUI package manager or doing
sudo dnf groupinstall -y "Cinnamon Desktop"
KDE Plasma will be there soon
