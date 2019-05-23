Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued (betanews.com) 75
Suren Enfiajyan writes: An Arch Linux based distribution, Antergos, has been discontinued. The project's primary goal was to make Arch Linux available to a wider audience of users by providing a streamlined, user friendly experience including a safe place for users to communicate, learn, and help one another. There have been 931,439 unique downloads of Antergos Linux since 2014. The primary reason for ending support for it was that the developers no longer have enough free time to properly maintain the distribution. They came to this decision because they believe that continuing to neglect the project would be a huge disservice to the community. Taking this action now, while the project's code still works, provides an opportunity for interested developers to take what they find useful and start their own projects.
For existing Antergos users: there is no need to worry about installed systems as they will continue to receive updates directly from Arch. Soon, an update will be released that will remove the Antergos repos from system along with any Antergos-specific packages that no longer serve a purpose due to the project ending. Once that is completed, any packages installed from the Antergos repo that are in the AUR will begin to receive updates from there. The Antergos Forum and Wiki will continue to be available until such time it becomes clear that users have moved on to other projects.
*In a Rodney Dangerfield voice* "If I only KNEW who Antergos was, maybe I'd be upset!"
Are we just advertising unrelated distros now? I prefer Goatselinux, it's got the flexibility I've come to expect from very open source.
We've lost so many distros that I think Linux is dying. Yep, only 331 distros left! [distrowatch.com]
with slackware YOU are the package manager and YOU handle the dependencies, so if you run removepkg xscreensaver then xscreensaver is the ONLY thing that gets removed
I know it's just anecdotal, but FWIW I've been running Arch for five years. In that time, I've had an update-related issue twice: once was a Gnome problem when Gnome made the switch to Wayland, and once was very early on when I was using proprietary graphics drivers that weren't compatible with an updated kernel (I've since switched to the open source drivers and had no more issues). Both of those were easily resolved. I've never needed to reinstall (unless you count a hard-drive failure, but I didn't reall
I've never seen the appeal of the Arch-derived distros, either. Seems like an unnecessary layer, and many of them have separate package repos that lag behind. I'd rather just install Arch, itself.
That said, I don't mind that Arch-based distros exist, and I don't mind if someone else finds value in them. They're just not for me.
there are plenty of distros that are so stupid easy that all you need to install them is to be alive and a computer to install and run it, even plain old vanilla debian is fairly easy if the user can read and write and follow instructions
That's why people are simply flocking to Linux. The sheer simplicity of it all and the incredibly patient and helpful user base.
It always takes me considerably longer than 30 minutes. Usually at the 30 minute mark I'm still downloading upgrades.
I think you're mistaken. If someone wants an "easy" distro, there are plenty available. If someone wants to run something like Gentoo or Arch and have more control over their system, those distros are available. Seems win-win, to me.
Out of curiosity, how are you "forced" to post using Windows 10? Do you mean you want to use Linux, but the existence of Arch/Gentoo/etc. forces you to run Windows 10, instead, for some reason? Why not just install Ubuntu or Mint or some other "easier" distro?
Isn't that the point, though, is that there are a zillion distros whose principal difference is which desktop art their maintainers prefer? Meanwhile, the considerable skills and resources spent creating and maintaining a unique distro don't get applied to polishing/perfecting existing/better distros.
I still don't see how Linux, especially desktop Linux, is better because there's 30 mediocre variations with trivial differences.
But it also raises the question as to whether a movement/community can achieve t
Move them to Manjaro? (Score:3)
Why aren't they migrating them to Manjaro, where the momentum is?
Mere disappointment? Take care of the users, fellas.
Some basic principles of how (I think) it should work:
(1) The users should be able to take care of themselves based on what they are willing to pay for.
(2) The people doing the work should be fairly compensated for their efforts.
(3) The modular projects should be evaluated by success criteria accepted in advance by all the stakeholders.
When I put it all together, my solution approach is called a CSB (Charity Share Brokerage). It should work at every level, from the distro at the top down to individual featu
That reminds me - for those complaining about fragmentation and various distros giving "Linux" a bad name: don't call it "Linux". Ubuntu and Mint etc
Agreed. If someone wants to use Slackware, Arch, or Gentoo, they probably don't need to be pointed that way. I'd tell Grandma about Ubuntu, or maybe just give her a System76 and not even mention the OS.
"An, ter gos Linux!"
("And, there goes Linux" just in case it isn't obvious.)
Settings -> General -> Keyboard -> switch off smart punctuation
