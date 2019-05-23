Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued (betanews.com) 75

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
Suren Enfiajyan writes: An Arch Linux based distribution, Antergos, has been discontinued. The project's primary goal was to make Arch Linux available to a wider audience of users by providing a streamlined, user friendly experience including a safe place for users to communicate, learn, and help one another. There have been 931,439 unique downloads of Antergos Linux since 2014. The primary reason for ending support for it was that the developers no longer have enough free time to properly maintain the distribution. They came to this decision because they believe that continuing to neglect the project would be a huge disservice to the community. Taking this action now, while the project's code still works, provides an opportunity for interested developers to take what they find useful and start their own projects.

For existing Antergos users: there is no need to worry about installed systems as they will continue to receive updates directly from Arch. Soon, an update will be released that will remove the Antergos repos from system along with any Antergos-specific packages that no longer serve a purpose due to the project ending. Once that is completed, any packages installed from the Antergos repo that are in the AUR will begin to receive updates from there. The Antergos Forum and Wiki will continue to be available until such time it becomes clear that users have moved on to other projects.

  • Oh! Good to know. (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 23, 2019 @02:24PM (#58643106)

    *In a Rodney Dangerfield voice* "If I only KNEW who Antergos was, maybe I'd be upset!"

  • Arcolinux is an Arch based distro with flavors for beginners as well as the expert.
    • Honestly, I have never seen the point of Antergos, Arcolinux... and whatsoever duplicating Manjaro. It's a wastage of resources.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Are we just advertising unrelated distros now? I prefer Goatselinux, it's got the flexibility I've come to expect from very open source.

  • Oh no! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday May 23, 2019 @02:32PM (#58643160)

    We've lost so many distros that I think Linux is dying. Yep, only 331 distros left! [distrowatch.com]

  • i would rather navigate the commandline and update plackagtes the old fashioned way on slackware, than contend with the constant updates and broken packages of a rolling release. stable/static releases are far easier to manage and use

    • I know it's just anecdotal, but FWIW I've been running Arch for five years. In that time, I've had an update-related issue twice: once was a Gnome problem when Gnome made the switch to Wayland, and once was very early on when I was using proprietary graphics drivers that weren't compatible with an updated kernel (I've since switched to the open source drivers and had no more issues). Both of those were easily resolved. I've never needed to reinstall (unless you count a hard-drive failure, but I didn't reall

  • Arch Linux and other "hard" distros hurt Linux at a time when we need it more than ever due to Windows 10 and the increasing amount of "subscription only" software like Adobe and Oracle. Penguins should be for everyone, but a load of selfish developers and users want to "keep Linux for neckbeards". If the hard distros don't go away then Linux will be at 1% market share for another 30 years. Forced to write this under Windows 10.
    • ubuntu, mint, solus, fedora, opensuse, etc...

      there are plenty of distros that are so stupid easy that all you need to install them is to be alive and a computer to install and run it, even plain old vanilla debian is fairly easy if the user can read and write and follow instructions

    • I think you're mistaken. If someone wants an "easy" distro, there are plenty available. If someone wants to run something like Gentoo or Arch and have more control over their system, those distros are available. Seems win-win, to me.

      Out of curiosity, how are you "forced" to post using Windows 10? Do you mean you want to use Linux, but the existence of Arch/Gentoo/etc. forces you to run Windows 10, instead, for some reason? Why not just install Ubuntu or Mint or some other "easier" distro?

  • Move them to Manjaro? (Score:3)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Thursday May 23, 2019 @03:00PM (#58643360) Homepage Journal

    Why aren't they migrating them to Manjaro, where the momentum is?

    Mere disappointment? Take care of the users, fellas.

    • Why aren't they migrating them to Manjaro, where the momentum is?

      Mere disappointment? Take care of the users, fellas.

      Some basic principles of how (I think) it should work:

      (1) The users should be able to take care of themselves based on what they are willing to pay for.

      (2) The people doing the work should be fairly compensated for their efforts.

      (3) The modular projects should be evaluated by success criteria accepted in advance by all the stakeholders.

      When I put it all together, my solution approach is called a CSB (Charity Share Brokerage). It should work at every level, from the distro at the top down to individual featu

  • I could never get it to install anyway. It needed an internet connection, but my router was no where near the PC. I have wifi drivers on a USB stick, but they're apparently not compatible with arch. Does it not use dkms? After busting out the 100ft ethernet cable, it still didn't recognize my motherboard's RAID setup. None of these problems exist on Ubuntu.

    That reminds me - for those complaining about fragmentation and various distros giving "Linux" a bad name: don't call it "Linux". Ubuntu and Mint etc

    • Agreed. If someone wants to use Slackware, Arch, or Gentoo, they probably don't need to be pointed that way. I'd tell Grandma about Ubuntu, or maybe just give her a System76 and not even mention the OS.

  • It was doomed by its name... (Score:5, Funny)

    by MrKevvy ( 85565 ) on Thursday May 23, 2019 @03:35PM (#58643620)

    "An, ter gos Linux!"

    ("And, there goes Linux" just in case it isn't obvious.)

  • I use it on my work laptop and my home desktop. It worked right out of the box for me on every machine Iâ(TM)ve put it on, which I canâ(TM)t say the same for Manjaro. Iâ(TM)m not switching to Manjaro or switching distorts, I think Iâ(TM)ll be switching over to a *BSD now.
  • As much as I love the hundreds of Linux distros, a linux for this, a linux for that, a linux for your chicken, a linux for you cat, etc, I think we, as a community should focus more on making better, more polished applications for all the things that people us a computer for. Its often that one specialist application that holds someone back from switching, or induces them to use proprietary software. So, find applications that you find interesting and/or useful. Test them, get them polished, report bugs,

