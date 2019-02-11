Developer Releases Windows 95 OS as an App For Windows 10, macOS and Linux (betanews.com) 108
Mark Wycislik-Wilson, writing for BetaNews: Last year, developer Felix Rieseberg released Windows 95 as an Electron app to let 90s computer users relive their younger years. Now he's back with a second version of the Windows 95 app, and it's even better than ever -- gaming classics such as Doom and Wolfenstein3D are now included, for starters! Based on the Electron framework, Windows 95 2.0 is written in JavaScript, and is essentially a 500MB standalone virtual machine. The original release was lacking in a number of areas -- such as no sound or internet access. This second release is described as a "big update" and includes a web browser in the form of Netscape Navigator 2.0.
OMG, WHY!?
First, we have an OS that bounces back and forth between real and protected mode faster than Trump pounds out nonsense statements on Twitter.
It is also very much NOT designed with the modern internet in mind, and is no longer maintained for security updates, and has had assloads of malware, both from black hat groups and state intelligence agencies produced to turn it into their bitch.
And we are running it on the ELECTRON platform, which is a web browser hosted virtual machine environment... So we are basic
Re:OMG, WHY!?
If you write 780 characters when you're speechless, I'm wondering how many you would type if you had an opinion about something.
Re:OMG, WHY!?
Verbose exhortations bordering on small novels in length.
Why do you ask?
:P
Re:OMG, WHY!?
640 characters should be enough for everyone.
Re:
the answer, as is it is to most of these strange things, simply goes "because it is possible"
and i have to admit, i for one do not have the skillset to pull this off.
good idea or not, it is a fine showcase of knowhow
Re:OMG, WHY!?
I don't think anyone implied it's a good idea. Just because is reason enough and hats off to those involved for their efforts. Reminds me of the good ol' days of trying to run Linux on anything just because.
Re:OMG, WHY!?
Don't get me wrong. I have done some very silly things with win9x instances, including getting an instance of it to run entirely out of a syslinux memdisk, with drivespace compression turned on.
For the most part however, such silly things had some sliver of a sensible reason d'etre: Quite a few industrial systems run on 9x, even today. (vinyl cutters, CNC laser cutters, waterjet systems, metal detectors, even x-ray systems.) The hardware to keep those old systems running is aging and falling apart (IDE disks especially.) Being able to boot reliably and consistently in a guaranteed clean fashion each and every time with modern replacement parts (SDcard to IDE adapters and pals), makes such experimentation useful to at least a handful of people, making the silliness worthwhile. Learning how to set those legacy deployments up in "Hard to break" configurations is useful, and can be very helpful to the poor souls who have no choice but to work with OSes that ruled the earth in the age of the dinosaurs.
This on the other hand, is just DosBox running on what could possibly be the most inefficiently written platform in existence, with internet connectivity just a stone's throw away.
Considering that dosbox is already multi-platform, AND has a mature x86 emulation core all of its own, **AND** can boot win9x from a disk image natively--- What reason does this even have to exist, except as a hobby project that is not meant to see the light of day?
I really cannot think of one.
Re:
Nope, Goatee. You lose this round of "Guess the nerd."
Better luck next time!
Re:
If you are serious, and the hardware is so old that not even vista or win7 can run... well.... Perhaps make a subtle prod at your company's IT department.
As for personal use; If you set up a flat disk image in something like virtualpc with emulated hardware that closely matches what is actually in your real system-- say 500mb in size, install win9x on it, turn on drivespace3, enable ultrapack on everything, install whatever additional features or software you intend to use, then defrag it very well...
You
Re:
Oh I don't disagree.
Sometimes you only know something is going to be completely useless once you get to the very end. I don't think there's harm in them sharing the work, so long as someone doesn't think it should be used for production.
I admit I downloaded it, fired it up, instantly hated it the same as I did when it was released and freed up the drive space shortly afterwards.
Re:
Sometimes you only know something is going to be completely useless once you get to the very end.
I'm putting new guts in a T2000sxe laptop that they were throwing away at work. It has devoured hours of work, including some custom circuit boards and programming a microcontroller to translate the old keyboard to USB. The end result will be a shitty, huge laptop with a hilariously small screen... I don't care, it's fun.
Re:
What reason does this even have to exist, except as a hobby project that is not meant to see the light of day?
I really cannot think of one.
It all started making sense to me when I realized that Felix is one of the Slack Desktop client developers. https://twitter.com/felixriese... [twitter.com] says he is also an electron committer/contributor.
This should probably never have seen the light of day but if you consider what a disaster the Slack client is... I am not sure Windows 95 is necessarily much worse...
Re:
Dry your eyes. Nobody is going to use this as their main OS. Hobbyists will install it once, run it an then forget about it.You a really are a bit of a drama queen.
Re: OMG, WHY!?
Re:
Indeed - Why
faster than Trump pounds out nonsense statements on Twitter.
You know what's funny? I support Trump, yet never bring him up unless it's directly pertinent to the topic at hand.
Yet people that hate him seem to want to talk about him all the time. If I have someone I really dislike, my goal in life is that I think about them zero. In fact my general goal in life is to think about politicians zero.
If nothing else for your own health forget about Trump.
Re:
It's called a joke Kendall. If I have to explain it, it stops being funny.
But, since you seem to be serious-- If you take the time t click on my user name, and read my back post history, you will find a decided lack of the thing you are accusing me of.
This one instance is again-- A joke.
Thank you, have a nice day.
Re:
Re:
If I have someone I really dislike, my goal in life is that I think about them zero. In fact my general goal in life is to think about politicians zero.
Sure, some idiot decides to shut down the government over a morally bankrupt, unsound "political" strategy, and I should ignore him. Right...
Re: Indeed - Why
Re:
They have Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is common with the mental disorder that is liberalism. To activate, wave an American flag at them.
That's odd. Trump pounding out nonsense tweets is well known, observable and quite frequent. You can acknowledge he does so whether you wear or hate MAGA hats. You on the other hand take a perfectly valid (and funny) observation and twist it into yet more partisan drivel. I would hope that any level headed Republican would also see it's a problem.
Re:
Same as ever
... because he could.
Some people build things just for the hell of it, you don't need to approve or understand -- don't like it, don't use it.
Deal with it. I'm sure the author doesn't care about why you think it's a bad idea.
Re: OMG, WHY!?
It is also very much NOT designed with the modern internet in mind
Windows is as Windows does.
Re:
What about this is a good idea again? I mean, I am practically speechless here.
I imagine it's easier than trying to get Quake running under Dosbox.
Computer Science.
Lets put the Science back into Computer Science.
A good portion of Science is doing things that may not necessarily make a good product, but advancements and progress happen from learning from the action of doing this.
I have written hundreds of programs, that I play with, end delete, including small OS's, different data collection and storage methods, opening up a new language and see what I can do with it. Nothing that can become a product to sell, as there are already built applications which do the same
Re:
What about this is a good idea again? I mean, I am practically speechless here.
You missed both the Doom *and* Wolf3D parts?
Re:
What about this is a good idea again? I mean, I am practically speechless here.
You missed both the Doom *and* Wolf3D parts?
Doom did not run well on Win95 (I don't know anout Wolfenstein). Back then the Doom fans preferred to run it on DOS until it was open sourced and versions were ported to XP and Linux. Doom for Win95 was just a publicity stunt paid for by Gates.
Re:
I thought Gary Bernhardt's The Birth & Death of JavaScript [destroyallsoftware.com] talk was supposed to satire not a documentary! =P
Re:
Legacy financial applications, medical records, and very old games. I have, myself, encountered the difficulties of recovering old data from old media with old software that could easily justify having an effective emulator to recover that data.
Re:
I believe you are thinking of CIH 1019. It had a penchant for trying to over-write the system bios with crap, and killing motherboards.
It also liked to inject itself into every portable executable it could get disk access to, without changing the PE's file size, and thus liked to spread through poorly secured corporate LAN deployments like wildfire.
But you might also be thinking of Stuxnet and its derivatives. Those would have an absolute hey-day with a wide-spread install base of win9x instances in the wi
Shows a lot of talent
Imagine if the developer focused his talent on something worth while. Like coding for an open source project.
Re:
This was apparently worthwhile to them.
Or do you mean they should work on a project worthwhile to someone else?
Re:
Re:
Or do you mean they should work on a project worthwhile to someone else?
Should? No. They didn't say anything about should. They said "imagine if". And I'm right there with them, imagining it. This project is senseless. At the end, it will be good only for bragging rights, but who wants to brag about doing something useless?
Re:
definition of "should":
"used to indicate obligation, duty, or correctness, typically when criticizing someone's actions."
The OP was definitely criticizing and was obviously indicating a "more correct" course of action. Therefore- the word "should" was entirely appropriate to describe that comment.
Ironically, your comment starts by saying that the word "should" was inappropriate- but then you proceed to describe exactly why you agree that they should do something else.
We get it. You think it's a waste of tim
Re:
Well, every programmer probably works on fun projects on the side. Most of them don't submit it to Slashdot hoping to be validated. There should be a "News For Nerds" angle here, not just a "what are you working on this week?" chat over dinner.
Re:
Imagine if you yourself focused your talent on something worthwhile instead of posting on Slashdot. Like feeding children in Africa.
Re:
How do you know I don't feed children in Africa?
Re:
Don't the children in Africa get their food shipped to their doorsteps from Amazon, or are they Luddites?
Re:
Or if the developer used a real programming language...
It's like QEmu but SLOOOOWER.
Seriously, what are they thinking? There are so many good x86 emulator out there and they choose to make one in Javascript only to package it to run on desktops? That's a turducken of inefficiency and stupidity.
Re: It's like QEmu but SLOOOOWER.
It's not slow, it's got lots of viruses to handle at once.
Re:
You can also put that Windows 10 running a Javascript engine running Windows 95 all on a VM running under Windows XP, and then put that on a VM hosted on Linux. It's emulation all the way down, baby!
Oh God why
Re:
This is the hard lesson that everyone coming out of school needs to learn: logic and reason aren't used in the real world.
The only reason logic and reason are taught in school is so that they can be more easily recognized and avoided.
Re:
Electron is the embodiment of every joke about programmers being lazy ever made.
So it's a web site where you submit some vague requirements and they send you back the code later in the afternoon?
Re:
Electron is an excellent choice.
The recommended specs for Windows 95 are a 486 CPU, 8MB of RAM. Thanks to Electron, we can get close to that level of performance with our modern high end PCs.
It's all fun and games...
Re:
TOO LATE!
ftp://ftp.auckland.ac.nz/pub/g... [auckland.ac.nz]
vim too!
http://www.bttr-software.de/fr... [bttr-software.de]
Re:
All it will need then is a good text editor. Vi comes to mind...
Re:
I think you meant: until someone ports it to EMACS
Old news?
Re:
Finally at least a half-decent UI in Windows 10
I'll still stick to Linux, though.
In Javascript?
Well, at least we won't have to worry about it running too fast to play the games.
A trip down memory lane is fun and all
A trip down memory lane is fun and all; but the WWW in 2019 is all but completely cut off from older browsers. Basically anything that can't speak SSL3.0 won't connect to any ssl/tls servers; those which do speak ssl 3.0 still can't connect to much because most things need tls now. Even sites that would render (potentially) mostly live on servers that are now https only or just send a redirect to https for any http requests.
Essentially without a proxy server that can speak the down level protocol to the c
Re:
I just tried with NS 4.61, nothing but broken pipe messages. Found NS 2.02, same thing except the popup said network error, broken pipe.
I 3 Win95
You know what's a really nice, responsive, fast OS? A clean install of Win95 on a Pentium 100 with 32 MB RAM. Add a few basic apps and it's still fine. Sadly, it gets worse over time, after a few months and after installing many apps. But a fresh install felt better than XP on a 1 GHz PIII. But my personal favorite for power, features, and stability was Windows 2000. All the good stuff from Win95/98, the stability of NT, and none of the gunk of XP. I used that for as long as it was viable. (Which is to say,
Re:
Haha back in the day, Win95 was derided as bloated, slow, and unresponsive. It was funny but responsiveness seemed to stay the same as computers got faster and software got correspondingly more bloated. Time to launch the current version of MS Word for Windows was roughly the same from a '386 with Windows 3.1 up to a Pentium II with Windows 98.
ASCII PR0N
Have we not evolved?
Link to run inside your browser (Score:1)