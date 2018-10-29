You Can Play Over 2,600 Windows Games on Linux Via Steam Play (tomshardware.com) 85
At the end of August, Valve announced a new version of Steam Play for Linux that included Proton, a WINE fork that made many Windows games, including more recent ones ,such as Witcher 3, Dark Souls 3 and Dishonored, playable on Linux. Just two months later, ProtonDB says there are over 2,600 Windows games that users can play on Linux, and the number is rapidly growing daily. From a report: When Valve Software launched Steam Play with Proton, it made it easier for gamers to play Windows games that hadn't yet been ported to Linux with the click of a button. Not all games may run perfectly on Linux, but that's also often the case with Windows 10, which can not play older games as well as previous versions of Windows did, even under Compatibility Mode. In only two months, the database of games that work with Proton has increased to over 2,600 -- more than half of the 5,000 Linux-native games that can be obtained through the Steam store.
Microsoft should sue (Score:5, Funny)
Steam is illegally stealing Windows and letting cheap freeloading Linux losers play Microsoft's games! They should sue!
obvious sarcasm modded down?
Linus should sue (Score:2)
Quake has been available natively on Linux for 22 years now.
Try Xonotic (Score:1)
Check out Xonotic. A modern, fast paced arena FPS. Really awesome game but it could use more players!
Linux, Mac, and Windows binaries available and it is open source.
100% free. No loot boxes, no ads, you are not the product, and it never tries to sell you shit. Free period.
Chromebooks are pretty goddamned legit now. About 90% of my customers could probably do all their business functions on them and that number would be 100% if more small dev shops would quit using MSVB6something front ends that haven't been updated since Windows NT was a thing for MSSQL Express databases and move their client logic to some kind of web application instead.
No cure for games but Steam and nVidia both have remote display systems that work pretty well for that if you really need it.
Of course, half the dads reading that article are thinking "I don't get it, what's wrong with peeing on the floor?"
Ah yes, the small niche market of 99% of business desktops and the vast majority of home PCs.
Re:Linux Desktop is DEAD (Score:4, Insightful)
> Ah yes, the small niche market of 99% of business desktops and the vast majority of home PCs.
So what? I probably wouldn't be satisfied with ANY of your other consumer choices either. You probably have no taste what so ever.
The beautiful thing about a free market is that I don't have to be held hostage by your stupid choices.
Although your FUD is simply out of date. Microsoft is entirely optional these days.
You may even find the non-WinDOS games on Steam to your liking.
Re: (Score:3)
Random breakages, strange error messages, complicated multistep fixes.
That's the typical Windows 10 experience.
I just recently tried adding an additional hard drive to a Win10. What a hot mess that is. It's like they are going out of their way to annoy everyone both n00bs and power users.
But... (Score:3)
Linux already has solitaire and minesweeper.
And Tux Racer. Don't forget Tux Racer.
Re:But... (Score:4, Insightful)
Nethack! and Dwarf fortress!
two of the best games ever made and run perfectly in linux
Not the right metric. (Score:5, Insightful)
Better metric would be, how many games that I want to play work on Steam on Linux, I promise you the number is far, far lower then the Hackers Quarterly.
Not a fair metric when 90% are crappy clones of each other.
This is unfortunately so. I am sure there are people who will be thrilled that they now can get several times as many visual novels and badly made side scrollers, but I'm not one of them.
Re:Not the right metric. (Score:4, Interesting)
Back then, the prognosis for commercial games on Linux was "Whoever wants to port them and Loki." There weren't many who would port them -- Id Software for some of the quake titles are the only ones I can think of. And sure, there were some other options -- you could install mame and play some emulated coin-op and console games. There were some open source ones, graphical and not. There was still a pretty healthy Xtrek community back then. But if you wanted a machine to play games on, you installed windows. Funnily, OSX was in pretty much the same boat as Linux. A few more publishers decided to port to them. But you didn't really buy a Mac to play games anyway. And they were really terrible at pushing 3D. The early aluminum tower would cook the video card to death over the course of a couple of months if you actually tried to.
Fast forward to today, you can confidently install steam on Linux and reasonably expect a new title to just work. Take No Man's Sky. Good example, fairly recent game, pretty unique, works great. Borderlands 2, Stellaris, Factorio, even the old Railroad Tycoon 2 work great, for just a random selection that I have installed on my laptop. About the only thing I've tried installing that absolutely didn't want to work was the 64 bit version of Skyrim.
And a lot of the titles that didn't work before work great with wine. I used to run the 32 bit Skyrim that way. Wine will also run Wow and Eve online flawlessly, again a huge step up from the bad old days.
I still need to test it with the HTC Vive VR and my most commonly played titles for that. If that works even remotely well, I could consider formatting Windows 10 off my gaming system and installing Linux instead. That would have been impossible before now.
Re: (Score:3)
While things are better, your post also points out a really big problem: An AAA title with the kind of hype Skyrim had doesn't work, at least not if you want to run the 64 bit version. Once people hear about that, and hear that the games have a 100% chance of working in Windows
... which system are they going to choose? Going with Linux is all well and good right until you need to have a Windows machine ANYWAY for the one game you want to play with or at the same time as your friends.
And if you're booting i
And if you're booting into Windows anyway for that game, may as well continue doing so for other games to avoid breaking up your workflow all the time.
Booting Windows means I have to expect my game may be interrupted by Windows Update deciding it's a great time to apply updates.
Windows Update is what is breaking my workflow
Re: (Score:3)
Going with Linux is all well and good right until you need to have a Windows machine ANYWAY for the one game you want to play with or at the same time as your friends.
This. For solo games I got a backlog of games I could play and most games work eventually and in the end it doesn't affect anyone other than myself. But when my friends swoon over some new AAA game then I have to join in on that. Heck, I'm getting a PS4 almost just to play Red Dead Redemption 2.
No sane person is claiming linux is a better gaming platform.
However, is it good enough to let you play more games than you ever have time to finish unless you have absurd amounts of game time?
Hell yes.
And it's getting better every day.
Which again doesn't matter much if they're not the games you WANT to play until several years later when no one else is playing them anymore and they don't provide something to talk about with your friends.
Just because you have access to an endless supply of French art noir movies doesn't mean you have a lot of movies to watch on Friday night.
Re:Not the right metric. (Score:4, Insightful)
Now I don't know what kind of games YOU want to play. I guess there might be an issue with missing games if you like 3d shooters since a lot of these seems to be missing.
But all the games I personally want to play, such as XCOM2, Civilization 5 and 6, Darkest dungeon, Thea, Total war: Warhammer, Cities: Skylies and rim world and Factorio are available.
Only game I sometimes miss are "Endless space 2" and there are repports that it does run perfectly on Wine but i have not tested that.
Better metric would be, how many games that I want to play work on Steam on Linux, I promise you the number is far, far lower then the Hackers Quarterly.
How about some citations on what you might want to play? Everything I like to play is there, even titles I'm still considering buying since I still didn't manage to play everything me and my gf own together. And theres is like all recent eldes scrolls except maybe the MMORPG thing, all tomb raider, thief, all of the witcher, planetary annihilation...
Do you want to list some game you want to play on Linux that don't, or just talk in sweeping generalizations? Because a few of my "regular" games play quite nicely under Linux with the Linux Steam client.
Rocket League
Borderlands 2 and TPS
XCOM 2
Kerbal Space Program
etc..
Re: (Score:3)
i think the long-term play here is making the 'steam box' a viable thing from a hardware perspective. The more triple-A games that run natively in linux, the better chances a valve branded box running their customized distro has at being a going concern.
There are lots of people who prefer linux to windows, but don't really have a problem with proprietary software.
I would like to meet one. I mean that seriously, I would like to meet someone who favors Linux for the OS design, because the only people I have met who prefer Linux have a deep hatred of everything else. I'll use Linux if it's a reasonable option for the task, but I have yet to meet someone who suggests Linux who does not deeply believe it is the ONLY option for EVERY task.
Strawmen convention much? Linux is a Unixy OS MacOS is Unix.
The design is inherently better. Linux or MacOS is what I use unless there is no other choice. Windows 7 is a functioning Operating system.
Windows 10 is so bad that it makes Vista look like an order of magnitude improvement. But that would be true no matter what my personal opinion is. I do hate it, but that is an earned hatred.
And wherever you got the idea that we who like Linux think it is the only computing solution, is just weird.
> Strawmen convention much? Linux is a Unixy OS MacOS is Unix.
That's utter bullshit. What spec that MacOS conforms to is far too restricted and low level to be of any practical value. Macs underneath are alien to anyone that's worked with real Unixen. Far more alien than Linux.
Macs have always been their own proprietary GUI based thing. These days they happen to be a variant of OpenStep.
They aren't Unix to your average Mac user and they aren't Unix to those of us that have worked with other Unixen.
The ja
Re: (Score:3)
> Strawmen convention much? Linux is a Unixy OS MacOS is Unix.
That's utter bullshit. What spec that MacOS conforms to is far too restricted and low level to be of any practical value.
MacOS is Unix certified. You might not like that but first read https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , then go argue with the people who certified it.
Macs underneath are alien to anyone that's worked with real Unixen. Far more alien than Linux.
Funny, but the Unix people I deal with have no problem that you claim exists. And if you are so pissed that MaxOS is Unix certified, then why don't you work to decertify it.
What you are doing is making a stereotyped meme of Mac Users. Whatever, but Bullshit it aint.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not just about proprietary software. The *nix environment is better at doing a lot of tasks than windows. My primary work desktop (What all our software development is done on) is linux. We also have a windows box for doing Ms office and outlook. My primary home desktop would be Linux if I could play the games I want to play on Linux.
The irony is that Open source software is so convenient, that it runs perfectly good on Windows, allowing me to do everything I want (work and games) on one machine.
It's not just about proprietary software. The *nix environment is better at doing a lot of tasks than windows.
One of the biggest advantages of *NIX operating systems is that they tend to function when they are booted.
My latest Windows 10 cockup is on an SDR radio with several receivers, and has 8 separate sound and a transmit audio drivers, plus 2 IQ stream drivers. Each has a different name of course. Windows update decided that all the audio drivers had to be renamed to the IQ drivers names. Then it fought me to name them back to what they should be. The result was hours of work plus a Teamviewer session to
My feeling is use what works. I have no problem running wine or mono software on Linux. One of my daily critical pieces of software (keePass2) runs on Mono. My big concern is how does the software developer support me running it on Linux. Does the software developer support me running the their software wine or mono? The developer need to make very clear that they support these products on Linux and what libraries/dependencies are needed to be supported.
I understand that Linux has lots of distributions and
> I don't see the business model of trying to sell to freetards.
I use Linux because it's not crap. The fact that there is no licensing nonsense associated with the OS is just an added bonus.
I would have paid for payware Unix back in the day if it actually had supported common PC hardware.
https://www.protondb.com/app/9... [protondb.com]
Some report it broken, some report it working great. Give it a try and see how it goes for you.
I run Fedora 28 and it works.
How many versions of the same old stuff? (Score:2)
the database of games that work with Proton has increased to over 2,600
But how many of that number are simply variants on hitting something, shooting something or jumping over something?
While the number of games sounds imppressive, how many of those titles are actually novel or unique and how many are simply variants on the small number of 30 year-old concepts?
While the number of games sounds imppressive, how many of those titles are actually novel or unique and how many are simply variants on the small number of 30 year-old concepts?
I fail to see how this is a critique of gaming on Linux versus gaming in general...
the database of games that work with Proton has increased to over 2,600
But how many of that number are simply variants on hitting something, shooting something or jumping over something?
While the number of games sounds imppressive, how many of those titles are actually novel or unique and how many are simply variants on the small number of 30 year-old concepts?
I don't see how your comment is useful or unique. It seems to just be the same simple variation of rearranging verbs, nouns, and adjectives that all comment conceps have been using for the past 30 years.
How many books are about stuff other than a guy encountering some problems, solving the problems and getting laid as a result?
Actual Proton Page (Score:3, Informative)
For those that want to look at the ProtonDB site.
https://www.protondb.com/
I'd like to hear this honestly: how is it malware? There are some questionable DRM schemes in some of the games like Denuvo, but Steam only does an online login check every once in a while. Besides those, what does Steam do that is likened to malware?
Gosh.
If only you could run it in a sandboxed environment so that, despite being "malware" as you claim, you can still safely use it without advertising anything about your machine and/or granting it access to anything that you don't want it to touch.
Like... say... chrooting it into a steam-games-only folder, and whacking permissions around it so it can't do anything interesting and runs as a limited user?
Or are you saying "I disagree with having to use Steam", in which case your comment is really badly word
A surprisingly high number of good games (Score:4, Informative)