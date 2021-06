You Can Play Over 2,600 Windows Games on Linux Via Steam Play

At the end of August, Valve announced a new version of Steam Play for Linux that included Proton , a WINE fork that made many Windows games, including more recent ones ,such as Witcher 3, Dark Souls 3 and Dishonored, playable on Linux. Just two months later, ProtonDB says there are over 2,600 Windows games that users can play on Linux , and the number is rapidly growing daily. From a report: