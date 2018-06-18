Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Linux 4.18 Preparing Many New Features While Dropping 100k+ Lines of Code (phoronix.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Linux 4.18 development is going strong with recent 4.18-rc1 release. This kernel cycle has dropped 107,210 lines of code so far but Linux 4.18 is adding many new features. The kernel is coming in lighter as a result of the LustreFS code being removed and other code cleanups. On the feature front, Phoronix reports, "ew AMDGPU support improvements, mainlining of the V3D DRM driver, initial open-source work on NVIDIA Volta GV100 hardware, merging of the Valve Steam Controller kernel driver, merging of the BPFILTER framework, ARM Spectre mitigation work, Speck file-system encryption support, removal of the Lustre file-system, the exciting restartable sequences system call was merged, the new DM writecache target, and much more."

  • Yeah man, gimme another hit of that v3d drm

  • With Intel shutting down their commercial support business last year and now LustreFS being removed from the mainline kernel is Lustre dead as a common solution? What is replacing it as a scalable FS in HPC applications?

  • By removing features from kernels you force people to either use older kernels or force them to back port back to the current kernels. This creates a mess of patches and security holes. With Linux deployments now in the billions due to Android it is a bad idea to remove features as someone is using it somewhere.

  • The older AMD Stoney Ridge and Bristol Ridge AMD APUs finally have temperature reporting support.

    Stoney Ridge is old. Bristol Ridge is available on AMD's newest platform, AM4.

