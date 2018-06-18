Linux 4.18 Preparing Many New Features While Dropping 100k+ Lines of Code (phoronix.com) 11
An anonymous reader writes: Linux 4.18 development is going strong with recent 4.18-rc1 release. This kernel cycle has dropped 107,210 lines of code so far but Linux 4.18 is adding many new features. The kernel is coming in lighter as a result of the LustreFS code being removed and other code cleanups. On the feature front, Phoronix reports, "ew AMDGPU support improvements, mainlining of the V3D DRM driver, initial open-source work on NVIDIA Volta GV100 hardware, merging of the Valve Steam Controller kernel driver, merging of the BPFILTER framework, ARM Spectre mitigation work, Speck file-system encryption support, removal of the Lustre file-system, the exciting restartable sequences system call was merged, the new DM writecache target, and much more."
With Intel shutting down their commercial support business last year and now LustreFS being removed from the mainline kernel is Lustre dead as a common solution? What is replacing it as a scalable FS in HPC applications?
The older AMD Stoney Ridge and Bristol Ridge AMD APUs finally have temperature reporting support.
Stoney Ridge is old. Bristol Ridge is available on AMD's newest platform, AM4.