Linux 4.18 Preparing Many New Features While Dropping 100k+ Lines of Code (phoronix.com) 75

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Linux 4.18 development is going strong with recent 4.18-rc1 release. This kernel cycle has dropped 107,210 lines of code so far but Linux 4.18 is adding many new features. The kernel is coming in lighter as a result of the LustreFS code being removed and other code cleanups. On the feature front, Phoronix reports, "New AMDGPU support improvements, mainlining of the V3D DRM driver, initial open-source work on NVIDIA Volta GV100 hardware, merging of the Valve Steam Controller kernel driver, merging of the BPFILTER framework, ARM Spectre mitigation work, Speck file-system encryption support, removal of the Lustre file-system, the exciting restartable sequences system call was merged, the new DM writecache target, and much more."

Linux 4.18 Preparing Many New Features While Dropping 100k+ Lines of Code

  • Yeah man, gimme another hit of that v3d drm

  • Lustre dead? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by afidel ( 530433 ) on Monday June 18, 2018 @11:39AM (#56803326)

    With Intel shutting down their commercial support business last year and now LustreFS being removed from the mainline kernel is Lustre dead as a common solution? What is replacing it as a scalable FS in HPC applications?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Glusterfs

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hylandr ( 813770 )

        I have recently switched to this over NFS very recently. Native fault tolerance is a good thing!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The Lustre devs basically never played nice with the Linux Kernel devs, and Lustre never left the STAGING sub-section of the Linux Kernel because they never (in almost a decade) cleaned up the code to pass Linux Kernel code reviews.

      Lustre's most recent full release was just this last April, it's very much under heavy development, but in the HPC world having your code 'upstream' is basically a non-issue because they're used to having to do a million minor adjustments to eek out another 1% performance, since

      • The Lustre devs basically never played nice with the Linux Kernel devs, and Lustre never left the STAGING sub-section of the Linux Kernel because they never (in almost a decade) cleaned up the code to pass Linux Kernel code reviews.

        This is a major downside of the "everything in the same source tree" Linux philosophy.

        In a different universe, we could have pluggable filesystem modules that could be built against each kernel source[1] without having to get it all into the same tree. If the kernel API changed,

        • The problem with pluggable filesystem modules is that we still have a lot of innovation to do in the low-level kernel handling of I/O, thus the interface remains in flux. Significant performance gains have been realized and more are possible, and architecture for systems with significantly greater parallelism is still in progress. Taking advantage of new hardware capabilities has also required changes in interfaces.

          One of the unique things about Linux is that the developers are allowed to innovate. It's a f

          • Indeed. So I would stipulate that the kernel is absolutely allowed to break the plugin API at any point for any reason.

            It would be courteous to announce those on some list in advance, but that's all I would even ask those guys to provide.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          We have that now. You build your out of tree module and then modprobe it.

        • I compile modules out-of-tree all the time....
          Never a filesystem module, I'll admit, but they can function fine as a module afaik... Am I wrong?
        • https://www.mjmwired.net/kerne... [mjmwired.net]

          Executive Summary: You think you want a stable kernel interface, but you really do not, and you don't even know it. What you want is a stable running driver, and you get that only if your driver is in the main kernel tree. You also get lots of other good benefits if your driver is in the main kernel tree, all of which has made Linux into such a strong, stable, and mature operating system which is the reason you are using it in the first place.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by afidel ( 530433 )

            He's wrong, I prefer a stable API, unstable APIs and bad vendors is why we have the mess we do with Android and why Treble is the kinda solution, by freezing on a LTSR kernel they've effectively created an artificially stable API which they backport everything else around. In an idealized world, yes I'd love to have every driver in mainline so that everything gets updated together and the kernel devs were free to monkey with things to their hearts content, in the real world I live in a stable API allows ven

            • I disagree. Stable API are good. Being able to innovate at all layers is good.

              My $0.02 is that you should avoid breaking it, but sometimes you gotta. When Windows moved to the new graphics model, they broke a ton of shit. But they also greatly improved platform stability.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by sjames ( 1099 )

              That's what LTS kernels are for. Unless you have a compelling reason, you shouldn't be updating every time Linus releases a kernel. Instead, wait for your distro to backport any critical fixes.

          • An interface that you can change at will, provided you change everything that calls it, doesn't really deserve the moniker "interface". It's just a bunch of function calls that can change whenever you want. The entire point of interfaces is to divide development tasks using them, so that one does not have to have everything in the same source tree.

    • Lustre is most definitely *not* dead. The removal from staging was a bit of an unfortunate event, but work on getting it cleaned up for re-submission to the kernel is continuing [marc.info].

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by MAXOMENOS ( 9802 )
      The Register suggests that other FS's can pick up the slack. Quoting:

      When Lustre emerged in the year 2003 it had little competition for creation of large-scale filesystems. Nearly 15 years on and Red Hat offers Gluster, IBM’s Spectrum Scale (aka the GPFS General Parallel File System) and scale-out NFS can all do plenty of what made Lustre useful. HDFS has emerged, too, for big data workloads.

      Source: Linux literally loses its Lustre – HPC filesystem ditched in new kernel [theregister.co.uk]. The Register, 18 Jun 2

  • By removing features from kernels you force people to either use older kernels or force them to back port back to the current kernels. This creates a mess of patches and security holes. With Linux deployments now in the billions due to Android it is a bad idea to remove features as someone is using it somewhere.

    • Re:Causing more problems down the line (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 18, 2018 @12:01PM (#56803464)

      In this case what was removed was mostly components in the staging sub-section that had been there for years (over half a decade in many cases) but hadn't completed appreciable work towards exiting the Staging sub-section. So they're finally getting the boot back out of kernel since they had never graduated to 'full kernel support' due to lack of action on their devs part. Lustre in particular basically stopped contributing to the staging branch since they felt it slowed them down too much versus working on their out-of-tree version of the code instead.

  • The older AMD Stoney Ridge and Bristol Ridge AMD APUs finally have temperature reporting support.

    Stoney Ridge is old. Bristol Ridge is available on AMD's newest platform, AM4.

  • "ew AMDGPU" (Score:5, Funny)

    by TeknoHog ( 164938 ) on Monday June 18, 2018 @01:30PM (#56803974) Homepage Journal
    OK, I get it that you're an Nvidia guy, but no need to rub it in my face.

  • This kernel cycle has dropped 107,210 lines of code so far but Linux 4.18 is adding many new features. The kernel is coming in lighter as a result of the LustreFS code being removed

    Yah right. This is nothing to be proud of. It is a failure of the community, to be unable to maintain Lustre. Now it goes more proprietary than it already was. Shame on Linus and his hangers-on.

