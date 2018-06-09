Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Debian GNU is Not Unix Open Source

Systemd-Free Devuan 2.0 'ASCII' Officially Released (devuan.org) 304

Posted by EditorDavid from the see-ya-systemd dept.
"Dear Init Freedom Lovers..." begins the announcement at Devuan.org: We are happy to announce that Devuan GNU+Linux 2.0 ASCII Stable is finally available. Devuan is a GNU+Linux distribution committed to providing a universal, stable, dependable, free software operating system that uses and promotes alternatives to systemd and its components.

Devuan 2.0 ASCII runs on several architectures. Installer CD and DVD ISOs, as well as desktop-live and minimal-live ISOs, are available for i386 and amd64. Ready-to-use images can be downloaded for a number of ARM platforms and SOCs, including Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, OrangePi, BananaPi, OLinuXino, Cubieboard, Nokia and Motorola mobile phones, and several Chromebooks, as well as for Virtualbox/QEMU/Vagrant. The Devuan 2.0 ASCII installer ISOs offer a variety of Desktop Environments including Xfce, KDE, MATE, Cinnamon, LXQt, with others available post-install. The expert install mode now offers a choice of either SysVinit or OpenRC as init system...

We would like to thank the entire Devuan community for the continued support, feedback, and collaboration....
The release notes include information on Devuan's new network of package repository mirrors, and they're also touting their "direct and easy upgrade paths" from Devuan Jessie, Debian Jessie and Debian Stretch.

Systemd-Free Devuan 2.0 'ASCII' Officially Released More | Reply

Systemd-Free Devuan 2.0 'ASCII' Officially Released

Comments Filter:

  • nah (Score:5, Funny)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @11:44PM (#56758358) Journal
    I'm waiting for Devuan EBCDIC personally.

  • The Coveted Bruce Perens endosement :-) (Score:5, Informative)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Saturday June 09, 2018 @11:46PM (#56758364) Homepage Journal
    I was the second Debian project leader. These days, I prefer to run Devuan, a true Debian derivative engineered the way I would probably have decided to make it. It's efficient and trouble-free. Thanks to the Devuan developers for all of the work!

  • This distro (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @11:53PM (#56758376)

    ... is a Poettering-Free Zone!

  • An OS for the rest of us (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @12:44AM (#56758518) Journal
    Listing of grievances about systemd.
    Feats of speed.
    OS miracles.

  • It's great that those of you have the power to choose to run Duuvan or FreeBSD at work. I don't! I use what they use or get fired and replaced by someone else who can get the job done.

    I maybe up for a promotion using Redhat/CentOS in a few months and will be judged on uptime and ability to recover from reboots. I am nervous after reading all the hate here.

    If everyone is using system D it can't be that bad right? Amazon uses it and so does every fortune 1,000 company. Is there a tutorial on how to use it rel

  • ... is a Linux that doesn't have updates every few days.

    Just write the dam' code. Do it properly, with skilled authors and designers so it doesn't contain (so many) bugs and then TEST IT. Not just for function - and that only seems to be that the expected input produces the expected output, but for integration, backwards-compatibility, security and reliability.

    That would actually have added value worth paying for. Then every year or two, do it again with a new release.

  • Didn't we have this talk already? If you're going to be pedantic enough to insist on using GNU then go all the way and make it GNU+BSD+Assorted non-associated contributed packages+Linux then.

  • I have a repurposed consumer grade NAS. It lacks any special bells or whistles. It has no sound hardware. It has only a small list of services that I want it to run. It has no god-damned-need for systemD.

    Finally, I can use something reasonably mature (like debian), without SystemD's clusterfuckery.

    (Because frankly, I fail to see why I need to carry all that shit around just to boot a minimalistic embedded linux, M'kay?)

    • Then you need this:

      http://without-systemd.org/wik... [without-systemd.org]

      Though you can't apparently do this with anything that needs X, because of udev2 issues, it works fine for plain headless servers. I have a number of these running. Just install a standard BASE system and then do the referenced items above, before installing anything on top of the base OS. Job done!

  • They've made it difficult to search for text encoding issues in this release of Devuan.

  • More power to them! (Score:4, Informative)

    by sombragris ( 246383 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @01:17PM (#56760444) Homepage

    It's great to see a systemd-free distro making progress. Hope they keep releasing.

    And remember, Slackware [slackware.com] is the oldest GNU/Linux distro in active maintenance, and is also free of systemd [slashdot.org]. Even the development version (Slackware-current) has no systemd.

  • Every review I see about Devaun is positive (Score:3)

    by walterbyrd ( 182728 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @03:32PM (#56760986)

    Fast, stable, flexible, and systemd free.

    Like old (real) Debian, it has excellent package management.

    Other distros get more bloated, less flexible, and more authoritarian; Devaun embraces the true ideals of Linux, and UNIX.

  • Gentoo and Funtoo have an OpenRC option (Score:3)

    by ArghBlarg ( 79067 ) on Sunday June 10, 2018 @05:24PM (#56761448) Homepage

    There are still systemd-free distros out there, support them if you care. I'm happy with the above.

Slashdot Top Deals

Established technology tends to persist in the face of new technology. -- G. Blaauw, one of the designers of System 360

Close