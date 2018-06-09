Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Businesses Microsoft Linux

Linux Foundation Celebrates Microsoft's GitHub Acquisition (theverge.com) 46

Posted by BeauHD from the what-year-is-it dept.
The Linux Foundation has endorsed Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub. In a blog post, Jim Zemlin, the executive director at the Linux Foundation, said: "This is pretty good news for the world of Open Source and we should celebrate Microsoft's smart move." The Verge reports: 10 years ago, Zemlin was calling for Microsoft to stop secretly attacking Linux by selling patents that targeted the operating system, and he also poked fun at Microsoft multiple times over the years. "I will own responsibility for some of that as I spent a good part of my career at the Linux Foundation poking fun at Microsoft (which, at times, prior management made way too easy)," explains Zemlin. "But times have changed and it's time to recognize that we have all grown up -- the industry, the open source community, even me." Nat Friedman, the future CEO of GitHub (once the deal closes), took to Reddit to answer questions on the company's plans. "We are not buying GitHub to turn it into Microsoft; we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers, and in GitHub's unique role in the developer community," explains Friedman. "Our goal is to help GitHub be better at being GitHub, and if anything, to help Microsoft be a little more like GitHub."

Linux Foundation Celebrates Microsoft's GitHub Acquisition More | Reply

Linux Foundation Celebrates Microsoft's GitHub Acquisition

Comments Filter:

  • Best possible big buyer I can think of (Score:4, Interesting)

    by MikeRT ( 947531 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:06AM (#56754898)

    GitHub aligns really well with Microsoft's position as a development tool company. Unless you want Embarcadero or Oracle to buy them, the best big dev tool company to buy them was Microsoft on that front.

    Microsoft is also perfectly capable of turning the public site into a loss leader that gets companies to buy the enterprise version. They have the money to easily absorb GitHub's losses as they rebuild the enterprise strategy and open GitHub to Microsoft's full sales channel and task Microsoft corporate sales people with selling it.

    And finally, Microsoft is like Apple here in that they have zero motivation right now to screw it up with ads and monetizing user data because they're not an advertising company and they have PLENTY of resources to turn the enterprise side of GitHub from a big loss into a multi-billion dollar business.

    • GitHub aligns really well with Microsoft's position as a development tool company. Unless you want Embarcadero or Oracle to buy them, the best big dev tool company to buy them was Microsoft on that front.

      How long until the E-mails from GitHub saying "our terms of service have changed"?

      I'm betting this happens "before the end of summer".

    • I don't agree with the analysis in the parent comment.

      This amazing quote from the Slashdot story demonstrates an avoidance of reality, in my opinion: "We are not buying GitHub to turn it into Microsoft; we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers, and in GitHub's unique role in the developer community," explains Friedman.

      My opinion: Microsoft bought GitHub because it expects to make money. To begin evaluating GitHub's future, consider what Microsoft did to Skype and LinkedI

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by voss ( 52565 )

      They will turn Github into a nice tax write-off. A company that makes billions and billions likes having having tax writeoffs

  • oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:07AM (#56754900)
    when an 800 pound gorilla consumes a bundle of bananas meant for the FOSS chimpanzees,

    hey Linux Foundation do you like seeing a corporation that has had 20+ years of animosity towards GNU/Linux & FOSS buy a resource that makes downloading GNU/Linux & FOSS possible, how long before microsoft starts deleting all the good GNU/Linux & FOSS code and makes access by paid subscription only? then what?

  • "we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers".
    This means they will use it basically to headhunt and get all the worthy developers before anyone else, right?

  • A leopard can not change it spots. Just two months ago I was using Microsoft chat to find out about installing Windows for the first time in 15 years. I was using FF and Ubuntu, and the chat window was broken, the input line covered the bottom of the chat history. so I had to keep hitting enter, enter so that I could see the last thing typed. Always just a little broken for not MS systems. The Linux foundation function is to support big business not the small developer or hacker. When money talks. the Li

  • The future is now... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:41AM (#56754982)

    Gosh....

    It's corporate moves and compromises like this which have made me leave the IT business to focus on Industrial programming.

    IT cannot remain relevant if it becomes a monolith. Open source, as a corporate walled garden, is not going to provide the platform for people to be at liberty with their own computing and data.

    It's over folks. There are no more garages.

  • They will harvest Githib looking for coders who are active in various areas of programing and use that information to enrich their LinkedIn job search capabilities.
  • ... coming up in about this order:

    - registering a live.com account (with personal information) becomes mandatory to use github
    - github experience becomes "optimized for Edge", and somehow more sluggish for all other browsers
    - use of GVFS becomes mandatory. Complete decentralized copies of hosted repositories is first discouraged, later made impossible
    - web service starts to use binary, Windows-only extensions, later some features are no longer available without
    - MicroSoft starts removing projects that

Slashdot Top Deals

The other line moves faster.

Close