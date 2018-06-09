Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Linux Foundation Celebrates Microsoft's GitHub Acquisition (theverge.com) 161

Posted by BeauHD from the what-year-is-it dept.
The Linux Foundation has endorsed Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub. In a blog post, Jim Zemlin, the executive director at the Linux Foundation, said: "This is pretty good news for the world of Open Source and we should celebrate Microsoft's smart move." The Verge reports: 10 years ago, Zemlin was calling for Microsoft to stop secretly attacking Linux by selling patents that targeted the operating system, and he also poked fun at Microsoft multiple times over the years. "I will own responsibility for some of that as I spent a good part of my career at the Linux Foundation poking fun at Microsoft (which, at times, prior management made way too easy)," explains Zemlin. "But times have changed and it's time to recognize that we have all grown up -- the industry, the open source community, even me." Nat Friedman, the future CEO of GitHub (once the deal closes), took to Reddit to answer questions on the company's plans. "We are not buying GitHub to turn it into Microsoft; we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers, and in GitHub's unique role in the developer community," explains Friedman. "Our goal is to help GitHub be better at being GitHub, and if anything, to help Microsoft be a little more like GitHub."

  • Best possible big buyer I can think of (Score:4, Interesting)

    by MikeRT ( 947531 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:06AM (#56754898)

    GitHub aligns really well with Microsoft's position as a development tool company. Unless you want Embarcadero or Oracle to buy them, the best big dev tool company to buy them was Microsoft on that front.

    Microsoft is also perfectly capable of turning the public site into a loss leader that gets companies to buy the enterprise version. They have the money to easily absorb GitHub's losses as they rebuild the enterprise strategy and open GitHub to Microsoft's full sales channel and task Microsoft corporate sales people with selling it.

    And finally, Microsoft is like Apple here in that they have zero motivation right now to screw it up with ads and monetizing user data because they're not an advertising company and they have PLENTY of resources to turn the enterprise side of GitHub from a big loss into a multi-billion dollar business.

  • oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:07AM (#56754900)
    when an 800 pound gorilla consumes a bundle of bananas meant for the FOSS chimpanzees,

    hey Linux Foundation do you like seeing a corporation that has had 20+ years of animosity towards GNU/Linux & FOSS buy a resource that makes downloading GNU/Linux & FOSS possible, how long before microsoft starts deleting all the good GNU/Linux & FOSS code and makes access by paid subscription only? then what?

    • Re:oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Midnight Thunder ( 17205 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:14AM (#56754918) Homepage Journal

      I can appreciate your concern, since the recent history with Skype and some other acquisitions left a bit of a bad taste, but this article from ArsTechnica suggests that Microsoft might have been the best option:

      https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]

      The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates. While Microsoft certainly has as big focus on the corporate world, its open source portfolio is bigger by the day. In many ways pigs are flying.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Rufty ( 37223 )

        The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates

        I'd prefer not to risk it.

        • Pony up the money, then. Or you're not risking anything.

      • In many ways pigs are flying.

        Better than chairs I suppose.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Code comments with a code-of-conduct?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Blah, blah, blah.

        We're still talking about the same Microsoft which tried to trick users into "upgrading" to Windows 10, tried to force it on them and continuously forces updates, "upgrades", reboots and resets your privacy settings at every opportunity.

        Microsoft hasn't changed, it's incapable of changing, and you're a shill who are willfully blind to it. Sit down and have a cup of STFU.

      • Re:oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, 2018 @10:06AM (#56755048)

        Microsoft still demands pay from linux and android for "stolen" microsoft code and they are getting paid per sold unit

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I like how you put Ballmer first, William is going berserk over that ordering!

        But having said that, you do know that Gates is still active in MS (dunno about Ballmer,
        but every major decision made has Gates blessing before it can proceed), right? So I
        don't know if I trust Bill & Co. with sensitive source code (the private repos are what he's
        after) since so many companies have hosted their stuff on github.

        MS hasn't changed; just become slier...

        CAP === 'confine'

      • The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates.

        Sure. And the Microsoft of tomorrow is not necessarily the Microsoft of today. Easy come, easy go.

        Which is why Microsoft should get busy providing an explicit list of intentions concerning their operation of GitHub, providing as many bullets as possible about things that define their tenure as the presumptive "good" Microsoft: will dos and won't dos.

        If the list doesn't allow one to finish the sentence "you'll know we've gon

      • Re:oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Informative)

        by andydread ( 758754 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @11:38AM (#56755342)

        I can appreciate your concern, since the recent history with Skype and some other acquisitions left a bit of a bad taste, but this article from ArsTechnica suggests that Microsoft might have been the best option:

        https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]

        The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates. While Microsoft certainly has as big focus on the corporate world, its open source portfolio is bigger by the day. In many ways pigs are flying.

        Are you not aware that Microsoft is still currently "licensing" software patents on devices distributed with the Linux kernel?

        Yes... It goes like this... You build a new device and start distributing it with the Linux kernel installed.
        Microsoft approaches you and says your device violates 200+ Microsoft software patents because it runs Linux.
        You now have to pay Microsoft money for a software patent license for every device you distribute because you are building and distributing devices that include the Linux kernel which they say violates their software patents.

        It's a very sleazy extortion scheme designed to stifle Linux and open source in the marketplace.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DeVilla ( 4563 )

        I can appreciate your concern, since the recent history with Skype and some other acquisitions left a bit of a bad taste, but this article from ArsTechnica suggests that Microsoft might have been the best option:

        I understand that, but in the 90's Windows 3.1 was considered "the best option" for an operating system. Fortunately a lot of people didn't consider it an adequate option and chose not to settle.

        The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates.

        There are a few running memes over the history of Microsoft. One I never not tired of is someone popping up to assure the world that today's Microsoft is not same Microsoft that did all the bad things that earned them their unpleasant reputation. I don't pay enough attention to know if they are the same people w

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates.

        Bullshit, they're exactly the same.
        Just cast your mind back to the roll out of Windows 10 and just how hard they were trying to ram it down peoples throats. As soon as people found a way to block it MS came out with a new method to force it on users.

        I have zero faith in MS, they will just fuck Github up just like every other aquisition they've made.
        Already moved my stuff off Github, not gonna wait for the inevitable "Our T&C's have changed, click here to see how we've grabbed your data"

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 )

        The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates.

        The Nazi Party of today is not the same Nazi Party as in the days of Himmler and Hitler.

        The Nazi Party has announced plans to buy Kibbutzes and install new shower plumbing there for free.

        Microsoft tried for years to kill Linux and Open Source. They have realized they can't achieve that any more.

        So they want to control Open Source.

        That's why they bought GitHub . . . for control . . .

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by xvan ( 2935999 )

          So they want to control Open Source.

          Please explain exactly how do you control open source when, by definition, opening a software means giving up the control over it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      The "Linux Foundation" has a history of promoting things that are bad for Linux users, though not necessarily for Linux companies.

  • No really Guyz (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We have make 20B a year selling closed-source software because we care so much about open-source software!

    Nothing to see here, move along.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'll just leave this here...
      https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/ [linuxfoundation.org]

      You don't need to.
      In his blog post, Jim Zemlin, writes "Microsoft has become a top contributor to Linux and Kubernetes, [...], and they are backers of The Linux Foundation, [...]" (emphasis mine)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yeah, I was wondering why the Linux Foundation was licking the ass of MS. Now I know.

      • Microsoft needs to be expelled from the Linux Foundation.

  • "we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers".
    This means they will use it basically to headhunt and get all the worthy developers before anyone else, right?

  • Big business has eaten FOSS (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SysEngineer ( 4726931 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:31AM (#56754956)
    A leopard can not change it spots. Just two months ago I was using Microsoft chat to find out about installing Windows for the first time in 15 years. I was using FF and Ubuntu, and the chat window was broken, the input line covered the bottom of the chat history. so I had to keep hitting enter, enter so that I could see the last thing typed. Always just a little broken for not MS systems. The Linux foundation function is to support big business not the small developer or hacker. When money talks. the Linux Foundation bends over and takes it.

    The original Linux ideals are being lost to corporate money.

  • Their goal (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:32AM (#56754964)

    Their goal is to make Microsoft Windows the #1 developer platform, that's the reason why they added the Linux subsystem. At the same time, they make dual booting harder, expect there to be more problems to come with Windows updates if you're dual booting. The strategy is obvious, they've realized that Linux needs to be embraced & distinguished or at least controlled by sneaking more and more Microsoft stuff into the Linux ecosystem. They will follow the same strategy that Google managed to pull off with Android - overtly supporting free software and open source, but covertly making sure you dominate the field and using tricks and money to prevent successful forking. Can you take an arbitrary smartphone and install your own compilation of the latest Android on it? Right, you can't. The same may happen with Linux. Don't be surprised if Microsoft becomes a major contributor soon. Maybe they even try a 'Windows compatible' distro of GNU/Linux soon. At the same time, they sell their user's data, because they want to become an adware business like Google. Purchasing Github is a major step into this direction.

    Why all this? It's a long-term strategy. Microsoft has always been able to deal with Apple, because Apple is not really a software company, but they rightly fear of losing the desktop market entirely. Since the phone thing didn't work out well, they're now trying to make sure to continue the desktop market and want to become the HUB for developers. Apart from that, there is only high end gaming (dwindling market), pro audio (shared with Apple), and Microsoft Office left for them before they would die. Surely at least they'd like to keep the developers, who went to buy Apple hardware in droves, because it allows you to develop for all operating systems on one crappy, overprized machine.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Microsoft's history is a lot more malign that that. They have a history of actively working to break the competition. For one example, look into the standardization of word processor file formats.

    • Why the hell would anybody dual boot? All that means is having to reboot all the time. It means having part of the software you use unavailable at any time. Run the alternate oses you need infrequently out of VMs. For your desktop, get a good KVM and multiple boxes.

      Dual boot is the kind of thing I thought had died out long ago.

  • The future is now... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:41AM (#56754982)

    Gosh....

    It's corporate moves and compromises like this which have made me leave the IT business to focus on Industrial programming.

    IT cannot remain relevant if it becomes a monolith. Open source, as a corporate walled garden, is not going to provide the platform for people to be at liberty with their own computing and data.

    It's over folks. There are no more garages.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Gosh....

      It's corporate moves and compromises like this which have made me leave the IT business to focus on Industrial programming.

      IT cannot remain relevant if it becomes a monolith. Open source, as a corporate walled garden, is not going to provide the platform for people to be at liberty with their own computing and data.

      It's over folks. There are no more garages.

      Through miracles of science, modern open source software still comes with that made in a garage look and feel, rustic usability, and no guarantees to ever work. Fewer man pages, the ones you get will not be accurate, and what’s an exit code? Oh and docker docker kubernetes because basically everything sucked about managing software on Linux and we don’t admit it till a half assed replacement comes, and then we’re stuck with half assed replacement.

      In other words the same old crap I tinker

  • MS and LinkedIn will datamine GitHub (Score:3)

    by billrp ( 1530055 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:57AM (#56755016)
    They will harvest Githib looking for coders who are active in various areas of programing and use that information to enrich their LinkedIn job search capabilities.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They will harvest Githib looking for patent infringements and and use that information to enrich their lawyers.

  • Upcoming "improvements" to GitHub by MicroSoft (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ffkom ( 3519199 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @10:06AM (#56755050)
    ... coming up in about this order:

    - registering a live.com account (with personal information) becomes mandatory to use github
    - github experience becomes "optimized for Edge", and somehow more sluggish for all other browsers
    - use of GVFS becomes mandatory. Complete decentralized copies of hosted repositories is first discouraged, later made impossible
    - web service starts to use binary, Windows-only extensions, later some features are no longer available without
    - MicroSoft starts removing projects that contradict their business models or just generally displease them
    - MicroSoft requires developers to utilize MicroSoft-issued certificates to sign their commits. First certificates are free, later they start to cost per month.
    - MicroSoft sells NSA and other paying customers the service to implant back-doors in the sources hosted at github - of course "signed" with the seemingly correct developer certificate.

    ... and so so... MicroSoft is still MicroSoft, a ruthless for-profit organization that knows no moral borders for crushing their competetion and keeping their users addicted.
  • Blink twice if you're under duress.

  • Microsoft controlling GitHub is terrible, because Microsoft is terrible! We should all move our repositories over to GitLab. GitLab is hosted on Azure, they're so much nicer and more trustworthy than Microsoft!

  • Kind sirs and madams, I think you're forgetting that Microsoft has a fiduciary responsibility to screw people. Sincerely, The Communist Anarchist Gasoline-Drinking Psychopath
  • Not long ago I've read this one: https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com] In the meantime, Slashdot ADs is pointing me to a tool to move all my code to SourceForge :)
  • Famous last words!

