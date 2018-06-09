Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Businesses Microsoft Linux

Linux Foundation Celebrates Microsoft's GitHub Acquisition

Posted by BeauHD
The Linux Foundation has endorsed Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub. In a blog post, Jim Zemlin, the executive director at the Linux Foundation, said: "This is pretty good news for the world of Open Source and we should celebrate Microsoft's smart move." The Verge reports: 10 years ago, Zemlin was calling for Microsoft to stop secretly attacking Linux by selling patents that targeted the operating system, and he also poked fun at Microsoft multiple times over the years. "I will own responsibility for some of that as I spent a good part of my career at the Linux Foundation poking fun at Microsoft (which, at times, prior management made way too easy)," explains Zemlin. "But times have changed and it's time to recognize that we have all grown up -- the industry, the open source community, even me." Nat Friedman, the future CEO of GitHub (once the deal closes), took to Reddit to answer questions on the company's plans. "We are not buying GitHub to turn it into Microsoft; we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers, and in GitHub's unique role in the developer community," explains Friedman. "Our goal is to help GitHub be better at being GitHub, and if anything, to help Microsoft be a little more like GitHub."

Linux Foundation Celebrates Microsoft's GitHub Acquisition

  • Best possible big buyer I can think of (Score:4, Interesting)

    by MikeRT ( 947531 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:06AM (#56754898)

    GitHub aligns really well with Microsoft's position as a development tool company. Unless you want Embarcadero or Oracle to buy them, the best big dev tool company to buy them was Microsoft on that front.

    Microsoft is also perfectly capable of turning the public site into a loss leader that gets companies to buy the enterprise version. They have the money to easily absorb GitHub's losses as they rebuild the enterprise strategy and open GitHub to Microsoft's full sales channel and task Microsoft corporate sales people with selling it.

    And finally, Microsoft is like Apple here in that they have zero motivation right now to screw it up with ads and monetizing user data because they're not an advertising company and they have PLENTY of resources to turn the enterprise side of GitHub from a big loss into a multi-billion dollar business.

    • How long? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:13AM (#56754914) Homepage Journal

      GitHub aligns really well with Microsoft's position as a development tool company. Unless you want Embarcadero or Oracle to buy them, the best big dev tool company to buy them was Microsoft on that front.

      How long until the E-mails from GitHub saying "our terms of service have changed"?

      I'm betting this happens "before the end of summer".

    • I don't agree with the analysis in the parent comment.

      This amazing quote from the Slashdot story demonstrates an avoidance of reality, in my opinion: "We are not buying GitHub to turn it into Microsoft; we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers, and in GitHub's unique role in the developer community," explains Friedman.

      My opinion: Microsoft bought GitHub because it expects to make money. To begin evaluating GitHub's future, consider what Microsoft did to Skype and LinkedIn.

      Harvard Business Review article: Why Microsoft Is Willing to Pay So Much for GitHub [hbr.org]. Quote from that article: "GitHub was acquired for close to 30x annual recurring revenue (an astronomical multiple)."

      Another quote from the Harvard Business Review article:

      "In other words, Microsoft is not paying $7.5 billion for GitHub for its ability to make money (its financial value). It's paying for the access it gets to the legions of developers who use GitHub's code repository products on a daily basis (the company's strategic value) -- so they can be guided into the Microsoft developer environment, where the real money is made."

      In my opinion that statement damages the reputation of the Harvard Business Review. What it really means is something like this: "... legions of developers can be FORCED into the Microsoft developer environment, where the real money is made."
      • Is this analysis correct?

        Microsoft bought access to the code of GitHub's paying customers.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Is this analysis correct?

          Microsoft bought access to the code of GitHub's paying customers.

          Correct; But why would they care? Microsoft has always been ultra-paranoid about using other people's code. Except one part of Microsoft:

          Microsoft has a bunch of Patent Troll buddies. Microsoft can now legally tip them off that a given company is using patents that Microsoft sold to them. In fact it probably has a contractual obligation to do so. "if the seller becomes aware that another company, including partners and customers, is using the transferred patent without a license then the seller must

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by voss ( 52565 )

      They will turn Github into a nice tax write-off. A company that makes billions and billions likes having having tax writeoffs

    • Could Apple have bought GitHub? They could build in super-tight integration with Xcode, and get all the independent app devs to host their projects there. And, as you suggest for Microsoft, get corporate customers to pay for an "Enterprise" version.

      Or Google, for that matter. Do the same exercise for Android Studio. Make GitHub the new "Google Code".

  • oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:07AM (#56754900)
    when an 800 pound gorilla consumes a bundle of bananas meant for the FOSS chimpanzees,

    hey Linux Foundation do you like seeing a corporation that has had 20+ years of animosity towards GNU/Linux & FOSS buy a resource that makes downloading GNU/Linux & FOSS possible, how long before microsoft starts deleting all the good GNU/Linux & FOSS code and makes access by paid subscription only? then what?

    • Re:oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Midnight Thunder ( 17205 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:14AM (#56754918) Homepage Journal

      I can appreciate your concern, since the recent history with Skype and some other acquisitions left a bit of a bad taste, but this article from ArsTechnica suggests that Microsoft might have been the best option:

      https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]

      The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates. While Microsoft certainly has as big focus on the corporate world, its open source portfolio is bigger by the day. In many ways pigs are flying.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Rufty ( 37223 )

        The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates

        I'd prefer not to risk it.

      • In many ways pigs are flying.

        Better than chairs I suppose.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Code comments with a code-of-conduct?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Microsoft still demands pay from linux and android for "stolen" microsoft code and they are getting paid per sold unit

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I like how you put Ballmer first, William is going berserk over that ordering!

        But having said that, you do know that Gates is still active in MS (dunno about Ballmer,
        but every major decision made has Gates blessing before it can proceed), right? So I
        don't know if I trust Bill & Co. with sensitive source code (the private repos are what he's
        after) since so many companies have hosted their stuff on github.

        MS hasn't changed; just become slier...

        CAP === 'confine'

      • The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates.

        Sure. And the Microsoft of tomorrow is not necessarily the Microsoft of today. Easy come, easy go.

        Which is why Microsoft should get busy providing an explicit list of intentions concerning their operation of GitHub, providing as many bullets as possible about things that define their tenure as the presumptive "good" Microsoft: will dos and won't dos.

        If the list doesn't allow one to finish the sentence "you'll know we've gon

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'll just leave this here...
      https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/ [linuxfoundation.org]

      You don't need to.
      In his blog post, Jim Zemlin, writes "Microsoft has become a top contributor to Linux and Kubernetes, [...], and they are backers of The Linux Foundation, [...]" (emphasis mine)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yeah, I was wondering why the Linux Foundation was licking the ass of MS. Now I know.

  • "we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers".
    This means they will use it basically to headhunt and get all the worthy developers before anyone else, right?

  • Big business has eaten FOSS (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SysEngineer ( 4726931 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:31AM (#56754956)
    A leopard can not change it spots. Just two months ago I was using Microsoft chat to find out about installing Windows for the first time in 15 years. I was using FF and Ubuntu, and the chat window was broken, the input line covered the bottom of the chat history. so I had to keep hitting enter, enter so that I could see the last thing typed. Always just a little broken for not MS systems. The Linux foundation function is to support big business not the small developer or hacker. When money talks. the Linux Foundation bends over and takes it.

    The original Linux ideals are being lost to corporate money.

  • Their goal (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Their goal is to make Microsoft Windows the #1 developer platform, that's the reason why they added the Linux subsystem. At the same time, they make dual booting harder, expect there to be more problems to come with Windows updates if you're dual booting. The strategy is obvious, they've realized that Linux needs to be embraced & distinguished or at least controlled by sneaking more and more Microsoft stuff into the Linux ecosystem. They will follow the same strategy that Google managed to pull off with

  • The future is now... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by beheaderaswp ( 549877 ) * on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:41AM (#56754982)

    Gosh....

    It's corporate moves and compromises like this which have made me leave the IT business to focus on Industrial programming.

    IT cannot remain relevant if it becomes a monolith. Open source, as a corporate walled garden, is not going to provide the platform for people to be at liberty with their own computing and data.

    It's over folks. There are no more garages.

  • They will harvest Githib looking for coders who are active in various areas of programing and use that information to enrich their LinkedIn job search capabilities.

  • Upcoming "improvements" to GitHub by MicroSoft (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ffkom ( 3519199 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @10:06AM (#56755050)
    ... coming up in about this order:

    - registering a live.com account (with personal information) becomes mandatory to use github
    - github experience becomes "optimized for Edge", and somehow more sluggish for all other browsers
    - use of GVFS becomes mandatory. Complete decentralized copies of hosted repositories is first discouraged, later made impossible
    - web service starts to use binary, Windows-only extensions, later some features are no longer available without
    - MicroSoft starts removing projects that contradict their business models or just generally displease them
    - MicroSoft requires developers to utilize MicroSoft-issued certificates to sign their commits. First certificates are free, later they start to cost per month.
    - MicroSoft sells NSA and other paying customers the service to implant back-doors in the sources hosted at github - of course "signed" with the seemingly correct developer certificate.

    ... and so so... MicroSoft is still MicroSoft, a ruthless for-profit organization that knows no moral borders for crushing their competetion and keeping their users addicted.
  • Blink twice if you're under duress.
  • Linux is not open source is free software. Unless they changed the license and I didn't notice... This guy head of the linux foundation is a jerk and should resign.

