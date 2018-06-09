Linux Foundation Celebrates Microsoft's GitHub Acquisition (theverge.com) 73
The Linux Foundation has endorsed Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub. In a blog post, Jim Zemlin, the executive director at the Linux Foundation, said: "This is pretty good news for the world of Open Source and we should celebrate Microsoft's smart move." The Verge reports: 10 years ago, Zemlin was calling for Microsoft to stop secretly attacking Linux by selling patents that targeted the operating system, and he also poked fun at Microsoft multiple times over the years. "I will own responsibility for some of that as I spent a good part of my career at the Linux Foundation poking fun at Microsoft (which, at times, prior management made way too easy)," explains Zemlin. "But times have changed and it's time to recognize that we have all grown up -- the industry, the open source community, even me." Nat Friedman, the future CEO of GitHub (once the deal closes), took to Reddit to answer questions on the company's plans. "We are not buying GitHub to turn it into Microsoft; we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers, and in GitHub's unique role in the developer community," explains Friedman. "Our goal is to help GitHub be better at being GitHub, and if anything, to help Microsoft be a little more like GitHub."
GitHub aligns really well with Microsoft's position as a development tool company. Unless you want Embarcadero or Oracle to buy them, the best big dev tool company to buy them was Microsoft on that front.
Microsoft is also perfectly capable of turning the public site into a loss leader that gets companies to buy the enterprise version. They have the money to easily absorb GitHub's losses as they rebuild the enterprise strategy and open GitHub to Microsoft's full sales channel and task Microsoft corporate sales people with selling it.
And finally, Microsoft is like Apple here in that they have zero motivation right now to screw it up with ads and monetizing user data because they're not an advertising company and they have PLENTY of resources to turn the enterprise side of GitHub from a big loss into a multi-billion dollar business.
Their finances were out of control. By Ars Technica's reasonable estimates, they had blown through the majority of the funds they'd already raised, and a lot of it had to do with them blowing insane amounts of money on employee compensation. Plus, they weren't doing nearly enough to sell, sell, sell their enterprise packages to make up for the fact that their whole public site is damn near a loss leader for that line of business.
GitHub probably could have been profitable at least one or two years ago if they'd controlled their costs and gone all-in on selling the enterprise product. I remember 4 years ago their pricing was something like $5k/year/20 years or something like that. It was like it was designed to be unattractive to small teams with limited overhead (we could have afforded a one time $5k license, but the annual renewal was a deal-breaker on the perceived value).
How long until the E-mails from GitHub saying "our terms of service have changed"?
I'm betting this happens "before the end of summer".
This amazing quote from the Slashdot story demonstrates an avoidance of reality, in my opinion: "We are not buying GitHub to turn it into Microsoft; we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers, and in GitHub's unique role in the developer community," explains Friedman.
My opinion: Microsoft bought GitHub because it expects to make money. To begin evaluating GitHub's future, consider what Microsoft did to Skype and LinkedIn.
Harvard Business Review article: Why Microsoft Is Willing to Pay So Much for GitHub [hbr.org]. Quote from that article: "GitHub was acquired for close to 30x annual recurring revenue (an astronomical multiple)."
Another quote from the Harvard Business Review article:
"In other words, Microsoft is not paying $7.5 billion for GitHub for its ability to make money (its financial value). It's paying for the access it gets to the legions of developers who use GitHub's code repository products on a daily basis (the company's strategic value) -- so they can be guided into the Microsoft developer environment, where the real money is made."
In my opinion that statement damages the reputation of the Harvard Business Review. What it really means is something like this: "... legions of developers can be FORCED into the Microsoft developer environment, where the real money is made."
Microsoft bought access to the code of GitHub's paying customers.
Is this analysis correct?
Correct; But why would they care? Microsoft has always been ultra-paranoid about using other people's code. Except one part of Microsoft:
Microsoft has a bunch of Patent Troll buddies. Microsoft can now legally tip them off that a given company is using patents that Microsoft sold to them. In fact it probably has a contractual obligation to do so. "if the seller becomes aware that another company, including partners and customers, is using the transferred patent without a license then the seller must
They will turn Github into a nice tax write-off. A company that makes billions and billions likes having having tax writeoffs
Or Google, for that matter. Do the same exercise for Android Studio. Make GitHub the new "Google Code".
hey Linux Foundation do you like seeing a corporation that has had 20+ years of animosity towards GNU/Linux & FOSS buy a resource that makes downloading GNU/Linux & FOSS possible, how long before microsoft starts deleting all the good GNU/Linux & FOSS code and makes access by paid subscription only? then what?
Re:oh yeah, i always celebreate when... (Score:5, Interesting)
I can appreciate your concern, since the recent history with Skype and some other acquisitions left a bit of a bad taste, but this article from ArsTechnica suggests that Microsoft might have been the best option:
https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]
The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates. While Microsoft certainly has as big focus on the corporate world, its open source portfolio is bigger by the day. In many ways pigs are flying.
The Microsoft of today is not the same Microsoft as in the days of Ballmer and Gates
I'd prefer not to risk it.
Pony up the money, then. Or you're not risking anything.
In many ways pigs are flying.
Better than chairs I suppose.
Microsoft still demands pay from linux and android for "stolen" microsoft code and they are getting paid per sold unit
I like how you put Ballmer first, William is going berserk over that ordering!
But having said that, you do know that Gates is still active in MS (dunno about Ballmer,
but every major decision made has Gates blessing before it can proceed), right? So I
don't know if I trust Bill & Co. with sensitive source code (the private repos are what he's
after) since so many companies have hosted their stuff on github.
MS hasn't changed; just become slier...
CAP === 'confine'
trust, but verify (and chalk a precise cicle) (Score:2)
Sure. And the Microsoft of tomorrow is not necessarily the Microsoft of today. Easy come, easy go.
Which is why Microsoft should get busy providing an explicit list of intentions concerning their operation of GitHub, providing as many bullets as possible about things that define their tenure as the presumptive "good" Microsoft: will dos and won't dos.
If the list doesn't allow one to finish the sentence "you'll know we've gon
I'll just leave this here...
https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/ [linuxfoundation.org]
You don't need to.
In his blog post, Jim Zemlin, writes "Microsoft has become a top contributor to Linux and Kubernetes, [...], and they are backers of The Linux Foundation, [...]" (emphasis mine)
Yeah, I was wondering why the Linux Foundation was licking the ass of MS. Now I know.
How is it corruption when a business profitably sells itself to another business? Making money, and even being acquired by anther company, is generally considered to be the primary purpose of most businesses. And for all it's community service, Github is still a business.
"we are buying GitHub because we believe in the importance of developers".
This means they will use it basically to headhunt and get all the worthy developers before anyone else, right?
Could be a case of "why not both?" as well.
The original Linux ideals are being lost to corporate money.
Stac: why ahould I bemoan that a company that produced a kludge to compress data on my hard drive found their technology absorbed into DOS so that I could use it for free?
OS/2: IBM tried to take back what they had given away for free (the open PC arcitecture) and failed because Microsoft wouldn't partner with them to do so.
Those are just the oldest two. Microsoft also stopped Netscap from turning the web into something they owned with their propritary Netscape web servers.
There is a black and white checkere
Their goal is to make Microsoft Windows the #1 developer platform, that's the reason why they added the Linux subsystem. At the same time, they make dual booting harder, expect there to be more problems to come with Windows updates if you're dual booting. The strategy is obvious, they've realized that Linux needs to be embraced & distinguished or at least controlled by sneaking more and more Microsoft stuff into the Linux ecosystem. They will follow the same strategy that Google managed to pull off with
Gosh....
It's corporate moves and compromises like this which have made me leave the IT business to focus on Industrial programming.
IT cannot remain relevant if it becomes a monolith. Open source, as a corporate walled garden, is not going to provide the platform for people to be at liberty with their own computing and data.
It's over folks. There are no more garages.
MS and LinkedIn will datamine GitHub (Score:2)
- registering a live.com account (with personal information) becomes mandatory to use github
- github experience becomes "optimized for Edge", and somehow more sluggish for all other browsers
- use of GVFS becomes mandatory. Complete decentralized copies of hosted repositories is first discouraged, later made impossible
- web service starts to use binary, Windows-only extensions, later some features are no longer available without
- MicroSoft starts removing projects that contradict their business models or just generally displease them
- MicroSoft requires developers to utilize MicroSoft-issued certificates to sign their commits. First certificates are free, later they start to cost per month.
- MicroSoft sells NSA and other paying customers the service to implant back-doors in the sources hosted at github - of course "signed" with the seemingly correct developer certificate.
