Mystery Donor Pledges $1 Million To The GNOME Foundation (betanews.com) 39
Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: This week, The GNOME Foundation made a shocking revelation: a mystery donor has pledged $1 million dollars. We don't know who is promising the money -- it could be a rich man or woman, but more likely -- and this is pure speculation -- it is probably a company that benefits from GNOME, such as Red Hat or Canonical.
"An anonymous donor has pledged to donate up to $1,000,000 over the next two years, some of which will be matching funds. The GNOME Foundation is grateful for this donation and plans on using these funds to increase staff to streamline operations and to grow its support of the GNOME Project and the surrounding ecosystem. While the GNOME Foundation has maintained its position as a proponent of the GNOME Project, growth has been limited. With these funds, the GNOME Foundation will be able to expand and lead in the free software space," says The GNOME Foundation.
"An anonymous donor has pledged to donate up to $1,000,000 over the next two years, some of which will be matching funds. The GNOME Foundation is grateful for this donation and plans on using these funds to increase staff to streamline operations and to grow its support of the GNOME Project and the surrounding ecosystem. While the GNOME Foundation has maintained its position as a proponent of the GNOME Project, growth has been limited. With these funds, the GNOME Foundation will be able to expand and lead in the free software space," says The GNOME Foundation.
Please don't encourage them (Score:1)
GNOME devs have their heads deeper up their own asses than pretty much any project in the history of software development.
transparency (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If if was Red Hat the donated the money, I can understand why it was anonymous. After what they did to us with systemd, there would probably be riots in the gnome user community.
The future of gnome (Score:1)
I heard that the gnome UI has devolved into a single large button labelled "NO" but I can't say if that's true. You know, so as not to confuse the users. The last time I looked at gnome it was headed in that direction.
Should pay for a resurrection of Gnome 1. (Score:1)
Glad its GNOME and not KDE (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
It was Microsoft. (Score:3)
If you look at the strings attached to the donation, it should be obvious what's going on here.
Gnome 4 needs to be the Gnome 3 of Gnome 3s! We want a user experience so new, bold and exciting that nobody will believe it! Not just out of the box but in a different galaxy as the box! Also, all applications must be fully usable on smartwatches!
But hey, I for one welcome our open source sniff-and-spit smartwatches!
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Probably Puting (Score:3)
Probably Putin, trying to destabilize the Free Software movement and keeping the desktop fragmentation Gnome created (or, at least, greatly escalated) going.)
Better solution: Charity Share Brokerage (Score:2)
More general solution: Use a CSB (Charity Share Brokerage). People who want to use GNOME would be able to buy charity shares in related projects. Some projects might develop new features, others might pay for ongoing costs for the next budget period, other projects would provide support, and so on. If lots of people want to donate to GNOME, then it will flourish, but if not, then it will survive to the degree that some people are willing to cover the costs.
This might remind you of Kickstarter, but it's actu
I could never do that (Score:2)
Microsoft? (Score:2)
Look at what Gnome3 has done to fracture the user base.
Microsoft benefits from more changes in Gnome.
Given the way Gnome3 has developed from Gnome2 (Score:2)
I suspect the donation is by Microsoft or Apple, given the way Gnome3 has developed from Gnome2. There's also the increasing monolithic spread of systemd, and various other trends that I find "equally encouraging". Such as adaptations to facilitate running Linux as a subsystem under MSWindows.