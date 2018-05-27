There Are Real Reasons For Linux To Replace ifconfig, netstat and Other Classic Tools (utoronto.ca) 24
Several readers have shared a blog post: One of the ongoing system administration controversies in Linux is that there is an ongoing effort to obsolete the old, cross-Unix standard network administration and diagnosis commands of ifconfig, netstat and the like and replace them with fresh new Linux specific things like ss and the ip suite. Old sysadmins are generally grumpy about this; they consider it yet another sign of Linux's 'not invented here' attitude that sees Linux breaking from well-established Unix norms to go its own way. Although I'm an old sysadmin myself, I don't have this reaction. Instead, I think that it might be both sensible and honest for Linux to go off in this direction. There are two reasons for this, one ostensible and one subtle.
The ostensible surface issue is that the current code for netstat, ifconfig, and so on operates in an inefficient way. Per various people, netstat et al operate by reading various files in /proc, and doing this is not the most efficient thing in the world (either on the kernel side or on netstat's side). You won't notice this on a small system, but apparently there are real impacts on large ones. Modern commands like ss and ip use Linux's netlink sockets, which are much more efficient. In theory netstat, ifconfig, and company could be rewritten to use netlink too; in practice this doesn't seem to have happened and there may be political issues involving different groups of developers with different opinions on which way to go.
(Netstat and ifconfig are part of net-tools, while ss and ip are part of iproute2.)
However, the deeper issue is the interface that netstat, ifconfig, and company present to users. In practice, these commands are caught between two masters. On the one hand, the information the tools present and the questions they let us ask are deeply intertwined with how the kernel itself does networking, and in general the tools are very much supposed to report the kernel's reality. On the other hand, the users expect netstat, ifconfig and so on to have their traditional interface (in terms of output, command line arguments, and so on); any number of scripts and tools fish things out of ifconfig output, for example. As the Linux kernel has changed how it does networking, this has presented things like ifconfig with a deep conflict; their traditional output is no longer necessarily an accurate representation of reality.
keep the command names the same but rewrite how they function? Nah makes too much fucking sense. I've had distros where my default route wasn't working and traceroute wasn't even installed by default. Talk about a shit show. What was the reason for replacing "route" anyhow? It's worked for decades and done one thing.
A LOT of scripts use ifconfig and friends. Changing them would be bad, imho. Better would be to call it ifconfig6 or whatever if you're going to change the output or the meaning of commands, so you don't break existing scripts.
In general, it's better for application programs, including scripts to use an application programming interface (API) such as
/proc, rather than a user interface such as ifconfig, but in reality tons of scripts do use ifconfig and such.
In general, it's better for application programs, including scripts to use an application programming interface (API) such as
/proc, rather than a user interface such as ifconfig, but in reality tons of scripts do use ifconfig and such.
...and they have no other choice, and shell scripting is a central feature of UNIX.
The problem isn't so much new tools as new tools that suck. If I just type ifconfig it will show me the state of all the active interfaces on the system. If I type ifconfig interface I get back pretty much everything I want to know about it. If I want to get the same data back with the ip tool, not only can't I, but I have to type multiple commands, with far more complex arguments.
The problem isn't new tools. It's crap tools.
Yes, the UNIX way has a fundamental flaw. It gets even worse when you realize that entire scientific disciplines have decided that shell scripting and files on disk is the best way to do stuff. There's nothing like an iterative algorithm that loads and saves it's (large) data
I agree - I don't care how the commands work under the cover as long as they have the names and syntax I expect since ages ago.
Most of the listed programs aren't really performance hogs anyway so there's not a huge reason to rewrite them unless there's some serious safety issues or stability issues that has to be taken care of.
Please don't generate time wasters trying to force people find new commands with new syntaxes doing what the old commands did fine. It's not worth it.
Following the systemd model, "if it aint broken, you're not trying hard enough"...
You know, I like nano better than vi. Maybe get rid of vi and make any reference to it run nano instead.....said no one.
Unix was founded on the ideas of lots os simple command line tools that do one job well and don't depend on system idiosyncracies. If you make the tool have to know the lower layers of the system to exploit them then you break the encapsulation. Polling proc has worked across eons of linux flavors without breaking. when you make everthing integrated it creates paralysis to change down the road for backward compatibility. small speed game now for massive fragility and no portability later.
Gnu may not be unix but it's foundational idea lies in the simple command tool paradigm. It's why GNU was so popular and it's why people even think that Linux is unix. That idea is the character of linux. if you want an marvelously smooth, efficient, consistent integrated system that then after a decade of revisions feels like a knotted tangle of twine in your junk drawer, try Windows.
What moron has called the tool SS ? I thing someone who does not check Google first. It is not only Unix history being wiped here.
That made me chuckle a bit. Can't wait for the new wireless config tool luftwaffe.
Installing more programs by default makes the install image larger (in megabytes) and take longer (in seconds). It also increases the attack surface, as more lines of code generally* mean more defects that an intruder can exploit to either gain initial access or elevate privilege.
* Assuming a constant defect rate measured in defects per thousand lines.
Re: (Score:2)
We will 'correct' your tools, one by one.