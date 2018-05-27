There Are Real Reasons For Linux To Replace ifconfig, netstat and Other Classic Tools (utoronto.ca) 296
Several readers have shared a blog post: One of the ongoing system administration controversies in Linux is that there is an ongoing effort to obsolete the old, cross-Unix standard network administration and diagnosis commands of ifconfig, netstat and the like and replace them with fresh new Linux specific things like ss and the ip suite. Old sysadmins are generally grumpy about this; they consider it yet another sign of Linux's 'not invented here' attitude that sees Linux breaking from well-established Unix norms to go its own way. Although I'm an old sysadmin myself, I don't have this reaction. Instead, I think that it might be both sensible and honest for Linux to go off in this direction. There are two reasons for this, one ostensible and one subtle.
The ostensible surface issue is that the current code for netstat, ifconfig, and so on operates in an inefficient way. Per various people, netstat et al operate by reading various files in /proc, and doing this is not the most efficient thing in the world (either on the kernel side or on netstat's side). You won't notice this on a small system, but apparently there are real impacts on large ones. Modern commands like ss and ip use Linux's netlink sockets, which are much more efficient. In theory netstat, ifconfig, and company could be rewritten to use netlink too; in practice this doesn't seem to have happened and there may be political issues involving different groups of developers with different opinions on which way to go.
(Netstat and ifconfig are part of net-tools, while ss and ip are part of iproute2.)
However, the deeper issue is the interface that netstat, ifconfig, and company present to users. In practice, these commands are caught between two masters. On the one hand, the information the tools present and the questions they let us ask are deeply intertwined with how the kernel itself does networking, and in general the tools are very much supposed to report the kernel's reality. On the other hand, the users expect netstat, ifconfig and so on to have their traditional interface (in terms of output, command line arguments, and so on); any number of scripts and tools fish things out of ifconfig output, for example. As the Linux kernel has changed how it does networking, this has presented things like ifconfig with a deep conflict; their traditional output is no longer necessarily an accurate representation of reality.
keep the command names the same but rewrite how they function? Nah makes too much fucking sense. I've had distros where my default route wasn't working and traceroute wasn't even installed by default. Talk about a shit show. What was the reason for replacing "route" anyhow? It's worked for decades and done one thing.
Also really stupid. A competent attacker (and only those manage it into your network, right?) is not even slowed down by things like this.
except it DOESN'T secure anything, simply renders things a little more obscure... Since when is obscurity security?
Things like this don't slow down "hackers" with even a modicum of network knowledge inside of a functioning network.
What they do slow down is your ability to troubleshoot network problems.
Breaking into a network is a slow process. Slow and precise. Trying to fix problems is a fast reactionary process. Who do you really think you're hurting?
Yes another example of how ignorant opinions can become common sense.
pretty much my reaction. like wtf? otoh, redhat flavours all still on glibc2 starting to become a regular p.i.t.a. so the chances of this actually becoming a thing to be concerned about seem very low.
kinda like gdpr, same kind of group think that anyone actually cares or concerns themselves with policy these days.
Or they can do reverse traceroute at least until the border edge of your firewall via an external site.
Linux has one of the few IP stacks that isn't derived from the BSD stack, which in the industry is considered the reference design. Instead for linux, a new stack with it's own bugs and peculiarities was cobbled up.
Reference designs are a good thing to promote interoperability. As far as TCP/IP is concerned, linux is the biggest and ugliest stepchild. A theme that fits well into this whole discussion topic, actually.
Reference design does not mean that the code has to be incorporated somewhere in all other designs.
That would break scripts which use the UI (Score:5, Insightful)
A LOT of scripts use ifconfig and friends. Changing them would be bad, imho. Better would be to call it ifconfig6 or whatever if you're going to change the output or the meaning of commands, so you don't break existing scripts.
In general, it's better for application programs, including scripts to use an application programming interface (API) such as
/proc, rather than a user interface such as ifconfig, but in reality tons of scripts do use ifconfig and such.
Re:That would break scripts which use the UI (Score:5, Informative)
In general, it's better for application programs, including scripts to use an application programming interface (API) such as
/proc, rather than a user interface such as ifconfig, but in reality tons of scripts do use ifconfig and such.
...and they have no other choice, and shell scripting is a central feature of UNIX.
The problem isn't so much new tools as new tools that suck. If I just type ifconfig it will show me the state of all the active interfaces on the system. If I type ifconfig interface I get back pretty much everything I want to know about it. If I want to get the same data back with the ip tool, not only can't I, but I have to type multiple commands, with far more complex arguments.
The problem isn't new tools. It's crap tools.
Re:That would break scripts which use the UI (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem isn't new tools. It's crap tools.
Crap tools written by morons with huge egos and rather mediocre skills. Happens time and again an the only sane answer to these people is "no". Good new tools also do not have to be pushed on anybody, they can compete on merit. As soon as there is pressure to use something new though, you can be sure it is inferior.
Crap tools written by morons with huge egos and rather mediocre skills.
...with the backing of companies with a large clout in the Linux community... like Pottering. Without Red Hat, Pottering would be a forgotten, ridiculed developer nobody would pay attention to.
Re: (Score:3)
They're not, as pointed out in the article (and I can point out even more ways).
Re: (Score:3)
How do you tell in ifconfig output which addresses are deprecated? When I run ifconfig eth0.100 it lists 8 global addreses. I can deduce that the one with fffe in the middle is the permanent address but I have no idea what the address it will use for outgoing connections.
ip addr show dev eth0.100 tells me what I need to know. And it's only a few more keystrokes to type.
Yes, the UNIX way has a fundamental flaw. It gets even worse when you realize that entire scientific disciplines have decided that shell scripting and files on disk is the best way to do stuff. There's nothing like an iterative algorithm that loads and saves it's (large) data
Re:That would break scripts which use the UI (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, the UNIX way has a fundamental flaw.
It's not a flaw. Process creation is cheap on Unixlikes.
There's nothing like an iterative algorithm that loads and saves it's (large) data to disk multiple times per iteration.
That's not a problem inherent to scripts; if you do it wrong, you can do it that way with a coded program, too. Some things, of course, should just not be done with shell scripts. For those things, there is perl
:)
It is a flaw. Unix makes files and text the user API to the system, and these things are inherently untyped, unchecked and unsafe as APIs. Nobody would design a serious programming language or API like that.
Now you may say, yes but it's quick and easy. It is, but it's possible to make a system both quick and easy as well as unfragile. Lisp machines come to mind as an example.
It isn't a flaw as it is a fundamental design choice. Text is king in Unix, for better and worse.
Personally I think a modern system should use typed binary data that is transparently converted to (and from) text when needed, but it's not a popular idea.
Re: (Score:3)
Being able to code things fast and have them execute slow is not a "fundamental flaw". It is a valid design choice and actual experts understand that.
Re:That would break scripts which use the UI (Score:4, Insightful)
Being able to code things fast and have them execute slow is not a "fundamental flaw". It is a valid design choice and actual experts understand that.
This.
I write many programs that I end up running exactly once after they're tested and working. Runtime might vary from milliseconds to a week. But the thing that impacts my time is writing the code, not getting on with other stuff while the computer works for me.
You mean the opposite of the Unix way? (Score:3)
The number one rule of the Unix way is "everything is a file". Including everything in
/proc. PS, ifconfig, etc read the information in proc and format it for human consumption. There is nothing in the Unix way that says "get confused about what is an application programming interface (proc) and what is a UK report (ifconfig)".
In fact the Unix way, everything is a file, makes it easy for scripts to use the API - the APU isn't some complex binary system like COM, it's just a directory of files.
The biggest problem with "everything is a file" is that it limits you to files. Files don't generally call you, for example, you have to poll.
The "everything is a file" and "simple programs that do one thing well" paradigms are great for system administration and lots of other things, but they're limiting if you take the philosophy too far.
The biggest problem with "everything is a file" is that it limits you to files. Files don't generally call you, for example, you have to poll.
Don't worry, sockets are files too.
inotify / fswatch (Score:4, Informative)
>. Files don't generally call you, for example, you have to poll.
That's called inotify. If you want to be compatible with systems that have something other than inotify, fswatch is a wrapper around various implementations of "call me when a file changes".
Polling is normally the safest and simplest paradigm, though, because the standard thing is "when a file changes, do this". Polling / waiting makes that simple and self-explanatory:
while tail file
do
something
done
The alternative, asynchronously calling the function like this has a big problem:
when file changes
do something
The biggest problem is that a file can change WHILE you're doing something(), meaning it will re-start your function while you're in the middle of it. Re-entrancy carries with it all manner of potential problems. Those problems can be handled of you really know what you're doing, you're careful, and you make a full suite of re-entrant integration tests. Or you can skip all that and just use synchronous io, waiting or polling. Neither is the best choice in ALL situations, but very often simplicity is the best choice.
Re:So (Score:5, Insightful)
I agree - I don't care how the commands work under the cover as long as they have the names and syntax I expect since ages ago.
Most of the listed programs aren't really performance hogs anyway so there's not a huge reason to rewrite them unless there's some serious safety issues or stability issues that has to be taken care of.
Please don't generate time wasters trying to force people find new commands with new syntaxes doing what the old commands did fine. It's not worth it.
Re:So (Score:5, Interesting)
Not only not worth it, but a major pain in the ass if you're trying to build scripts that need to be deployed on multiple platforms. Yo, there's still plenty of Solaris, HPUX and AIX out there. And not infrequently, they're all deployed in the same shop.
This is reminiscent of Windows, "embrace, extend and extinguish" strategy. Linux (or more accurately, Linux distributions) seems to be acquiring all of the characteristics that drove people to abandon Windows for Linux in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
It'd have been nice if some specific examples were provided.
Even if the newer versions run 5x faster does it really matter in context and is it really worth the extra speed for what appears to be greater complexity? One appealing feature of Unix back in the day was it's relatively simplified approach to operating system design (e.g. devices were files). Linux is no longer Unix.
Re:So (Score:5, Insightful)
Following the systemd model, "if it aint broken, you're not trying hard enough"...
That's the reason (Score:4, Interesting)
It done one thing: Maintain the routing table.
"ip" (and "ip2" and whatever that other candidate not-so-better not-so-replacement of ifconfig was) all have the same problem: They try to be the one tool that does everything "ip". That's "assign ip address somewhere", "route the table", and all that. But that means you still need a complete zoo of other tools, like brconfig, iwconfig/iw/whatever-this-week.
In other words, it's a modeling difference. On sane systems, ifconfig _configures the interface_, for all protocols and hardware features, bridges, vlans, what-have-you. And then route _configures the routing table_. On linux... the poor kids didn't understand what they were doing, couldn't fix their broken ifconfig to save their lives, and so went off to reinvent the wheel, badly, a couple times over.
And I say the blogposter is just as much an idiot.
Per various people, netstat et al operate by reading various files in
/proc, and doing this is not the most efficient thing in the world
So don't use it. That does not mean you gotta change the user interface too. Sheesh.
However, the deeper issue is the interface that netstat, ifconfig, and company present to users.
No, that interface is a close match to the hardware. Here is an interface, IOW something that connects to a radio or a wire, and you can make it ready to talk IP (or back when, IPX, appletalk, and whatever other networks your system supported). That makes those tools hardware-centric. At least on sane systems. It's when you want to pretend shit that it all goes awry. And boy, does linux like to pretend. The linux ifconfig-replacements are IP-only-stack-centric. Which causes problems.
For example because that only does half the job and you still need the aforementioned zoo of helper utilities that do things you can have ifconfig do if your system is halfway sane. Which linux isn't, it's just completely confused. As is this blogposter.
On the other hand, the users expect netstat, ifconfig and so on to have their traditional interface (in terms of output, command line arguments, and so on); any number of scripts and tools fish things out of ifconfig output, for example.
linux' ifconfig always was enormously shitty here. It outputs lots of stuff I expect to find through netstat and it doesn't output stuff I expect to find out through ifconfig. That's linux, and that is NOT "traditional" compared to, say, the *BSDs.
As the Linux kernel has changed how it does networking, this has presented things like ifconfig with a deep conflict; their traditional output is no longer necessarily an accurate representation of reality.
Was it ever? linux is the great pretender here.
But then, "linux" embraced the idiocy oozing out of poettering-land. Everything out of there so far has caused me problems that were best resolved by getting rid of that crap code. Point in case: "Network-Manager". Another attempt at "replacing ifconfig" with something that causes problems and solves very few.
keep the command names the same but rewrite how they function?
Well, keep the syntax too, so old scripts would still work. The old command name could just be a script that calls the new commands under the hood. (Perhaps this is just what you meant, but I thought I'd elaborate.)
Re:So (Score:4, Insightful)
What was the reason for replacing "route" anyhow? It's worked for decades and done one thing.
Idiots that confuse "new" with better and want to put their mark on things. Because they are so much greater than the people that got the things to work originally, right? Same as the systemd crowd. Sometimes, they realize decades later they were stupid, but only after having done a lot of damage for a long time.
I didn't RTFA (this is Slashdot, after all) but from TFS it sounds like exactly the reason I moved to FreeBSD in the first place: the Linux attitude of 'our implementation is broken, let's completely change the interface'. ALSA replacing OSS was the instance of this that pushed me away. On Linux, back around 2002, I had some KDE and some GNOME apps that talked to their respective sound daemon, and some things like XMMS and BZFlag that used
/dev/dsp directly. Unfortunately, Linux decided to only support s
Re: So (Score:2)
Oh, you mean FreeBSD actually care about making their efficient tools more efficient and useful? Color me surprised! What blows my mind is how far the supposedly same tools that used to work fine in Linux, doesn't output the same thing, so moving over scripts is now a challenge and a chore to BSD. If this keeps up, nothing will be compatible between Linux and BSD's.
Also, I still don't understand ALSA, what it does, the ridiculous syntax, still get confused about the issues, all after years of using it. Good
The linux kernel routing is so much more powerful today than in the days of yore.
Either route needed a complete overhaul -which would have broken backwards compatibility - or something new needed to take its place.
route is stil there if that's what you want to use. And for simple networking needs it's all you need and you can stay with it. And you will be left behind as technology moves on.
On the other hand, on most systems, vi is basically an alias to vim....
Bad idea (Score:5, Insightful)
Unix was founded on the ideas of lots os simple command line tools that do one job well and don't depend on system idiosyncracies. If you make the tool have to know the lower layers of the system to exploit them then you break the encapsulation. Polling proc has worked across eons of linux flavors without breaking. when you make everthing integrated it creates paralysis to change down the road for backward compatibility. small speed game now for massive fragility and no portability later.
Gnu may not be unix but it's foundational idea lies in the simple command tool paradigm. It's why GNU was so popular and it's why people even think that Linux is unix. That idea is the character of linux. if you want an marvelously smooth, efficient, consistent integrated system that then after a decade of revisions feels like a knotted tangle of twine in your junk drawer, try Windows.
Re:Bad idea (Score:5, Insightful)
The error you're making is thinking that Linux is UNIX.
It's not. It's merely UNIX-like. And with first SystemD and now this nonsense, it's rapidly becoming less UNIX-like. The Windows of the UNIX(ish) world.
Happily, the BSDs seem to be staying true to their UNIX roots.
Since SystemD, I felt that the *BSDs have been kicking so much Linux ass. So much that it's starting to be humorous (unless you have an interest in Linux, in which case it's a bit painful/pathetic).
I like Linus. He's smart and he is a great coding leader. If he decides to put his foot down (even though his ingerence, in principle, is only the kernel) maybe Linux can be salvaged. Otherwise, it's just another shitty Windows wannabe, just with smaller usage share.
Re: Bad idea (Score:2)
Have you used, say, Solaris or AIX recently? They have evolved as well. In particular Solaris changed a lot in version 11. AIX has always been different afaik. The problem is not that Linux is no longer "Unix" (Unix is no longer "Unix"). The problem is that people don't like change.
...Unix was founded on the ideas of lots os simple command line tools that do one job well and don't depend on system idiosyncracies. If you make the tool have to know the lower layers of the system to exploit them then you break the encapsulation....
Stop standing in the way of progress. There is a new order now. Follow it or get out of the way.
Oh, yes. But seeing that takes actual insight and experience. The ones pushing for these new "faster" tools usually lack both.
SS Really (Score:5, Insightful)
What moron has called the tool SS ? I thing someone who does not check Google first. It is not only Unix history being wiped here.
Re:SS Really (Score:5, Funny)
That made me chuckle a bit. Can't wait for the new wireless config tool luftwaffe.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as you don hack into my preferred WiFi network: "Terrornetzwerk", all fine by me!
Re: (Score:2)
And a tool to manage virtual machines called guestapo.
I'm currently writing a site visit counter called hitler.
Why do they need to be REPLACED? (Score:5, Insightful)
Install size and attack surface (Score:3)
Installing more programs by default makes the install image larger (in megabytes) and take longer (in seconds). It also increases the attack surface, as more lines of code generally* mean more defects that an intruder can exploit to either gain initial access or elevate privilege.
* Assuming a constant defect rate measured in defects per thousand lines.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The size increase due to stuff like netstat and ifconfig is trivial. Where the bloat comes from is needing python, java, javascript, often in various versions to make a system run. There is absolutely no reason this crap needs to be mandatory. And talk about expanding the attack surface.
Installing more programs by default makes the install image larger (in megabytes)
Yes, please get rid of notorious memory hogs ifconfig (67kB) and netstat (117 kB).
The old ones are *still* there...for now. They are just not installed by default.
The space taken up is basically irrelevant today, for the class of program we're discussing. If maintenance is an issue, then reimplement the old commands using the new commands' guts. But don't rip out commands that many, many people are using without offering a workalike replacement, that's rude and unnecessary.
Installing more programs by default makes the install image larger (in megabytes) and take longer (in seconds). It also increases the attack surface, as more lines of code generally* mean more defects that an intruder can exploit to either gain initial access or elevate privilege.
If you look at "ping" for example which is an suid program its behavior depends on calling process name. There are not really two versions of ping on disk. There is one program that behaves differently depending on whether it is executed as "ping" or "ping6" because it checks calling name and changes internal behavior accordingly.
Even if the programs were physically separate nothing would change WRT to "attack surface". The structure and nature of the code are what matters not the number of programs.
Besi
Re: (Score:3)
Then you would have to compete on merit, i.e. your new shiny greatest thing (TM) would actually have to be better to be successful. It rarely is.
Re: (Score:2)
The old tools can stick around, but someone has to maintain them, update them, and it increases the potential security problems if you have two parallel sets installed at the same time so distros will try to go with one or the other
Distros can provide both,but only use the new tools, without any security issue.
People would just keep using the old ones and ignore the new ones. This would be a blow to the egos of the people reinventing the wheel and hence can't be allowed.
We will 'correct' your tools, one by one. (Score:4, Interesting)
We will 'correct' your tools, one by one.
Really? I don't buy that! (Score:2)
Who ever has seen a netstat or ifconfig run taking more than a second or two?
Unless you put them in a tight loop, you won't ever notice the difference in the load of the system.
What utter nonsense. (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm responsible a lot of production systems (somewhere around a thousand VMs, it varies), so of course I worry about CPU use, memory use, I/O, etc. I have never, ever, in decades of sysadmin'ing, worried about how much of the above ifconfig or netstat take. (It's not like what's in
/proc are actual files, after all; /proc a kernel interface.)
Worried about efficiency? In the aggregate you'll waste more CPU- and man-hours compiling and debugging your replacement tools than using ifconfig or netstat will. Go spend that time on something useful.
After the systemd fiasco... (Score:3)
The original attraction of Linux was that it was a cheap and easy way to run a Unix-like system. If we no longer have need of cheap and easy Unix-like systems, why stop with just replacing some of the commands? Start from scratch and design a whole new os. There's plenty of Unix baggage I'd be glad to be rid of before I got around to init, route and ifconfig.
Re: (Score:2)
Starting from scratch is really really hard.
Re:After the systemd fiasco... (Score:4, Insightful)
...For a fiasco systemd is working pretty darned well.
...
For me, it is still unable to perform clean shutdowns. At least the filesystem has journaling to help recover from systemd's problem.
For me, it is still unable to perform clean shutdowns. At least the filesystem has journaling to help recover from systemd's problem.
Funny you should say this, because RedHat now has systemd with xfs as the filesystem. And for some reason xfs likes to pretend it's written data when it hasn't, a lot more so than ext4 ever did. So, if an unclean shutdown occurs during a massive file op, such as a yum update, you end up with a seriously broken system with a bunch of 0 byte files in place of major libraries and binaries.
Who's Linux Paleface? (Score:3)
Not on my Linux. Gentoo will have this stuff around forever. Still using OpenRC too without a hiccup. Bit of a pain to keep up-to-date, but it always does what I want, with no talking back.
...but it always does what I want, with no talking back.
And that is just the thing: Once you are an actual system administrator and not just a glorified user with delusions, this is priceless.
The dislike of support work (Score:3, Insightful)
In theory netstat, ifconfig, and company could be rewritten to use netlink too; in practice this doesn't seem to have happened and there may be political issues involving different groups of developers with different opinions on which way to go.
No, it is far simpler than looking for some mythical "political" issues. It is simply that hackers - especially amateur ones, who write code as a hobby - dislike trying to work out how old stuff works. They like writing new stuff, instead.
Partly this is because of the poor documentation: explanations of why things work, what other code was tried but didn't work out, the reasons for weird-looking constructs, techniques and the history behind patches. It could even be that many programmers are wedded to a particular development environment and lack the skill and experience (or find it beyond their capacity) to do things in ways that are alien to it. I feel that another big part is that merely rewriting old code does not allow for the "look how clever I am" element that is present in fresh, new, software. That seems to be a big part of the amateur hacker's effort-reward equation.
One thing that is imperative however is to keep backwards compatibility. So that the same options continue to work and that they provide the same content and format. Possibly Unix / Linux only remaining advantage over Windows for sysadmins is its scripting. If that was lost, there would be little point keeping it around.
No, it is far simpler than looking for some mythical "political" issues. It is simply that hackers - especially amateur ones, who write code as a hobby - dislike trying to work out how old stuff works. They like writing new stuff, instead.
I suspect it's partly that, but also that companies like Red Hat make money from training, so like obsoleting old tools and the developers who care about the Principle of Least Astonishment have long since moved on from Linux to other systems.
This. Ever so much, this.
The other part of that is that a relative newbie looks at the source for the old tool, sees all kinds of stuff in there, assume it's cruft, and decides he can write a simpler, cleaner tool. So he does.
Then he finds out it doesn't deal with all the corner-cases that the original tool, with its "cruft", did. And goes on to write cruft of his own.
(Which isn't to say that newbies can't make improvements...but that's generally not the way to bet.)
This is because today's network stack is far more complicated than it was in the past. For very simple networks, the old tools work fine. For complicated ones, you must use the new ones.
Your post could not be any more wrong. Your moderation amazes me. It seems that slashdot is full of people who are mostly amateurs.
iproute2 has been the main network management suite for linux amongst high
So windowification (making it incompatible) (Score:5, Interesting)
I have no problem with updating or rewriting or adding functionalities to existing utilities (for all 'nix platforms), but creating a yet another incompatible platform would be crazily annoying.
(not a sys admin, just a dev who has to deal with multiple different server platforms)
To each his/her own (Score:2)
I would like for a simple, candy-coated OS based on Linux to exist, so long as it remains trivial to install a sanely Unixlike userland. I am tired, however, of continued attempts to dumb down my server-class OS.
Output for 'ip' is machine readable, not human (Score:5, Interesting)
All output for 'ip' is machine readable, not human.
Compare
$ ip route
to
$ route -n
Which is more readable? Fuckers.
Same for
$ ip a
and
$ ifconfig
Which is more readable? Fuckers.
The new commands should generally make the same output as the old, using the same options, by default. Using additional options to get new behavior. -m is commonly used to get "machine readable" output. Fuckers.
It is like the systemd interface fuckers took hold of everything. Fuckers.
BTW, I'm a happy person almost always, but change for the sake of change is fucking stupid.
Want to talk about resolvconf, anyone? Fuckers! Easier just to purge that shit.
Never break userland. (Score:4, Insightful)
Do it like it is done correctly:
Leave the old interfaces/tools in, including their inefficiency. If you dont like to haven these in your special kernel, the proc filesystem can be disabled......
For those systems which need something more efficient (i suppose things involving heavy use of containers or virtualization), use the new interfaces.
This worked well for a lot of things up to now in linux.
Linux' userland is UNSTABLE ! (Score:3)
I'm growing increasingly annoyed with Linux' userland instability. Seriously considering a switch to NetBSD because I'm SICK of having to learn new ways of doing old things.
For those who are advocating the new tools as additions rather than replacements: Remember that this will lead to some scripts expecting the new tools and some other scripts expecting the old tools. You'll need to keep both flavors installed to do ONE thing. I don't know about you, but I HATE to waste disk space on redundant crap.
Piss and vinigar (Score:4, Interesting)
Happy Fun Ball Upgrade (Score:2)
It's not enough to introduce new things, to the possible sound of crickets. Old familiar things must be dragged out of their offices into the street and be publicly lynched.
Let's try hard to break Linux (Score:3, Insightful)
It does not make any sense that some people spend time and money replacing what is currently working with some incompatible crap.
Therefore, the only logical alternative is that they are paid (in some way) to break what is working.
Also, if you rewrite tons of systems tools you have plenty of opportunities to insert useful bugs that can be used by the various spying agencies.
You do not think that the current CPU Flaws are just by chance, right ?
Immagine the wonder of being able to spy on any machine, regardless of the level of SW protection.
There is no need to point out that I cannot prove it, I know, it just make sense to me.
Changes for changes sake (Score:3)
TFA is full of shit.
IP aliases have always and still do appear in ifconfig as separate logical interfaces.
The assertion ifconfig only displays one IP address per interface also demonstrably false.
Using these false bits of information to advocate for change seems rather ridiculous.
One change I would love to see... "ping" bundled with most Linux distros doesn't support IPv6. You have to call IPv6 specific analogue which is unworkable. Knowing address family in advance is not a reasonable expectation and works contrary to how all other IPv6 capable software any user would actually run work.
Heck for a while traceroute supported both address families. The one by Olaf Kirch eons ago did then someone decided not invented here and replaced it with one that works like ping6 where you have to call traceroute6 if you want v6.
It seems anymore nobody spends time fixing broken shit... they just spend their time finding new ways to piss me off. Now I have to type journalctl and wait for hell to freeze over just to liberate log data I previously could access nearly instantaneously. It almost feels like Microsoft's event viewer now.
I propose a new word: (Score:5, Funny)
SysD: (v). To force an unnecessary replacement of something that already works well with an alternative that the majority perceive as fundamentally worse.
Example usage: Wow you really SysD'd that up.
CLEARLY. (Score:2)
Clearly, the most important reason to remove tools like "ifconfig, netstat and the like"? Is because they work well and nobody complains about them.
I mean, good God people. (I mean, Hail Science!)
msmash, seriously? (Score:2)
Between the non-stop SJW posts, Microsoft rules posts, and Linux needs to break everything that actually works, posts.
Why the hell are you here? Who is paying you? How does it feel to be the worst of Slashdot?
Thats... the argument? FML (Score:4, Interesting)
The OP's argument is that netlink sockets are more efficient in theory so we should abandon anything that uses a pseudo-proc, re-invent the wheel and move even farther from the UNIX tradition and POSIX compliance? And it may be slower on larger systems? Define that for me because I've never experienced that. I've worked on single stove-pipe x86 systems, to the 'SPARC archteciture' generation where everyone thought Sun/Solaris was the way to go with single entire systems in a 42U rack, IRIX systems, all the way on hundreds of RPM-base linux distro that are physical, hypervised and containered nodes in an HPC which are LARGE compute systems (fat and compute nodes). That's a total shit comment with zero facts to back it up. This is like Good Will Hunting 'the bar scene' revisited...
OP, if you're an old hat like me, I'd fucking LOVE to know how old? You sound like you've got about 5 days soaking wet under your belt with a Milkshake IPA in your hand. You sound like a millennial developer-turned-sysadmin-for-a-day who's got all but cloud-framework-administration under your belt and are being a complete poser. Any true sys-admin is going to flip-their-shit just like we ALL did with systemd, and that shit still needs to die. There, I got that off my chest.
I'd say you got two things right, but are completely off on one of them:
* Your description of inefficient is what you got right: you sound like my mother or grandmother describing their computing experiences to look at Pintrest on a web brower at times. You mind as well just said slow without any bearing, education guess or reason. Sigh...
* I would agree that some of these tools need to change, but only to handle deeper kernel containerization being built into Linux. One example that comes to mind is 'hostnamectl' where it's more dev-ops centric in terms of 'what' slice or provision you're referencing. A lot of those tools like ifconfig, route and alike still do work in any Linux environment, containerized or not --- fuck, they work today.
Anymore, I'm just a disgruntled and I'm sure soon-to-be-modded-down voice on
/. that should be taken with a grain of salt. I'm not happy with the way the movements of Linux have gone, and if this doesn't sound old hat I don't know what is: At the end of the day, you have to embrace change. I'd say 0.0001% of any of us are in control of those types of changes, no matter how we feel about is as end-user administrators of those tools we've grown to be complacent about. I got about 15y left and this thing called Linux that I've made a good living on will be the-next-guys steaming pile to deal with.
Indeed. Just wasted several hours ripping his crap out of armbian. Now things actually work in the way I want and I can customize things easily.
I'll bet that a smart developer can build a utility that can read either
/proc or netlink sockets and provide output to satisfy the users of either. One could switch the personalities of such a utility with a command line switch. Or even based on the executable name used to call it.
Or
..... you could just support both, let users choose and just shut the hell up. Much like people who are stuck with systemd, but just use it to call init.d bash scripts. Undoubtedly, that will cause some fanbios to sperg out.