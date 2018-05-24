Robin "Roblimo" Miller, a Long-Time Voice of the Linux Community, Has Passed Away (wikipedia.org) 45
Reader rootmon writes: Our thoughts/prayers are with the family and friends of long time open source writer/journalist Robin "Roblimo" Miller who passed away this morning. Robin "Roblimo" Miller (born October 30, 1952) served as the Editor-in-Chief of Open Source Technology Group, the company which owned Slashdot, SourceForge.net, Freshmeat, Linux.com, NewsForge, and ThinkGeek between 2000 to 2008. Miller formerly owned Robin's Limousine, a small limo company based in Elkridge, Maryland, the origin of his online nickname. Miller is best known for his involvement with Slashdot, where he was not only the corporate editorial overseer but also Interview Editor.
As a freelancer, Miller wrote for a number of print and online publications including Time.com, Baltimore City Paper, American Medical News, Innkeeping World, Machine Design, The Baltimore Sun, and Rewired.com. Miller is the author of three books: The Online Rules of Successful Companies, Point -- Click Linux!, and Point -- Click OpenOffice.org, all published by Prentice Hall. His most recent ventures revolved around Internet-delivered video, including video software "tours" and tutorials on Linux.com and his recent "side" venture, Internet Video Promotion, Inc. Miller has been a judge for the Lulu Blooker Prize and is on the online advisory board of the Online Journalism Review of the Annenberg Center for Communication at the University of Southern California. (Biographical Info Quoted in Part from Wikipedia) Further reading: Linux Journal: RIP Robin "Roblimo" Miller.
Remembering Miller, ZDNet journalist S. Vaughan-Nichols wrote, "He was funny, bright, quick with a quip, caring, and wise. I, and many others who had the pleasure of knowing him, will miss him enormously." Paul Jones, Clinical Professor at the School of Information & Library Science, and Director of ibiblio.org, wrote, "Robin taught me many things, besides the immense gift of his friendship, including 'the way to make money on the internet is to take on more than you spend.' Both funny and accurate in context and very much true to roblimo." Writer and engineer Emmett Initiative said, "He was my editor, which means he was my best friend and worst enemy. He was a kind and thoughtful man that made every writer around him at least 300% better. I already miss him."
Rob was what you might call a real mensch. Smart and a real sweetheart. I knew him personally, tho' not exceptionally well.
We shared close mutual friends, some going back more than 30 years.
RIP, Rob. Thank you.
Look at all the low UIDs who never post anymore, coming out with remembrance and farewell for Roblimo.
Thanks for all the fish.
I for one, fondly remember the early days of Slashdot, where a single story could completely DDOS a website, creating the Slashdot Effect.
In his honor, I'm going to pour hot grits down Natlie Portman's pants.
Who's with me?
:)
(just joking, Miss Portman; please don't send the Mossad after me)
RIP, RobLimo.
:(
I'm with you.
RIP RobLimo. Thanks for the memories. Obsessively reloading Slashdot was once a huge part of my life.
Remember? Reloading several times, while a kernel-build finished?
Hail, 3-Digit UIDs.
Me too. Even though it's not september. I'd rather stare at the goatse pic than to receive this news. I guess that in Korea, passing away is only for old people. RobLimo should have moved there. RIP. I'm sorry.
OMG I almost forgot about the slashdot effect. LOL, that is something that should be made into a T-shirt in memory of Roblimo. Who else is with me. As well I reach out to the new owners the PLEASE honor the memory as noted below and resurrect the being known to all us old users. In spirit both here and after, we honor you Rob
: Long bow of silence : : Silent weep :
I wouldn't mind a quick salute from goat.cx and tub girl. like the old days
You will be missed, Rob.
In Soviet Russia, Away passes RobLimo!
Logged in after so many years to pour hot grits on a naked and petrified Natalie Portman.
ditto
Those were the days. RIP
People like Roblimo and CmdrTaco put a ton of hard work and enegry into building Slashdot into what it once was. They obviously cared about their work beyond simply turning a profit. Please honor their work by keeping your promises to rebuild and improve Slashdot. You've made a lot of promises and users are sincerely hoping you'll finally start to keep them.
RIP Roblimo
It's sad to hear that a former editor from when I started reading this site has passed away. I remember what Slashdot was then, and those are fond memories.
If CmdrTaco cared about Slashdot he wouldn't have literally sold out!
+1
I wonder if the community could raise enough funds to buy it back. I'd chip in to an effort.. and I know some of us lower UID people must have some resources available by now.
I'd chip in too.
I've actually been wondering how much it would cost. Probably not as much as we might think.
I'd chip in. Though after 2 layoffs I don't have as much resources as people would imagine.
RIP Roblimo.. and thanks for all the
/.
I wish his family and friends strength and thank Robin for all the good he did.
: weeps : Please watch over the open source community and help us grow and strengthen spiritually the way you did in the living world Roblime. Many pleasant memories and positive energy is going out to the family and friends.
The frequent reloads in the attempt to be first post on a story. Ahhh the good old days. Just glad to see that we had the respect to not do this on such a unfortunate turn of events.
nobody has updated his Wikipedia page to report his death and it's even the primary article link!
Oddly enough, I don't recall seeing a picture of him until now.
He'll be missed, I'm glad he was a part of
/.
It seems like just yesterday. He'll be missed.
RIP Roblimo
As a tribute to the days of early Slashdot I suggest we post this article to the site no less than 4 times over the next 8 days. It's not what Roblimo would have wanted but it's probably what he would have done.
Rest in peace.
In other words when he was "over the hill". He was a limo driver FFS, not the entitled son of a psychiatrist and a dentist. Fuck you Zuckerberg, you over the hill asshole.
I spoke with Rob a couple of times back in the internet fame days. We could talk for an hour without realizing the time had passed, such a gentleman and all around great person. He will be missed. My condolences to his family and those close to him. At least the world is a better place for his having lived here for so long.
While I never met him in person, I did speak to him on several occasions over the phone/Skype and we did email over the years.
Very nice person and he will be missed.
Roblimo was a special guest on this Slashdot Geeks in Space [textfiles.com] audio episode.
It's people like him and places like this one that welcomed me when I first found my way onto the Internet. They taught me what to value, and how to behave. I will forever be grateful for that, even if I don't come around that often anymore. Cheers, and godspeed.