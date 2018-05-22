Ubuntu's Mark Shuttleworth Pulls No Punches on Red Hat and VMware in OpenStack Cloud (zdnet.com) 9
At OpenStack Summit in Vancouver, Canada this week, Canonical CEO and Ubuntu Linux founder Mark Shuttleworth came out firing at two of his major enterprise OpenStack competitors: Red Hat and VMware. He claimed that Canonical OpenStack is a better deal than either Red Hat or VMware's OpenStack offerings. From a report: Shuttleworth opened quietly enough, saying, "Mission is to remove all the friction from deploying OpenStack. We can deliver OpenStack deployments with two people in less two weeks anywhere in the world." So far, so typical for a keynote speech. But, then Shuttleworth started to heat things up: "Amazon increased efficiency, so now everyone is driving down cost of infrastructure. Everyone engages with Ubuntu, not Red Hat or VMware. Google, IBM, Microsoft are investing and innovating to drive down the cost of infrastructure. Every single one of those companies works with Canonical to deliver public services."
Then, Shuttleworth got down to brass tacks: "Not one of them engages with VMware to offer those public services. They can't afford to. Clearly, they have the cash, but they have to compete on efficiencies, and so does your private cloud." So, Canonical is rolling rolling out a migration service to help users shift from VMware to a "fully managed" version of Canonical's Ubuntu OpenStack distribution. Customers want this, Shuttleworth said, because, "When we take out VMware we are regularly told that our fully managed OpenStack solution costs half of the equivalent VMware service."
Whether any of those claims are valid or not ("Lies, damn lies, and benchmarks") that had to leave a mark.
Looks like it only supports Linux containers
Well, you can use KVM if you want, but it's usually not a good idea. Containers are drastically more efficient than paravirtualization like Xen, and that in turn is drastically more efficient than dumb old virtualization. Yes, full-blown virtualization offers better separation of virtual machines, but for example the recent crop of Intel bugs allow breaking out of a VM just "fine".
What's this nerd shit doing on a political web site like this?
Ubuntu RedHat (Score:2)
RedHat became the Microsoft of Linux very soon after that crappy IPO and re-running the share auction that f*cked a lot of us. My Etrade screenshots haunt me.
Ubuntu #1 sever. Linux Mint #1 desktop. There are no close seconds IMNSHO