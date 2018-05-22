Ubuntu's Mark Shuttleworth Pulls No Punches on Red Hat and VMware in OpenStack Cloud (zdnet.com) 63
At OpenStack Summit in Vancouver, Canada this week, Canonical CEO and Ubuntu Linux founder Mark Shuttleworth came out firing at two of his major enterprise OpenStack competitors: Red Hat and VMware. He claimed that Canonical OpenStack is a better deal than either Red Hat or VMware's OpenStack offerings. From a report: Shuttleworth opened quietly enough, saying, "Mission is to remove all the friction from deploying OpenStack. We can deliver OpenStack deployments with two people in less two weeks anywhere in the world." So far, so typical for a keynote speech. But, then Shuttleworth started to heat things up: "Amazon increased efficiency, so now everyone is driving down cost of infrastructure. Everyone engages with Ubuntu, not Red Hat or VMware. Google, IBM, Microsoft are investing and innovating to drive down the cost of infrastructure. Every single one of those companies works with Canonical to deliver public services."
Then, Shuttleworth got down to brass tacks: "Not one of them engages with VMware to offer those public services. They can't afford to. Clearly, they have the cash, but they have to compete on efficiencies, and so does your private cloud." So, Canonical is rolling rolling out a migration service to help users shift from VMware to a "fully managed" version of Canonical's Ubuntu OpenStack distribution. Customers want this, Shuttleworth said, because, "When we take out VMware we are regularly told that our fully managed OpenStack solution costs half of the equivalent VMware service."
Ouch (Score:2)
Whether any of those claims are valid or not ("Lies, damn lies, and benchmarks") that had to leave a mark.
Re:Ouch (Score:4, Informative)
Looks like it only supports Linux containers
Well, you can use KVM if you want, but it's usually not a good idea. Containers are drastically more efficient than paravirtualization like Xen, and that in turn is drastically more efficient than dumb old virtualization. Yes, full-blown virtualization offers better separation of virtual machines, but for example the recent crop of Intel bugs allow breaking out of a VM just "fine".
Linux container security (Score:1)
Too bad Linux containers suck ass, security-wise. Unless something has improved recently?
I'm comparing them to Solaris zones and the even older FreeBSD jails. I don't think there's every been a break-out vulnerability with zones, and with jails there was a bug in devfs(5) daemon and not the actual jail code itself.
There seem to be guest-breakout exploits for LXC, Xen, and KVM/QEMU on a somewhat regular basis (that have nothing to do with CPU bugs).
Re: (Score:1)
Jails are cool. Too bad that's the only security thing in fbsd which is otherwise probably the most insecure out-of-the-box system in the world. hxxps :
// vez.mrsk.me/freebsd-defaults.txt
Re: (Score:1)
I'd say that depends on what you mean with "effective". KVM actually doesn't have much overhead at all, as far as performance goes, and it's better at separating the host/guests. If, however, you're solely discussing it from a resource usage point of view, as in how much RAM is used, it's of course a different story.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Really depends though. These days if you're able to start from the ground up and containerise everything, and it's all your own stuff so cross-container isolation is less of a concern? Sure. And if you can manage it, I can see how this is a much nicer place to be!
(If it's all your own stuff, things like Spectre are much less of a concern as you can presume you are not trying to attack yourself.)
If you're in a situation where you had to run SQL Server on Windows and who knows what else other random thing
Re: (Score:1)
I can guarantee this guy is too stupid to configure Debian.
Re: (Score:1)
No, I actually know who he is. I recognize him instantly just by his typing style and phrasing choices, and I can tell you authoritatively that he can't configure Debian without a whole team of high paid engineers, and even then he can barely be restrained from shitting it up every time he tries to make an unsupervised change.
If they really solved OpenStack... (Score:1)
If Canonical really solved the OpenStack installation death trap, they could be on to a lucrative business.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought that was the laugh line!
Pardon my C++ (Score:5, Funny)
What's this nerd shit doing on a political web site like this?
Re: (Score:2)
Political? I thought this site was an aggregator for bitcoin stories!
Re: (Score:1)
In Soviet Russia, AI blockchains you!
Ubuntu RedHat (Score:3, Informative)
RedHat became the Microsoft of Linux very soon after that crappy IPO and re-running the share auction that f*cked a lot of us. My Etrade screenshots haunt me.
Ubuntu #1 sever. Linux Mint #1 desktop. There are no close seconds IMNSHO
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
What are you on about? Clearly SUSE/openSUSE have them both beat! *g*
Agreed about RH though. I wish more people would realize what all this PulseAudio, Systemd, firewalld and the other kinds of various shit we get shoved at us from RH is really about. It's not about them being helpful, solving any problems for the rest of us, or that it's better in any quantitative form. It's all about making RH different, so they can invalidate the knowledge out there about UNIX in general and Linux specifically, so they c
Re: (Score:2)
I wish more people would realize what all this PulseAudio, Systemd, firewalld and the other kinds of various shit we get shoved at us from RH is really about.
Let's not forget RPM.
Re: (Score:2)
And let's not forget that you haven't wallowed in crap until you've wallowed in rpmbuild.
VMware and RHEV, 1 person, 1 day (Score:2, Insightful)
Seriously both RHEV and VMware ESXi+vSphere can be installed by most techies in a day if they know how they want their environment configured, doesn't matter if you do it on one machine or 500 both let you bootp the machines from bare metal to fully functional in an hour once one server is setup. Both are well documented and pretty idiot friendly.
OpenStack on the other hand is a monstrous mess of poorly written crap. I've installed all 3, multiple times for giggles cause I like creating a 'perfect' setup
I tried Mirantis Fuel and the boot server kernel (Score:2)
I tried Mirantis Fuel about 2 years ago and the master / PXE server kernel was so old that it not see an lower end intel-E3 server board on board nic's. When it was still on an cents 6 based kernel. I think the last and newest at the time 6.X did work with nics.
Re: (Score:2)
And the ones with the CentOS 7.X for the servers still left the PXE server with an older 6.X kernel.
So.... (Score:2)
So (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I don't know RHEV but I am more than a little experienced with VMware. Sure, VMware can be setup pretty quickly. But VMware is a disaster after it's setup. You end up with bunches of VMs and bunches of LUNs and heaven forbid you use NSX or worse, Cisco ACI, you'll end up with a rats nest from hell. VMware, should never be used anywhere you need more than a few virtual machines.
See I guess the point is that if you're simply trying to bui
Re: (Score:2)
Nice work man!
Though I sure hope you replaced those 3D-printed parts with something a bit more lasting once the prototype stage was done.
My experience with 3D printed stuff is that they are like duct tape - great for short-term on the fly projects and prototypes, but just like duct tape, you don't want to rely on it too much.
oVirt needs native CEPH not with cinder or iscsi w (Score:3)
oVirt needs native CEPH not with cinder or iscsi wrappers
the libvirt part does it.
Fu*k any systemd linux (Score:1)
Either go Slackware, or give up on linux and go with something more true to the Unix philosophy like one of the BSDs
Re: (Score:2)
There is also Devuan, Gentoo, Void Linux, and others.
Re: (Score:2)
Ubuntu as host or guest? (Score:2)
I feel like he's conflating Ubuntu as the dominant guest with being able to make gains as host. I don't think Google runs their data centers using Canonical tech, nor is it likely IBM or Microsoft do, either.
Re: Ubuntu as host or guest? (Score:2)
Any idea what they do run as host OS?
Re: (Score:1)
Debian: reddit.com/r/linux/comments/7dvwuv/google_switches_from_goobuntu_to_debian_testing/
He's right. With regards to VMware. (Score:5, Interesting)
VM Ware is the SAP/Oracle of the move towards virtualization. That Ubuntu is cheaper is no big surprise.
However, Ubuntu by no means is cheapest . Alpine and Docker seem to be that right now. We're quickly moving into that territory where OS and Platform are a basic commodity, sold by utilities like water and electricity.
... Which is why, curiously enough, MS is making a lot of not most of its cloud revenue with Linux on Azure.
Canonical is well positioned for this market transition because they aren't as much entrenched in traditional IT services. Wether they can leverage this advantage over RH and VMWare is another issue.
