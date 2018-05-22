Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Ubuntu's Mark Shuttleworth Pulls No Punches on Red Hat and VMware in OpenStack Cloud (zdnet.com) 63

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
At OpenStack Summit in Vancouver, Canada this week, Canonical CEO and Ubuntu Linux founder Mark Shuttleworth came out firing at two of his major enterprise OpenStack competitors: Red Hat and VMware. He claimed that Canonical OpenStack is a better deal than either Red Hat or VMware's OpenStack offerings. From a report: Shuttleworth opened quietly enough, saying, "Mission is to remove all the friction from deploying OpenStack. We can deliver OpenStack deployments with two people in less two weeks anywhere in the world." So far, so typical for a keynote speech. But, then Shuttleworth started to heat things up: "Amazon increased efficiency, so now everyone is driving down cost of infrastructure. Everyone engages with Ubuntu, not Red Hat or VMware. Google, IBM, Microsoft are investing and innovating to drive down the cost of infrastructure. Every single one of those companies works with Canonical to deliver public services."

Then, Shuttleworth got down to brass tacks: "Not one of them engages with VMware to offer those public services. They can't afford to. Clearly, they have the cash, but they have to compete on efficiencies, and so does your private cloud." So, Canonical is rolling rolling out a migration service to help users shift from VMware to a "fully managed" version of Canonical's Ubuntu OpenStack distribution. Customers want this, Shuttleworth said, because, "When we take out VMware we are regularly told that our fully managed OpenStack solution costs half of the equivalent VMware service."

  • Whether any of those claims are valid or not ("Lies, damn lies, and benchmarks") that had to leave a mark.

  • If they really solved OpenStack... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If Canonical really solved the OpenStack installation death trap, they could be on to a lucrative business.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      The fact even the experts like to brag it "only" takes them 2 weeks to set it up is the alarm bell.

  • Pardon my C++ (Score:5, Funny)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @08:39PM (#56656406) Journal

    What's this nerd shit doing on a political web site like this?

  • Ubuntu RedHat (Score:3, Informative)

    by bigmacx ( 135216 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @08:45PM (#56656428)

    RedHat became the Microsoft of Linux very soon after that crappy IPO and re-running the share auction that f*cked a lot of us. My Etrade screenshots haunt me.

    Ubuntu #1 sever. Linux Mint #1 desktop. There are no close seconds IMNSHO

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What are you on about? Clearly SUSE/openSUSE have them both beat! *g*

      Agreed about RH though. I wish more people would realize what all this PulseAudio, Systemd, firewalld and the other kinds of various shit we get shoved at us from RH is really about. It's not about them being helpful, solving any problems for the rest of us, or that it's better in any quantitative form. It's all about making RH different, so they can invalidate the knowledge out there about UNIX in general and Linux specifically, so they c

      • I wish more people would realize what all this PulseAudio, Systemd, firewalld and the other kinds of various shit we get shoved at us from RH is really about.

        Let's not forget RPM.

  • Seriously both RHEV and VMware ESXi+vSphere can be installed by most techies in a day if they know how they want their environment configured, doesn't matter if you do it on one machine or 500 both let you bootp the machines from bare metal to fully functional in an hour once one server is setup. Both are well documented and pretty idiot friendly.

    OpenStack on the other hand is a monstrous mess of poorly written crap. I've installed all 3, multiple times for giggles cause I like creating a 'perfect' setup

    • How's life in the hypocrite lane [slashdot.org]?

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by LostMyBeaver ( 1226054 )
      I think it depends on the long term goal of what you're hoping to build.

      I don't know RHEV but I am more than a little experienced with VMware. Sure, VMware can be setup pretty quickly. But VMware is a disaster after it's setup. You end up with bunches of VMs and bunches of LUNs and heaven forbid you use NSX or worse, Cisco ACI, you'll end up with a rats nest from hell. VMware, should never be used anywhere you need more than a few virtual machines.

      See I guess the point is that if you're simply trying to bui

      • Nice work man!

        Though I sure hope you replaced those 3D-printed parts with something a bit more lasting once the prototype stage was done.

        My experience with 3D printed stuff is that they are like duct tape - great for short-term on the fly projects and prototypes, but just like duct tape, you don't want to rely on it too much.

  • oVirt needs native CEPH not with cinder or iscsi wrappers

    the libvirt part does it.

  • Fu*k any systemd linux (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Either go Slackware, or give up on linux and go with something more true to the Unix philosophy like one of the BSDs

  • I feel like he's conflating Ubuntu as the dominant guest with being able to make gains as host. I don't think Google runs their data centers using Canonical tech, nor is it likely IBM or Microsoft do, either.

  • He's right. With regards to VMware. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Wednesday May 23, 2018 @02:17AM (#56657302)

    VM Ware is the SAP/Oracle of the move towards virtualization. That Ubuntu is cheaper is no big surprise.

    However, Ubuntu by no means is cheapest . Alpine and Docker seem to be that right now. We're quickly moving into that territory where OS and Platform are a basic commodity, sold by utilities like water and electricity. ... Which is why, curiously enough, MS is making a lot of not most of its cloud revenue with Linux on Azure.

    Canonical is well positioned for this market transition because they aren't as much entrenched in traditional IT services. Wether they can leverage this advantage over RH and VMWare is another issue.

