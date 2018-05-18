Canonical Shares Desktop Plans For Ubuntu 18.10 (ubuntu.com) 24
Canonical's Will Cooke on Friday talked about the features the company is working on for Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" cycle. He writes: We're also adding some new features which we didn't get done in time for the main 18.04 release. Specifically: Unlock with your fingerprint, Thunderbolt settings via GNOME Control Center, and XDG Portals support for snap.
GNOME Software improvements
We're having a week long sprint in June to map out exactly how we want the software store to work, how we want to present information and to improve the overall UX of GNOME Software. We've invited GNOME developers along to work with Ubuntu's design team and developers to discuss ideas and plan the work. I'll report back from the sprint in June.
Snap start-up time
Snapcraft have added the ability for us to move some application set up from first run to build time. This will significantly improve desktop application first time start up performance, but there is still more we can do.
Chromium as a snap
Chromium is becoming very hard to build on older releases of Ubuntu as it uses a number of features of modern C++ compilers. Snaps can help us solve a lot of those problems and so we propose to ship Chromium only as a snap from 18.10 onwards, and also to retire Chromium as a deb in Trusty. If you're still running Trusty you can get the latest Chromium as a snap right now. In addition, Ubuntu team is also working on introducing improvements to power consumption, adding support for DLNA, so that users could share media directly from their desktop to DLNA clients (without having to install and configure extra packages), and improved phone integration by shipping GS Connect as part of the desktop, the GNOME port of KDE Connect. Additional changelog here.
GNOME Software improvements
We're having a week long sprint in June to map out exactly how we want the software store to work, how we want to present information and to improve the overall UX of GNOME Software. We've invited GNOME developers along to work with Ubuntu's design team and developers to discuss ideas and plan the work. I'll report back from the sprint in June.
Snap start-up time
Snapcraft have added the ability for us to move some application set up from first run to build time. This will significantly improve desktop application first time start up performance, but there is still more we can do.
Chromium as a snap
Chromium is becoming very hard to build on older releases of Ubuntu as it uses a number of features of modern C++ compilers. Snaps can help us solve a lot of those problems and so we propose to ship Chromium only as a snap from 18.10 onwards, and also to retire Chromium as a deb in Trusty. If you're still running Trusty you can get the latest Chromium as a snap right now. In addition, Ubuntu team is also working on introducing improvements to power consumption, adding support for DLNA, so that users could share media directly from their desktop to DLNA clients (without having to install and configure extra packages), and improved phone integration by shipping GS Connect as part of the desktop, the GNOME port of KDE Connect. Additional changelog here.
Frist post (Score:1)
Unlock with fingerprint? I had that last year with Fedora 25 KDE and Fedora 25 Cinnamon. I remember it being a pam thing... I thought it was old-hat by now.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh good (Score:3)
A new bunch of features to deal with.
I used MiniDLNA for a while (when I was using a SONY PS3 as a media player, and it worked pretty well. I can't imagine DLNA support is really much of an accomplishment in 2918.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What the what? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I've been a programmer for a long time. Bunch of different languages, mostly Unix or Linux, some Windows. "If you're still running Trusty you can get the latest Chromium as a snap right now." Is that even English? Or what?
"Trusty" is an Ubuntu version. That could stand some parenthetical explanation.
The rest of it should be pretty intelligible to any current Linux user with moderate curiosity and an eye for tech news.
Re: (Score:3)
"Trusty" is Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, codename "Trusty Tahr", released in 2014-04 and supported until 2019-04.
"LTS" is long-term supported versions of Ubuntu, which receive security updates for five years.
"Chromium" is a web browser published by Google with all the proprietary parts stripped out.
"snap" is a packaged application distributed by the Ubuntu store, which runs in a container to isolate its dependencies.
Translation: If you're still running Ubuntu 14.04, you can get the latest Google web browser as a self-
Re: (Score:2)
"Trusty" is Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, codename "Trusty Tahr", released in 2014-04 and supported until 2019-04.
"LTS" is long-term supported versions of Ubuntu, which receive security updates for five years.
"Chromium" is a web browser published by Google with all the proprietary parts stripped out.
"snap" is a packaged application distributed by the Ubuntu store, which runs in a container to isolate its dependencies.
Translation: If you're still running Ubuntu 14.04, you can get the latest Google web browser as a self-contained package.
Whoa. Your translation _is_ super long compared to the original text!
Re: (Score:2)
Translation: If you're still running Ubuntu 14.04, you can get the latest Google web browser as a self-contained package.
Then why can't he (we) just say that? All the pseudo-tech marketing horseshit reminds me of Ballmer's squirting Zune. ffs.
How many hundreds of megabytes is Chromium... (Score:3)
going to be? IIRC the VLC snap was 190 MB download and about 700 MB on disk.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah (Score:2)
like it matters.
"hey guys, we are going to do this and this and this if we don't fail"
"we are vowed to alienate ourselves from the rest of the *stream, we are vowed to saturate the linux community and its development as much as we can, and if we succeed we will continue to do it, if we fail again we will find new ways to saturate linux"
"....also new ads, new telemetry, new indexing... but ofc it's opt out, not opt in."
"K, tnx, bb"
No user directory encryption? (Score:2)
Looks like Ubuntu 18.x doesn't offer user home directory encryption anymore. Not sure how good/bad/ugly this is, but I thought it to be a useful feature.
Still got SystemD and Amazon Integration. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, is snap packages actually do run in a good sandbox, it makes some sense. That would make it a lot safer to install packages from sources you don't really trust. And it would limit the damages that mistakes could cause. They should also be easy to remove, with all their requirements, configurations, etc. And it could allow packages with conflicting requirements in configuration to co-exist.
That said, snap packages are clearly inferior to a deb when it comes to required install space. And a sandbox
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure what a 'serious Linux user' is, but clearly I'm not one. However, "snap" sounds great with regards running new software on an old(ish) system without worrying too much about dependencies (or dependency conflict). Also, although I'm clearly not a 'serious Linux user', I think even I will be able to disable/remove any 'Amazon Integrat