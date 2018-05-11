Microsoft Works To Port Ubuntu To Windows ARM (neowin.net) 37
Billly Gates shares a report: It was this time last year that Microsoft announced that it was bringing Ubuntu to the Windows Store (now the Microsoft Store), along with other Linux distributions. If you check out the app in the Store now though, you'll find that it only works on x64 devices, meaning that you can't run it on any of the new Windows 10 on ARM PCs. That's all about to change though. In a session at Microsoft's Build 2018 developer conference today called Windows 10 on ARM for Developers, the company showed off Ubuntu running on an ARM PC, with the app coming from the Microsoft Store. It will finally support ARM64 PCs, although x86 devices are still out of luck.
Re: ARM PC's? (Score:2)
Microsoft isn't shipping any on their own hardware. Asus & HP are releasing some of these "Always Connected PCs."
Re: (Score:2)
Congress or the military I'd reckon.
Re: (Score:2)
... providing an emulation of the Linux syscall interface enabling unaltered Linux applications to run.
Something FreeBSD has been doing for the better part of 20 years. It's not rocket surgery.
Re: (Score:2)
As I recall, SCO did something similar as well (before they turned evil). It was used as evidence in part of the trial.
Re: (Score:2)
FreeBSD support is partial, because it is rocket surgery
Re: It's *not* Linux! (Score:2)
It looks like Linux, smells like Linux, tastes like Linux... better not step in it!
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft has an incentive to make this happen in the future so that people in crisis mode will throw up their hands and just switch to Microsoft-Linux, and then maybe get rid of Linux altogether.
Microsoft tried to do the same with Java. Introduce sweet addictive delicious Microsoft-only APIs into Java, hoping lazy developers wouldn't notic
Re: (Score:2)
And no one but aspies actually care.
who's still selling x86 hardware? (Score:3)
...and why would you buy an x86 desktop or laptop to run Linux under Windows Subsystem for Linux? If you're talking about low power embedded hardware then that's got to be a VERY niche use case.
Re: (Score:2)
It's like the year 2001 again (Score:5, Insightful)
Embrace, extend, and extinguish [wikipedia.org] -- United States v. Microsoft Corp., 2001
Microsoft's long history makes them untrustworthy. I think we should be very skeptical of relying on any technology out of Redmond, and view it as a potential trap.
It seems obvious that MS would like every Linux computer to have a copy of Windows installed. And for people to run their favorite Linux application along side Office 365 or whatever. I can't really blame them, it's a reasonable business strategy. But once MS has power over a market they aren't likely to act in their customer's best interests. Ultimately us consumers need to be cautious of what bargains we strike.
Re: (Score:2)
Embrace, extend, and extinguish [wikipedia.org] -- United States v. Microsoft Corp., 2001
EEE only works if you dominate a market. Linux dominates on servers and portable devices (Android is Linux). Microsoft has no chance of executing an EEE strategy against Linux. To the contrary, WSL is Microsoft's way of conceding defeat in those markets, and accepting that it has to accommodate Linux on the desktop to avoid slipping even more.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft dominates the desktop and laptop market
Re: (Score:2)
I'd be concerned by Google. They're the "don't be evil" guys and I'm typing this on a Google branded device but food for thought.
Almost every consumer Linux device includes Google Play, first on Android and now Chrome OS.
Chrome OS now running desktop Linux apps in a container. So your choices for a 'Linux' laptop are bare metal, a surface pro WSL or a pixel book.
MS Works? (Score:1)
Who's using Microsoft Works to port an operating system? It could barely do simple word processing! Maybe one of the bajillion wizards or templates is for porting.
Re: (Score:2)
Did Dane Cook write that “joke” for you?
Re: (Score:2)
I agree, english-style titles are annoying and make comprehension harder than it should be.
Re: (Score:2)
What language would you prefer they be written in?
Re: (Score:2)
C or assembly.
Re: (Score:2)
".... gave me aids"
-- RMS