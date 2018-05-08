You Can Now Run Linux Apps On Chrome OS (venturebeat.com) 28
Google today announced Chrome OS is getting Linux support. "As a result, Chromebooks will soon be able to run Linux apps and execute Linux commands," reports VentureBeat. "A preview of Linux on the Pixelbook will be released first, with support for more devices coming soon." From the report: "Just go to wherever you normally get those apps, whether it's on the websites or through apt-get in the Linux terminal, and seamless get those apps like any other Linux distribution," Chrome OS director of product management Kan Liu told VentureBeat.
Support for Linux apps means developers will finally be able to use a Google device to develop for Google's platforms, rather than having to depend on Windows, Mac, or Linux machines. And because Chrome OS doesn't just run Chrome OS-specific apps anymore, developers will be able to create, test, and run any Android or web app for phones, tablets, and laptops all on their Chromebooks. Without having to switch devices, you can run your favorite IDE -- as long as there is a Debian Linux version (for the curious, Google is specifically using Debian Stretch here -- code in your favorite language and launch projects to Google Cloud with the command line.
It's only "new" in the sense that they stopped forcibly blocking this functionality. Probably because Windows 10 can run Linux apps finally so now Chrome OS was the only major one left that couldn't.
I was about to ask, but you sorta got there first... How is this different than developer mode which gives you full access to the system?
I am part of a team currently redubbing "the matrix". We hope to release this new version with every instance of the word "program" replaced by the word "apps". People in the future will thus have some underestanding of what is going on.
ChromeOS is a prison compound built on a cement slab that is made out of Linux. The kernal, not the OS.
All I really want is developer mode that doesn't have the obnoxious screen allowing any passer-by to wipe your machine by pressing the spacebar.
The only thing "insecure" about developer mode is that stupid boot screen!
I can run Linux programs on my Linux machine. I've been able to do that for decades.
Linux based machines that hide the underlying functionality are simply stupid.
Yes, but some of us would like to buy one of those under $200 chromebooks, wipe it and run a freenix on it. I would choose NetBSD, with the tab window manager (twm) and build the stuff I wanted out of pkgsrc. It wouldn't include a lot of the bloated shit people call a 'modern desktop' and it would run hella fast on that light inexpensive hardware.
Why would anyone even want to run Linux in a VM under Chrome instead of just running Linux natively?
The CPUs do virtualization in hardware these days, so VMs are essentially free. The performance difference is less than 5%, often closer to 1%.
What you get for that is clear separation, in terms of security, stability, etc. No one application can cause problems for the system.
How good is ARM Linux battery life on a Chromebook, if I replace the Chrome OS completely?
Is it comparable or is it much lower?