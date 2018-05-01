Fedora 28 Featuring GNOME 3.28 Released (betanews.com) 74
Following an official beta release, Fedora 28 has been released today. From a report: Fedora 28 has many new features, but one in particular will surely excite desktop/workstation users -- GNOME 3.28, which introduces Thunderbolt 3 support and improved laptop battery life. Fedora has long used GNOME as the default desktop environment, and best of all, it is mostly a stock affair -- no silly tweaks enabled by default. In other words, you get a very pure GNOME experience, making Fedora Workstation the preferred OS for many hardcore fans of the DE. "GNOME 3.28 adds the capability to favorite files, folders, and contacts for easier organization and access. Additionally, the new application Usage is included to help users more easily diagnose and resolve performance and capacity issues," says The Fedora Project.
Gnome? Why... (Score:1, Insightful)
...would I want a smelly foot on my screen?
Re: (Score:3)
...would I want a smelly foot on my screen?
It's better than Windows 10 where you get a a polished boot stamping on a human face — forever.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Unless you want to play games or do anything really useful with your PC.
Re: (Score:2)
That's a curious form of Stockholm Syndrome you're expressing there.
Re:Gnome? Why... (Score:4)
Truth hurts but call me when you can play GTA on linux and i'll be more than happy to take it back.
Re: (Score:2)
I can play GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas on Linux.
I recently ran updates on my Windows box and found out that the "find my computer" app was installed, running, and can not be disabled except by logging in to my Microsoft account.
I do not have a Microsoft account, will never have a Microsoft, and now, can not keep my computer from telling Microsoft where my computer is without having a Microsoft account. Of course, with all of the other telemetry, I am sure they already knew where my computer was every time I b
Re: (Score:2)
These games are over 10 years old. I would be disappointed if they didn't run in some form under wine. I should have been more specific even thought I didn't think i would have to be.
Here we go. Call me when you can run GTAV, No Mans Sky, Thief, or any other game in the last 5 years on Linux with out it crashing, looking up, or doing some other strange shit.
I wish you people would give that "windows is spyware" bullshit a rest. Windows isn't collecting your bank account information, your social se
Re: (Score:2)
Any game?
Ark Survival and Minecraft both work at least as well, if not better, under Linux than Windows.
Your move (of the goalposts, that is).
Re: (Score:3)
Keep grasping at straws, that is just fine. Here is a simple fact. Linux sucks for playing games. End of discussion.
sweet (Score:2)
As a person who primarily works on desktops and workstations I am glad they improved the battery life of my xeon workstation
Re: (Score:2)
... battery life of your xeon workstation?
The AC above did not see what you did, there.
Re: (Score:2)
You kid, but that battery life improvement comes from better power management.
So you're probably saving energy, at least.
Sam
Re: (Score:2)
Why not? It cuts your power bill; x however many workstations you have. That's just free cost savings, for some that can add up. Globally, any improvement adds up.
You get a some more time on the batteries and diesel backup generator when the power goes out too.
Maybe they aren't not the most important features, but they rank far more important to me than almost* everything in the Windows 10 update... "Nearby Sharing" ??? WTF... pass.
* - Shutting up pointless windows defender notifications is a plus.
Re: (Score:2)
An easy and elegant way to use your computer (Score:1)
That's what gnome says on their website - a big fat LIE. Removing API for tray icons and crappy tablet interface I can only conclude Gnome is crap. Luckily I moved to Cinnamon. That's where my donations are going now.
Re: (Score:2)
That shit's pinned program list gets corrupted quite often, requiring this Powershell command [surfacetablethelp.com] for a fix. Also, the interface as a whole is ugly and amateurish, but at least WindowBlinds mitigates that. Regardless, I'm probably going back to 7 as soon as I backup my disk.
Re:An easy and elegant way to use your computer (Score:5, Interesting)
I still think it's hilarious that people think Gnome is clunky then sing the virtues of Cinnamon. Considering Cinnamon depends on Gnome 3 [wikipedia.org]. Sure, the look and feel is more like Gnome 2, but it's still Gnome "under the hood".
Personally, I like how Gnome3 stays out of your way when doing something. After installing a few plugins and learning a few shortcut keys, I'm just as productive as I was in Gnome 2 or in KDE.
Re: (Score:1)
I still think it's hilarious that people think Gnome is clunky then sing the virtues of Cinnamon. Considering Cinnamon depends on Gnome 3 [wikipedia.org]. Sure, the look and feel is more like Gnome 2, but it's still Gnome "under the hood".
s/depends on/was forked from/g
You think it's hilarious that GNOME 3 was so crappy that Mint had to fork it in order to make it work like GNOME 2?
Yeah, ha ha ha ha ha, the GNOME developers wasting everybody's time. Woo boy, that's funny AF.
Fuck GNOME. Long live Cinnamon.
Re: (Score:2)
When people say "Gnome is clunky", I think they mostly mean the Activities menu, which has a rather unusual and confusing design. Cinnamon has a traditional applications menu instead, so that's not an issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if I were to use Gnome3, I'd certainly use Cinnamon as the GUI. Actually, however, I'm using Mate. I considered xfce, KDE4, and lxde. but Mate suited my needs best. Gnome3 is so bad that it wasn't worth considering. Cinnamon was mainly OK, but I didn't like the way it handled menubars...probably because of the Gnome3 underpinning.
FWIW, last year up until around the middle of the year I preferred KDE4, but then they made some change (I've forgotten what) that caused me to switch. I haven't seen a
Re: (Score:2)
Well, actually I use the Dolphin (KDE) file manager. I occasionally use PCManFM, and it's OK, but not as useful for my purposes. (I never remember why I don't like it until after using it for awhile.) But I do think it's comparatively ugly. That, however, isn't why I don't use it.
Re: (Score:2)
I think you're confusing Gnome 3 with Gnome Shell.
Like Everybody Else.. (Score:5, Insightful)
I'll wait for the XFCE version.
Well, (Score:1)
It's already available. https://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/releases/28/Spins/x86_64/iso/Fedora-Xfce-Live-x86_64-28-1.1.iso
Re:Well, (Score:5, Funny)
It's already available. https://download.fedoraproject... [fedoraproject.org]
It was a short wait.
My 0.02 (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
GNOME does not depend on systemd. It depends on the functionality provided by systemd-logind which was formerly provided by consolekit. Now if you feel strongly about not using systemd-logind then why not get a campaign going to revive and bring consolekit up to modern standards, or better yet implement the API alternatively.
Re: (Score:1)
GNOME does not depend on systemd. It depends on the functionality provided by systemd-logind
My car doesn't depend on fossil fuels. It depends on gasoline.
Re: (Score:2)
You're presuming he feels strongly about using Gnome. Sorry, strongly in favor of using Gnome.
FWIW, I used Gnome2 as my preferred desktop, but I found Gnome3 unusable. I don't use a tablet, I'm not running on a phone, and I don't have just one application active at a time. Fortunately there are several alternatives, and for me Gnome isn't one of them. It didn't satisfy my minimum requirements. I'd rather use xfwm.
Re: (Score:2)
You're presuming he feels strongly about using Gnome.
He feels strongly enough to not celebrate a Fedora release because of a single package and then to bitch and moan about it on Slashdot.
That alone shows a considerable amount of either dedication or an almost clinically alarming level of boredom.
Re: (Score:2)
No. He feels strongly about *not* using Gnome. And he also doesn't like systemd. I can agree with both of those points, and still not have any desire to get Gnome to work without systemd. Gnome3 is not Gnome2, or even as good as Gnome1.
Re: (Score:2)
Gnome does relay on pulse audio, ALSA, and other Linux oriented things. It is a huge undertaking just to get it compile on anything non linux these days. SystemD integration is another thing. Yes Gimp and other components rely on it and you need custom patches just to disable it.
I gave up on Linux with the gui for all but a few simple things. KDE won initially in the early 2000s and I see them and gnome shoot themselves in the foot for no reason at all. So frustrating.
Re: (Score:2)
Gnome does relay on pulse audio, ALSA, and other Linux oriented things.
Surprise Gnome, a desktop GUI relies on Pulse Audio, a sound system designed for desktop use in mind.
and I see them and gnome shoot themselves in the foot
In what way? Implementing functions of a modern desktop OS, all the while a few users bitch and moan because they don't like someone's name while offering no suitable alternative to the integration?
If people spent even half as much time creating a usable alternative as they do bitching about dependencies then they wouldn't be in this position. That's fundamentally the power Open Source was supposed to bring.
Re: (Score:2)
It's open like Windows if you look at it that way. It ties to Linux and not UNIX so it's proprietary like the original poster mentioned with openbsd.
Re: (Score:2)
GNome is not Unix based anymore but heavily dependent on Linux with things like ALSA and pulse audio built in. It is a castrated and re-engineered version to get it to even compile on the BSDs.
I am convinced when it comes to desktop use that you should use Windows or MacOSX and keep the Unixy stuff in a VM or a server. XFCE will work but it a clone of the 25 year old outdated CDE.
It is so frustrating that KDE killed itself and I do not mean to sound pessimistic or a troll but FreeBSD, Pfsense, and Ubuntu fo
A very good reason to ditch Fedora (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
There are a number of spins to choose from, and of course they can all be installed from the package archive after the system has been installed.
https://spins.fedoraproject.org/
Re: (Score:2)
Gnome has been Red Hat's main desktop for over a decade now. Just because you always use a spin doesn't change that. (Actually, I don't like Red Hat because it makes it difficult to access one partition when booted from another partition, which some people find an advantage. But even if I did, I'd prefer to use a spin. I find Gnome3 unusable. But spins are easy.)
Re: (Score:2)
Like Ubuntu there are spinoffs with Cinnamon and Mate.
What is Gnome? (Score:1)
Is Gnome that desktop environment which was ruined by their designers when they decided their target audience was using it via mobile phone? I changed permanently from it to XFCE and have never looked back.
From the folks who thought Systemd rocked (Score:2, Interesting)
Centos7 plus desktop of your choice (Score:2, Interesting)
Sure, Fedora 28 provides a nicely wrapped up package with a lot of good whiz bang for the buck. Many things fixed. Many things new. Good stuff.
But before long, you'll find that it's been abandoned for the next Fedora. No more updates, no more new stuff to the OS install you put love and blood into. Then you have to decide if the next version offers you anything that you NEED (like say security updates) and if it's worth the risk of toasting your current setup with an upgrade. I mean, the next version
Just say "Fuck You" to systemd (Score:1)
Period.
Do not want this piece of malware on any system I have to deal with.
I'd rather be ass-raped with a thumb drive with Windows boot media on it.
No silly tweaks enabled by default (Score:1)