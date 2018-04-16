Microsoft Built Its Own Custom Linux Kernel For Its New IoT Service (techcrunch.com) 52
At a small press event in San Francisco, Microsoft today announced the launch of a secure end-to-end IoT product that focuses on microcontroller-based devices -- the kind of devices that use tiny and relatively low-powered microcontrollers (MCUs) for basic control or connectivity features. TechCrunch reports: At the core of Azure Sphere is a new class of certified MCUs. As Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith stressed in today's announcement, Microsoft will license these new Azure Sphere chips for free, in hopes to jump-start the Azure Sphere ecosystem. Because it's hard to secure a device you can't update or get telemetry from, it's no surprise that these devices will feature built-in connectivity. And with that connectivity, these devices can also connect to the Azure Sphere Security Service in the cloud. For the first time ever, Microsoft is launching a custom Linux kernel and distribution: the Azure Sphere OS. It's an update to the kind of real-time operating systems that today's MCUs often use.
Why use Linux? "With Azure Sphere, Microsoft is addressing an entirely new class of IoT devices, the MCU," Rob Lefferts, Microsoft's partner director for Windows enterprise and security told me at the event. "Windows IoT runs on microprocessor units (MPUs) which have at least 100x the power of the MCU. The Microsoft-secured Linux kernel used in the Azure Sphere IoT OS is shared under an OSS license so that silicon partners can rapidly enable new silicon innovations." And those partners are also very comfortable with taking an open-source release and integrating that with their products. To get the process started, MediaTek is producing the first set of these new MCUs. These are low-powered, single-core ARM-A7 systems that run at 500MHz and include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options.
Secure? LOLOL! (Score:1, Troll)
Microcontrollers on the Internet, talking to your network via someone else's (Microsoft's) computer. Secure? Laughable.
The only way I'd use most "IoT" devices is if they were able to talk directly to my devices, ideally using IPv6 and strong encryption. Let's roll out IPv6, have enough addresses for every device on Earth and maybe on the Moon too, and cut out the need for "cloud" middlemen spying on everything.
I recall towards the end of the days when directv CAMs were easy to hack to get free TV, some guy in a major forum of the time (don't recall which one) was expressing anger at directv so much that he said he would never pay for directv, and then later stressed that he wouldn't even take it if it was free. The irony wasn't lost that the mere fact that he was there to begin with was to get directv's service for free.
it's hard to secure a device you can't update or get telemetry from,
This is completely wrong. Let's ignore the fact that it's hard to secure a device that needs updates ( the best way to acquire confidence that a program has no errors is never to find the first one, no matter how much it is tested and used. -HD Mills).
The real lie here is that getting telemetry from a device is not because they want to make it more secure.
Yet another 3rd party half assed fork attempt (Score:1, Troll)
So Microsoft released a custom kernel because the kernel maintainers wouldn't accept a second rate, poorly written patch set?
How will they track upstream changes?
Exactly. Which part of embrace, extend, exclamation point are they on? So when does the blamestorming begin? Places, everyone!
Microsoft-secured Linux kernel (Score:2, Insightful)
"Microsoft-secured Linux kernel."
I don't have the space to list all the things wrong with that phrase.
I guess MS has created a bubble of true in the company who have no self-awareness or knowledge of the world outside its borders.
There's a surprisingly large population of programmers who use
.NET, carried Windows Phones, built web applications in Silverlight, and consider themselves 'aware' because they don't like IE. These people actually do live in a bubble, and like the integratedness of the Microsoft ecosystem, and can't see a world outside of it.
Or the bubble they live in is in the office where the boss loves Active Directory and win32 software and need something that talks and integrates well with their ecosystem.
You know not everyone is blessed to be a bearded hipster making $180,000 a year in Silicon Valley and working from a coffee shop all day while working in their hip node.js frameworks talking to the NOSQL database for a company that doesn't make any money.
In my world you support what the employers tells you to support or you're fired and r
Or the bubble they live in is in the office where the boss loves Active Directory and win32 software and need something that talks and integrates well with their ecosystem.
If they actually chose the right product for the job, then they are not in a bubble. There are some people like that.
You know not everyone is blessed to be a bearded hipster making $180,000 a year in Silicon Valley and working from a coffee shop all day while working in their hip node.js frameworks talking to the NOSQL database for a company that doesn't make any money.
Heh, sounds like I hit a nerve. You didn't happen to own a Windows Phone, did you?
Sigh. Yes a Nokia 820.
Doing what I can being a SME on Office 365 and SCCM now to earn a living being envious I didn't stick with programming and Linux like I once was this past decade and being bitter about those who are luckier indeed! I think i am a little old now to start over and learn node.js and get a job at a
.com.
Soon, Mono will have a WebAssembly back end, but for the moment, we're a bit far from that since WebAssembly doesn't really do garbage collection... yet.
It also doesn't have access to the DOM.
.NET is so far superior to Javascript for writing web apps (as are many other options) that when it becomes an option, node will be gone with PERL.
Should I mention here that I voluntarily use C# and the
.NET eco system
That's not really helpful, everyone in a bubble is there voluntarily....otherwise it would be more apt to use jail as a metaphor.
I honestly have no problems with other platforms... except maybe Java... and that's because I simply feel completely disconnected from the platform when I'm using Java. I spent 30 more wasted minutes of my life yesterday trying to make WebStart... well web start. But it seems that Oracle seems to think making WebStart work in Chrome is a waste of time.
I have chosen C# and
The Sopris whitepaper mentions "renewable security" running some sort of secure fortress to prevent attacks such as Broadcom wifi from compromising the system as a whole.
Are Mediatek and MS willing to publish the source to this inner firmware on github, along with flashing instructions? I wouldn't think so. So put on your tin-foil hat, remember the Intel management engine Minix scandal and be very afraid!
How long will the battery last. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
https://www.jeffgeerling.com/b... [jeffgeerling.com]
If you really need lowest power consumption, then something like freeRTOS makes a lot of sense. So yeah, it will not last for days on a coin-cell battery. But for applications where a power is not a constraint (inside an appliance, a wall wart, a so
Re: (Score:3)
What battery?
The promotional video shows a smart fridge.
Why not one for the BSDs? (Score:2)
Is just a curiosity. No insinuation of any ulterior motives or evildoing whatsoever. Since BSD (and MIT and Apache) licenses are more Microsoft's cup of tea.
I get it that Linux has more driver support for hardware, but then again, this is Microsoft's semi-custom silicon, so they have a modicum of control over the hardware specs and therefore, the drivers.
Is something inherent in the Linux kernel (like the near-real-time patches)? Perhaps better support for containers? More familiarity with the code-base fro
Re: (Score:3)
Azure already has FreeBSD. Infact, I used FreeBSD before I started using Linux on Hyper-V from my Windows 8.1 box due to the excellent guest tools donated by Microsoft from the Azure team. PfSense uses them too to set up my virtual routers in my hyper-V lab at home.
The reason they used Linux is because everyone else uses Linux. Linux is most understood by those who write such software so the knowledge base is strongest and familiarity.
Funny, this was the argument for Windows 20 years ago ironically. BSD nev
Most likely simple bait and switch. Lock you into azure with the Linux kernel and then kill the Linux kernel to replace it with, a Windows anal probe 10, kernel. The clearly do not give a crap, M$ reputation is now shite because power user will not accept the probe nor compulsory software installs on their, I repeat their, computers and a big ole fuck you to M$ for continuing to force it. They simply can not be trusted, they are more definitely not a trusted suppler and only a corrupt US government is allow
Microsoft's Position (Score:2, Informative)
"Linux is worse than cancer"
-- Steve Ballmer
Re:Microsoft's Position (Score:4, Insightful)
It seems that Microsoft has moved on since those days. It's a pity that so many on
/. can't do the same and are fixated with how things were 20 years ago.
Linux has won! (Score:4, Insightful)
So that was what Trump was talking about when he tweeted "Mission Accomplished".
I'm confused. (Score:2, Insightful)
Is this the "Embrace" or "Extend" step in the sequence [wikipedia.org]?
Has MS ever heard of raspberry pi? (Score:3)
Maybe they're doing some extra power management?
The articles link a whitepaper of 7 security features they wanted, on die. The idea is there's a hidden Cortex-M4F running firmware to control a regular Cortex-A7 with a couple of additional user-programmable Cortex-M4F thrown in.
It's all mumbo-jumbo to me but presumably an off the shelf rPI wouldn't support that *in silicon*, hence the custom design.
Low powered (Score:1)
"Windows IoT runs on microprocessor units (MPUs) which have at least 100x the power of the MCU....These are low-powered, single-core ARM-A7 systems that run at 500MHz and include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options.
If these 'low powered' chips are too weak for Windows to run on, then Windows has a bloat problem.
Custom IoT kernel? Why? (Score:3)
The only reason I can think of to use your own kernel fork is because you can power optimize it.
For example, if you know your device only checks in every second and you only need
.5 second resolution for your sensor then you can put your system to sleep and use an interrupt line attached to your sensor to wake everything up. Then you can run as much CPU as you need to fire up the radio, send the packet, and shut off.
At that point you can also make your system 'almost realtime' by using the transmission window to receive data/commands/etc.
Do you really need something running at 500 mhz? I mean damn, how much stuff you do expect to come off the wire?
Microsoft developers had so much fun implementing WSL.
Take it a step further and you have Linux Subsystem for Windows Subsystem for Linux (LSWSL), pronounced Lasso Weasel - the acronym is a palindrome. It basically amounts to Windows 10 running inside a bare metal Linux hyper-visor, with WSL running atop that.
Currently WSL operates by the Windows 10 (NT) kernel emulating Linux syscalls. Linux -> Win. This obviously creates complexity in the Windows environment, translating paradigms and so forth. So such