Microsoft Built Its Own Custom Linux Kernel For Its New IoT Service (techcrunch.com) 52

Posted by BeauHD from the do-it-yourself dept.
At a small press event in San Francisco, Microsoft today announced the launch of a secure end-to-end IoT product that focuses on microcontroller-based devices -- the kind of devices that use tiny and relatively low-powered microcontrollers (MCUs) for basic control or connectivity features. TechCrunch reports: At the core of Azure Sphere is a new class of certified MCUs. As Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith stressed in today's announcement, Microsoft will license these new Azure Sphere chips for free, in hopes to jump-start the Azure Sphere ecosystem. Because it's hard to secure a device you can't update or get telemetry from, it's no surprise that these devices will feature built-in connectivity. And with that connectivity, these devices can also connect to the Azure Sphere Security Service in the cloud. For the first time ever, Microsoft is launching a custom Linux kernel and distribution: the Azure Sphere OS. It's an update to the kind of real-time operating systems that today's MCUs often use.

Why use Linux? "With Azure Sphere, Microsoft is addressing an entirely new class of IoT devices, the MCU," Rob Lefferts, Microsoft's partner director for Windows enterprise and security told me at the event. "Windows IoT runs on microprocessor units (MPUs) which have at least 100x the power of the MCU. The Microsoft-secured Linux kernel used in the Azure Sphere IoT OS is shared under an OSS license so that silicon partners can rapidly enable new silicon innovations." And those partners are also very comfortable with taking an open-source release and integrating that with their products. To get the process started, MediaTek is producing the first set of these new MCUs. These are low-powered, single-core ARM-A7 systems that run at 500MHz and include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options.

Microsoft Built Its Own Custom Linux Kernel For Its New IoT Service

  • Microcontrollers on the Internet, talking to your network via someone else's (Microsoft's) computer. Secure? Laughable.

    The only way I'd use most "IoT" devices is if they were able to talk directly to my devices, ideally using IPv6 and strong encryption. Let's roll out IPv6, have enough addresses for every device on Earth and maybe on the Moon too, and cut out the need for "cloud" middlemen spying on everything.

    • it's hard to secure a device you can't update or get telemetry from,

      This is completely wrong. Let's ignore the fact that it's hard to secure a device that needs updates ( the best way to acquire confidence that a program has no errors is never to find the first one, no matter how much it is tested and used. -HD Mills).

      The real lie here is that getting telemetry from a device is not because they want to make it more secure.

  • So Microsoft released a custom kernel because the kernel maintainers wouldn't accept a second rate, poorly written patch set?

    How will they track upstream changes?

    • Exactly. Which part of embrace, extend, exclamation point are they on? So when does the blamestorming begin? Places, everyone!

  • "Microsoft-secured Linux kernel."

    I don't have the space to list all the things wrong with that phrase.

  • How long will the battery last. (Score:3)

    by MountainLogic ( 92466 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:28PM (#56449555) Homepage
    Seriously, an A7 and Linux for an IoT thermostat or glass break sensor? Linux is wonderful and all for servers and even little routers, but real IoT devices live on a dirt cheap processor in a few kbytes, not Mbytes or GBytes and last for a year on a single battery. FreeRTOS [freertos.org] that just received support from Amazon is a likely solution for IoT. A survey by EE Times [eet.com] suggests that new embedded projects are adopting FreeRTOS and a slightly higher rate for new products than even Linux (page 63) while embedded linux still has a small lead for existing projects. I'll bet this pig ships will mono and C# built into it and that is why they pushing linux.
    • It depends on the kind of software you want to run. The thing being described is like a raspberrypi zero, although the zero is twice the clock, so my guess would be four times the power? power consumption is something like:

      https://www.jeffgeerling.com/b... [jeffgeerling.com]

      If you really need lowest power consumption, then something like freeRTOS makes a lot of sense. So yeah, it will not last for days on a coin-cell battery. But for applications where a power is not a constraint (inside an appliance, a wall wart, a so

    • What battery?

      The promotional video shows a smart fridge.

  • Is just a curiosity. No insinuation of any ulterior motives or evildoing whatsoever. Since BSD (and MIT and Apache) licenses are more Microsoft's cup of tea.

    I get it that Linux has more driver support for hardware, but then again, this is Microsoft's semi-custom silicon, so they have a modicum of control over the hardware specs and therefore, the drivers.

    Is something inherent in the Linux kernel (like the near-real-time patches)? Perhaps better support for containers? More familiarity with the code-base fro

    • Azure already has FreeBSD. Infact, I used FreeBSD before I started using Linux on Hyper-V from my Windows 8.1 box due to the excellent guest tools donated by Microsoft from the Azure team. PfSense uses them too to set up my virtual routers in my hyper-V lab at home.

      The reason they used Linux is because everyone else uses Linux. Linux is most understood by those who write such software so the knowledge base is strongest and familiarity.

      Funny, this was the argument for Windows 20 years ago ironically. BSD nev

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Most likely simple bait and switch. Lock you into azure with the Linux kernel and then kill the Linux kernel to replace it with, a Windows anal probe 10, kernel. The clearly do not give a crap, M$ reputation is now shite because power user will not accept the probe nor compulsory software installs on their, I repeat their, computers and a big ole fuck you to M$ for continuing to force it. They simply can not be trusted, they are more definitely not a trusted suppler and only a corrupt US government is allow

  • Microsoft's Position (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Linux is worse than cancer"

        -- Steve Ballmer

  • Linux has won! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by PineHall ( 206441 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @09:51PM (#56449643)
    Microsoft producing a Linux OS that it will distribute and maintain is amazing! Microsoft has been infected with the Linux cancer. Linux world domination?

  • I'm confused. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 )

    Is this the "Embrace" or "Extend" step in the sequence [wikipedia.org]?

  • uh... from the fine article: "To get the process started, MediaTek is producing the first set of these new MCUs. These are low-powered, single-core ARM-A7 systems that run at 500MHz and include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options." so... pretty much exactly the specs of the original raspberry pi. Why didn't they just use pi's and raspbian? What did they do a custom kernel for? I've used the original pi as a dual-stack ipv4 & v6 router with iptables firewall. It runs any security stack you want... What did they actually need to build? I expect whatever it was could just easily have been built as a debian application package (like avahi say, or dhcpd, or apache) rather than into the kernel. The project does not make much sense with the information given.

    Maybe they're doing some extra power management?

    • The articles link a whitepaper of 7 security features they wanted, on die. The idea is there's a hidden Cortex-M4F running firmware to control a regular Cortex-A7 with a couple of additional user-programmable Cortex-M4F thrown in.

      It's all mumbo-jumbo to me but presumably an off the shelf rPI wouldn't support that *in silicon*, hence the custom design.

  • "Windows IoT runs on microprocessor units (MPUs) which have at least 100x the power of the MCU....These are low-powered, single-core ARM-A7 systems that run at 500MHz and include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options.

    If these 'low powered' chips are too weak for Windows to run on, then Windows has a bloat problem.

  • Custom IoT kernel? Why? (Score:3)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @11:24PM (#56449941)

    The only reason I can think of to use your own kernel fork is because you can power optimize it.

    For example, if you know your device only checks in every second and you only need .5 second resolution for your sensor then you can put your system to sleep and use an interrupt line attached to your sensor to wake everything up. Then you can run as much CPU as you need to fire up the radio, send the packet, and shut off.

    At that point you can also make your system 'almost realtime' by using the transmission window to receive data/commands/etc.

    Do you really need something running at 500 mhz? I mean damn, how much stuff you do expect to come off the wire?

