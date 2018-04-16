Microsoft Built Its Own Custom Linux Kernel For Its New IoT Service (techcrunch.com) 162
At a small press event in San Francisco, Microsoft today announced the launch of a secure end-to-end IoT product that focuses on microcontroller-based devices -- the kind of devices that use tiny and relatively low-powered microcontrollers (MCUs) for basic control or connectivity features. TechCrunch reports: At the core of Azure Sphere is a new class of certified MCUs. As Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith stressed in today's announcement, Microsoft will license these new Azure Sphere chips for free, in hopes to jump-start the Azure Sphere ecosystem. Because it's hard to secure a device you can't update or get telemetry from, it's no surprise that these devices will feature built-in connectivity. And with that connectivity, these devices can also connect to the Azure Sphere Security Service in the cloud. For the first time ever, Microsoft is launching a custom Linux kernel and distribution: the Azure Sphere OS. It's an update to the kind of real-time operating systems that today's MCUs often use.
Why use Linux? "With Azure Sphere, Microsoft is addressing an entirely new class of IoT devices, the MCU," Rob Lefferts, Microsoft's partner director for Windows enterprise and security told me at the event. "Windows IoT runs on microprocessor units (MPUs) which have at least 100x the power of the MCU. The Microsoft-secured Linux kernel used in the Azure Sphere IoT OS is shared under an OSS license so that silicon partners can rapidly enable new silicon innovations." And those partners are also very comfortable with taking an open-source release and integrating that with their products. To get the process started, MediaTek is producing the first set of these new MCUs. These are low-powered, single-core ARM-A7 systems that run at 500MHz and include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options.
Secure? LOLOL! (Score:1, Troll)
Microcontrollers on the Internet, talking to your network via someone else's (Microsoft's) computer. Secure? Laughable.
The only way I'd use most "IoT" devices is if they were able to talk directly to my devices, ideally using IPv6 and strong encryption. Let's roll out IPv6, have enough addresses for every device on Earth and maybe on the Moon too, and cut out the need for "cloud" middlemen spying on everything.
it's hard to secure a device you can't update or get telemetry from,
This is completely wrong. Let's ignore the fact that it's hard to secure a device that needs updates ( the best way to acquire confidence that a program has no errors is never to find the first one, no matter how much it is tested and used. -HD Mills).
The real lie here is that getting telemetry from a device is not because they want to make it more secure.
No, you're wrong.
In real life, encryption software is extremely complex, and flaws in complex shipped software are found regularly. Your quote is irrelevant, because error-free software of any meaningful complexity does not exist, and so if you ship software that you can't update, a flaw in it will be found eventually, and whatever encryption it contains will be broken.
I recall towards the end of the days when directv CAMs were easy to hack to get free TV, some guy in a major forum of the time (don't recall which one) was expressing anger at directv so much that he said he would never pay for directv, and then later stressed that he wouldn't even take it if it was free. The irony wasn't lost that the mere fact that he was there to begin with was to get directv's service for free.
Nobody who knows anything about security would allow anything like this near his network. Let alone spend money on it.
Yet another 3rd party half assed fork attempt (Score:1, Troll)
So Microsoft released a custom kernel because the kernel maintainers wouldn't accept a second rate, poorly written patch set?
How will they track upstream changes?
They won't! Any problems will be the fault of Linux, brilliant PR.
Exactly. Which part of embrace, extend, exclamation point are they on? So when does the blamestorming begin? Places, everyone!
First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win
You are there, at the highlighted part.
One can wonder, what do those infiniband and x86 hypervisor pathces do in that github you linked? In a IoT device neither of those technologies are used, but perhaps they are just there for giving MS a root access. How else could they secure the devices, if they did not collect all their data via telemetry.
It is not forked from kernel repro. Just a bunch of patches.
Main kernel is clearly 3.10 WTF!
Opened one patch. Has no clear description in parhes, just basic header is there. Patch has 10000 insertions, clearly unmaintainable or a patch from a squashed internal tree. Needs to be split.
Didn't look into code, these problems made me disinterested.
Opened
It's a github repo filled with patches, not branches.
So yes, an unmaintainable SET of read-only, poorly conceived forks. If they were useful, well written, and followed contribution guidelines they could have easily been integrated into upstream. But they're not.
Please tell me how on earth you or anyone else is going to be able to keep that up to date, let alone contribute?
What makes it shit? Where to start.
// style comments instead of /* */
First of all, it's just a git repo with patches in it. Who does that?
Other than that: patches contain commented out dead code
broken indentation
Very descriptive git commit message for a 4000 line commit:
hyperv: backport vPCI and SRIOV support for Linux 4.4.y
yeah, not even a commit id being backported, or a description of what the fuck is being done.
Code itself looks fine, but yeah it's a 4000 line commit, so who knows what's in there.
Microsoft-secured Linux kernel (Score:5, Insightful)
"Microsoft-secured Linux kernel."
I don't have the space to list all the things wrong with that phrase.
I guess MS has created a bubble of true in the company who have no self-awareness or knowledge of the world outside its borders.
There's a surprisingly large population of programmers who use
.NET, carried Windows Phones, built web applications in Silverlight, and consider themselves 'aware' because they don't like IE. These people actually do live in a bubble, and like the integratedness of the Microsoft ecosystem, and can't see a world outside of it.
Or the bubble they live in is in the office where the boss loves Active Directory and win32 software and need something that talks and integrates well with their ecosystem.
You know not everyone is blessed to be a bearded hipster making $180,000 a year in Silicon Valley and working from a coffee shop all day while working in their hip node.js frameworks talking to the NOSQL database for a company that doesn't make any money.
In my world you support what the employers tells you to support or you're fired and replaced with someone who will. That is a fact.
These days I would choose
.NET over Java if I had to choose anyway as Oracle is more evil and proprietary than MS is ... if those were my two options.
Or the bubble they live in is in the office where the boss loves Active Directory and win32 software and need something that talks and integrates well with their ecosystem.
If they actually chose the right product for the job, then they are not in a bubble. There are some people like that.
You know not everyone is blessed to be a bearded hipster making $180,000 a year in Silicon Valley and working from a coffee shop all day while working in their hip node.js frameworks talking to the NOSQL database for a company that doesn't make any money.
Heh, sounds like I hit a nerve. You didn't happen to own a Windows Phone, did you?
Sigh. Yes a Nokia 820.
Doing what I can being a SME on Office 365 and SCCM now to earn a living being envious I didn't stick with programming and Linux like I once was this past decade and being bitter about those who are luckier indeed! I think i am a little old now to start over and learn node.js and get a job at a
.com.
Soon, Mono will have a WebAssembly back end, but for the moment, we're a bit far from that since WebAssembly doesn't really do garbage collection... yet.
It also doesn't have access to the DOM.
.NET is so far superior to Javascript for writing web apps (as are many other options) that when it becomes an option, node will be gone with PERL.
Should I mention here that I voluntarily use C# and the
.NET eco system
That's not really helpful, everyone in a bubble is there voluntarily....otherwise it would be more apt to use jail as a metaphor.
It also doesn't have access to the DOM.
False. There isn't an easy-to-use set of built-in bridges, but emscripten can help you with that. Or you can roll your own. I did, it's not hard once you understand what WebAssembly is.
This.. indicates a fundamental lack of understanding of the topic at hand.
You're mixing up your front-end and back-ends.
that is the future
For the next how many weeks?
Se: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There are many implementations including Oracles that are based on the OpenJDK.
Se https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I honestly have no problems with other platforms... except maybe Java... and that's because I simply feel completely disconnected from the platform when I'm using Java. I spent 30 more wasted minutes of my life yesterday trying to make WebStart... well web start. But it seems that Oracle seems to think making WebStart work in Chrome is a waste of time.
I have chosen C# and
I also use
I owned a Windows Phone for a while. It was pretty ok. I think it was extremely well made... with the exception of Microsoft making the stupid ass mistake of trying to force
I never considered Silverlight an option for anything. I did however write the original port of Flash to Qt for the Qt Embedded platform on Linux. I never liked Flash either. I would rather just extend the web standards to support the features I was missing. I also don't like the video tag. With WebAssembly and WebGL, I can't imagine why any company would ever choose to try and standardize a codec when they could have supported a TPM for web kind of thing and simply supply their own. I'm pretty sure Netflix, HBO, YouTube and others will lose hundreds of millions a year by using Flash or the HTML5 video.
The only problem I could ever see to
I'm heading to Microsoft Build next month because I feel that
Oh.. my old bubble was the Qt bubble.
I guess you're in the Python bubble?
I honestly have no problems with other platforms... except maybe Java... and that's because I simply feel completely disconnected from the platform when I'm using Java. I spent 30 more wasted minutes of my life yesterday trying to make WebStart... well web start. But it seems that Oracle seems to think making WebStart work in Chrome is a waste of time.
This is what I don't get about you C# people.....you complain about not being able to get simple stuff to work, and then you want me to respect your technical skills? Nah.
I guess you're in the Python bubble?
It's the programmer, not the language. "A language that doesn't affect the way you think about programming is not worth knowing."
Either way, I'm guess you make a great party guest. I'm generally an asshole, b
Heretic.
I wish there was a good cross platform GUI framework for
.NET. Like WPF but works well on multiple platforms.
Can't see it happening though, because every new GUI is obsessed with being usable on both desktop and touch interfaces and so ends up being shit.
Xamarin.Forms: It has existed for years and is nearing maturity. It is definitely ready for production at this point.
Desktop non-touch enabled interfaces are dead though it is possible to build logic in that morphs the interface to adapt better to large format displays.
Xamarin.Forms is based on
.NET C#. There has been work to unify or consolidate the XAML dialects but Xamarin.Forms is in so deep I think it will be the standard going forward.
I hadn't really considered Lua as a suitable compilation target as again, it lacks the underlying platform. but now that you mention it, it could be interesting to look into.
Thanks for bringing me down this track of thinking.
I use
.NET whenever I am able to, used to carry a Windows Mobile phone between 2003 and 2010 (not Windows Phone, though) and I actually develop for Linux for living.
I am perfectly able to see the world outside of the bubble, I just don't like what I see.
Nope, originally native C with some Lua scripts, rewritten in mostly C++11 some time ago. There is no room on the target hardware for Mono.
It is easier to use than the STL, C# has far more syntactic sugar than C++ and the VS debugger is very nice.
Back in the day when the application was written in C, I often used to prototype stuff in C#, debug it there and then manually translate it to C. It was not as efficient as developing directly in C, but it usually worked better afterwards and was - surprisingly - more readable (but more verbose) than the code developed directly in C.
I am a mediocre programmer hence I prefer to use tools that make my l
Well, truth be told, Delphi will always be my favourite.
The Sopris whitepaper mentions "renewable security" running some sort of secure fortress to prevent attacks such as Broadcom wifi from compromising the system as a whole.
Are Mediatek and MS willing to publish the source to this inner firmware on github, along with flashing instructions? I wouldn't think so. So put on your tin-foil hat, remember the Intel management engine Minix scandal and be very afraid!
How long will the battery last. (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:How long will the battery last. (Score:4, Insightful)
https://www.jeffgeerling.com/b... [jeffgeerling.com]
If you really need lowest power consumption, then something like freeRTOS makes a lot of sense. So yeah, it will not last for days on a coin-cell battery. But for applications where a power is not a constraint (inside an appliance, a wall wart, a solar cell, or some other kind of powered box) with a 5$ part you can run normal linux software on it, and it consumes about 200ma while tranceiving wifi. If this thing is running @ 500MHz, it could be only 50 ma.
tradeoff is relatively normal software environment in linux vs. hyper specialized rare coders and 1% of the application ecosystems available for RTOS.
Re:How long will the battery last. (Score:4, Insightful)
What battery?
The promotional video shows a smart fridge.
Re:How long will the battery last. (Score:5, Insightful)
but real IoT devices live on a dirt cheap processor in a few kbytes, not Mbytes or GBytes and last for a year on a single battery.
Not if they are wifi-connected. That sucks power. Also, running a full TCP/IP stack with all the bells and whistles isn't going to work very well on a few kB. Sure, you can cram something in there that will work to some degree, but how is it going to withstand a well engineered attack for instance ?
Re: (Score:2)
How well is any piece of home hardware sitting on your local network going to withstand a "well-engineered attack".
If it runs the same linux kernel and internet services that people run on their public network, it's going to be comparatively hard to attack (DoS attacks excluded, of course).
A networked home device does not need to withstand anything of that sort
That depends on how it is employed. Some IoT devices run as WiFi AP, for instance. Others may have open ports to the outside world. Or maybe they are used on a company network, and you don't want your employees to have any kind of unauthorized access.
For most sensors it makes more sense to use a low power radio network such a LoRa, rather than WiFi. Better ranger, lower power.
A LoRa window sensor could easily run off a small solar cell, with super capacitor or small lithium cell for storage. One transmission every 15 minutes +/- 1 minute at random to avoid collisions, which allows the receiver to notice when the sensor has failed. One extra transmission when the window is opened or closed.
Doesn't even need RX capability.
Yes, if all you need is a simple and slow sensor, then there are low-power options available. This device is targeted for more higher-end IoT applications.
I have about 20 nodes on my _LAN_ of things
Seriously, an A7 and Linux for an IoT thermostat or glass break sensor? Linux is wonderful and all for servers and even little routers, but real IoT devices live on a dirt cheap processor in a few kbytes, not Mbytes or GBytes and last for a year on a single battery. FreeRTOS [freertos.org] that just received support from Amazon is a likely solution for IoT. A survey by EE Times [eet.com] suggests that new embedded projects are adopting FreeRTOS and a slightly higher rate for new products than even Linux (page 63) while embedded linux still has a small lead for existing projects. I'll bet this pig ships will mono and C# built into it and that is why they pushing linux.
FreeRTOS's best feature is the name. It's a great name that almost sells itself. Once you get past the name things go downhill. Micrium is probably the best documented since it has a nice big book for just about every flavor of microcontroller under the sun. From what I understand if you use a Silicon Labs MCU it's free too.
Google: Linux results provided by M$ (Score:1, Insightful)
great, juuuuuuuust great.
now when I need to search for a random Linux issue it's going to be mixed up with their shit. fuck this.
Why not one for the BSDs? (Score:2)
Is just a curiosity. No insinuation of any ulterior motives or evildoing whatsoever. Since BSD (and MIT and Apache) licenses are more Microsoft's cup of tea.
I get it that Linux has more driver support for hardware, but then again, this is Microsoft's semi-custom silicon, so they have a modicum of control over the hardware specs and therefore, the drivers.
Is something inherent in the Linux kernel (like the near-real-time patches)? Perhaps better support for containers? More familiarity with the code-base fro
Azure already has FreeBSD. Infact, I used FreeBSD before I started using Linux on Hyper-V from my Windows 8.1 box due to the excellent guest tools donated by Microsoft from the Azure team. PfSense uses them too to set up my virtual routers in my hyper-V lab at home.
The reason they used Linux is because everyone else uses Linux. Linux is most understood by those who write such software so the knowledge base is strongest and familiarity.
Funny, this was the argument for Windows 20 years ago ironically. BSD nev
Mind-share and community, I'd bet (Score:2)
Linux is much, much more well-known than any of the BSDs. Each has their own *technical* merits, but from a *business* perspective, they probably want to sell something that many people will want. Far more people have a favorable view of Linux than the total number of people who have *heard* of the BSDs.
BSOD, not BSDs (Score:2)
MS does BSODs, not BSDs
Microsoft's Position (Score:5, Informative)
"Linux is worse than cancer"
-- Steve Ballmer
Re:Microsoft's Position (Score:5, Insightful)
It seems that Microsoft has moved on since those days. It's a pity that so many on
/. can't do the same and are fixated with how things were 20 years ago.
Re: Microsoft's Position (Score:3, Informative)
Except they haven't moved on. ExFAT etc. The new Windows Admin Centre 'web' interface only fully works with Edge. Etc. Same old.
Wrong. From the WAC FAQ [microsoft.com] (that's fun to say out loud!): It's tested and supported on both Edge and Chrome. It should therefore work on any browser that supports whatever standards those two browsers commonly support, it's just not tested on them.
its a locally based server admin tool, why the fuck would they bother writing it for anything but what they know is installed locally.
If the assertion is that microsoft has changed and adopted standards, there should be some evidence, like use of standards. They haven't, which is why there isn't.
You mean like web standards? Where Edge continues to make strides and already ranks better than Safari?
So if Edge is standards-compliant, and they use Edge, why can't you use any other browser?
Moved on (Score:2, Informative)
> It seems that Microsoft has moved on since those days.
It seems that their propaganda is working on you.
C'mon. Think. Think a bit harder. Microsoft's business model hinges on making their customers dependent. Free software, OTOH, thrives on making customers/users free.
This doesn't mix well.
Let this be a lesson as to why you shouldn't commit evil acts and retard the growth of computing for your personal profit. The reputation sticks around for decades afterwards.
Microsoft made their bed. They can lie in it. They knew exactly how evil they were being with their "Embrace, Extend, Extinguish" philosophy, and they were OK with that. Let them savor the bad reputation that comes with that choice. Why do people feel the need to play the "poor old Microsoft, why won't you quit picking on them"
We haven't gotten past Developers developers developers developers! [youtube.com] either!
I don't see the problem.
Linux has won! (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
So that was what Trump was talking about when he tweeted "Mission Accomplished".
I'm confused. (Score:3, Insightful)
Is this the "Embrace" or "Extend" step in the sequence [wikipedia.org]?
Is this the "Embrace" or "Extend" step in the sequence [wikipedia.org]?
It's a new step: Capitulate (sorry, can't think of a synonym that starts with 'e'). Microsoft spent many years and huge amounts of money trying to kill Linux, but failed because Linux doesn't have a single source, because Microsoft's old tactics can't beat "free", and because Microsoft just doesn't have the clout they used to, after they missed their chance to control first the web and then the mobile revolutions. They're recognizing that they're about to miss the IoT boat as well.
So, they've decided tha
Has MS ever heard of raspberry pi? (Score:3)
Maybe they're doing some extra power management?
The articles link a whitepaper of 7 security features they wanted, on die. The idea is there's a hidden Cortex-M4F running firmware to control a regular Cortex-A7 with a couple of additional user-programmable Cortex-M4F thrown in.
It's all mumbo-jumbo to me but presumably an off the shelf rPI wouldn't support that *in silicon*, hence the custom design.
include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options." so... pretty much exactly the specs of the original raspberry pi.
Yes, pretty much exactly, except for the part where the raspberry pi has no WiFi (or even Ethernet)
"the raspberry HAS wifi, and ethernet - and bluetooth too!"
Not native in the SoC, though. It uses an external SDIO/WiFi module and USB/Ethernet adapter.
Low powered (Score:1)
"Windows IoT runs on microprocessor units (MPUs) which have at least 100x the power of the MCU....These are low-powered, single-core ARM-A7 systems that run at 500MHz and include WiFi connectivity as well as a number of other I/O options.
If these 'low powered' chips are too weak for Windows to run on, then Windows has a bloat problem.
Custom IoT kernel? Why? (Score:3)
The only reason I can think of to use your own kernel fork is because you can power optimize it.
For example, if you know your device only checks in every second and you only need
.5 second resolution for your sensor then you can put your system to sleep and use an interrupt line attached to your sensor to wake everything up. Then you can run as much CPU as you need to fire up the radio, send the packet, and shut off.
At that point you can also make your system 'almost realtime' by using the transmission window to receive data/commands/etc.
Do you really need something running at 500 mhz? I mean damn, how much stuff you do expect to come off the wire?
Re: (Score:1)
The only reason I can think of to use your own kernel fork is because you can power optimize it.
That's not a legitimate reason. If some architecture benefits from additional power optimizations, those ought to be contributed to the Linux kernel so that everyone can benefit from them.
The only reason I can think of to use your own kernel fork is because you can power optimize it.
That's not a legitimate reason. If some architecture benefits from additional power optimizations, those ought to be contributed to the Linux kernel so that everyone can benefit from them.
GPL FTW. They'll have to distribute source, so everyone that really wants their extensions will be able to get them. Also, in the long run it's far cheaper and easier to upstream your Linux changes than to deal with revising them every time the upstream code changes. If Microsoft hasn't figured this out, they will.
GPL FTW. They'll have to distribute source, so everyone that really wants their extensions will be able to get them. Also, in the long run it's far cheaper and easier to upstream your Linux changes than to deal with revising them every time the upstream code changes. If Microsoft hasn't figured this out, they will.
We'll see. If they don't make the patches of sufficient quality for inclusion, then either someone else has to do the work (at least that's possible!) or that just never happens.
GPL FTW. They'll have to distribute source, so everyone that really wants their extensions will be able to get them. Also, in the long run it's far cheaper and easier to upstream your Linux changes than to deal with revising them every time the upstream code changes. If Microsoft hasn't figured this out, they will.
We'll see. If they don't make the patches of sufficient quality for inclusion, then either someone else has to do the work (at least that's possible!) or that just never happens.
If it doesn't happen, they'll have to port their patches to every new kernel release. That becomes a large burden. Most people decide it's easier to do whatever needs to be done to make the kernel maintainers happy so they can upstream.
Re: (Score:2)
There is one poster up above who believes that MS has changed its stripes, but not the rest of us.
Microsoft developers had so much fun implementing WSL.
Take it a step further and you have Linux Subsystem for Windows Subsystem for Linux (LSWSL), pronounced Lasso Weasel - the acronym is a palindrome. It basically amounts to Windows 10 running inside a bare metal Linux hyper-visor, with WSL running atop that.
Currently WSL operates by the Windows 10 (NT) kernel emulating Linux syscalls. Linux -> Win. This obviously creates complexity in the Windows environment, translating paradigms and so forth. So such
Scorpion on the frog's back, crossing the river. (Score:2)
After kicking all of the other kids out of it's sandbox and not letting them play all the other kids got together and built their own sandbox. Now Microsoft want to play in their sandbox because all the other kids are having such a good time. I wonder how long it will take for Microsoft to kick all the other kids out of the sandbox this time?
And the morale to the story:
Halfway across the river the scorpion stung the frog and as they were drowning the frog said "Why???" to which the scorpion replied "It'
2002 Business Case for Microsoft:Green envy &s (Score:4, Informative)
Now build a desktop & an internet browser for. (Score:2)
Now build a desktop & a browser for Windows IoT...and a native C# compiler (IDE)...and we will enjoy it on the RPi.
Too bloated for MCU (Score:2)
"Windows IoT runs on microprocessor units (MPUs) which have at least 100x the power of the MCU.
Read: We're using Linux because even the lightest version of Windows if far too bloated to run on MCU devices.
Embrace, extend, extinguish (Score:1)
ms and Linux (Score:2)
(By Eric Raymond, speaking of open source, and quoting Gandhi.)