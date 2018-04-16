Linux 4.17 Kernel Offers Better Intel Power-Savings While Dropping Old CPUs (phoronix.com) 20
An anonymous reader writes: Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.17-rc1. This kernel comes with a significant amount of new capabilities as outlined by the Linux 4.17 feature overview. Among the new features are AMDGPU WattMan support, Intel HDCP support, Vega 12 GPU enablement, NVIDIA Xavier SoC support, removal of obsolete CPU architectures, and even better support for the original Macintosh PowerBook 100 series. Phoronix testing has also revealed measurable power savings improvements and better power efficiency on Intel hardware. The kernel is expected to be stabilized by June.
Fewer problems to just run the Windows "Linux" (ie. without Linux) distributions!
I tried that, but it broke most of the features in ettercap, which is fundamental to my work flow.
RIP, Slashdot
It's still double-digit processor speeds, keep it! (Score:3)
I'm curious what's considered an "obsolete CPU architecture" if a Powerbook 100 is still supported.
Obsolete = Nobody is stepping up to maintain the code.
Obviously someone still cares about the Powerbook 100 enough to do the maintenance work.
Proprietary software drops support when they no longer care. Open source drops support when you no longer care.
Anything before Skylake. Oh wait nevermind I thought we were talking about Windows 10.
Kernel 2.6 works just fine thank you very much sincerely my bosses sticking with Redhat 5 and 6.