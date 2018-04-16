Linux 4.17 Kernel Offers Better Intel Power-Savings While Dropping Old CPUs (phoronix.com) 53
An anonymous reader writes: Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.17-rc1. This kernel comes with a significant amount of new capabilities as outlined by the Linux 4.17 feature overview. Among the new features are AMDGPU WattMan support, Intel HDCP support, Vega 12 GPU enablement, NVIDIA Xavier SoC support, removal of obsolete CPU architectures, and even better support for the original Macintosh PowerBook 100 series. Phoronix testing has also revealed measurable power savings improvements and better power efficiency on Intel hardware. The kernel is expected to be stabilized by June.
These aren't exactly mainline architectures they are dropping and they are being dropped due to the current lack of active use.
So they're dropping support for "obsolete" CPUs but somehow the first-generation Motorola 68000 in the PowerBook 100 doesn't qualify as obsolete? I mean, I was a Mac user in the '90s, and I still have some fondness for the some of the old hardware, but this is ridiculous. What kind of mental gymnastics do you have to go through to keep 68000 but drop the much newer Blackfin DSP, and the M32R that still seems to be manufactured for embedded applications?
No mental gymnastics required. You just need a developer willing to support the 68k, and not have a developer for the Blackfin.
If that's the case, just say you're dropping unmaintained architectures due to lack of interest or active maintainers. Talking about dropping "obsolete" architectures is somewhat misleading when the architectures being dropped are still in being manufactured or developed, but undeniably obsolete architectures are still being actively supported.
I suppose if they'd said "unmaintained" instead of "obsolete" it would have been a tautology. Perhaps "unpopular"?
Typically they'll leave old hardware in of anyone says they are USING it. It won't necessarily see new development. I've seen several lkml posts asking "is anyone using _____? If not, we'll remove it."
lkml is mostly for developers, though.
The 68k is kind of baseline for that tree, and relatively simple even for people without specialized knowledge, so it may stick around for a while. It's harder to maintain more complex architectures where you need instruction order and cache management to think about as well.
Typically old hardware isn't dropped if we know someone is using it. Of course there are exceptions when a stack gets a major rewrite. If there is discussion about dropping support for something you use, just let us know on lkml.
I tried that, but it broke most of the features in ettercap, which is fundamental to my work flow.
NTFS doesn't seem that stable on Windows 10. On Linux, when a filesystem error occurs, the filesystem is set as read-only until reboot, which prevents further errors, and really encourages people to fix the problem. On Windows 10, when a filesystem error occurs, a directory may give a "Permission Denied" status message when you try to read a file, rename it, etc., but otherwise the system runs as usual. This means errors go unreported, and the system just feels vaguely untrustworthy. Often the directory in
I'm curious what's considered an "obsolete CPU architecture" if a Powerbook 100 is still supported.
Obsolete = Nobody is stepping up to maintain the code.
Obviously someone still cares about the Powerbook 100 enough to do the maintenance work.
Proprietary software drops support when they no longer care. Open source drops support when you no longer care.
Not Quite, it is when DEVELOPERS no longer care, what you personally want is irrelevant unless you are a developer capable of maintaining. Still better than many proprietary options as at least if it is important enough you can pay someone wads of cash to continue to support.
Of course, in the case of the processors being dropped, you just about have to be a developer yourself to have any interest in continued Linux support. It's not like you could ever just put a DVD in a drive and install Linux on anything that has one of those processors.
So if there is anyone out there who wishes support would continue, they weren't interested enough to actually do anything about it.
Anything before Skylake. Oh wait nevermind I thought we were talking about Windows 10.
Win 10 and any post 7 is an inferior experience.
Things like Unicore, Hexagon, S+core, OpenRISC, M32R, Cris i.e. stuff most people didn't even heard about.
The long version at (as always) excellent LWN:
https://lwn.net/Articles/74807... [lwn.net] and
https://lwn.net/Articles/74929... [lwn.net]
The article summary didn't do it justice and implied they might be dropping out some form of support for older chips regardless of architecture such as older X86 generations
..... That's not the case.
The full list of dropped CPUs is Blackfin, CRIS, FRV, M32R, Metag, MN10300, Score, and Tile. Also under consideration are Unicore32 and Hexagon, but they are not officially gone yet. Apparently this change removes about half a million lines of code, a substantial reduction in complexity. I had never heard of any of these before and I suspect most other people haven't either, so I don't think they will be missed.
Blackfin I've heard of, but don't know what it is. Tile is the instruction set used by Tilera's parallel CPU, which had 64 cores on a chip about 10 years ago. Looks like they switched the thing over to use ARM cores after the first couple of generations.
If you're an audio engineer, the Blackfin is used by the legendary Bricasti Model 7 [bricasti.com] (actually, the M7 uses six Blackfin processors). It's also used in devices like the DR-70D [tascam.com]. I'm actually surprised they are dropping support for it.
Actually, how does Linux support the 68K CPU? It doesn't have an MMU that's required. I know there was a version of Linux called uCLinux that worked on MMU-less (and MMU-lite) processors like the 68K, but I've found it quite unstable. No hardware support for protection means a bad pointer literally will take down the system.
So it was neat, but completely pointless in the end. All it took was one bus error and you'd be rebooting.
Now, there were later 68K CPUs with MMUs (
Kernel 2.6 works just fine thank you very much sincerely my bosses sticking with Redhat 5 and 6.
Are you sure? CentOS 6.9 has 2.6.x, and I doubt they change anything that major.
