'Fuchsia Is Not Linux': Google Publishes Documentation Explaining Their New OS (xda-developers.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from XDA Developers: You've probably seen mentions of the Fuchsia operating system here and there since it has been in development for almost 2 years. It's Google's not-so-secretive operating system which many speculate will eventually replace Android. We've seen it grow from a barely functional mock-up UI in an app form to a version that actually boots on existing hardware. We've seen how much importance Google places on the project as veteran Android project managers are starting to work on it. But after all of this time, we've never once had either an official announcement from Google about the project or any documentation about it -- all of the information thus far has come as a result of people digging into the source code.
Now, that appears to be changing as Google has published a documentation page called "The Book." The page aims to explain what Fuchsia, the "modular, capability-based operating system" is and is not. The most prominent text on that page is a large section explaining that Fuchsia is NOT Linux, in case that wasn't clear already. Above that are several readme pages explaining Fuchsia's file systems, boot sequence, core libraries, sandboxing, and more. The rest of the page has sections explaining what the Zircon micro-kernel is and how the framework, storage, networking, graphics, media, user interface, and more are implemented.
It looks like an interesting kernel using microkernel ideas. It should be interesting if they can get around the latency for process switching and message passing.
" It should be interesting if they can get around the latency for process switching and message passing."
You mean the laws of physics? Did you come here trying to be smart?
Microkernel? Oh, god, just bury it now. Microkernels have been the coming thing for decades now, and they never make it work.
Fuchsia is not Linux
Translation: Fuchsia is Linux. We took Linux and hacked away at it to make Fuchsia. Because Oracle won in court recently, we're being a bit more careful at covering our tracks this time.
