Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Operating Systems Google Open Source Software Linux Technology

'Fuchsia Is Not Linux': Google Publishes Documentation Explaining Their New OS (xda-developers.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the not-what-it-looks-like dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from XDA Developers: You've probably seen mentions of the Fuchsia operating system here and there since it has been in development for almost 2 years. It's Google's not-so-secretive operating system which many speculate will eventually replace Android. We've seen it grow from a barely functional mock-up UI in an app form to a version that actually boots on existing hardware. We've seen how much importance Google places on the project as veteran Android project managers are starting to work on it. But after all of this time, we've never once had either an official announcement from Google about the project or any documentation about it -- all of the information thus far has come as a result of people digging into the source code.

Now, that appears to be changing as Google has published a documentation page called "The Book." The page aims to explain what Fuchsia, the "modular, capability-based operating system" is and is not. The most prominent text on that page is a large section explaining that Fuchsia is NOT Linux, in case that wasn't clear already. Above that are several readme pages explaining Fuchsia's file systems, boot sequence, core libraries, sandboxing, and more. The rest of the page has sections explaining what the Zircon micro-kernel is and how the framework, storage, networking, graphics, media, user interface, and more are implemented.

'Fuchsia Is Not Linux': Google Publishes Documentation Explaining Their New OS More | Reply

'Fuchsia Is Not Linux': Google Publishes Documentation Explaining Their New OS

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Support bacteria -- it's the only culture some people have!

Close