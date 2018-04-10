Linux Computer Maker System76 To Move Manufacturing To the US (opensource.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: Linux computer manufacturer System76 made its mark in part because of its commitment to open source principles and doing what it believes is right. Last year it released its homegrown Linux, Pop!_OS. In early March, System76 founder Carl Richell tweeted about the company's plans to locate its computer manufacturing factory in Denver, Colorado. By moving its manufacturing from China to the United States, System76 is offering more proof that it's not afraid to buck prevailing tech norms to do things "the System76 way." Carl Richell, founder and CEO of System76, says in a Twitter exchange that they anticipate shipping products from the factory by the end of the year.
what, do you want them to fab their own chips in house or something?
That's like saying Ford doesn't manufacture cars because they source parts from all the world.
By this logic nobody can possibly manufacture anything unless you're in the mining or petroleum businesses.
Intel chips are made mostly in Oregon and Arizona.
True, but the perfect is the enemy of the good in this case, and one has to start somewhere. It would be nice if everything can be made in the US, but one only can do so much, and this is a lot better than just buying something from a Chinese OEM/ODM and "badge engineering" the product.
I wish you well on your mad quest. Good luck!
(Also will we maybe see an open source laptop from you too?)
Mebbe stop trolling and RTFA?
Low Volumes == No Difference (Score:2)
I'd wager that they "manufacture" so few units now that the logistics of dealing with a Chinese manufacturer to even give them the time of day is getting so hard, and the actual DOLLAR savings so little (no economies of scale to speak of), that it just doesn't matter, when they can just go order their next month's supplies from NewEgg or Fry's and be done with it.
It matters to companies like Apple, HP, Acer, Lenovo, etc.; because I'd bet they EACH sell more product in a DAY than System76 does in a YEAR.
