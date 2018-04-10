Linux Computer Maker System76 To Move Manufacturing To the US (opensource.com) 134
An anonymous reader shares a report: Linux computer manufacturer System76 made its mark in part because of its commitment to open source principles and doing what it believes is right. Last year it released its homegrown Linux, Pop!_OS. In early March, System76 founder Carl Richell tweeted about the company's plans to locate its computer manufacturing factory in Denver, Colorado. By moving its manufacturing from China to the United States, System76 is offering more proof that it's not afraid to buck prevailing tech norms to do things "the System76 way." Carl Richell, founder and CEO of System76, says in a Twitter exchange that they anticipate shipping products from the factory by the end of the year.
Assembler, not manufacturer. (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
what, do you want them to fab their own chips in house or something?
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Assembler, not manufacturer. (Score:5, Interesting)
Did you RTFA?
Don Watkins: Why are you building a factory in the United States when so much is offshored?
Louisa Bisio: Over the last 12 years, we've developed every capability, capital-wise, that an organically grown hardware company can. We can make careful and deliberate choices about hardware and our product line. We can customize all parts of the software stack from the firmware level to the operating system experience. But today, we can't design and manufacture our products.
It's similar to how Tesla used a Lotus chassis for their first car. Like the Roadster, the outside of our computers might look similar to others, but it's the inside that counts. The strategy was cash-efficient and allowed us to focus on developing high-value areas of the company. However, knowing what we wanted to build—but without the means to do so—left us constantly yearning.
Chris Short: Where are systems being built before the factory opens?
LB: Current products are produced from a global supply chain with much of the manufacturing concentrated in China. Final assembly, OS imaging, and QC testing are in Colorado and California.
Sure, they could be lying, but it seems pretty obvious what their plans are here.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For years they've often made claims that their hardware was custom - in short, I won't believe them until they actually ship something that isn't from an OEM.
Sure, the processor chips will be one of the major brands, but having custom production runs for other makers, franchises, etc is bread-&-butter work for many manufacturing facilities. This is particularly true for many foreign manufacturers.
The new guitar distortion pedal I just bought made in China has a board inside identical to several other brands of distortion pedals. They use a single generic 'type-X distortion circuit' PCB and fill it with the appropriate parts for the features desired for that
Re: (Score:2)
That doesn't explain why it needs to be assembled/manufactured in America vs China.
They may want more control of their process. Having your own assembly line can help this, and often it is actually cheaper to build in America especially if their product has a higher tolerance levels. But it doesn't mean it cannot be done in China and just as well.
Mostly I expect it is just a political thing, where they can show they are a solid American company.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless such Nationalist posturing gets in the good graces of your political Representative, or just a popular sales claim.
Now it is probably cheaper for some products to be built in America and Europe. Normally products that require a smaller variance in build quality.
For example. Bolts, Chinese bolts are tested to be much stronger then what they are rated for compared to American bolts are, which American bolts are much closer to the rating advertised. Why is that? American Manufacturing is normally much
Re: (Score:2)
No, but until the chip, display, battery, circuit card, and other component manufacturers move back (though especially the ones that require real science and tech), the US doesn't manufacture computers, it assembles them. The computer is what's inside, not the case. I've run computers without a case before.
On their side, after carefully reading the article, this isn't just "final" assembly - it is a hair past that. They are already doing something they are calling final assembly in this country. There are i
Re: (Score:2)
You'd need to exempt raw materials from that. To take an extreme example, jewelry production cost is dominated by the price of the precious metals... I think most people would agree that a handmade ring from New York was made in the USA even if the gold ingot came from South Africa.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe... I'd agree if there are no known reserves here that that could be an exclusion. But, contrary to what we've been guided to believe, we have large deposits of virtually everything we need at home. We just choose not to develop them. I think that is a combination of NIMBY and a strategic move to manipulate via NIMBY to maintain our reserves while using those of others.
Re: (Score:2)
Even if the US had large deposits of gold, the value added on a ring is the manual labor - not the cost of the raw materials.
Actually, I think I stumbled upon the solution. Measure the value added, just like the Europeans do to calculate their VAT. If the value-added to the consumer is greater than 50%, it's 'Murican.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem with this is that the raw material source can't be traced after the initial mining operation. If I make things out of recycled aluminum or steel, I have literally no idea where those elements came from. I could make the exact same widget out of recycled aluminum one day and "fresh" aluminum straight from America's finest bauxite mines the next and I'd need to use two different labels. I don't think that's a meaningful distinction.
Re: Assembler, not manufacturer. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's one way to look at it. Here is another that clarifies reality by removing the "value" distortion and just looking at wafer capacity [icinsights.com]. Note that the combined capacity of Taiwan (China) and China is 32.1% of world output. The US is not split out but combined into North American capacity of 13.4% of world output, barely more than China when this was published and dwarfed by Taiwan. If we were to group "Asian" capacity in the same fashion, it would show that Asian capacity is about 3/4 of world output.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
That's like saying Ford doesn't manufacture cars because they source parts from all the world.
By this logic nobody can possibly manufacture anything unless you're in the mining or petroleum businesses.
Re: (Score:2)
It's also, where are the really expensive/profitable parts made? Trump is right about one thing, we are a massive nation with plenty of raw natural resources of most every type and a huge trading deficit. As long as we can continue to steal talent from elsewhere it wouldn't really hurt the United States if we just used our resources a
Umm, no. Taiwan is not China. (Score:2)
You had better do a little more research I think.
While China likes to claim Taiwan is China, Taiwan would beg to differ.
And have a reasonably large standing army who would also, Around 1.3% of their population are active military, and close to 8% are reserves.
So no, Taiwan is not China.
Re: (Score:1)
Intel chips are made mostly in Oregon and Arizona.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps, it changes year to year, but the wafers are then shipped overseas to be cut-up and packaged.
Re: (Score:2)
Fabs typically last 2 generations of process. Intel has fabs all over the world. I don't keep track. Last I knew (a long time ago), the Oregon fabs were CPU/process prototype and debug.
'Mostly' is a bold claim, most by what measure? Intel makes an assload of integrated circuits beyond x86 processors.
Re: (Score:1)
Fabs typically last 2 generations of process. Intel has fabs all over the world. I don't keep track. Last I knew (a long time ago), the Oregon fabs were CPU/process prototype and debug.
I work at Intel, specifically at Fab 32 in Arizona. I can assure you that our fabs in Oregon and Arizona last significantly longer than 2 generations of process. Oregon does do a lot of prototyping, but they also ship actual customer product.
Re: (Score:1)
It's kind of sad you are so ready to challenge something that is easy to confirm yourself [wikipedia.org]. Out of those let's only look at 14 nm (Coffee Lake, etc). That leaves Oregon, Arizona, and Ireland. We do not yet produce Intel CPUs in mainland China or Taiwan.
Fab name City Production start year Process (wafer, node)
D1X Hillsboro, Oregon, USA 2013 300 mm, 14 nm/10 nm
D1D Hillsboro, Oregon, USA 2003 300 mm, 14 nm
D1C Hillsboro, Oregon, USA 2001 300 mm, 22/14 nm
Fab 32 Chandler, Arizon
Re: (Score:2)
Many of their chipsets are made in malaysia, or were when I worked there.
Re: (Score:2)
True, but the perfect is the enemy of the good in this case, and one has to start somewhere. It would be nice if everything can be made in the US, but one only can do so much, and this is a lot better than just buying something from a Chinese OEM/ODM and "badge engineering" the product.
Re: (Score:2)
So System76 is not doing anything that every other white box computer maker in the US is doing. There are plenty of companies who assemble computers in the US - they range in size from mom and pop computer shops selling their
Re: (Score:2)
I hope not. Mold making is hard, Laptop chassis are not simple parts, some of the molds will be complicated.
If they try and learn as they go, they will go broke on that effort. Outsourcing mold making is very common. They won't have the volume to justify hiring anybody qualified full time, so they're going to outsource it. The only question is how much super expensive scrap metal they generate first.
I can't imaging they'll even have the volume to justify having an in house injection molding machine. A
Re:Assembler, not manufacturer. (Score:5, Insightful)
Read the article. They understand, as should YOU, that you can't just suddenly start manufacturing every last part immediately. They'll take back what they can, AS they are able.
Did you expect them to make the CPUs and the hard drives and the screens all on day one? Is that realistic for anyone in the hardware business, even an Apple or Samsung?
At least System76 is making more of an effort than anyone else, and open-sourcing it along the way. That's way more than Lenovo, HP or any other major brand is doing.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you expect them to make the CPUs and the hard drives and the screens all on day one?
Do you expect them to ever given the amount of pull they have in the market? Comparing them to Apple is being disingenuous.
At least System76 is making more of an effort than anyone else
No they really aren't. System76 are a niche market player not competing with general purpose computing on raw cost and are in the best position to be able to do whatever the hell they want for manufacturer. It's a nice token move, but hardly a resemblance of effort. A better question would be, given their products and market position why weren't they assembling in the USA in the first p
Re: (Score:2)
Except for Apple already doing assembly on some models in Texas for a few years now on some systems, and announcing plans a couple months ago to spend billions moving more manufacturing and assembly back on-shore. [venturebeat.com]
Sure, the number of Mac Pro systems is probably pathetically small for a company like Apple (especially since it's ass-old and stupidly priced), but System76 is hardly a major OEM cranking out millions of units either.
So what is unique in what was announced here today, and how it's "way more" than
Godspeed (Score:1)
I wish you well on your mad quest. Good luck!
(Also will we maybe see an open source laptop from you too?)
What's the advantage? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: What's the advantage? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Mebbe stop trolling and RTFA?
Re: (Score:1)
What's the advantage of manufacturing them in the US? Higher price?
socialism for poor southern crackers
Um... I don't think very many "poor southern crackers" live in Denver !!!
(DamYankee!) 8-)
Re: (Score:2)
It's also strange to call an action by a private company socialism.
Re: (Score:2)
But it's paid for by the government. If he were calling our water supply socialized, I'd see his point. I might not think it was a bad idea, but it would be a reasonable use of the term. (Yes, I know there's a use charge, but it doesn't really reflect the cost of the service.)
Re: (Score:1)
Bottom line is cost/unit.
quality certainly is not a factor when it's US made, USA cannot build simple pedestrian overpasses without murdering people
Re: (Score:2)
Better quality control when either (a) you employ the people doing the manufacturing and can say, "make it better or I'll find someone else who can to take your job," or (b) you use a domestic service that you can stomp over to and say, "make it better or we go to your competitor."
In my laboratory, we do light manufacturing. We bring in supplies that are either domestically or foreign (read: Chinese) and do the work in house. It isn't cheaper in dollars spent, but it is cheaper in time because I don't hav
Re: (Score:2)
It's hard to get more expensive than System76 already is. Home of $900 desktop towers with 250 GB hard drives and 8 GB RAM.
Re: (Score:2)
And last I looked, their laptops looked really big and bulky too. I was seriously considering them, but the Dell Precision was just better all around. Ubuntu installed and working on boot too!
Re: (Score:2)
Probably easier for the NSA to force in their back-doors. I guess they have something juicy on the CEO and forced that change of location.
Re: (Score:2)
For some items, the shipping cost outweighs any savings from manufacturing overseas. There are other things to look at too: cost of regulatory compliance (i.e. how many pounds of paperwork to prove you aren't hurting the environment), tax rates, etc.
With lower taxes, less regulation, and the cheaper shipping, it could be cheaper to manufacture in the US.
Re: (Score:3)
So, this isn't good enough for you? They have to settle on your preferred flavor of distro?
If only there was a way to wipe a hard drive and install a different OS on it. I wonder why this hasn't been done before.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Roll an OS? What are you talking about?
Are you unaware of how hard it is to install most modern linux distros? Download the self-installer, pop in a thumb drive, run the installer, reboot, answer some questions, and you're done. Linux installed and working. There may be a handful of things to tweak, but oftentimes you've got 99% functionality with that much effort.
Unless you've got somewhat exotic hardware, linux has been a breeze to install for a good decade now. Or is your personal OS Gentoo or LFS? In th
Re: (Score:2)
How could he forget that? That is not the point you made on your original post.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
While, as a hardware engineer, I love the idea of factories coming back to the US so I don't have to deal with the incessant BS of dealing with China/Taiwan factories, I'm not going to blame the media for the reason they got there in the first place.
They got there because those companies can make things for cheap, they can do it by breaking many of the labor/environment laws the western world has adopted, they have a comparatively infinite supply of cheap labor, and they have a lot of inexpensive space to b
Re: (Score:2)
Will it cost more and be like Apple, a solid system that can be relied on?
And as a hardware engineer myself, I have always wondered why Apple can get such superior build quality out of the same Chinese sweatshops (there are no other kinds of factories over there!) that the HPs and Dells get a bunch of unreliable plastic crap out of...
I guess you really DO get what you pay for!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Yess, there is a tiny instance of things being different than for everything else! The people that made these claims must be COMPLETELY wrong because of this!
Seriously, this argument is beyond stupid.
Low Volumes == No Difference (Score:2, Insightful)
I'd wager that they "manufacture" so few units now that the logistics of dealing with a Chinese manufacturer to even give them the time of day is getting so hard, and the actual DOLLAR savings so little (no economies of scale to speak of), that it just doesn't matter, when they can just go order their next month's supplies from NewEgg or Fry's and be done with it.
It matters to companies like Apple, HP, Acer, Lenovo, etc.; because I'd bet they EACH sell more product in a DAY than System76 does in a YEAR.
So,
Re: (Score:1)
POP!_OS ?? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I have it on a machine I bought from them in November. It's mostly just a minimalist Ubuntu distro that comes with the System76 firmware and an custom "app store" style interface for apt-get.
I like it, but it's hard to really think of it as a distinct distro yet.
I gather they have plans to build more customization into it over time though.
Re: (Score:2)
I was in the same boat with Apple last year. Went with a Dell Precision through the small business part of their site, came with Ubuntu installed. No complaints at all. There a few quirks, but nothing like some of the crap Apple is doing with OSX. And it was 2x the hardware for about 1/2 the price of the new MBPs.
Still Too Expensive (Score:2)
Personally, I don't understand why somebody would go with them. Their prices are significantly more than what you would pay for a similar Windows computer with a major manufacturer (Dell, Lenovo, HP etc.) You might as well just buy a laptop off a major manufacturer and wipe the disk. I know that still means that Microsoft gets a chunk of money, and you may be against that, but the large price premium makes it a hard stance to take. The desktop makes even less sense as you can just build a desktop yourself
Re:Still Too Expensive (Score:4, Informative)
Or buy a dell with ubuntu pre-installed.
Re: (Score:3)
You do not pay the windows tax. In fact, selecting Ubuntu lowers the cost of the laptop by around $100.
Re:Still Too Expensive (Score:4, Informative)
System76 laptops are built and certified with Linux. If you buy a Windows laptop somewhere else, you're rolling the dice on Linux compatibility. And they actually care about usability, ensuring enough accessory ports.
Re: (Score:2)
This assumes you know the specific brand of the laptop you are buying.
I am not very picky when it comes to laptops. I do have a couple of favorite brands (Lenovo, Dell) like everyone else, but when it is time to upgrade my laptop I must for laptop A, then check if there is Linux support, then look at laptop B, any Linux support, rinse and repeat until I find a laptop that is both compatible with Linux and satisfies my humble needs (mainly, robust, long battery life and long life span, ideally 4-5 years).
Sin
'Beggars in Spain' (Score:2)
In Nancy Kress' Nebula and Hugo Award winning story, you see the opponents of the scientific advance choosing to pay more for worse technology as a gesture of solidarity against the non-sleepers. This appears to be the same action, which at best can be spun as such resistance, and at worst is sheer xenophobia.
Re: (Score:2)
1. I knew everything in it was going to work with Linux out of the box, rather then all my linux using friends who always seem to have pieces of hardware that never work even though they should
2. Being in a niche sometimes means you have to pay more than the mass market does. But if you don't support your niche, it eventually gets abandoned.
Re: (Score:2)
3. System76 support is way better than Dell, and worth paying more for.
Good for them (Score:5, Informative)
Wow, tough crowd in here. If you RTFA (yeah I know, bear with me here) they seem very sincere about pushing forward the state of open source computer systems. No, they may not be fabbing their own chips or using your favorite Linux distro, but I'd think the Slashdot crowd would be more receptive of another player putting significant skin in the game.
I bought my dad one of their "Meerkat nettop" devices (IIRC), must have been 10 years ago now. I was tired of the endless phone calls about whatever Windows problem he was having that month. Yeah, I could have built him something for cheaper but having something supported by a real company was quite attractive and I felt much better about recommending that he spend his money with them as opposed to, say, Dell, where MS gets a cut.
It's been wonderful. Support calls have dropped to almost nothing. Once I had to reinstall Ubuntu when whatever LTS it came with ended support. But he still uses that system to this day, checking email and browsing the web.
Thank you, System76, for showing us that a real company can make real Linux-based consumer products and be successful. Best of luck on your new facility. Too bad your systems are so reliable, or I'm sure I'd be recommending my dad buy another one by now.
Re: (Score:1)
I might buy one of these just to encourage them!
And, it's about time I checked out Linux again...
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, tough crowd in here. If you RTFA (yeah I know, bear with me here) they seem very sincere about pushing forward the state of open source computer systems. No, they may not be fabbing their own chips or using your favorite Linux distro, but I'd think the Slashdot crowd would be more receptive of another player putting significant skin in the game.
Just because they are good in one area doesn't mean they deserve praise in all, and likewise note that no one is criticizing their products, quite the opposite they are actually praised here.
What is being criticized is the fact that being in the unique position of offering a niche product not competing on cost, they a) should not have outsourced to the lowest bidder in the first place, and b) not be praised for what is actually not a hell of a lot of effort on their behalf.
Re: (Score:2)
I thought System76 were just like Sager [sagernotebook.com] - a reseller of Clevo systems :
LPC Digital [lpc-digital.com], reseller
xoticPC [xoticpc.com], reseller
Re: (Score:2)
Those seem to be MSWind machines. I'm not going to trust them not to need drivers that aren't available for Linux. Even if they use the same manufacturer, this doesn't mean they need the same drivers.
Probably requested by the NSA (Score:2)
Otherwise it gets really tedious to replace all those BIOSes. Now they can just use an NSL or secret law to do it.
Re: (Score:2)
Otherwise it gets really tedious to replace all those BIOSes. Now they can just use an NSL or secret law to do it.
Yeah, instead of Chinese rootkits, now you can get Chinese and American rootkits.
Maybe there's still time to relocate to Germany or Switzerland before the Europeans decide to stop buying.
Tuxedo-Computers (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
ThinkPenguin's computers all seem to be rather low end. Fine, if that's what you need, but it sure isn't what I'm looking for.
OTOH, these days I also want to avoid Intel. Too may problems, and the problems that exist being addressed with PR before they finally admit them.