Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2 Now Available (betanews.com) 40
An anonymous reader writes: Ubuntu Linux 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" is almost here -- it is due on April 26. In the interim, today, the second -- and final -- beta becomes available. Bionic Beaver is very significant, as it is an LTS version, meaning "Long Term Support." This is important to those that prefer stability to bleeding edge and don't want to deal with the hassle of upgrades. In other words, you can install 18.04 and be confident that it will be supported for 5 years. In comparison, non-LTS Ubuntu versions get a mere 9 months.
There is plenty to be excited about with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2, including the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment -- Beta 1 did not include GNOME at all. Of course, all the other DE flavors are available too, such as KDE and Xfce. The kernel is at 4.15, which while not the most current version, is still quite modern. Also included is LibreOffice 6.0 -- an essential tool that rivals Microsoft Office. Wayland is available as a technical preview, although X remains the default display server -- for now.
"Bionic Beaver" (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Could have been worse -- Canadian Beaver
Re: (Score:2)
Dunno, 'Canadian Beaver' isn't very, well, topical.
"Bionic" has a much bigger potential audience - very cyber and all that - and just really sucks as a commercial product name.
They must have picked up some old, ex Microsoft marketing execs
"You'd make a grown man cry."
Re: "Bionic Beaver" (Score:2)
In sticking with Ubuntu naming convention, I think the proper name would be either Cybernetic Cunt, or if truly sticking to the convention by using an animal, Cybernetic Castor.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Is it just me or does "Bionic Beaver" sound awfully similar to "Cybernetic Vagina?"
and you couldn't come up with a synonym which starts with a C, now could you?
Re: (Score:2)
This is the only version name I ever will remember besides "Ice Cream Sandwich."
Re: (Score:1)
Ubuntu 20.10 Rechargeable RoboSnatch
Re: (Score:2)
Is it just me or does "Bionic Beaver" sound awfully similar to "Cybernetic Vagina?"
To keep with the theme I'm sure Ubuntu 22.10 will be called Katya Kazanova.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it just me or does "Bionic Beaver" sound awfully similar to "Cybernetic Vagina?"
The in-house / development version name is "Jaime Sommers" [wikipedia.org].
Beta LTS? (Score:2)
How is the Beta going to be Long Term Support? It is a contradiction in terms.
I know 18.04 once released it will be flagged as a Long Term Support product. But being that it currently beta. This particular version isn't expected to be supported.
Re: (Score:2)
18.04 LTS is undergoing beta testing - in case anything is seriously bad before it's finally released. It's not the beta itself that is LTS, it's the final product. You're beta testing what will be 18.04 LTS.
Though, it seems kind of late, I mean, it's April already a
Re: (Score:2)
Apart from Gnome 3 and systemd, you mean?
Re: More like Bionic Bastards (Score:2)
If you're in an enterprise environment with a policy that you must have paid support available for everything, then your only option is systemd.
Nostalgia (Score:2)
I miss the days of Ubuntu Linux 18.02.
Re: (Score:1)
7.04 was peak Ubuntu.
Re: (Score:2)
7.04 was peak Ubuntu.
I'll have to disagree with you there. I started with Ubuntu version 7.04. There were a lot of bugs. Flash was a pain to get working, display drivers were a mess. I must have run the command "sudo dpkg-reconfigure xserver-xorg" a dozen times to get it to work.
10.04 was the best. Everything worked. Everything was in a logical place, with exception of the window controls, which you get used to. If you couldn't deal with the window controls, 8.04 wasn't bad either.
Sean Connery (Score:2)
You're sitting on a goldmine Shuttleworth!
Ubuntu Mate ?!? (Score:2)
Ubuntu is going after Mint.
It's a way to proof your bad idea with Unity!
The funny part of the show, is that Mint is a lot more stable and have better hardware discovery than Ubuntu. They lost their leading in usuability, and not only because the strange UI !
Don't look at me... (Score:2)
So excited (Score:2)
There is plenty to be excited about
... including the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment.
'Cause I use Mate, not that GNOME 3 <expletive deleted
/>