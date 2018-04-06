Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2 Now Available (betanews.com) 89

Posted by msmash from the weekend-project dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Ubuntu Linux 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" is almost here -- it is due on April 26. In the interim, today, the second -- and final -- beta becomes available. Bionic Beaver is very significant, as it is an LTS version, meaning "Long Term Support." This is important to those that prefer stability to bleeding edge and don't want to deal with the hassle of upgrades. In other words, you can install 18.04 and be confident that it will be supported for 5 years. In comparison, non-LTS Ubuntu versions get a mere 9 months.

There is plenty to be excited about with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS 'Bionic Beaver' Beta 2, including the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment -- Beta 1 did not include GNOME at all. Of course, all the other DE flavors are available too, such as KDE and Xfce. The kernel is at 4.15, which while not the most current version, is still quite modern. Also included is LibreOffice 6.0 -- an essential tool that rivals Microsoft Office. Wayland is available as a technical preview, although X remains the default display server -- for now.

  • "Bionic Beaver" (Score:4, Funny)

    by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @12:11PM (#56392981)
    Is it just me or does "Bionic Beaver" sound awfully similar to "Cybernetic Vagina?"

  • I miss the days of Ubuntu Linux 18.02.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      7.04 was peak Ubuntu.

      • Re:Nostalgia (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @01:23PM (#56393439) Journal

        7.04 was peak Ubuntu.

        I'll have to disagree with you there. I started with Ubuntu version 7.04. There were a lot of bugs. Flash was a pain to get working, display drivers were a mess. I must have run the command "sudo dpkg-reconfigure xserver-xorg" a dozen times to get it to work.

        10.04 was the best. Everything worked. Everything was in a logical place, with exception of the window controls, which you get used to. If you couldn't deal with the window controls, 8.04 wasn't bad either.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AvitarX ( 172628 )

          Maybe.

          I started Ubuntu with 7.04 (maybe that was the one I liked most even, I forget). I loved the 2 panel gnome 2, and it seemed to work great. Compiz worked well, and everything seemed good for me (flash and nvidia drivers).

          With 8.04 a hard-drive scheduling issue made it unusable, and I pretty much stopped using Linux as a desktop. I can fully imagine it got better, but I don't think I'll find a desktop I like more than gnome 2 of that era with compiz as a window manager. Also, it was a pretty exciting ti

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by afidel ( 530433 )

            Hehe, I started using Linux back when you had to download floppy images. My first commercial distro was Redhat 3.9. I recently installed Ubuntu 17.4 and was warped back to that Redhat install, the text based installer was almost unchanged from that 1996 experience. I also had another retro experience, the laptop I had bought for the project used a Realtek wireless card and apparently despite developing the chip in 2016 and shipping it to HP to include in 2017 model laptops they didn't give drivers to the up

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Shotgun ( 30919 )

              I've never understood the need for anything other than a text based installer for an OS. How often are you supposed to use it, after all?

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by AvitarX ( 172628 )

              Text based installers are excellent.

              I was particularly fond of yast. Being able to configure just like my install was so amazing to me.

              Before that, I used to reinstall redhat whenever I got new hardware...

              The Debian text installer was pretty excellent back then too.

      • For desktop or server? When did they break those apart?

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by AvitarX ( 172628 )

          Desktop.

          They were split (wrt to install media) from the start, but server was basically just a minimal text based install (maybe it still is?).

          Eucalyptus is when I feel they started pushing server features as first class.

          But this is from memory, so salt grains and all.

          I still use the server, but the next one I do will likely be SUSE Leap, since it comes with netatalk 3.x, and will save me some compiling.

  • I've got to ask you about the bionic beaver. Gussy it up however you want, Shuttleworth. What matters is, does it work?

    You're sitting on a goldmine Shuttleworth!

  • Bionic Beaver (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My first though was some mid/late 1970's naughty fan fiction between Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers.

  • Ubuntu is going after Mint.

    It's a way to proof your bad idea with Unity!

    The funny part of the show, is that Mint is a lot more stable and have better hardware discovery than Ubuntu. They lost their leading in usuability, and not only because the strange UI !

    • Re:Ubuntu Mate ?!? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @01:31PM (#56393485)

      It's a way to proof your bad idea with Unity!

      I'm not sure if that was a typo or really clever. But "proof" noun: a test or trial of something.

      Which is exactly what it was. It was a test to eliminate what was at the time an incredibly fucked up Gnome interface. Providing an alternative to that abortion was exactly the opposite of a bad idea. The fact that the Gnome guys came to their senses, and that upstream at that point has something that works makes dropping the project quite the humble move.

      Canonical have done this a few times already: e.g. upstart, and mir (although while dropping mir work in the face of Wayland I think this one was resource constricted given that Wayland is not prime time ready and the result was to drop back to X11).

      They lost their leading in usuability

      Debatable. Typically when I see someone on Slashdot complain that something is unusable it typically means: someone moved my cheese and therefor it must be worse. Usable is in the eye of the beholder, and if the beholder is beholding an OS running on a tablet than Unity was pretty much the *only* usable interface.

      • Typically when I see someone on Slashdot complain that something is unusable it typically means: someone moved my cheese and therefor it must be worse.

        There's some justification in this. Though sometimes, it seems like they're doing a Penn and Teller act, where the cheese is under one of the cups. Maybe. And not the clear plastic ones.

        Then, you find out the cheese (set tab titles in Terminal) isn't under any of the cups at all; Teller has eaten it while you were distracted by all the legerdemain. (Though, actually, that particular brain fart was Gnome's fault, which is why I switched to the Mate terminal.)

      • I wasn't looking for a tablet running an ubuntu os, because these kind of thing even, if it was a expected product wasn't never a reality. but my touch tablet run Mint mint !

      • i LIKE Unity. But nothing about Ubuntu compels you to use it. Run Gnome or KDE, or whatever.

  • I'm still disappointed they didn't use my suggested release name, "Masturbating Monkey".

  • So excited (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @01:07PM (#56393329)

    There is plenty to be excited about ... including the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment.

    'Cause I use Mate, not that GNOME 3 <expletive deleted />

  • I'm very much looking forward to installing this. I recently put together a nice Machine Learning / linux workstation / build machine.... https://pcpartpicker.com/list/... [pcpartpicker.com] And Linux pre 4.14 just flubbed pretty bad with the processor... https://www.phoronix.com/scan.... [phoronix.com] I got things working somewhat smoothly with Manjaro linux, but getting the CUDA support working was a total hack (currently GCC 6.3 is all they support, not 6.4, much less 7.3 and the arch linux "fix" is very much an admitted dirty hack), an
  • All I know is Wynona's got a big brown beaver. Does this release have one?

  • Thanks Ubuntu! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Xenolith0 ( 808358 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @02:01PM (#56393625) Homepage

    I've said before in previous posts that I personally use Fedora, since my day job revolves around Red Hat based systems. But I LOVE Ubuntu. When I starting using Linux back in 1997 (I was late to the game), the community was toxic.

    The choices were basically Slackware, which, while a good distro the SW community really expected you to be a Unix god and was unwilling to provides helpful answers other than "gtfo n00b" and "go use windows".

    The other choice was Mandriva which had a better community but just the worst documentation. Which meant, you'd go to the community to ask for help, you'd get a response of "RTFM", which would have been fine, had there been a manual and/or if it had had correct information in it. (Yes, I know there were other distros at the time but those were the two big communities)

    So a lot of my time was spent reading/editing source code to learn how to use application which should have "just worked" in the first damn place. Now to be fair, I learned a ton because of that.

    Then came Ubuntu, along with its rich sugar-daddy. In came professional tech-writers documenting the system, documenting the applications, writing correct and updated how-to guides. In came professional coders fixing long standing bugs. And I watched many other distros die as they bled users to Ubuntu. Even if you dislike some of the design decisions Ubuntu has made over the years, they greatly increased the quality of the entire Linux ecosystem.

    Thank you Ubuntu devs for raising the bar!

  • Zippy, fast, responsive remote Desktops and Citrix-like Published Applications, all useable from the standard Ubuntu 18.04 repository, no more need to manually add a PPA.

    TL;DR: https://wiki.x2go.org/doku.php/doc:newtox2go [x2go.org]

  • In other words, you can install 18.04 and be confident that it will be supported for 5 years

    But if you install any third-party apps, there is little prospect that they will install on a 5 year-old system, if you feel the need to upgrade them during the LTS period. Even if you install all the fixes, patches and other stuff provided by the LTS supplier.

    And it is practically certain that some of your apps will require bug fix upgrades or security upgrades during that time. And once those (non LTS) apps start to require libraries or other dependencies that fall outside what the LTS system has chosen

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      Actually the reverse is more often true. I still have a customized 14.04 VM around to run an embedded toolchain that "requires" 12.04. Customizing 14.04 was a matter of installing an old version of gcc which was still available for 14.04, just not the default. But bringing those customizions to 16.04 is a lot harder, so I just run it in a VM now.
  • The summary plays up the LTS status of this beta. But a beta version is of no interest to those of us that use LTS distros. The time to upgrade from 16.04 to 18.04 will be around October when a round of bugfixes from the suckers on 6 monthly released has gone in, not 3 weeks (or 6 weeks in the case of the earlier hyped article about the first beta) before official release.

