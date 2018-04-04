Valve Re-affirms Commitment To SteamOS and Linux After Hiding Steam Machines from Store (neowin.net) 16
An anonymous reader writes: Valve recently removed Steam Machines from the Steam Store navigation menus which naturally led people to believe that Valve was giving up on that initiative, also leading to concern about its operating system, SteamOS. In a statement posted on its blog today, the firm said that it's still committed to SteamOS and Linux. It said the main reason for removing Steam Machines from the navigation menu was due to the low amount of traffic the page was getting. In a statement, Valve said, "We've noticed that what started out as a routine cleanup of the Steam Store navigation turned into a story about the delisting of Steam Machines. That section of the Steam Store is still available, but was removed from the main navigation bar based on user traffic. Given that this change has sparked a lot of interest, we thought it'd make sense to address some of the points we've seen people take away from it."
Were there 27 items there? (Score:2)
Were there so many items there that it wouldn't fit on the screen? No?
So why didn't you leave it the fuck alone? Stupid millenials.
Re: (Score:2)
Were there so many items there that it wouldn't fit on the screen? No?
So why didn't you leave it the fuck alone? Stupid millenials.
Actually, they don't do it much anymore, but a common tactic in the old days at grocery stores and department stores would be to periodically change the layout of the store and move things around. The purpose of which was to make it hard for shoppers to find what they were looking for and perhaps see some items they wouldn't typically seem and maybe buy them.
Thankfully, that's a practice that has been more or less abandoned as stores these days try to make it easier for you to find things so you have a pos
Re: (Score:2)
Thankfully, that's a practice that has been more or less abandoned as stores these days try to make it easier for you to find things so you have a positive experience and come back.
No, today the big stores track purchases and do all kinds of analytics to find out that if you put the Doritoes next to the toothpaste, sales increase by 2.7%. Any experience you have is one carefully crafted to wring as much money out of you as possible. It's not much different than in the past, merely just more refined and scientific instead of haphazard.
Re: (Score:1)
I assume it isn't a shift to long vs short term view of profits, but instead the reality of competition.
25 years ago, when I was a child, there was one supermarket around, now there are 4 within a quarter mile.
25 years ago, they could have a bad experience and still get all of the business, now they need to compete on things such as the experience, or I'll go across the street or 500 yeards further down the road.
Screw that! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...why not both?