Fedora 28 Beta Linux Distro is Finally Here

An anonymous reader writes: Today, version 28 of the Fedora finally achieves beta status. After a short delay -- it was scheduled to be available a week earlier -- the distro is back on track, and looking better than ever. As is typical now, there are three versions of the operating system -- Atomic Host, Server, and Workstation. While all three have their places, normal desktop computer users will want to focus on Workstation. While there are plenty of new features (and bugs), the most exciting aspect of Fedora 28 Workstation is the inclusion of the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment.
Windows 7 was at least beta quality. But 10 was a regression.
3 words that go together better: systemd free edition.
”While there are plenty of new features (and bugs), the most exciting aspect of Fedora 28 Workstation is the inclusion of the GNOME 3.28 desktop environment.”
The DNF system, the management of RPM's, has been twisted and destabilized by continuing to use "Recommands" to try and outsmart the system admin.It's a backwards incompatible change and breaks many RPM's for recompilation to older operating systems. I'm afraid that dnf is suffering the same creeping featuritis that systemd suffers from.
The switch to python 3 as the default is also in progress, which is a good idea but is destabilizing a lot of stable, older python programs which are not python 3 compatible
The switch to python 3 as the default is also in progress, which is a good idea but is destabilizing a lot of stable, older python programs which are not python 3 compatible.
Do we need to give them another decade to get Python 3 compatibility in place? I could see how just ten short years to make these changes might be rushing things a bit.
I've looked at this myself. There is no chance of making old Python 2 code compatible with Python 3, especially older and unmaintained code, even if it is stable. Upgrading all python code in Fedora to be Python 3 based is possible, though it's a long-term upgrade effortt than just one Fedora release. I'd be curious about when Python 2 will be abandoned and attempts to publish packages with both python2 and python3 versions will end.
Python 2 upstream EOL is 2 years away. The "2to3" script does a pretty large part of the conversion effort for most codebases to switch to python3.
Not having backward compatability with yourself does not inspire confidence in a language. There is really no excuse for it. Why not just have a python 2 compiler that compiles for the Python 3 VM. There is really no excuse for not having backward compatability and for a fork for 3.
It like Windows XP. It will never go away
Like Ubuntu there are spinoffs with Mate and I think Cinnamon.
I'm really not trolling, and I prefer Cinnamon myself, but both Ubuntu and Redhat make Gnome their default desktop, and they must have some idea what they're doing, surely?
I just can't see why they would push it if their users hate it so much. And yet I am yet to see much love for Gnome anywhere.
Release announcement [redhat.com].
Yeah.. gnome.. 3
.. .28. Exciting.
Window managers got much less exciting when they tried to look like Windows 95.
KDE 3 seemed somewhat exciting and I haven't used either for long so I shouldn't really comment but
.. I guess I wouldn't have much reason to be excited.
KDE 3 seemed somewhat exciting and I haven't used either for long so I shouldn't really comment but
.. I guess I wouldn't have much reason to be excited.
I really liked KDE1, 2 and 3. I bailed on KDE4 and went to LXDE. That does what I want, gives me what I need and doesn't mess with me.
Personally, I care about functionality a lot more than looks.
I would have said "in any case, you can change the look easily", but these days you can't because GTK3 is a piece of shit.
Heres the RHEL 8 alpha branch for anaconda
https://github.com/rhinstaller... [github.com]
As well as the commit activity...
https://github.com/rhinstaller... [github.com]
What are the chances of a Redhat Enterprise Linux 8 release this year?