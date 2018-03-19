Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Linux Mint 19 'Tara' Cinnamon Will Be Faster

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Mint developers say they feel the app-launching time on the Linux distro seemed slow when using the Cinnamon desktop environment. So, they are working on fixing it. BetaNews reports: Windows build time was four times slower with Cinnamon compared to Metacity, while recovery time was nearly four times slower too. So yes, app-launching on Cinnamon -- as of today -- is slow comparatively. The big benefit to pinpointing a problem, however, is that it is the first step in solving it. And so, Linux Mint 19 Cinnamon will be faster as a result. "We developed a little script and a method to measure how long it took to flood the desktop environment with the creation of 200 windows. We could then measure the time reported by the script to build these 200 windows, and the time it actually took the desktop environment to recover from it and have these windows placed/mapped correctly and ready to be interacted with. Both measures were significantly higher in Cinnamon than in other desktops," says The Linux Mint Team.

  • I use Cinnamon, on Fedora. I appreciate the effort the Cinnamon team puts into the DE. I use xfce on the less-than-heavyweight systems, and Cinnamon where I can. If Cinnamon gets improvements that let it run everywhere, I'm okay with that!

    I look forward to trying the new Cinnamon version!

  • Make sure all your activities on the desktop are mirrored in a machine-readable metadata file that is loaded into a JavaScript interpreter, all resources of any type are to be assigned a GUID, and remember to load those DOM sources! I'm sure this is all very important.

  • Blame GTK3 (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Suren Enfiajyan ( 4600031 ) on Monday March 19, 2018 @02:16PM (#56284827)
    Linux Mint Cinnamon is a nice piece of software but unfortunately it's based on a rotten foundation which is getting worse and worse. They should should migrate to the commercially supported Qt. But I understand that it would be a huge work.

