Linux Mint 19 'Tara' Cinnamon Will Be Faster (betanews.com) 23
Mint developers say they feel the app-launching time on the Linux distro seemed slow when using the Cinnamon desktop environment. So, they are working on fixing it. BetaNews reports: Windows build time was four times slower with Cinnamon compared to Metacity, while recovery time was nearly four times slower too. So yes, app-launching on Cinnamon -- as of today -- is slow comparatively. The big benefit to pinpointing a problem, however, is that it is the first step in solving it. And so, Linux Mint 19 Cinnamon will be faster as a result. "We developed a little script and a method to measure how long it took to flood the desktop environment with the creation of 200 windows. We could then measure the time reported by the script to build these 200 windows, and the time it actually took the desktop environment to recover from it and have these windows placed/mapped correctly and ready to be interacted with. Both measures were significantly higher in Cinnamon than in other desktops," says The Linux Mint Team.
Re:The problem: (Score:4, Interesting)
The problem is not javascript per say. It seems to be in the way gtk3 lays out widgets, and that is now surprisingly slow. When I played with cinnamon with just a few panel extensions it took an extra 10-20 seconds to startup, and naturally my first thought is that it was js. But after profiling it a bit, it became clear gtk3 itself is to blame. I think this was also a primary motivation for Ike to abandon gtk in favor of Qt for all future bungie work.
Re: (Score:1)
Per say? For each speak? Does that make any fucking sense at all?
Don't mindlessly repeat phrases you've heard better-educated people use. It makes you look like a right thick cunt."
George Orwell (Collected Essays, Vol 3).
What a useful and valuable contribution to the technical discussion.
Comment (Score:2)
I use Cinnamon, on Fedora. I appreciate the effort the Cinnamon team puts into the DE. I use xfce on the less-than-heavyweight systems, and Cinnamon where I can. If Cinnamon gets improvements that let it run everywhere, I'm okay with that!
I look forward to trying the new Cinnamon version!
Why is decades old UI tech so slow? (Score:1)
Make sure all your activities on the desktop are mirrored in a machine-readable metadata file that is loaded into a JavaScript interpreter, all resources of any type are to be assigned a GUID, and remember to load those DOM sources! I'm sure this is all very important.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Blame GTK3 (Score:4, Interesting)