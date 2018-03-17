Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Firefox Software The Media Linux

Vim Beats Emacs in 'Linux Journal' Reader Survey (linuxjournal.com) 23

Posted by EditorDavid from the war-of-the-text-editors dept.
The newly-relaunched Linux Journal is conducting its annual "Reader's Choice Awards," and this month announced the winners for Best Text Editor, Best Laptop, and Best Domain Registrar. Vim was chosen as the best editor by 35% of respondents, handily beating GNU Emacs (19%) Sublime Text (10%) and Atom (8%). Readers' Choice winner Vim is an extremely powerful editor with a user interface based on Bill Joy's 40-plus-year-old vi, but with many improved-upon features including extensive customization with key mappings and plugins. Linux Journal reader David Harrison points out another great thing about Vim "is that it's basically everywhere. It's available on every major platform."
For best laptop their readers picked Lenovo (32%), followed by Dell (25%) and System76 (11%). The ThinkPad began life at IBM, but in 2005, it was purchased by Lenovo along with the rest of IBM's PC business. Lenovo evolved the line, and today the company is well known as a geek favorite. Lenovo's ThinkPads are quiet, fast and arguably have one of the best keyboards (fighting words!). Linux Journal readers say Lenovo's Linux support is excellent, leaving many to ponder why the company doesn't ship laptops with Linux installed.
In February readers also voted on the best web browser, choosing Firefox (57%) over Chrome (17%) and Chromium (7%). And they also voted on the best Linux distribution, ultimately selecting Debian (33%), open SUSE (12%), and Fedora (11%).

Vim Beats Emacs in 'Linux Journal' Reader Survey More | Reply

Vim Beats Emacs in 'Linux Journal' Reader Survey

Comments Filter:

  • It's popcorn time!

  • To paraphrase... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    vim is great because it's on all platforms is like saying anal sex is great because it works on all genders.

  • It's a better editor.

    Regarding the message "Chances are, you're behind a firewall or proxy, or clicked the Back button to accidentally reuse a form. Please try again. If the problem persists, and all other options have been tried, contact the site administrator." you get when you post a comment sometimes. I wonder if this message has EVER been an accurate description of what's happened, rather than someone who can type, typing a short message then pressing send.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Oh, I'm sure vim is a better editor than emacs, in the exact same sense that a claw hammer is a better tool than a sledgehammer.

  • Well sure it does (Score:4, Funny)

    by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Saturday March 17, 2018 @02:54PM (#56276023)
    Most of the Emacs users are still waiting for it to load so they can cast their vote.

    • That joke was funny maybeee back in 1998. Emacs hasn't gotten any more complex while CPU's have increased in power a few order of magnitudes so Emacs is quite the speed demon these days.

      And still more powerful than Vim... I can run Vim inside Emacs after all.

  • Come back to me when Vim can read Usenet.

    alt.vim.die.die.die

    • It can't cook my breakfast or wash my car either. I want my text editor to edit text; I'm not particularly interested in it doing everything. I have other tools for that. And who reads Usenet any more anyways?

  • How to enable color highlighting of source code in Vim OSX bash session?
    Emacs works fine.
    Hight Sierra 10.13.13

  • I guess that's settled.

  • Blasphemy. It emulates they keyboard commands from WordStar which the Borland tools also emulated. It's the choice of many old-school programmers.

  • Around 1990 or so I started a new job where everyone used Emacs. So I thought I'd give it a shot. I had 2 major problems:

    It was easy enough to fire up the help system. I couldn't figure out how to exit the help system to get back to my work without killing emacs and restarting.

    A lot of the commands didn't work the way the manual said they would. About 6 months after going back to Vi a co-worker said "oh, you never got our .emacsrc (or whatever it was called). Yeah, these folks had a huge config f

Slashdot Top Deals

I took a fish head to the movies and I didn't have to pay. -- Fish Heads, Saturday Night Live, 1977.

Close