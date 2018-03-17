Vim Beats Emacs in 'Linux Journal' Reader Survey (linuxjournal.com) 23
The newly-relaunched Linux Journal is conducting its annual "Reader's Choice Awards," and this month announced the winners for Best Text Editor, Best Laptop, and Best Domain Registrar. Vim was chosen as the best editor by 35% of respondents, handily beating GNU Emacs (19%) Sublime Text (10%) and Atom (8%). Readers' Choice winner Vim is an extremely powerful editor with a user interface based on Bill Joy's 40-plus-year-old vi, but with many improved-upon features including extensive customization with key mappings and plugins. Linux Journal reader David Harrison points out another great thing about Vim "is that it's basically everywhere. It's available on every major platform."
For best laptop their readers picked Lenovo (32%), followed by Dell (25%) and System76 (11%). The ThinkPad began life at IBM, but in 2005, it was purchased by Lenovo along with the rest of IBM's PC business. Lenovo evolved the line, and today the company is well known as a geek favorite. Lenovo's ThinkPads are quiet, fast and arguably have one of the best keyboards (fighting words!). Linux Journal readers say Lenovo's Linux support is excellent, leaving many to ponder why the company doesn't ship laptops with Linux installed.
In February readers also voted on the best web browser, choosing Firefox (57%) over Chrome (17%) and Chromium (7%). And they also voted on the best Linux distribution, ultimately selecting Debian (33%), open SUSE (12%), and Fedora (11%).
For best laptop their readers picked Lenovo (32%), followed by Dell (25%) and System76 (11%). The ThinkPad began life at IBM, but in 2005, it was purchased by Lenovo along with the rest of IBM's PC business. Lenovo evolved the line, and today the company is well known as a geek favorite. Lenovo's ThinkPads are quiet, fast and arguably have one of the best keyboards (fighting words!). Linux Journal readers say Lenovo's Linux support is excellent, leaving many to ponder why the company doesn't ship laptops with Linux installed.
In February readers also voted on the best web browser, choosing Firefox (57%) over Chrome (17%) and Chromium (7%). And they also voted on the best Linux distribution, ultimately selecting Debian (33%), open SUSE (12%), and Fedora (11%).
Oh boy! (Score:2)
It's popcorn time!
To paraphrase... (Score:1)
vim is great because it's on all platforms is like saying anal sex is great because it works on all genders.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, of course it does. (Score:1)
It's a better editor.
Regarding the message "Chances are, you're behind a firewall or proxy, or clicked the Back button to accidentally reuse a form. Please try again. If the problem persists, and all other options have been tried, contact the site administrator." you get when you post a comment sometimes. I wonder if this message has EVER been an accurate description of what's happened, rather than someone who can type, typing a short message then pressing send.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, I'm sure vim is a better editor than emacs, in the exact same sense that a claw hammer is a better tool than a sledgehammer.
Well sure it does (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
That joke was funny maybeee back in 1998. Emacs hasn't gotten any more complex while CPU's have increased in power a few order of magnitudes so Emacs is quite the speed demon these days.
And still more powerful than Vim... I can run Vim inside Emacs after all.
Oh really? (Score:2)
alt.vim.die.die.die
Re: (Score:2)
It can't cook my breakfast or wash my car either. I want my text editor to edit text; I'm not particularly interested in it doing everything. I have other tools for that. And who reads Usenet any more anyways?
Vim broken in OSX? (Score:2)
How to enable color highlighting of source code in Vim OSX bash session?
Emacs works fine.
Hight Sierra 10.13.13
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
in OSX "syntax on" produces different shades of green (in a homebrew bash session)
Re: (Score:2)
"colorscheme ron" makes comments very light green.
That's about it.
Well, then. (Score:2)
I guess that's settled.
Ed is the standard text editor. (Score:2)
Nuff said.
No Joe's Own Editor? (Score:1)
Blasphemy. It emulates they keyboard commands from WordStar which the Borland tools also emulated. It's the choice of many old-school programmers.
Why I never learned to like Emacs (Score:2)
It was easy enough to fire up the help system. I couldn't figure out how to exit the help system to get back to my work without killing emacs and restarting.
A lot of the commands didn't work the way the manual said they would. About 6 months after going back to Vi a co-worker said "oh, you never got our