GNOME 3.28 'Chongqing' Linux Is Here (betanews.com) 118
BrianFagioli writes: GNOME 3.28 is the latest version of GNOME 3, and is the result of 6 months' hard work by the GNOME community. It contains several major new features, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. In total, the release incorporates 24105 changes, made by approximately 778 contributors.
The Project explains, "GNOME 3.28 comes with more beautiful things! First, and most significantly, GNOME's default interface font (called Cantarell) has undergone a significant update. Character forms and spacing have been evolved, so that text is more readable and attractive. Several new weights have also been added -- light and extra bold -- which are being used to produce interfaces that are both modern and beautiful. Other beautiful things include GNOME's collection of background wallpapers, which has been updated to include a lovely set of photographs, and the selection of profile pictures, which has been completely updated with attractive new images to pick from."
Unfortunately, you can't just click on a button and upgrade to GNOME 3.28 today. Actually, for the most part, you will need to wait for it to become available for your operating system. Sadly, this can take a while. Fedora users, for instance, will have to wait for a major OS upgrade for it to become available.
They have precisely e such developers in any given team. (Well, it's an irrational question, so of course you should expect an irrational answer!)
They have precisely e such developers in any given team. (Well, it's an irrational question, so of course you should expect an irrational answer!)
Geez, talk about using the wrong irrational number on fucking Pi Day [wikipedia.org].
Geez, talk about using the wrong irrational number on fucking Pi Day.
Sorry, but
/. doesn't like π I could rant about Unicode support, but... "Quitters never win, winners never quit, but those who never win and never quit are idiots" [pinimg.com].
I like pi.
Back to "Stoned Beaver" - that was at least a fun name.
Chongqing (Score:5, Interesting)
It's also home to some of the most fantastically delicious spicy food ever created. I might have been born in the US, but my heart will always be in Chongqing.
Chongqing is perhaps better known as Chungking (in the old Wade-Giles system).
And the name is clearly a reference to the legendary Chungking Mansions [bbc.com]" in Hong Kong.
What better metaphor for the Gnome code-base?
Eyesore, ghetto, jungle, goldmine, little United Nations. These are all words that have been used to describe Chungking Mansions, a building complex that is seen as both a foreign island in Hong Kong and an important part of the Chinese city's identity.
From the outside, Chungking Mansions looks like a single, imposing concrete block - 15 identical residential floors on top of a neon-lit, two-storey mall.
Past the front, it is like a maze - there are in fact five separate blocks, 10 lifts and multiple old, twisting stairwells filled with swathes of electrical cable, crumbling concrete and graffiti in multiple languages.
The complex began life as an upmarket residential estate in the 1960s, but has since become a hub for traders from developing countries, backpackers and asylum seekers in Hong Kong.
Or it is approved by people, some of who may be communist? Then again lumping everyone together is probably easier?
I bet they haven't fixed the mouse wheel anyway.
Seriously. The mouse wheel being shit is the Achilles' heel of Linux desktop it seems. Only Fedora with KDE and an imwheel hack is even usable.
Uhm... not sure what you mean about the mouse wheel, but I don't use Gnome.
I have never had any problem with a mouse wheel on any Linux/Unix desktop/WM I've tried, and I have never heard of any such problem.
I bet they haven't fixed the mouse wheel anyway.
You know what to do: https://bugzilla.gnome.org/ [gnome.org]
Fair enough. I'll do it.
Is compatability a means of progress or control? (Score:2)
systemd dependancy (Score:1)
Do I need systemd to run it?
Indeed. Gnome was one of the first pieces of software to bake in an artificial dependency on systemd, at the direct request of Poettering himself.
That single dependency is what railroaded systemd into all of the major distros.
Systemd and Gnome3 are not about "progress"
It all about redhat lock-in.
Pretty much. The *BSD teams have to write wrappers or other bullshit to fix it. Funny that Linux has become Proprietary in the world of open source.
It runs on OpenBSD, so no you don't need systemd.
I shouldn't feed the trolls, but the answer is, technically, no, Gnome does not require systemd to run. It does, however require a number of services such as ConsoleKit, which are provided by systemd. For most distros, then, systemd is a hard dependency. But it's only that way because no one seems that interested in providing the necessary services outside of systemd proper. There's nothing that says systemd has to be the system that provides this and other services. Distros are free to build their own eq
ConsoleKit was developed by the same people behind SystemD (Pottering and Co.), that's why it's development stopped. And there's a non-systemd alternatives, like consolekit2; elogind, which is a fork of systemd logind for use in systemd-free linux systems, and i think there's another in use in BSD systems.
Pottering himself wrote a non-systemd ConsoleKit, but no one was interested in taking it up, not even the other distro makers who weren't so keen on systemd, so he let it drop. My point still stands. The link I shared includes instructions and patches for using consolekit2, and elogind with Gnome 3.
Re:systemd dependancy (Score:4, Insightful)
Just use Devuan with XFCE. Better in every way.
Fedora users (Score:5, Insightful)
Have these things called compilers. They can build the bloody SRPMs and then use those to build installable RPMs any time they bloody well like. That is the difference between Real Linux Users (who CHOOSE whether to wait or not, and who understand that their decision is a CHOICE) and those who believe that open source means you have to wait for a vendor.
I emphasize this again. There is nothing wrong with waiting. As long as it is a CHOICE. If you feel that it is sensible to wait, or that you don't want to take the time, that is perfectly fine. That is choosing. It is one of the three Great Powers that open source gives.
Re:Fedora users (Score:5, Funny)
Everyone, please get off this guys lawn.
Re:Fedora users (Score:5, Funny)
The kernel is nothing these days. Chromium or Libreoffice is the real pain in my ass.
Re:Fedora users (Score:4, Funny)
Gentoo user here, eternally grateful to AMD for selling relatively cheap 8c/16t CPUs.
:)
I use Calculate Linux, which is based n Gentoo.
Supposedly Calculate is all Gentoo under the hood.
I practically never compile anything. I just use emerge. Binary versions are out there.
And how about FVWM? That's good enough to manage the GUI for me.
Re: (Score:2)
That is the difference between Real Linux Users (who CHOOSE whether to wait or not, and who understand that their decision is a CHOICE) and those who have learnt about the package dependency hell and upgrade problems caused by self compiling large and critical packages within the distribution.
FTFY.
I'll wait for something stable thanks.
You know that warranty clause in software that says that nothing is ever stable and will never be stable? It means it.
You know that warranty clause in software
Nope, I'm not autistic, I don't read software EULA clauses.
Work station features? (Score:5, Insightful)
The article seem to be mostly on how much nicer it looks. But it is 2018 the roll of the PC is very different then it was in 1998 or even in 2008.
Back 10 years ago. The PC was the persons primary computing device for all things work and fun. We needed an attractive desktop environment as it would be one of our main views into the system. However even in 2008 most of our computing is via Web Sites. Back in 1998 when we used mostly application and installed mountains of applications on our PC's The UI and how well to use the Operating System was extremely important.
Mobile Technology has taken the place of much of our personal computing. The average person can go days or weeks without having to use a traditional PC. The PC has moved from its job as a Personal Computer to a Workstation where we use it for actual work (and High end games). For this type of work, we need the OS to take a step back from saying Hey look at me how cool of an OS I am, to a place to showcase the application(s) needed to be ran. Features need to be focused on bringing the application running to the attention of the user when they need it, and keep many applications well organized so we don't get bogged down by clutter.
And this is why we switched from KDE and Gnome to Xfce. It doesn't get in the way of productivity and is small and fast.
I disagree. (Score:3, Funny)
When I roll a PC today I get mostly much the same odd results as when I rolled a PC in 1998 - it nearly always lands with one of the larger sides facing up, and very rarely on end. Its still poor at fulfilling its role as a dice.
Re:Work station features? (Score:5, Funny)
Gnome 3: designed by coders, coded by designers.
I was about to post a rebuttal about mobile technology taking the place of personal computing, but then realized you are right.
The PC is now more focussed on getting stuff done and less about looking nice and consuming menial content.
That is why I use XFCE.
And yet, mobile devices are not actually suitable for serious creative work (no one writes a smartphone app on a smartphone), so they're essentially toys that encourage passive consumption.
But the big linux distros are veering from their largely unsuccessful attempts at competing with Apple and Microsoft on the desktop to competing with Google for the mo
Fonts? Really? (Score:1)
Who gives a shit about the system font? How about fixing display resolution independence, so I can have a 4k display next to a WXGA display without one showing everything stupidly tiny, or the other one showing everything fischer-price huge. Yeah, I know, install a gnome plugin that increases font size - except that does nothing for window components or non-text things you may want to display.
This is a problem that OS X and Windows solved fucking YEARS ago, and it's still fucking horrible in Gnome.
Oblig answer (Score:1)
You have the source so fix it yourself n00b!
Oh good. (Score:2, Insightful)
Because Gnome was perfect except for the fonts and the fucking wallpaper.
I'm sticking with MATE (Score:5, Interesting)
Gnome 3 changed in a way that removed things that I had become used to, eg the ability to create a set of desktops 3 by 4 and then do some tasks in specific desktops. Yes: you can have multiple desktops but only move up & down -- hard to use; no option to do it the way that I want.
Have you given XFCE a try?
Highly recommend it.
Not sure there's a good reason to try xfce when he already said the Mate desktop works well for him. In my opinion Mate is host better than xfce.
IMO: MATE blows Gnome out of the water.
Wow. (Score:5, Insightful)
Which things did they remove in this version? (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactly... The trend to obscure and abstract and relying on charmed corners, etc are the bane of good UI design.
Gnome Shell and two monitors (Score:2)
Can I get the top bar mirrored on both of my monitors like I want yet? I tried plug-ins, but they are all in the "kinda doing what I want, but not really" category, so I installed Unity 7 on my Ubuntu 17.10 after about a month of trying to use Gnome Shell. Also: Alt+Space, X you *expletive removed*.
Can I infer that you actually think that there should be a keyboard control to open up the window control menu, so that the keyboard alternates there are actually useful?
I look at gnome every now and then, but things like that keep sending me back to icewm, where pretty much everything can be controlled by keyboard commands.
Irksome way to do this... (Score:2)
Hmm... seems like something I might have expected to come from Microsoft: "You need to upgrade to Window XX to get this new interface". Since when did the user's choice of desktop become an operating system decision? Not that distribution packagers give a crap about what users want but, IMHO, the desktop software ought to get pulled out of the "/usr/..." tree and placed under "/opt/desktop/..." and be updat
First, and most significantly? (Score:5, Insightful)
First, and most significantly, GNOME's default interface font (called Cantarell) has undergone a significant update.
You updated the font? Can't wait to hear about the subsequent and less significant changes.
In fact 10 engineers were devoted to calculate the kerning for every pair of UTF-8 character.
So the font is 1.2gb large.
So they have to remove some stuff so that it still can fit on a DVD.
So they drop the file manager which is now discontinued
Excellent news (Score:2)
I tried (Score:1)
I had to setup a computer a few weeks ago, and decided to give gnome another shot. This would be the first time using it in 5+ years. I was looking for something convenient, so I wanted it to work out.
It was just a bit too user friendly. Why is it so hard to change the default terminal? Why is the nautilus menu so counter intuitive? Why, after installing an application with the gnome package manager thinger, can I not find my new application in the list of installed apps? I mean, even windows will search ar
Examples unappealing (Score:3)
Every example on the link showed only one window open. Sorry, that implies that they think I'm using a smartphone. I can't tell without additional checking, but it looks as if it's unusable for my use case, as I normally have several windows open in different applications. Even if this is possible at the moment in this release, I have a hard time trusting that they will keep the capability around. They've arbitrarily made changes too often in the past...and it's clearly not something they're interested in.