Linux Developer McHardy Drops GPLv2 'Shake Down' Case (zdnet.com) 52
Former Linux developer Patrick McHardy dropped his Gnu General Public License version 2 (GPLv2) violation case against Geniatech in a German court this week. ZDNet explains why some consider this a big "win": People who find violations typically turn to organizations such as the Free Software Foundation, Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), and the Software Freedom Law Center to approach violators. These organizations then try to convince violating companies to mend their ways and honor their GPLv2 legal requirements. Only as a last resort do they take companies to court to force them into compliance with the GPLv2. Patrick McHardy, however, after talking with SFC, dropped out from this diplomatic approach and has gone on his own way. Specifically, McHardy has been accused of seeking his own financial gain by approaching numerous companies in German courts. Geniatech claimed McHardy has sued companies for Linux GPLv2 violations in over 38 cases. In one, he'd requested a contractual penalty of €1.8 million. The company also claimed McHardy had already received over €2 million from his actions...
In July 2016, the Netfilter developers suspended him from the core team. They received numerous allegations that he had been shaking down companies. McHardy refused to discuss these issues with them, and he refused to sign off on the Principles of Community-Oriented GPL Enforcement. In October 2017, Greg Kroah-Hartman, Linux kernel maintainer for the stable branch, summed up the Linux kernel developers' position. Kroah-Hartman wrote: "McHardy has sought to enforce his copyright claims in secret and for large sums of money by threatening or engaging in litigation...."
Had McHardy continued on his way, companies would have been more reluctant to use Linux code in their products for fear that a single, unprincipled developer could sue them and demand payment for his copyrighted contributions... McHardy now has to bear all legal costs for both sides of the case. In other words, when McHardy was faced with serious and costly opposition for the first time, he waved a white flag rather than face near certain defeat in the courts.
In July 2016, the Netfilter developers suspended him from the core team. They received numerous allegations that he had been shaking down companies. McHardy refused to discuss these issues with them, and he refused to sign off on the Principles of Community-Oriented GPL Enforcement. In October 2017, Greg Kroah-Hartman, Linux kernel maintainer for the stable branch, summed up the Linux kernel developers' position. Kroah-Hartman wrote: "McHardy has sought to enforce his copyright claims in secret and for large sums of money by threatening or engaging in litigation...."
Had McHardy continued on his way, companies would have been more reluctant to use Linux code in their products for fear that a single, unprincipled developer could sue them and demand payment for his copyrighted contributions... McHardy now has to bear all legal costs for both sides of the case. In other words, when McHardy was faced with serious and costly opposition for the first time, he waved a white flag rather than face near certain defeat in the courts.
FOSS troll? (Score:5, Interesting)
So if some companies are patent trolls, does this make him a FOSS troll?
Glad he's "out" because his actions definitively didn't reflect the goals of open source software.
Re:FOSS troll? (Score:4, Insightful)
So if some companies are patent trolls, does this make him a FOSS troll? Glad he's "out" because his actions definitively didn't reflect the goals of open source software.
Well as Linus himself has pointed out with regards to the GPL, you don't have to agree to the principles behind it just the actual text of the license. Yes, he's being non-cooperative and he's prosecuting every violation to the full extent of the law, but from my reading his copyright was actually violated. He just took the injunction one step too far to include all copies of Linux and not just the violating copies of Linux containing his code, like he's not a "co-author" that all versions of Linux derives from. He made a contribution and that branch forward is "poisoned" with his code, not the whole tree.
Re:FOSS troll? (Score:5, Insightful)
And not providing source simultaneously with a distribution is?
To support the "goals of open source software", which by its very definition is that the source be open, some organizations should be forced to pay up the wazoo.
I'm thinking specifically of one major manufacturer of Android phones which has a penchant for not releasing the required Linux kernel source for months after they start selling a product. But, the penalty doesn't need to be financial. If you read the GPL, a violation can prevent them from using Linux ever again. That threat should wake them into compliance. Paying a few million to a single developer to keep a multi-billion dollar revenue stream from stopping dead seems like chump change.
Re:FOSS troll? (Score:4, Insightful)
Paying a few million to a single developer to keep a multi-billion dollar revenue stream from stopping dead seems like chump change.
People don't have issue with the companies being forced to pay up, the issue is with the individual collecting for substantial personal gain - it's akin to a corrupt tax man, the tax is for the people, but he's just taking it all for himself rather than slicing his pay out of it. This is why non profit organisations like the FSF or FSC should always be in charge of this method, any entity that is legally bound to appropriate the funds for the benefit of the project.
You are absolutely correct about the penalty not having to be financial, the whole purpose of GPL is to help the code grow and make sure everyone can always use it... but in the case where it must be settled financially it can also be used for the same goals by funding developer(s) to support the code - however funding a single developer millions of euros does not do that.
Re: (Score:1)
"the goals of open source software."
The goals of open source software being to provide free (as in beer) software for large multi-national corporations so they more cheaply enslave society.
Re: (Score:2)
You talk smart, just wait until Lennart Poettering drags your ass to court for using systemd!
Re: (Score:2)
Tin foil hat on, but i think this guy may have been on the payrol of some company to harm either linux, the gpl or both.
FOSS troll? (Score:1)
So if some companies are patent trolls, does that make him a FOSS troll?
Glad he's "out" because his actions didn't reflect the goals of open-source software.
d'oh! (Score:2)
Wrong approach (Score:2)
"We can go to court for $2M in damages or you can hire me for a fixed sum of $500k to get your code in compliance." That would likely have gotten a lot more bites.
Re: (Score:2)
He's made over â2 million already, he's won, that's a nice retirement sum for anyone who's not majorly greedy.
Don't some FOSS authors sell closed source (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
He can sell closed licenses to his own code, but I'd be very surprised if he had been granted rights to sell closed licenses for the rest of the Linux kernel, and without that the closed licenses to his own code would be worthless.
But why do you think he needs to offer closed licenses for the case to have any merit?
In the right (Score:1)
There is nothing wrong with suing to enforce license terms to get back some of the money that his software is earning corporations for nothing, had he been the sole proprietor of the source code and intellectual property involved. "companies would have been more reluctant to use Linux code in their products for fear that a
... developer could sue them..." Oh boo-hoo, if you don't like it go write your own operating system or, better yet, read the damn license.
You mean the source in these GitHub repos? (Score:2)
Is this the source code you're complaining about them not releasing?
https://www.dji.com/mobile/ope... [dji.com]
https://github.com/MAVProxyUse... [github.com]
Richard Stallman (Score:5, Informative)
This is why Richard Stallman insists on signing over copyright to the FSF before taking your code. It always seemed legally very messy that Linux was in the legal hands of thousands of separate developers. This is why that is a bad idea.
Re: (Score:3)
That is not a problem at all. If the FSF did something the community didn't approve, the community would then be able to go elsewhere and stop assigning copyright to the FSF for new additions. The FSF would "own" an ancient version of the software.
Re:Richard Stallman (Score:5, Insightful)
Except that the FSF could then do anything with the code, including change the license to a proprietary license if they wished. Yes, all already released versions would stay GPL, but future versions could be any license they wished.
One example is moving the code to GPLv3 while lots of developers still prefer GPLv2.
Except that Stallman foresaw that and the assignment agreement that the FSF provides ensures that they have to continue to release the software under similar terms to the ones it's currently released under. It's always amazing how much thought the Free Software Foundation have put into things and how often they turn out to be right with exactly the things they are criticised for. I'd guess many of us will end up wishing we had adopted the AGPLv3 in a few years time.
German court (Score:3)
The action was found to be unprofitable in German courts, largely because it is less time consuming and costly to oppose these kinds of legal shakedown attempts there. Also, if you win in the German courts, you will typically have your legal costs paid. There is still a very real danger that someone could successfully do something like this in the US. There, someone resisting the legal blackmail, is never going to get reimbursement of their costs in winning the case (which in the US, unlike in Germany, can be a fortune) after years of litigation.
Re: (Score:2)
The judge indicated he thinks the Linux Kernel copyright for the whole Kernel is with Linus only. This guy then withdraw his suit. Yes, you need standing, but whether you have it or not is determined during the legal proceedings by the court. Of course, if they find you did not have standing, you pay the legal costs of the other side. There is an exception: if you obviously have no standing, then the court does refuse to hear your case.
Re: What about standing? (Score:3)
He could have beaten that finding on appeal - Linus clearly doesn't require or accept copyright assignment.
I doubt this guy is done. I like the goal of the GPL but the means are nasty statist shakedowns. The only reason GPL works (differentially to MIT/BSD) is because of threats of assholes like McHardy, so if you like the GPL you pretty much need to accept his actions. If you don't think such actions are acceptable then that leaves you with weaker licenses to choose from. I've been putting my code unde
Re: (Score:2)
In the German legal system you do not get an automatic appeal. I am not sure what the conditions are on a case like this for the judge to allow an appeal.
So far the only larger thing I needed a license for was an FAQ, and I put that under a CC variant that allows derived works but requires attribution. For code I usually use what the surrounding system does, or the modified BSD license (i.e. requires attribution, but do with it what you like otherwise). I am not too sure the GPL actually achieves its purpos
Making companiies think twice... (Score:5, Insightful)
before violating the GPL? Good, it's not like the GPL is some archiac EULA wrapped up in impenetrable legalese. I'm Fucking sick and tired of companies ignoring the GPL and launching crap products that are, or will soon be out of date, full of security holes, and a threat to the rest of us online. Linux is now the go-to OS in every 32 or 64 bit architecture outside of the desktop space, I'm much more worried about un-servicable crap being released than I'm worried about market-share.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to see where in
Re: (Score:3)
Since GRSecurity is a snake-oil vendor these days, probably nobody cares enough.
This is a shakedown, but there are other problems (Score:2)
This case seems to be quite clear a shakedown case.
I do feel though that Linux developers are quite on the other extreme with almost no litigation.
For years, even untill now, the grey area of NVidia drivers could exist. If the GPL is enforcable, those drivers should be disallowed, or be made GPL.
The case is even worse in the ARM ecosystem, where GPL drivers get copied into closed source drivers. That is really bad for users. That situation just continues on for years, with no end in sight.
I am siding more a
hey, companies: have you tried not violating GPL? (Score:2)
You don't have to worry about getting sued by a "rogue developer" for violating the GPL if you don't violate the GPL. He removed all those companies in the targeting phase. I doubt it's a frivolous lawsuit. FSF, SPLC, etc., enforcement is basically corrupt, because it's driven by an inner cadre of developers that wants to maximize their personal profit by working as mercenaries for corporations that prefer to retain some wiggle-room to scoff at the GPL and not get "snitched" on.
Maybe the tradeoff is good