Debian 9.4 Released (debian.org) 76
An anonymous reader quotes Debian.org: The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename "stretch"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems... Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "stretch" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
Phoronix adds that Debian 9.4 "has a new upstream Linux kernel release, various dependency fixes for some packages, an infinite loop fix in Glade, several CVE security fixes, a larger stack size for NTP, a new upstream release of their NVIDIA proprietary driver package, Python 3 dependency fixes, and other security fixes."
Do people still use RHEL?
I haven't encountered anyone who uses it in years.
They do, they just don't know it.
Still using running poetteringware? (Score:3, Insightful)
Not interested.
In the past 15 years I never had issue with administrating services on a server side, configuring the network on server side etc... systemd has been created to solve these issues apparently but it make those worse.
- systemctl manages everything or just too much and manuals are AWFUL! the time spent on learning it is by FAR more than learning to write an init script which use already acquired knowledge (sh/bash scripting).
- previously I knew that eth0 was my first interface, eth1 the second etc..., Since sys
Where'd the Linus users go? (Score:3)
Actually, Linux users are too busy getting work done to post on Slashdot or Reddit. Also, most of us have hot dates on Saturday nights.
Most of us jumped ship with Gnome 3's focus on the tablet and Ubuntu's switch to Unity.
If you don't give the people what they want, don't be surprised if they fuck right off.
Techie males were driven away by pro-female Codes of Conduct and SystemD.
The consensus was successfully cracked, and the birds scattered to the wind.
Linux, as a force, is completely dead.
You poison the blood you kill the body.
Successful operation.
Techi men are not socially smart (thus were not able to keep hold of their property).
But they won't code for enemies for free.
I guess that Linux as a desktop OS is really not popular anymore.
It never was. Debian is however a very popular distribution on servers.
A lot web browsing is also done using Android.
While everyone was talking about the desktop Linux found its way into everything else.
The android thing is a bit interesting since most of the user probably doesn't know that it runs on Linux and while they post about what they like and dislike on forums it is unlikely that Linux will be mentioned.
Rather it will be discussions about specific Android distributions and brand customizations.
This is really the remains of Slashdot.
Linus runs Linux on Mac hardware. He doesn't run OSX.
I'm not a Linux user, but I know that
/. used to be full of enthusiastic Linux users. They're certainly not here, anymore. Where'd they go?
Not sure they went anywhere. Linux owns the server, the supercomputer, the cell phone, the set top box....pretty much everywhere but the desktop really. But the whole OSS revolution? The enthusiasm? Most people chose the "free" upgrade to Win10, just like they chose the "free" service from Facebook. And I'm sure a lot of people would like to comment on why they should have and why they didn't - but they didn't. I talk to some ordinary people and in their mind the world has gone cloud. Like, why would you *not* upload your photos to iCloud. Then you can re-download them if you lose your phone, duuuh. It's like you're a moron if you don't and a tin foil hat wearer if you question the security.
And realistically, I see the net is closing. Pretty much everything you do is electronically logged these days and nobody cares. All it takes is a certain amount of.... well, indifference unless you're a *real* threat to the government. That was the fault of the plan economy, trying to control too much. You can be rich and famous in China, you just can't be a threat to the one-party system. In the Western world you can be gay or a jew... until there's another Hitler in power. It's this illusion that we've become so evolved that even though we give the government all this information it'll never be abused. All I can say it's that it's true until it isn't. And then it's too late.
Added to the point that if you used a bootleg activated Windows 7 and then upgraded it to 10 during the free period, it passed the verification check and you got a truly free copy of Windows 10.
For many though, I don't think they will really jump on the Linux train till it becomes less of a hassle to change over and relearn and the Hardware vendors make the drivers easier to deal with.
Most people aren't going to dump an OS they are already familiar with with games and drivers that "Just work" and move to an
I switched to Ubuntu a couple of years ago. I don't miss Windows. I do miss being able to easily fix the nvidia driver.
I just add the Nvidia repo, and I'm good to go. OpenSUSE.
I don't use Debian, I use Arch Linux. So there's no point in me commenting since it barely applies to me.
and yet...
Systemd fractured the community and a lot of people lost their enthusiasm due to the whole debacle.
Linux user here. I pretty much have learned to stay away from public spaces on the Internet about Linux at this point. The whole "f*** systemd" crap has me pretty much not really wanting to interact with anyone else online about Linux in general. I still like mailing lists for different projects and what-not, but yeah, the zealotry, the tribalism, the sheer "my way is better" mentality has me just swearing off all other Linux users on public forums. So it's a quick chit-chat on IRC about the new Debian release, maybe look at it on Slashdot or Reddit and then I move on. Every so often I'll make a stink on here about Linux and then I post it and hate myself for having even stirred a pot.
I have no idea if it's just me or if everyone is so tired of saying anything about Linux only to have the anti-systemd/anti-Wayland/anti-GNOME3 folks come out. But yeah, at this point you just can't enjoy a Linux distro in public. Everyone is like, "yeah they were good in 2012 till they moved from XYZ to ABC, it was all downhill after that." I just don't talk about it anymore because I'm just tired of everything in Linux being wrong and that everyone is straying from the "TRUE LINUX". But yeah, no matter what good news there is to Linux, it's only a matter of time before someone brings up some project that they don't agree with and it just turns into a flamewar. Again, that might just be me and I'm only that way on places where anyone and their dog can sign up, I'm still very active on private IRC channels and mailing lists that I regularly comment on.
I use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS as the main OS on my home PC (itself quite old). Both work. Both are adequate for what I use it for (I'm not a gamer). I've also used LibreOffice (and its predecessors) since it was StarOffice. Again, it works. Similarly for other tools in the Linux ecosystem. If I should need to use anything in the Windows ecosystem (there are still soem sites that insist on IE), then I've got a Windows 10 installation in VirtualBox to go to.
At work, although my work laptop is a windows machine, all the servers are Linux instances, so I use Linux there as well.
So I'm a committed Linux user, but if I don't seem enthusiastic, that's because, for me, it's normal.
I have been down the track of being frustrated with systemd and pulseaudio, and have somehow managed to get over it as my requirements changed.
I used to go a lot more coding than I do now, and for many years (since about 1995) I was pretty much a committed slackware user, since the distro never got in my way, and everything "just works".
I appreciated Arch for much the same reason at first, since in its early incarnations there used to be a lot of similarities with Slack, but with a more "modern" p
Not so sure about the "it works". Installed Debian 9 on a machine, tried logging into an xvnc session. I am unable to login to both the console and the xvnc session - basic multi-user multi-head X-server stuff. Before session-manager/gnome/systemd/whatever-the-cause, that would just work. You could login twice (three times). Even if I were to figure out why it doesn't work, and figure out the correct forum, and find the correct set of developers, the response will be "Why would you want to login twice?
They are here.
This is news, but it isn't terribly exciting. It is like a service pack 4 release for Windows users.
Nothing big, a few fixes, a few minor upgrades to keep things from getting stale. Next week sysadmins will start planning the upgrade process which will probably go so simply and smoothly that nobody will really notice.
a new distro release used to be exciting, these days it's not. and this is a minor release update, so even less exciting.
I'm not a Linux user, but I know that
/. used to be full of enthusiastic Linux users. They're certainly not here, anymore. Where'd they go?
Still here, for the most part. Still using Linux (Windows-free since 1999). Still enthusiastic about it. Still don't preach about it.
Honestly, there isn't much to talk about when it comes to Linux. The whole systemd thing is kind of sad, I just wish we had REAL choice around that matter. There are choices, sure. But it's an either/or when it comes to distros now instead of it being a choice within my distro. It's not like the choice of desktop/browser/editor/etc., where you can pretty much install wh
debian is dead (Score:2, Insightful)
Look what systemd and poettering has done.
The sjws ruined linux. Literally Ruined It.
But no, this comment will get modded down as a troll or just ignored.
lol SJWs (Score:1)
Is "SJWs ruined it" the new "think of the children" alarmist reaction?
Look what systemd and poettering has done.
I know right! Debian hasn't seen a release in... Oh wait development and cadence hasn't changed. Well you should see their market sh... No that hasn't changed either. But man all those other distros that dropped... What? There's more distros based on Debian more than before?
Nothing. Is that what you're going for? Because nothing seems to have changed.
Dead? I think not.
Incidentally, #2 is Manjaro, based on Arch. Arch I believe also uses systemd, so I assume Manjaro does as well. The point being it's not just Debian using systemd (whatever you think of it).
Look what systemd and poettering has done. The sjws ruined linux. Literally Ruined It.
My god! SJWs gave us systemd? Is there nothing, nothing I say, they won't stoop to?
He supports women's rights and empowerment. He opposes men taking young girls as brides. Read his blog.
Huh, well I guess a stopped clock can be right twice a day. Still doens't excuse systemd or the wretched piece of garbage known as pulseaudio.
Works flawlessly on Windows 10 (Score:3)
I just installed Debian from the appstore which was listed as 9.3. Did the update with no problems
Devuan is true Debian (Score:4)
Devuan is Debian without selling out to that systemd crap.
Devuan is Debian should be.
At least take a look at it, you might be surprised.
https://devuan.org/
Feb 28, 2018
Quick Look at Devuan Linux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF_fEtiJkzU
Devuan is Debian without selling out to that systemd crap.
Devuan is Debian should be.
At least take a look at it, you might be surprised.
https://devuan.org/
Feb 28, 2018
Quick Look at Devuan Linux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
FreeBSD tends to be more supported and updated. The default ports, documentation, and Clang by default is pretty cool. Only downside is it's a PITA to configure for a desktop and Java is experimental. But it is great for a server with ZFS, dtrace, and jails.